Miss Shirley’s Chinese Restaurant 3009 Magazine Street

No reviews yet

3009 Magazine Street

New Orleans, LA 70115

Soups

Egg Drop Soup

$6.00

Won Ton Soup

$8.00

Hot and Sour Soup

$15.00

pork, tofu, egg, mushroom, green onions

Shrimp Won Ton Soup

$10.00

Chinese Dumpling and Mushroom Soup

$10.00

Vegetable and Shrimp Won Ton Soup

$13.00

Spicy Seafood Mushroom Soup

$25.00

Shrimp, Crabmeat, Squid, 7 kinds of mushrooms

Beef Stew with Noodles

$13.00

FS Hot and Sour

$25.00

Pickled Pork, Cabbage, and Rice Noodle

$20.00

Tomato Soup

$20.00

Tomato, Beef, Cilantro, Egg

Dim Sum Appetizers

B B Q Ribs

$15.00

Cantonese roasted ribs with honey glaze

Beef Short Ribs

$13.00

Marinated and seared beef ribs topped with sesame and green onion slivers

Chi Chow Har Kow

$8.00

Cantonese Steamed Shirmp Dumping w/ vegetables

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Clams with Black Bean Sauce

$15.00

Sauteed Clams in Cantonese black bean sauce

Crab Meat Shui Mai

$8.00

Steamed Crabmeat Dumpling

Crab Meat Won Ton

$8.00

Fried Won Ton Stuffed with Crabmeat and Cream Cheese

Egg Rolls

$10.00

Shrimp, Pork, Cabbage

Fried Beef Dumpling

$8.00

Fried Shrimp Ball

$8.00

Fried Shrimp Won Tons

$10.00

Fried Stuffed Eggplant

$10.00

Stuffed shrimp eggplant medalions with cantonese balck bean sauce and green onions

Fun Gow with Peanut

$8.00

Steamed Dumpling with pork, carrots, mushrooms, peanuts

Glazed Tropical Shrimp

$13.00

Har Kow

$8.00

Cantonese Steamed Shrimp Dumpling

Paper Shimp

$8.00

Pork Dumpling

$8.00

Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings

$12.00

Salt and Pepper Fish

$10.00

Lightly battered fish with stir fried jalapenos and ginger

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

$13.00

Salt and Pepper Squid

$10.00

Salt and Pepper Tofu

$10.00

Seared Pork Bun

Shrimp Dumpling

$8.00

Shrimp Egg Rolls

$9.00

Shrimp Toast

$8.00

Sliced B B Q Pork

$10.00

Cantonese roasted pork cut into thin slices with green onions

Snow Pea Leaf Dumpling

$8.00

Spicy Beef Tripe

$10.00

Beef Tripe Sauteed in Cantonese black bean sauce

Spicy Squid

$10.00

Squid sauteed in Cantonese Black bean sauce

Steamed Chicken Dumplings

$8.00

Steamed Dragon Dumpling

$10.00

Steamed Pork Soup Dumpling

Steamed Oysters

$12.00

Steamed with garlic, clear noodles, black bean sauce

Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf

$15.00

Steamed sticky rice stuffed with chicken and Chinese sausage

Stuffed Peppers

$12.00

Pan seared shirmp stuffed jalapeno Peppers

Vegetable Egg Rolls

$8.00

1 Piece Egg Roll

$3.00

1 Piece Paper Shrimp

$3.00

Noodles

Beef Chow Fun

$20.00

Cantonese stir fried beef, bean sprouts and green onions with flat rice noodles

Fried Noodle

$22.00

Choice of protein sauteed with vegetables on bed of fried crispy Cantonese Noodles

Lo Mein Noodle

$20.00

Choice of protein sauteed with vegetables on a bed of soft lo mein Noodles

Singapore Noodles

$20.00

Silver Noodles

$20.00

Sauteed undon noodles with

Vegetable Wheat Noodles

$18.00

Stir Fried Wheat Noodles with Vegetables

Crabmeat Udon Noodles

$25.00

Un- Don Noodles sauteed with jumbo crabmeat and Cantonese black bean and garlic sauce

Logan Noodles

$10.00

Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00

Pork Fried Rice

$15.00

Combination Fried Rice

$15.00

Shrimp, Pork, Chicken

Pineapple Fried Rice

$22.00

Shrimp, Pork, Chicken, Onions, Peas, Pineapple

Shirley's Rice

$22.00

Jumbo Shrimp, Pork, Chicken and Vegetables stir fried in brown rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.00

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Egg Fried Rice

$13.00

Protein Entrees

Moo Shu

$20.00

w/ Mixed Vegetables

$20.00

w/ Broccoli

$20.00

Pan Seared With Bock Choy

$25.00

Brown Rice

White Rice

Entrees

Boneless Fried Chicken

$20.00

Lightly battered and fried chicken cutlets with spicy chili sauce

Tong Chow Chicken

$20.00

Lightly battered and fried chicken, onions, red peppers, spicy honey sauce

Golden Shrimp

$20.00

Lettuce with shrimp, ginger, peas, carrots, fried rice noodles, hoisin sauce

Golden Chicken

$20.00

Lettuce with chicken, ginger, peas, carrots, hoisin sauce

Steamed Garlic Shrimp with Broccoli

$20.00

Cantonese style jumbo shrimp with chopped black bean, garlic, and broccoli

Orange Shrimp

$20.00

Lightly battered and fried shrimp with tangy, ginger, orange sauce

Orange Chicken

$20.00

Crispy Duck Wraps

$20.00

Garlic Shrimp

$20.00

Sauteed shrimp with onions and black bean sauce

Sesame Chicken

$20.00

Ginger and Scallion Chicken & Beef

$20.00

Peppercorn Chicken

$18.00

Vegetables

Gai Lan

$15.00

Chinese Broccoli

Yo Choy

$12.00

Green Leafy Veggie

Spinich

$15.00

Sauteed baby spinich in light garlic sauce

Asparagus

$15.00

Snow Pea Leaves

$18.00

Sauteed snow pea leaves in light garlic sauce

Green Beans Black Bean Sauce

$16.00

Stir fried green beans, onions, Cantonese black bean garlic sauce

Sauteed Eggplant

$16.00

Eggplant sauteed in Cantonese black bean sauce

Mixed Vegetables

$15.00

Sauteed Tofu

$15.00

Boc Choy

$15.00

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Fried Beignets

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Casual Neighborhood Cantonese Restaurant. Come visit us!

Location

3009 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

