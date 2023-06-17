Restaurant header imageView gallery

Miss Toya's Southern Kitchen Miss Toyas Southern Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

225 Boardwalk Place

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Food

Starters

Southern Wings

$13.00

Chicken Soul Rolls

$14.00

Blazing Shrimp

$15.00

Cup Gumbo

$15.00

Catfish Nuggets

$16.00

Southern Devil Eggs

$15.00

Steak and Cheese Egg Rolls

$15.00

Entrees

Miss Toyas Famous Fried Chicken

$24.00

1/2 chicken Marinated in Southern Season Blend, Fried Crispy and Golden, served with two sides of your choice.

Cajun Rotisserie Chicken Dinner

$24.00

1/2 Cajun and Herb Marinated Farm fresh, Slow Roasted Rotisserie Chicken. Served with 2 sides of your choice.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$24.00

Pan seared Chicken Over a Bowl of Rich Creamy Southern Linguine with Onion, Peppers, and Tomatoes. Add Shrimp +$6.

Cajun Salmon Dinner

$26.00

Pan Seared Salmon Served with Choice of Two Sides. Add Stuffed Crab Meat +$10.

Southern Catfish Dinner

$22.00

Freshly Battered Fried Golden Catfish, served with a choice of two sides.

Mardi Gras Pasta

$30.00

Chicken, Turkey Sausage, Shrimp Served Over a Bed of Creamy Cajun Linguine Pasta w/ Garlic Bread.

Southern Shrimp And Grits

$28.00

Sautéed gulf Shrimp in a garlic cream sauce with Turkey Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes over cheesy Grits.

Wing dinner

$22.00

Sandwiches

Blazing Hot Nashville Chicken

$16.00

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Miss Toyas Crunchy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Sides

Cajun French Fries

$6.00

Mac And Cheese

$9.00

Fried cabbage

$8.00

Jambalaya Rice

$9.00

Onion Rings

$8.00Out of stock

Corn Bread

$5.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Collard Greens

$8.00

Brown Butter Seafood Fried Rice

$15.00

Side of Sauce

$1.00

Yams

$8.00

Desserts

Carmel Apple Pie

Out of stock

Southern Rum Cake

Out of stock

Southern Peach Cobbler

Out of stock

Pecan Pie

Out of stock

Fudge Brownie

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Fried Apples

$9.00

Miss Toyas Banana Pudding

Out of stock

Salad

Miss Toya’s Rotisserie House Salad

$16.00

Miss Toya’s Fresh Chopped Chicken Salad

$16.00

Miss Toya’s Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Drinks

Fresh Juices

Miss Toyas Southern Punch

$5.00

Miss Toyas lemonade

$5.00

Miss Toyas Sweet Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Miss Toyas Mango Cooler

$5.00Out of stock

Miss Toyas Berry Lemonade

$5.00

Miss Toyas Sweet Peach

$5.00

Ms Toyas Half&Half

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Can Soda

$3.00

Bottle Soda

$5.00

Small Bottle Soda

$3.00

Fiji Water

$5.00

Deer Park

$2.00

Jamaican Grapefruit Soda

$5.00

Jamaican Kola Champagne

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Feed Your Soul !

Location

225 Boardwalk Place, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Directions

