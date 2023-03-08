A map showing the location of Miss V 7109 KATY GASTON RD. #868View gallery

Miss V 7109 KATY GASTON RD. #868

review star

No reviews yet

7109 KATY GASTON RD. #868

RICHMOND, TX 77406

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Spring Rolls
Lemongrass Chicken Vermicelli
Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli

Main Menu

Appetizers

Spring Rolls

$12.00

Hand-wrapped in rice paper with fresh lettuce, rice noodle, roasted peanut, roasted shallot, choice of grilled pork, chicken, shrimp, or tofu, served with peanut sauce.

1/2 Spring Rolls

$6.00

Hand-wrapped in rice paper with fresh lettuce, rice noodle, roasted peanut, roasted shallot, choice of grilled pork, chicken, shrimp, or tofu, served with peanut sauce.

V Summer Rolls

Hand-wrapped in rice paper with fresh lettuce, rice noodle, roasted peanut, roasted shallot, mango, served with peanut sauce.

Artichokes

$12.00

Lightly fried artichoke hearts topped with fresh lemon juice, mint, extra virgin olive oil.

V Rice Crackers

$6.00

Rice crackers fried to perfection.

Coconut Sticky Rice

$8.00

Sweet rice steamed to perfection topped with coconut  milk and roasted peanuts. 

Vegetarian Egg Rolls

$9.00

Filled with veggies, tofu, noodles fried to golden brown served with homemade vegetarian soy-ginger dipping sauce.

V Egg Rolls

$11.00

Filled with minced pork, wood ear mushroom, carrot, glass noodles and onion fried to a golden brown served with fish sauce.

1/2 V Egg Rolls

$5.50

Filled with minced pork, wood ear mushroom, carrot, glass noodles and onion fried to a golden brown served with fish sauce.

Edamame

$7.00

Soybeans are steamed tender with coral sea salt.

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

Meatballs

$10.00

Homemade pork meatballs grilled to perfection served with fish sauce.

House Fresh Mussels

$16.00

Cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, and cilantro 

Seared Tuna

$16.00

Fresh Ahi tuna, cucumber, cilantro - chili dressing

Noodle Soup - Pho

Miss V's homemade broth cooked to perfection for 12 hours daily, poured over noodles, topped with organic fresh herbs, cilantro, basil, onion, beansprout, jalapeno & meat of choice. Recommended with homemade hot sauce. Choice of rice noodle, or ramen

V Pho

$13.00

Thinly sliced rare steak, tender brisket, and meatballs.

Rare Pho

$12.00

Thinly sliced rare steak.

Tender Brisket Pho

$12.00

Thinly sliced tender brisket.

Shrimp Pho

$15.00

Chicken Pho

$12.00

Fresh white meat chicken.

Meatball Pho

$12.00

Beef meatballs.

Duck Pho

$17.00

Veggies Pho

$12.00

Broccoli, carrot, oyster mushroom in vegan broth/meat broth.

Artichoke Pho

$13.00

Fresh artichoke heart in vegan broth/meat broth.

Oyster Mushroom Pho

$12.00

Fresh cut oyster mushroom in vegan broth/meat broth.

Plain Pho

$8.00

Vegan broth/meat broth

Brisket and Rare Pho

$13.00

Brisket and Meatball Pho

$13.00

Rare and Meatball Pho

$13.00

Salad

Fresh Pineapple Salad

$13.00

Fresh pineapple, lightly pickled carrot, daikon, roasted  peanuts with choice of shrimp, chicken, or tofu in  homemade tamarind dressing.

Fresh Mango Salad

$13.00

Fresh mango, lightly pickled carrot, daikon, roasted  peanuts with choice of shrimp, chicken, or tofu in  homemade tamarind dressing.

Vietnamese Sandwich - Banh Mi

Crispy Vietnamese baguette with your choice of meat with homemade Vietnamese mayonnaise, shredded carrots, cucumber, jalapeno & cilantro served with truffle fries

Grilled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Lemongrass Tofu Sandwich

$11.00

Lemongrass Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Lemongrass Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Shaking Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Shaking Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Shaking Tofu Sandwich

$11.00

Vermicelli Noodle Bowl - Bun

Thin rice noodle (rice angel hair pasta), fresh lettuce, carrot, daikon, cilantro, roasted peanuts, shallot with the meat of choice, served with homemade fish sauce or vegetarian soy-ginger sauce.

V Vermicelli w/ egg roll

$16.00

Pork Vermicelli w/ egg roll

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli

$15.00

Egg Roll Vermicelli

$14.00

Roasted Duck Vermicelli

$19.00

Meatball Vermicelli

$14.00

Lemongrass Chicken Vermicelli

$17.00

Lemongrass Beef Vermicelli

$20.00

Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli

$16.00

Shaking Beef Vermicelli

$22.00

Shaking Chicken Vermicelli

$18.00

Shaking Tofu Vermicelli

$16.00

Veggies Vermicelli

$14.00

House Specialties

V Shaking Beef Wok

$22.00

Tossed beef tenderloin with onion and jalapeno served on a bed of fresh salad and steamed jasmine rice

Shaking Chicken Wok

$18.00

Tossed chicken cubes with onion and jalapeno served on a bed of fresh salad and steamed jasmine rice

Shaking Tofu Wok

$16.00

Tossed tofu with onion and jalapeno served on a bed of fresh salad and steamed jasmine rice.

Curry Shrimp

$22.00

Fresh jumbo shrimps and fresh veggies in coconut curry sauce, served with steamed jasmine rice

Curry Tofu

$17.00

Tofu and fresh veggies in a creamy curry sauce, served with steamed jasmine rice.

Curry Beef

$21.00

Thin slices of beef tenderloin sautéed with veggies in a creamy curry sauce, served with steamed jasmine rice.

Curry Chicken

$20.00

Thin slices of white meat chicken with veggies in a creamy curry sauce, served with steamed jasmine rice

Curry Duck

$22.00

Duck sautéed with fresh veggies in a creamy curry sauce, served with steamed jasmine rice.

Lobster Curry

$28.00

Fresh lobster sautéed with veggies in a creamy curry sauce, served with steamed jasmine rice

Spicy Lemongrass Tofu

$16.00

Thin slices of Tofu with onion and red bell pepper served with jasmine steamed rice.

Spicy Lemongrass Chicken

$18.00

Thin slices of white meat chicken with onion and red bell pepper served with jasmine steamed rice.

Spicy Lemongrass Beef

$20.00

Thin slices of beef tenderloin with onion and red bell pepper served with jasmine steamed rice

Grilled Pork Rice Plate

$15.00

Grilled pork and fried egg, served with steamed jasmine rice with a side of lettuce, pickled carrot and daikon.

Grilled Chicken Rice Plate

$15.00

Grilled and fried egg, served with steamed jasmine rice with a side of lettuce, pickled carrot and daikon.

Fried Rice

$9.00

Fresh Seafood

Mekong Salmon

$20.00

Fresh salmon pan seared to crispy over fried rice in ginger sauce served with veggies of the day

Fresh Tilapia

$18.00

Pan seared to perfection in ginger sauce served with herb rice and veggies of the day

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$8.00

Kids Corn Dog Bites with Fries

$8.00

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$8.00

Kids Noodle Soup Pho

$8.00

Choice of chicken or beef in homemade broth

Kids Rice Plate

$8.00

Choice of grilled chicken or grilled pork

Side Orders

Side Fried Rice

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Soy Sriracha Glaze, Crispy Shallots

Sticky Rice

$6.00

French Fries with Truffle Oil

$6.00

Steamed Rice

$4.00

Pho Broth

$6.00

Side Salad

Fresh Pineapple Salad

$6.00

Fresh Mango Salad

$6.00

Dessert

Panna Cottaa

$8.00

Refreshing yogurt base topped with blueberry and a touch of lemon zest.

Banana Mountain

$8.00

Banana wrapped and fried to a golden brown served with vanilla ice-cream.

Sticky Rice with Mango

$8.00

Sweet rice, mango in coconut milk.

Creme Brulee

$8.00

House Chocolate Cake

$8.00

House Tiramisu

$8.00

Drinks

Drinks

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Flavored Tea

$4.00

Hot Green Tea

$4.00

Italian Soda

$4.00

Thai Tea with Coconut Jelly

$6.00

Perrier

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Fresh lemonade

$4.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Vietnamese Hot Coffee

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Coconut Drink

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Dos Equis XX

$5.00

Kirin

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Tsingtao

$5.00

Asahi

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Wine

SAUVIGNON BLANC (Kim Crawford, New Zealand)

SAUVIGNON BLANC (Oyster Bay, New Zealand)

MOSCATO D’ASTI (Barteura, Italy)

PINOT GRIGIO (Delle Venezie, Italy)

PINOT GRIGIO (14 Hands, Washington)

CHARDONNAY (Oyster Bay, New Zealand)

CHARDONNAY (14 Hands, Washington)

ROSE BUBBLES (14 Hands, Washington)

PINOT NOIR (Meiomi, California)

PINOT NOIR (Kim Crawford, New Zealand)

CABERNET (Josh Cellars)

CABERNET (14 Hands, Washington)

HOT TO TROT - RED BLEND (14 Hands, Wash.)

MERLOT (14 Hands, Washington)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7109 KATY GASTON RD. #868, RICHMOND, TX 77406

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Crust Pizza Co. - Cinco Ranch
orange star4.6 • 880
9920 GASTON RD KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Tonati Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8945 S Fry Road Suite A Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Panino's
orange starNo Reviews
6825 S. Fry Rd #500 Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Bella Terra
orange starNo Reviews
5530 W GRAND PARKWAY S RICHMOND, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Ginger Thai - Katy
orange starNo Reviews
27110 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite 1100 Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Frankie’s Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
26440 Farm to Market 1093, Suite 490 Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in RICHMOND

Mugz Coffee Bar
orange star4.5 • 396
503 fm 359 Suite 190 Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Whiskey River West
orange star4.8 • 233
6535 S Peek Rd Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Harlem Road Texas BBQ
orange star4.1 • 216
9823 Harlem Road Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near RICHMOND
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (1052 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston