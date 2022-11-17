Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
Miss Ada
7,944 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Mediterranean food in the heart of Fort Greene!
Location
184 Dekalb, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Gallery