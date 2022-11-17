Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Miss Ada

7,944 Reviews

$$

184 Dekalb

Brooklyn, NY 11205

FIRST COURSE

Ricotta

Sweet Potato Hummus

Muhamarra

Hummus (allergy tickets only)

SECOND COURSE

Lamb Shawarma

Fall Salad Hummus (allergy only)

Shortrib Skewer

Salmon Belly Skewer

Crispy Cauliflower (veg only)

Brussel Sprouts (veg only)

THIRD COURSE

Seabass

Steak

Shakshuka

DESSERTS

Babka

Labne Mousse

WINE PAIRING

THIS TABLE HAS A WINE PAIRING

CHECKS

New Year's Eve Menu

$95.00

New Year's Eve Wine Pairing

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Mediterranean food in the heart of Fort Greene!

184 Dekalb, Brooklyn, NY 11205

