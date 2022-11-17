Restaurant header imageView gallery

Miss Chickpea's Cafetal

No reviews yet

8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230

San Antonio, TX 78230

Order Again

Popular Items

Bean And Cheeze Pupusa
Ham and Cheeze Croissant
Soyrizo Tofu Scramble Plate

Savory

Chicken Agave Butter (Chickpea Veggie Patty) biscuit Sandwich

Chicken Agave Butter (Chickpea Veggie Patty) biscuit Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock
Breakfast sausage and cheese biscuits

Breakfast sausage and cheese biscuits

$5.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sammy

$7.25

Breakfast Burrito

$11.25

Toasted tortilla, tofu scramble, roasted potatoes, smashed beans, shredded v cheddar, v bacon, romaine

Sweet Potato Hash

$10.50

Salvadorian Breakfast Plate

$12.75

A Salvadoran style breakfast! Flavorful veggie tofu scramble, smashed black beans, roasted potatoes, pan griddled sausage, 2 handmade corn tortillas, and salsa

Soyrizo Tofu Scramble Plate

$11.25

Cheesy soyrizo tofu scramble, roasted potatoes, 2 homemade corn tortillas, roasted potatoes, smashed beans, salsa

Torta de Jamón

Torta de Jamón

$13.00

House made bolillo filled with smashed pinto beans, shredded lettuce, slices tomato, avocado, griddled vegan housemade seitan ham, and veganaise. Served with plaintain chips and salsa

Pan sin Pollo

Pan sin Pollo

$14.25

House made bolillo filled with cabbage slaw, slow roasted marinated jackfruit(contains sesame and peanuts), cucumber, tomato, radish, watercress, and veganaise. Served with plantain chips and salsa

Pollo Guisado/ Roasted No Chickn sandwich

$12.50

Homemade bolillo topped with smashed avocado, stewed jackfruit, romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, and veganaise. Served with plantain chips and homemade salsa

Veggie Burger

$11.50

Multigrain bun, vegetable patty, v mayo, fyh american cheese, pickles, spinach, tomato, avocado. Served with plantain chips and salsa.

El Cubano

$13.50

Homemade soft roll, griddled v ham, shredded eggplant "barbacoa", melted smoked v Gouda, fresh pickles, Dijon mustard, veganaise

Ham and Cheeze Croissant

$13.00

Buttery croissant, grilled v ham, melted v american cheese, romaine, tomato, black garlic veganaise

Avocado Croissant

$12.00

Buttery croissant, sliced avocado, tomato, microgreens, salt & pepper, black garlic veganiase

Mexican Huarache

Mexican Huarache

$12.50

Large organic non gmo corn tortilla topped with smashed beans, stewed zucchini, griddled homemade mockzarella cheeze, cucumber, radish, veganaise, and avocado. Served with red salsa and plantain chips

Mushroom Poblano Quesadilla

Mushroom Poblano Quesadilla

$11.50

Large homemade tortilla stuffed with our homemade mockzarella cheese and sautéed mushrooms and roasted poblano peppers

Ricky’s special taco plate

Ricky’s special taco plate

$12.50

2 homemade corn tortillas with seasoned soy meat, avocado, and sautéed red onion. Comes with side of Spanish rice, black beans, and red salsa

Pastelitos/ Empanadas- Veggie

$8.75
"Just Queso" Pupusa

"Just Queso" Pupusa

$4.75

Organic corn masa stuffed with housemade "mock"zarella (contains cashews) and griddled! Served with pickled cabbage, tomato salsa, and a small side of plantain chips. Gluten free but cooked on shared griddle with gluten products

Bean And Cheeze Pupusa

$4.85

Gluten free but cooked on shared griddle with gluten products

"Queso con Loroco" Pupusa

"Queso con Loroco" Pupusa

$4.85

Organic corn masa stuffed with housemade "mock"zarella (contains cashews) and loroco (flowerbuds native to El Salvador and high in vitamins) and griddled! Served with pickled cabbage, tomato salsa, and a small side of plantain chips. Gluten free but cooked on shared griddle with gluten products

Calabaza Y Queso Pupusa

$4.99

Organic corn masa stuffed with shredded zucchini and yellow squash mixed with v mozzerella

Balsamic Beet Entree Salad

$10.25

Mixed greens, roasted beets, cucumbers, tomatoes, v feta, balsamic dressing

Balsamic Beet Side Salad

$6.25

Mixed greens, roasted beets, cucumbers, tomatoes, v feta, balsamic dressing

Green Apple House Entree Salad

Green Apple House Entree Salad

$9.75

Organic romaine, diced tomato, avocado, green apple, radish, and poblano lime dressing

Green Apple House Side Salad

Green Apple House Side Salad

$6.25

Organic romaine, diced tomato, avocado, green apple, radish, and poblano lime dressing

Caesar Salad Entree Salad

$9.50

Caesar Salad Side Salad

$6.25

Cup Of Soup- Potato Leek

$6.25Out of stock

Bowl of Soup- Potato Leek

$9.50Out of stock
Chips And Salsa

Chips And Salsa

$2.50

Bag of plantain chips and 4 oz of homemade salsa

16 Oz Salsa

$7.25

Extra Salsa

$1.00

Extra Plantain Chips

$2.00

Extra Salad Dressing-Small

$0.50

Extra Salad Dressing- Large

$0.75

Side Of Beans

$1.50

Side Of Rice

$1.50

Day Old Bowl Of Soup- Potato Leek

$4.75Out of stock

Day Old Bowl Of Soup-

$4.75Out of stock

Hibiscus Quesadilla

$11.50

Veggie Tamales Single

$3.50Out of stock

Nopales (Cactus), Queso Y Avocado Taco

$3.75Out of stock

Papa Ranchera kolache

$6.50Out of stock

Papa Soyrizo kolache

$6.50Out of stock

Pizza Supreme Kolache

$6.50Out of stock

Tofu scramble kolache

$6.50Out of stock

Spinach Pesto Alfredo Kolache

$6.50Out of stock

Jalapeno sausage cheeze kolache

$6.50Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Kolache

$6.50Out of stock

Bean And Cheese Kolache

$6.50Out of stock

Day old kolache- Spinach Pesto Alfredo

$3.25Out of stock

Day old kolache-papa ranchera

$3.25Out of stock

Day old kolache-tofu scramble

$3.25Out of stock

Day old Biscuit-chickpea "Chickun" Agave Butter Biscuit

$2.75Out of stock

Day old Biscuit-lentil Breakfast "Sausage" And Cheeze

$2.75Out of stock

Day old kolache-papa soyrizo

$3.25Out of stock

Day Old Jalapeño Sausage And Cheeze Kolache

$3.25Out of stock

Day Old Pizza Supreme Kolache

$6.50Out of stock

Sweet

GF Oreo sandwich

$5.00

GF Oatmeal Cream Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Oreo Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Sprinkle Cake Balls

$2.25Out of stock

Vanilla Cupcake With Lavender Buttercream

$3.75Out of stock

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Strawberry Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

German Chocolate Cupcake

$3.75

Pistachio Cupcake

$3.75

Lemon Lavender Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Vanilla Almond Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Hostess Cupcake

$3.75

Vanilla Sunflower Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Spooky Sprinkle Peanut Cakeballs

$2.25Out of stock

Vanilla Cupcake Green Buttercream

$3.75Out of stock

Marble Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Schnickers Bar

$5.00
Vegansito Bar

Vegansito Bar

$5.00

Double Chocolate Pudding Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Pina Gansito

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Toaster

$6.25
Mixed Berry Toaster

Mixed Berry Toaster

$6.25Out of stock
Strawberry Toaster

Strawberry Toaster

$6.25

Chocolate Toaster

$6.75Out of stock

Maple Brown Sugar

$6.25Out of stock

Day Old Brown Sugar Toaster

$6.25Out of stock
Raspberry Toaster

Raspberry Toaster

$6.25Out of stock

Our toaster pastry crust filled with cinnamon brown sugar mixture and topped with a maple icing

Peach Toaster

$6.25Out of stock
Mago Tajin Toaster

Mago Tajin Toaster

$6.25Out of stock

Our flakey toaster pastry filled with organic pineapple filling topped with pineapple icing

Day Old Pumpkin Toaster

$6.25Out of stock
Blueberry scone

Blueberry scone

$3.65

Day Old Orange Cranberry Scone

$3.65Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Espresso Scone

Chocolate Chip Espresso Scone

$3.65Out of stock

Mixberry Hazelnut Vanilla Drizzle Danish

$5.00

Mixed Berry Strusell Danish

$5.00Out of stock
Day Old Blueberry Almond

Day Old Blueberry Almond

$5.00Out of stock

Ham And Cheeze Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Day Old Pumpkin Spice Kouign Amann Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Spinach Pesto Danish

$4.25Out of stock

SPECIAL: Sm Beet Salad W Spinach Mushroom Feta Quishe

$9.50Out of stock

SPECIAL: Sm House Salad W Spinach Mushroom Feta Quishe

$9.50Out of stock

SPECIAL: Sm Caesar Salad W Spinach Mushroom Feta Quishe

$9.50Out of stock

SPECIAL: Cup Of Soup W Spinach Mushroom Feta Quishe

$9.50Out of stock

Day Old Strawberry Nutella Danish

$5.00Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Almond Croissant

$4.25

Sweet Potato Kale Pot Pie

$7.25

Day Old Chocolate Croissant

$2.00Out of stock

Day Old Croissant

$1.00Out of stock

Mixedberry Hazelnut Croissant

$5.25Out of stock

Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant

$5.25Out of stock

Pizza Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Day Old Chocolate Croissant

$2.00Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.75

Lemon Sugar Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Almond Sugar Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Lindzer Cookie (Almond And Raspberry)

$2.50Out of stock

Oatmeal Apple Raisen Pecan

$2.50

Oatmeal Apple Raisin Pecan Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Salted Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Lemon Sugar Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Spookie Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Pistacio White Chocolate Biscotti

$2.50Out of stock

Spooky House Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Vanilla Iced/ Strawberry Filling Donut

$3.50Out of stock
Day Old Strawberry Donut

Day Old Strawberry Donut

$2.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cinnamon

$4.00Out of stock

Churro

$4.25Out of stock

Apple Fritters

$3.00Out of stock

Day Old Tiwst

$2.00Out of stock
 Cinnamon rolls

Cinnamon rolls

$4.25

Day Old Cinnamon Rolls

$2.00

Nutella Roll

$3.99Out of stock

Strawberry Rolls

$3.99Out of stock

Lemon Lavander Concha

$3.50Out of stock

Day Old Cookies N Cream Concha

$1.75Out of stock

Gf Coffee Cake (Strawberry

$4.25

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.75Out of stock

Banana Cheesecake

$6.75Out of stock

Salted Peanutbutter Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie Cheese Cake Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.75Out of stock

Lemon Cheescake

$6.75Out of stock

Organic Coffee and tea drinks

We use organic Ruta Maya coffee beans and alkaline water to craft your beverages! Top of the line organic teas and spices to create heartwarming drinks. We make our flavor syrups in house with organic sugar and REAL ingredients to flavor them!

Organic ruta maya Drip (12 oz)

$3.25

Organic Ruta Maya drip (16oz)

$4.50

Latte

$4.85

Americano 12oz

$4.50

Americano 16oz

$5.50

Espresso

$0.50

Chuck Noris

$5.50

Iced latte with 3 shots of espresso!

London Fog

$4.50

Water

12 Oz Oat/ Almond Milk

$3.25

12 Oz Soy Milk

$3.00

Matcha Latte

$5.75

Masala chai latte(caffeine free)

$5.75
Moon Milk(butterfly pea flower latte)(caffeine free)

Moon Milk(butterfly pea flower latte)(caffeine free)

$5.75

Golden Milk Latte(anti inflammatory turmeric latte)(caffeine free)

$5.75

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Inca Juice

$4.50

Horchata (Treenut Allergen)

$4.50

Passion Fruit

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Chia Lemonade

$4.99

12 Oz Horchata Atole (Contains Peanut And Sesame)

$4.50Out of stock

5$ Drip Horchata Atole And Mini Croissant Special (Contains Peanut And Sesame)

$5.00Out of stock

Waterloos and Topo Chicos

Topo Chico

$2.75

Mango Izze

$2.25

Blackberry Izze

$2.25

Clementine Izze

$2.25

Apple Izze

$2.25

Blackberry Lemonade Izze

$2.25

Lemonade Izze

$2.25

Smoothies

Tropicali

$10.50

Meal-2-Go

$11.50

Heartbeat Smoothie

$11.00

Pb&J Smoothie

$10.50

Add Chia

$0.75

Add Spirulina

$1.00

Element Kombucha

Jasmine Hibiscus

$3.75

Pure Green

$3.75

Mountain Oolong

$3.75
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
All vegan organic bakery serving a variety of pastries, kolaches, and specialty drinks!

8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio, TX 78230

Miss Chickpeas Cafétal image
Miss Chickpeas Cafétal image

