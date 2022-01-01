Restaurant header imageView gallery

Miss Dessert - SanTan Village

2484 South Santan Village Parkway

Suite 107

Gilbert, AZ 85295

Popular Items

Classic Milk Tea
Yoji Cup
Mega Fruit Tea

Christmas Special

Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea

Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea

$5.29

Miss Dessert X BobaCouple

The BobaCouple Drink

The BobaCouple Drink

$5.59

Matcha&Smashed Fresh Mango

Miss Dessert Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$3.49
Milk Tea with Purple Sticky Rice

Milk Tea with Purple Sticky Rice

$4.49
Brown Sugar Latte

Brown Sugar Latte

$4.49

with boba

Miss Dessert Fruit Refresher

Grapefruit Fantasy

Grapefruit Fantasy

$4.49
Mega Fruit Tea

Mega Fruit Tea

$5.49
Peach Smash

Peach Smash

$4.99

with crystal boba

Grapefruit Smash

Grapefruit Smash

$4.49
Grape Tea Refresher

Grape Tea Refresher

$4.99

with aloe vera

Galaxy Lemonade

Galaxy Lemonade

$3.99
Orange Fantacy

Orange Fantacy

$4.49

Miss Dessert Creamie

Yoji Cup

Yoji Cup

$5.49
Avocado Yogurt Shake

Avocado Yogurt Shake

$4.99

Crystal Boba included

Strawberrt Yogurt Shake

Strawberrt Yogurt Shake

$4.99

with Crystal Boba

Strawberry Matcha Smash

Strawberry Matcha Smash

$4.99

Miss Dessert Special Cheese Tea

Green Tea with Cheese Cream on Top

Green Tea with Cheese Cream on Top

$4.99
White Peach Oolong with Cheese Cream on top

White Peach Oolong with Cheese Cream on top

$4.99
Black Tea with Cheese Cream on Top

Black Tea with Cheese Cream on Top

$4.99
Uji-Matcha with Cheese Cream on Top

Uji-Matcha with Cheese Cream on Top

$4.99

Vanilla Snow Series

A1 Basil Blitz

A1 Basil Blitz

$4.99

Basil seed in vanilla snow with vanilla/green tea ice-cream

A2 Purple Snowman

A2 Purple Snowman

$5.49

Thai purple sticky rice & palm seed in vanilla snow

A3 Fruit Frenzy

A3 Fruit Frenzy

$5.99

Basil seed & mixed fruits with palm seed in vanilla snow

A4 Mondo Mango

A4 Mondo Mango

$6.49

Thai purple sticky rice with mango in vanilla snow

A5 Durian Duo

A5 Durian Duo

$6.99

Durian & Thai purple sticky rice in vanilla snow

A6 Durian Drift

A6 Durian Drift

$6.99

Durian in vanilla snow with vanilla/green tea ice cream

Sago Series

B1 Sago Loco

B1 Sago Loco

$4.99

Sago in coconut nectar

B2 Mango-A-Go-Go

B2 Mango-A-Go-Go

$5.49

Mango & sago in coconut nectar

B3 Durian Dash

B3 Durian Dash

$6.99

Durian & sago in coconut nectar

B4 Coco Mo'

B4 Coco Mo'

$6.49

Sticky rice pallet & mango in coconut nectar

Yoji Series

C1 Yoji Nectar

C1 Yoji Nectar

$5.99

Miss Dessert signature Yoji nectar

C2 Yoji Freeze

C2 Yoji Freeze

$6.99

Yoji nectar with vanilla/green tea ice-cream

C3 Yo Yo Yoji

C3 Yo Yo Yoji

$6.49

Sticky rice pellet in Yoji nectar with vanilla/green tea ice-cream

Fresh Mixed Fruit Series

D1 Mojo Mix

D1 Mojo Mix

$5.49

Fresh mixed fruit, sticky rice pellet & palm seed in coconut nectar

D2 All Mixed up

D2 All Mixed up

$5.49

Fresh mixed fruit and herbal jelly in coconut nectar

Herbal Jelly Series

E1 Super Jelly

E1 Super Jelly

$5.49

Herbal jelly & mango in vanilla snow

E2 Jelly Time

E2 Jelly Time

$5.49

Herbal jelly in vanilla snow with vanilla/green tea ice-cream

Pancakes

G1 Mango pancake

G1 Mango pancake

$4.99
G2 Durian Pancake

G2 Durian Pancake

$5.99

Snacks

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$4.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Authentic Hong Kong style dessert and creative Boba tea

2484 South Santan Village Parkway, Suite 107, Gilbert, AZ 85295

