Miss Dessert - SanTan Village
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Hong Kong style dessert and creative Boba tea
Location
2484 South Santan Village Parkway, Suite 107, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
No Reviews
333 E 10th St Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gilbert
Ta Lew Thai Bistro - 1493 S. Higley Rd - 1493 S. Higley Rd
4.6 • 1,872
1493 S Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurant
Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurant