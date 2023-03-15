- Home
- /
- Akron
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Missing Falls Brewery
Missing Falls Brewery
No reviews yet
540 S. Main St.
Suite 112
Akron, OH 44311
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Drinks
Beer 3.0
32oz Crowler Scot Rail Ale
Scotch Ale / Wee Heavy – 8.5% ABV, 28 IBU Malty with a rich and dominant sweet malt flavor and aroma. 2021 US Open Beer Championship Silver Medal.
16oz 4-pack Scot Rail Ale
Scotch Ale / Wee Heavy – 8.5% ABV, 28 IBU Malty with a rich and dominant sweet malt flavor and aroma. 2021 US Open Beer Championship Silver Medal.
32oz Crowler Schwarzwald
16oz 4-pack Schwarzwald
32oz Crowler There Be Dragons Here
16oz 4-pack There Be Dragons Here
DORA Mango Rehab
32oz Crowler Mango Rehab
American IPA - 6.7% ABV, 74 IBU Tropical fruit overtones such as passionfruit, mango, papaya, and citrus. Infused with natural mango and a light touch of habanero for a warm finish.
16oz 4-pack Mango Rehab
American IPA - 6.7% ABV, 74 IBU Tropical fruit overtones such as passionfruit, mango, papaya, and citrus. Infused with natural mango and a light touch of habanero for a warm finish.
32oz Crowler Batt. 4 Porter
16oz 4-pack Batt. 4 Porter
DORA Langered
32oz Crowler Langered
Irish Red Ale - 6% ABV, 20 IBU 2019 Ohio Craft Brewers Cup GOLD Medal A malty, sweet, medium bodied, refreshingly delicious Irish Red Ale.
16oz 4-pack Langered
Irish Red Ale - 6% ABV, 20 IBU 2019 Ohio Craft Brewers Cup GOLD Medal A malty, sweet, medium bodied, refreshingly delicious Irish Red Ale.
32oz Crowler Nice Pear!: Cherry Sensations
16oz 4-pack Nice Pear!: Cherry Sensations
32oz Crowler Waterfall
16oz 4-pack Waterfall
DORA Golden Zip
32oz Crowler Golden Zip
Golden Ale – 5% ABV, 26 IBU A light easy drinking ale that is crisp and refreshing.
16oz 4-pack Golden Zip
Golden Ale – 5% ABV, 26 IBU A light easy drinking ale that is crisp and refreshing.
32oz Midnight In India
Black IPA – 8.5% ABV, 76 IBU Cascadian dark ale with medium body, roasted malt, caramel, and a high hop flavor.
16oz 4-pack Midnight In India
Black IPA – 8.5% ABV, 76 IBU Cascadian dark ale with medium body, roasted malt, caramel, and a high hop flavor.
16 oz. Honor is All We Know
32oz Crowler Honor is All We Know
16oz 4-pack Honor is All We Know
32oz Crowler Bohemian Nights
16oz 4-pack Bohemian Nights
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Food
Weekly Specials
Starters
Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla with house made Habanero Mango Salsa and sour cream. Add slow roasted chicken or pork for $2.00.
Mozzarella Sticks
Air-fried Mozzarella Sticks with a side of marinara sauce to dip.
Onion Rings
Air-fried Onion Rings with a side of our Sriracha Ranch Sauce to dip. Available in a side order or a whole (double) order.
Mac & Cheese Bites
Air-fried Mac & Cheese Bites with a side of ranch for dipping.
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Green Beans
Air-fried, breaded, and crispy green beans. Available in side or whole (double) orders and served with a side of sriracha ranch to dip.
French Fries
Air-fried french fries available in a side or whole (double) order. Choices of plain, Cajun seasoned with a side of beer cheese, or loaded (beer cheese, bacon, and ranch)
Tots
Air-fried tater tots available in a side or whole (double) order. Choices of plain, Cajun seasoned with a side of beer cheese, or loaded (beer cheese, bacon, and ranch)
App Sampler
Pick any three of these air-fried starters for your own sampler.
Bavarian Pretzel
3 Bavarian Pretzels with sides of beer cheese and mustard dipping sauces.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Cheesy Garlic Goodness with a side of marinara sauce
"Dirty" Brand Chips
Utz's "Dirty" Brand Chips are gluten free, cooked kettle style in a peanut oil blend, and kosher certified.
Heggy's Nuts
Manufactured by Heggy's Nut Shop in Canton Ohio and packed for Missing Falls Brewery. Seven flavors to choose from.
Loaded Baskets
Baked Wings
6 wings
Six jumbo baked wings with your choice of sauce.
12 wings
Twelve jumbo baked wings with your choice of sauce.
18 wings
Eighteen jumbo baked wings with your choice of sauce.
24 Wings
Twenty four jumbo baked wings with your choice of sauce.
8 boneless wings
Eight boneless wings with your choice of sauce.
16 boneless wings
Sixteen boneless wings with your choice of sauce.
24 boneless wings
Twenty four boneless wings with your choice of sauce.
Salads
Tossed Salad
Onion, Tomato, Black Olives, Croûtons, and Cheese. Made with locally grown lettuce from Vigeo Gardens.
Chef Salad
Fresh lettuce from Local Vigeo Farms, Onion, Tomato, Black Olives, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Egg, Swiss, Cheddar, and Croûtons.
Chicken Salad
Our Slow roasted Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Croûtons, and Cheese. Made with lettuce from locally owned Vigeo Gardens. Add bacon or egg for $1.00
Antipasto Salad
Onion, Tomato, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
Slow Roasted Chicken over a bed of locally grown lettuce with Parmesan Cheese and Croutons
Greek Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Tomato, and Feta Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Crumbled Bleu Cheese.
Sandwich Menu
The Hitman
Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Salami, Ham, Provolone, Mozzarella, Italian Dressing, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion.
The Honeymooner
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Cheddar, Ranch, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion.
Reuben
Rye Bread, House Made Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and 1000 Island Dressing.
BLT
A Classic BLT - Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato with Mayonnaise on toasted white bread.
Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, fresh lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and crispy onions and your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or Branchero sauce. Add bacon for $.50. Chip substitutions include Onion Rings for $1.50 or Fries for $1.00.
BBQ Pulled Pork
Slow Roasted BBQ Pork, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese
El Jefe
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Crispy Onion, Pickles, and Mustard. Your choice of chips.
Akron Cheesesteak
Fresh Ribeye, provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms & onions, and our bacon garlic aioli all on a sub bun.
Chicken Cheesesteak
Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms & onions, and our bacon garlic aioli all on a sub bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy buffalo chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a choice of ranch or blue cheese. Served on a brioche bun
Colonel Mustard
Crispy chicken coated with house made honey mustard sauce, topped with Swiss cheese and ham on a pretzel bun.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch. Served on a brioche bun (available as a wrap as well)
Honey Dipped Chicken
Crispy Chicken Dipped in Honey, Pepper Cheese, Pickles, Caramelized Onion, and Brown Mustard on a Toasted Brioche Bun
Wake and Bake Sandwich
Crispy Chicken topped with a Fried Egg, Ham, Bacon, Pepper Cheese, and Sriracha Ranch on a toasted Kaiser Bun. Comes with chips or upgrade your side for an additional cost.
Turkey Bacon Pretzel Melt
Turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a pretzel bun.
Steak Pretzel Melt
Fresh Ribeye, beer cheese, horseradish sauce, and crispy onions. Served on a pretzel bun.
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of cheese. Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella, Swiss, or pepper cheese. Your Choice of chips Additional Toppings $.50 each Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Ham, Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Onion, Banana Peppers, or Tomato
Chicken Parmesan
Crispy chicken, pepperoni, mozzarella, and house marinara. Served on a brioche bun (available as a wrap as well)
Burger Menu
Build Your Own Burger
1/3 lb of in house ground beef cooked to perfection. Your choice of toppings.
Rubber City Classic Burger
Classic drive-in style burger topped with American cheese, and two special sauces on a toasted brioche bun.
The Upside Down
Double Smash Burger topped with American Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Shredded Lettuce, and Pickles on a upside down toasted Brioche Bun.
Brunch Burger
American Cheese, Fried Egg, Bacon
Patty Melt
Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Onion and 1000 Island Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread
Jalapeno Popper Burger
1/3lb of fresh angus beef topped with diced jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and cream cheese on a pretzel bun.
Blue Cheese Pub Burger
Bacon, sautéed mushrooms, blue cheese and a balsamic reduction on a toasted pretzel bun.
Whammy Burger
Pepper Cheese, Jalapenos, and Sriracha Ranch
Reuben Burger
House made corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on a toasted pretzel bun.
Rodeo Burger
American Cheese, Crispy Bacon, and BBQ Sauce on a toasted Brioche bun.
Royale with Cheese
Royale with Cheese Special Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, Pickles, and Onions on a Sesame Seed Bun
Pizza Menu
Cheese Pizza
Hand-rolled dough, marinara sauce, and our provolone / mozzarella blend cheese. Simple, but great!
Build Your Own Pizza
Additional toppings are $1.00 each Choose from: Pepperoni, Sausage, Prosciutto, Ham, Bacon, Chicken, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Black Olive, Pineapplem, and Chicken
White Pizza
A Garlic sauce with Fresh Tomato, Onion, Provolone, Mozzarella, and Feta cheese.
Vegetarian Pizza
Fresh Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Black Olives, and Mushrooms
Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, and Black Olives
Bee Sting Pie
Pizza with red sauce, pepperoni, jalapeno, ricotta cheese, bacon, and topped with a swirl of honey.
The Texan Pizza
Pulled pork, crispy onion on a BBQ and house made creamy garlic sauce with a tri-blend cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Pizza Cheese, and Cheddar Cheese finished with Ranch Dressing.
The BF Goodranch
A creamy garlic sauce, topped with slow roasted chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, and a swirl of ranch on top.
BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Slow Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and a swirl of Ranch
DubSmash Pizza
Our slow roasted chicken, bleu cheese, banana peppers, and our secret spicy ranch sauce.
Jalapeno Popper Pizza
Cream Cheese, topped with Jalapenos, bacon, onion, and cheddar cheese
Pizzarolliz!
Sauces / Dressings
Bottle of Branchero
Side Of Bacon Aioli
Side Of Ketchup
Side of Mayo
Side of Mustard
Side of Beer Cheese
Side of Sriracha Ranch
Side of Ranch
Side of Blue Cheese
Side Of Sour Cream
Side of White French
Side of 1000 Island
Side of Caesar
Side of Vinaigrette
SIde of Italian
Side Of Honey Mustard
Side of BBQ
Side of Branchero
Side of Hot Chili Garlic
Side of Garlic Parm
Side of Hot Sauce
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Side of Mango Habanero
Side of Teriyaki
Side of Jamaican Jerk
Side Of Sassy Sauce
Side Of Korean BBQ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
16 of our own craft beers on draft everyday. Award winning pizzas and sandwiches are now available for dine-in, carryout or curbside pickup.
540 S. Main St., Suite 112, Akron, OH 44311