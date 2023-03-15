Missing Falls Brewery imageView gallery
Missing Falls Brewery

No reviews yet

540 S. Main St.

Suite 112

Akron, OH 44311

Popular Items

Chicken Wrap
The Honeymooner
The Hitman

Drinks

Beer 3.0

32oz Crowler Scot Rail Ale

$12.00

Scotch Ale / Wee Heavy – 8.5% ABV, 28 IBU Malty with a rich and dominant sweet malt flavor and aroma. 2021 US Open Beer Championship Silver Medal.

16oz 4-pack Scot Rail Ale

$20.00

Scotch Ale / Wee Heavy – 8.5% ABV, 28 IBU Malty with a rich and dominant sweet malt flavor and aroma. 2021 US Open Beer Championship Silver Medal.

32oz Crowler Schwarzwald

$12.00

16oz 4-pack Schwarzwald

$20.00

32oz Crowler There Be Dragons Here

$12.00

16oz 4-pack There Be Dragons Here

$20.00

DORA Mango Rehab

$7.50

32oz Crowler Mango Rehab

$12.00

American IPA - 6.7% ABV, 74 IBU Tropical fruit overtones such as passionfruit, mango, papaya, and citrus. Infused with natural mango and a light touch of habanero for a warm finish.

16oz 4-pack Mango Rehab

$20.00

American IPA - 6.7% ABV, 74 IBU Tropical fruit overtones such as passionfruit, mango, papaya, and citrus. Infused with natural mango and a light touch of habanero for a warm finish.

32oz Crowler Batt. 4 Porter

$12.00

16oz 4-pack Batt. 4 Porter

$20.00

DORA Langered

$7.25

32oz Crowler Langered

$12.00

Irish Red Ale - 6% ABV, 20 IBU 2019 Ohio Craft Brewers Cup GOLD Medal A malty, sweet, medium bodied, refreshingly delicious Irish Red Ale.

16oz 4-pack Langered

$20.00

Irish Red Ale - 6% ABV, 20 IBU 2019 Ohio Craft Brewers Cup GOLD Medal A malty, sweet, medium bodied, refreshingly delicious Irish Red Ale.

32oz Crowler Nice Pear!: Cherry Sensations

$12.00

16oz 4-pack Nice Pear!: Cherry Sensations

$20.00

32oz Crowler Waterfall

$12.00

16oz 4-pack Waterfall

$20.00

DORA Golden Zip

$7.00

32oz Crowler Golden Zip

$12.00

Golden Ale – 5% ABV, 26 IBU A light easy drinking ale that is crisp and refreshing.

16oz 4-pack Golden Zip

$20.00

Golden Ale – 5% ABV, 26 IBU A light easy drinking ale that is crisp and refreshing.

32oz Midnight In India

$12.00

Black IPA – 8.5% ABV, 76 IBU Cascadian dark ale with medium body, roasted malt, caramel, and a high hop flavor.

16oz 4-pack Midnight In India

$20.00

Black IPA – 8.5% ABV, 76 IBU Cascadian dark ale with medium body, roasted malt, caramel, and a high hop flavor.

16 oz. Honor is All We Know

$7.00

32oz Crowler Honor is All We Know

$12.00

16oz 4-pack Honor is All We Know

$20.00

32oz Crowler Bohemian Nights

$12.00

16oz 4-pack Bohemian Nights

$20.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Water (bottle)

$1.00

Soda

$1.25

S. Pellegrino

$2.00

Perrier

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Arnie Palmy

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.25Out of stock

Food

Weekly Specials

MFBig Fish

$9.00

Fish Basket

$10.00
Pablo Sr.

Pablo Sr.

$13.00

Pablo Sr Double smash chorizo burger topped with chihuahua cheese, roasted poblano, fried egg, and a cilantro and roast pepper aioli on a toasted brioche bun. $13 with chips

Starters

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese quesadilla with house made Habanero Mango Salsa and sour cream. Add slow roasted chicken or pork for $2.00.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Air-fried Mozzarella Sticks with a side of marinara sauce to dip.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.00

Air-fried Onion Rings with a side of our Sriracha Ranch Sauce to dip. Available in a side order or a whole (double) order.

Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.00

Air-fried Mac & Cheese Bites with a side of ranch for dipping.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$5.00
Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$4.00

Air-fried, breaded, and crispy green beans. Available in side or whole (double) orders and served with a side of sriracha ranch to dip.

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

Air-fried french fries available in a side or whole (double) order. Choices of plain, Cajun seasoned with a side of beer cheese, or loaded (beer cheese, bacon, and ranch)

Tots

Tots

$3.00

Air-fried tater tots available in a side or whole (double) order. Choices of plain, Cajun seasoned with a side of beer cheese, or loaded (beer cheese, bacon, and ranch)

App Sampler

App Sampler

$13.00

Pick any three of these air-fried starters for your own sampler.

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$7.00

3 Bavarian Pretzels with sides of beer cheese and mustard dipping sauces.

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Cheesy Garlic Goodness with a side of marinara sauce

"Dirty" Brand Chips

"Dirty" Brand Chips

$2.00

Utz's "Dirty" Brand Chips are gluten free, cooked kettle style in a peanut oil blend, and kosher certified.

Heggy's Nuts

Heggy's Nuts

$2.00

Manufactured by Heggy's Nut Shop in Canton Ohio and packed for Missing Falls Brewery. Seven flavors to choose from.

Loaded Baskets

Loaded Buffalo Chicken Basket

Loaded Buffalo Chicken Basket

$12.00

Buffalo Boneless Wings, Cajun, Tots, Beer Cheese, Bacon, Ranch

Loaded BBQ Chicken Basket

Loaded BBQ Chicken Basket

$12.00

BBQ Boneless Wings, Tots, Beer Cheese, Bacon, Branchero Sauce

Loaded Garlic Parm Chicken Basket

Loaded Garlic Parm Chicken Basket

$12.00

Garlic Parm Boneless Wings, Garlic Parm Tots, Beer Cheese, Bacon, Ranch

Baked Wings

Choose 6, 12, 18, or 24 of our baked jumbo wings and your choice of sauce. Additional sides of sauce are $.50 each.
6 wings

6 wings

$9.00

Six jumbo baked wings with your choice of sauce.

12 wings

12 wings

$16.00

Twelve jumbo baked wings with your choice of sauce.

18 wings

$21.00

Eighteen jumbo baked wings with your choice of sauce.

24 Wings

$25.00

Twenty four jumbo baked wings with your choice of sauce.

8 boneless wings

$9.00

Eight boneless wings with your choice of sauce.

16 boneless wings

16 boneless wings

$17.00

Sixteen boneless wings with your choice of sauce.

24 boneless wings

$26.00

Twenty four boneless wings with your choice of sauce.

Salads

Salads made with fresh lettuce from locally owned Vigeo Gardens.
Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$4.00

Onion, Tomato, Black Olives, Croûtons, and Cheese. Made with locally grown lettuce from Vigeo Gardens.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.00

Fresh lettuce from Local Vigeo Farms, Onion, Tomato, Black Olives, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Egg, Swiss, Cheddar, and Croûtons.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Our Slow roasted Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Croûtons, and Cheese. Made with lettuce from locally owned Vigeo Gardens. Add bacon or egg for $1.00

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$10.00

Onion, Tomato, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Slow Roasted Chicken over a bed of locally grown lettuce with Parmesan Cheese and Croutons

Greek Chicken Salad

Greek Chicken Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Tomato, and Feta Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Crumbled Bleu Cheese.

Sandwich Menu

The Hitman

The Hitman

$10.00

Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Salami, Ham, Provolone, Mozzarella, Italian Dressing, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion.

The Honeymooner

The Honeymooner

$10.00

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Cheddar, Ranch, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion.

Reuben

Reuben

$11.00

Rye Bread, House Made Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and 1000 Island Dressing.

BLT

BLT

$9.00

A Classic BLT - Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato with Mayonnaise on toasted white bread.

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, fresh lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and crispy onions and your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or Branchero sauce. Add bacon for $.50. Chip substitutions include Onion Rings for $1.50 or Fries for $1.00.

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$11.00

Slow Roasted BBQ Pork, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese

El Jefe

El Jefe

$11.00

Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Crispy Onion, Pickles, and Mustard. Your choice of chips.

Akron Cheesesteak

Akron Cheesesteak

$11.00

Fresh Ribeye, provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms & onions, and our bacon garlic aioli all on a sub bun.

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.00

Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms & onions, and our bacon garlic aioli all on a sub bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Crispy buffalo chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a choice of ranch or blue cheese. Served on a brioche bun

Colonel Mustard

Colonel Mustard

$11.00

Crispy chicken coated with house made honey mustard sauce, topped with Swiss cheese and ham on a pretzel bun.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch. Served on a brioche bun (available as a wrap as well)

Honey Dipped Chicken

Honey Dipped Chicken

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Dipped in Honey, Pepper Cheese, Pickles, Caramelized Onion, and Brown Mustard on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Wake and Bake Sandwich

Wake and Bake Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy Chicken topped with a Fried Egg, Ham, Bacon, Pepper Cheese, and Sriracha Ranch on a toasted Kaiser Bun. Comes with chips or upgrade your side for an additional cost.

Turkey Bacon Pretzel Melt

Turkey Bacon Pretzel Melt

$10.00

Turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a pretzel bun.

Steak Pretzel Melt

Steak Pretzel Melt

$11.00

Fresh Ribeye, beer cheese, horseradish sauce, and crispy onions. Served on a pretzel bun.

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Your choice of cheese. Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella, Swiss, or pepper cheese. Your Choice of chips Additional Toppings $.50 each Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Ham, Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Onion, Banana Peppers, or Tomato

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$10.00

Crispy chicken, pepperoni, mozzarella, and house marinara. Served on a brioche bun (available as a wrap as well)

Burger Menu

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$9.00

1/3 lb of in house ground beef cooked to perfection. Your choice of toppings.

Rubber City Classic Burger

Rubber City Classic Burger

$12.00

Classic drive-in style burger topped with American cheese, and two special sauces on a toasted brioche bun.

The Upside Down

The Upside Down

$13.00

Double Smash Burger topped with American Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Shredded Lettuce, and Pickles on a upside down toasted Brioche Bun.

Brunch Burger

$13.00

American Cheese, Fried Egg, Bacon

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.00

Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Onion and 1000 Island Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread

Jalapeno Popper Burger

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$13.00

1/3lb of fresh angus beef topped with diced jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and cream cheese on a pretzel bun.

Blue Cheese Pub Burger

Blue Cheese Pub Burger

$14.00

Bacon, sautéed mushrooms, blue cheese and a balsamic reduction on a toasted pretzel bun.

Whammy Burger

Whammy Burger

$12.00

Pepper Cheese, Jalapenos, and Sriracha Ranch

Reuben Burger

Reuben Burger

$13.00

House made corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on a toasted pretzel bun.

Rodeo Burger

Rodeo Burger

$12.00

American Cheese, Crispy Bacon, and BBQ Sauce on a toasted Brioche bun.

Royale with Cheese

$12.00

Royale with Cheese Special Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, Pickles, and Onions on a Sesame Seed Bun

Pizza Menu

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Hand-rolled dough, marinara sauce, and our provolone / mozzarella blend cheese. Simple, but great!

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.00

Additional toppings are $1.00 each Choose from: Pepperoni, Sausage, Prosciutto, Ham, Bacon, Chicken, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Black Olive, Pineapplem, and Chicken

White Pizza

White Pizza

$11.00

A Garlic sauce with Fresh Tomato, Onion, Provolone, Mozzarella, and Feta cheese.

Vegetarian Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

$14.00

Fresh Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Black Olives, and Mushrooms

Deluxe Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, and Black Olives

Bee Sting Pie

Bee Sting Pie

$13.00

Pizza with red sauce, pepperoni, jalapeno, ricotta cheese, bacon, and topped with a swirl of honey.

The Texan Pizza

The Texan Pizza

$15.00

Pulled pork, crispy onion on a BBQ and house made creamy garlic sauce with a tri-blend cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Pizza Cheese, and Cheddar Cheese finished with Ranch Dressing.

The BF Goodranch

The BF Goodranch

$14.00

A creamy garlic sauce, topped with slow roasted chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, and a swirl of ranch on top.

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.00

BBQ Sauce, Slow Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and a swirl of Ranch

DubSmash Pizza

DubSmash Pizza

$12.00

Our slow roasted chicken, bleu cheese, banana peppers, and our secret spicy ranch sauce.

Jalapeno Popper Pizza

Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$12.00

Cream Cheese, topped with Jalapenos, bacon, onion, and cheddar cheese

Pizzarolliz!

Pizzarolliz!

Pizzarolliz!

$8.00+

Pizzarolliz! Pepperoni, ricotta cheese, mozzarella and provolone cheese, and a side of sauce 1 for $8 2 for $12

Sauces / Dressings

Bottle of Branchero

$4.99

Side Of Bacon Aioli

$0.50

Side Of Ketchup

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Mustard

$0.50

Side of Beer Cheese

$0.50

Side of Sriracha Ranch

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of White French

$0.50

Side of 1000 Island

$0.50

Side of Caesar

$0.50

Side of Vinaigrette

$0.50

SIde of Italian

$0.50

Side Of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Branchero

$0.50

Side of Hot Chili Garlic

$0.50

Side of Garlic Parm

$0.50

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side of Mango Habanero

$0.50

Side of Teriyaki

$0.50

Side of Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Side Of Sassy Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Korean BBQ

$0.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

16 of our own craft beers on draft everyday. Award winning pizzas and sandwiches are now available for dine-in, carryout or curbside pickup.

540 S. Main St., Suite 112, Akron, OH 44311

Missing Falls Brewery image

