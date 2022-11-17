Mission At the Bell Restaurant
134 W. Main St Suite 14
Trinidad, CO 81082
Appetizer
Sides of Salsa
Bag of Chips
Side of Guac
Cheese Crisp
A large flour tortilla cripsed to perfection and topped with melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese. Basic at its most delicious. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Guacamole Salad
A generous serving of our delicious freshly made guacamole. Served with hand cut corn chips.
Mexican Pizza
A large crispy flour tortilla, smothered in robust enchiliada sauce; topped with refried beans, delicious ground sirloin, a cheddar cheese and Monterey jack blend, and black olives.
Mission Nachos
A platter of corn chips loaded with refried beans, a choice of ground sirloin or shredded chicken, and smothered in chile verde. Topped with real cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
Queso Dip
Stuffed Jalapenos
Appetizing bite sized breaded jalapenos, stuffed with cheddar cheese and served with a side of ranch dressing and our very own raspberry chile dipping sauce.
Taquitos
Rolled tacos filled with mouthwatering shredded chicken or shredded beef, and served with sour cream and our very own homemade guacamole.
Lunch Menu/Ala Carte
Burrito
Smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce and topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
Chile Verde Bowl
Topped with refried beans, ground sirloin and cheese blend. Served with two tortillas. Lettuce and tomato available upon request.
Chimichanga
Smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce and topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
Crispy Chile Relleno
Coated in panko bread crumbs, smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice (or fideo) and refriend beans.
Enchiladas (2)
Smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce and topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with a choice of spanish rice, fideo, or refried beans.
Hardshell Tacos (3)
Topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Tamales (2)
Pork and red chile, smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce and topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
Dinner Plates
Azteca
A large flour tortilla fried to crispy perfection and topped with a choice of your favorite ingredients. Smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce and topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
Burrito Platter
Smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce, topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.
Chalupa
A sopapilla fried golden brown and stuffed with a variety of delicious combinations. Smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce, and topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.
Chicken Strip Dinner
Four crispy chicken strips served with fresh cut french fries and choice of dipping sauce.
Chile Relleno Platter
A pair of tender chile peppers filled with delicious Monterey jack (original) or cheddar cheese (crispy), battered and fried. Smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.
Chile Verde Platter
A tasty plate of chile verde brimming with savory pork. Served with a side spanish rice or fideo and refried beans. Served with two corn or flour tortillas.
Chili Fries
Fresh cut fries, fried to crispy perfection. Topped with a delicious blend of cheddar and Monterey jack cheese and smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce. Garnished with lettuce, tomato. sour cream, and guacamole.
Chimichanga Platter
A deep-fried burrito filled with a variety of tasty options, smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce and topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese; garnished with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.
Enchilada Platter
Three enchiladas, smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce, filled and topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.
Huevos Rancheros
Three eggs on top of two fried corn tortillas, served with a choice of savory carne adobada or chorizo, refried beans and fried potatoes, smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce, topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese blend, lettuce, and tomato. Served with two flour tortillas.
Mexican Hamburger
A sirloin beef patty and a generous serving of refried beans inside a large flour tortilla and smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce. Topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese and garnished with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with fresh cut french fries.
Mexicano Taco Platter
Three soft corn tacos with a choice of spicy carne adobada, tender grilled chicken breast, robust machaca, homemade chorizo, or sirloin steak. Topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, and garnished with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spansish rice or fideo and refried beans.
Quesadilla
Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
Santa Fe
Three corn tortillas fried crisp and layered with ground sirloin, shredded chicken, or machaca. Smothered in chile verde or enchildad sauce. Topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.
Taco Platter
Three crispy tacos filled with hearty ground sirloin or tender shredded chicken, topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.
Taco Salad
A delicious flour tortilla bowl fried crisp and served with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cabbage, carrots, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, black olives, sour cream, and guacamole. Smothered in chile verde or enchildada sauce.
Tamale Platter
Two homemade pork tamales cooked in the husk, smothered in a choice of chile verde or enchilada sauce, and topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.
Tostada Platter
Two crispy tostadas topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.
Combo Dinner Plates
Bell Combo
A crispy chile relleno, homemade tamale, and two cheese enchiladas smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce. Garnished with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.
Comida Fiesta
A refried bean burrito and two ground sirloin enchiladas smothered in chile verde or enchiliada sauce, topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.
Comida Vegetariano Platter
A crispy chile relleno and two cheese enchiladas smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce and garnished with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice or fideo and refried beans.
Mission Dinner
Combination plate consisting of two cheddar and Monterey jack cheese enchiladas smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce, a ground sirloin taco, and a refried bean tostada. Topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.
Mission Platillo
A filing dish consisting of three cheese enchiladas and a chile relleno, smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce. Topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.
Mission Sampler
A refried bean burrito smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce, garnished with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with a ground sirloin taco and refried bean tostada.
Additional sides
Single Items
Kid's Meals
Taco Meal
Two soft flour ground sirloin tacos garnished with a cheese blend, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of spanish rice, fideo, or refried beans.
Quesadilla
Monterey jack and cheddar quesadilla served with a side of spanish rice, fideo, or refried beans.
Burrito Plate
Refried beans and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and served with a side of spanish rice, fideo, or refried beans.
Chicken Strip Meal
Two chicken strips served with handcut fries.
Taquitos
Three chicken taquitos served with a side of spanish rice, fideo, or refried beans.
Corn Dog
Served with a side of handcut french fries
Desserts
Liquors
Beer List
Blue Moon
BTL Modelo Negra
Bud Light
Budwiser
Carta Blanca
CN Nativa Draft
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Familiar
Dos Equis Ambar
Dos Equis Lager
Goose Island
Miller Lite
Modelo Draft
Modelo Especial Bottle
Nativa Draft
Pacifico
Tecate
Victoria
Dos Equis Draft
Soft Drinks/Tea/Coffee
Beer List Happy Hour
Margaritas Happy Hour
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
