Mission At the Bell Restaurant

134 W. Main St Suite 14

Trinidad, CO 81082

Appetizer

Sides of Salsa

$1.99+

Bag of Chips

$1.50+

Side of Guac

$5.99+

Cheese Crisp

$13.99

A large flour tortilla cripsed to perfection and topped with melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese. Basic at its most delicious. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Guacamole Salad

$9.99

A generous serving of our delicious freshly made guacamole. Served with hand cut corn chips.

Mexican Pizza

$14.99

A large crispy flour tortilla, smothered in robust enchiliada sauce; topped with refried beans, delicious ground sirloin, a cheddar cheese and Monterey jack blend, and black olives.

Mission Nachos

$11.99+

A platter of corn chips loaded with refried beans, a choice of ground sirloin or shredded chicken, and smothered in chile verde. Topped with real cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.

Queso Dip

$4.99+

Stuffed Jalapenos

$8.99+

Appetizing bite sized breaded jalapenos, stuffed with cheddar cheese and served with a side of ranch dressing and our very own raspberry chile dipping sauce.

Taquitos

$7.99+

Rolled tacos filled with mouthwatering shredded chicken or shredded beef, and served with sour cream and our very own homemade guacamole.

Lunch Menu/Ala Carte

Two enchiladas smothered in green chili or enchilada sauce. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, cabbage, carrots, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice, beans, or fideo.

Burrito

$9.50

Smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce and topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.

Chile Verde Bowl

$9.99

Topped with refried beans, ground sirloin and cheese blend. Served with two tortillas. Lettuce and tomato available upon request.

Chimichanga

$10.99

Smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce and topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.

Crispy Chile Relleno

$9.99

Coated in panko bread crumbs, smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice (or fideo) and refriend beans.

Enchiladas (2)

$9.99

Smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce and topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with a choice of spanish rice, fideo, or refried beans.

Hardshell Tacos (3)

$9.99

Topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Tamales (2)

$9.99

Pork and red chile, smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce and topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.

Dinner Plates

Azteca

$12.99

A large flour tortilla fried to crispy perfection and topped with a choice of your favorite ingredients. Smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce and topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.

Burrito Platter

$11.99

Smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce, topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.

Chalupa

$13.99

A sopapilla fried golden brown and stuffed with a variety of delicious combinations. Smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce, and topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.

Chicken Strip Dinner

$12.99

Four crispy chicken strips served with fresh cut french fries and choice of dipping sauce.

Chile Relleno Platter

$13.99

A pair of tender chile peppers filled with delicious Monterey jack (original) or cheddar cheese (crispy), battered and fried. Smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.

Chile Verde Platter

$13.99

A tasty plate of chile verde brimming with savory pork. Served with a side spanish rice or fideo and refried beans. Served with two corn or flour tortillas.

Chili Fries

$7.99+

Fresh cut fries, fried to crispy perfection. Topped with a delicious blend of cheddar and Monterey jack cheese and smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce. Garnished with lettuce, tomato. sour cream, and guacamole.

Chimichanga Platter

$13.99

A deep-fried burrito filled with a variety of tasty options, smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce and topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese; garnished with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.

Enchilada Platter

$11.99

Three enchiladas, smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce, filled and topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.

Huevos Rancheros

$14.99

Three eggs on top of two fried corn tortillas, served with a choice of savory carne adobada or chorizo, refried beans and fried potatoes, smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce, topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese blend, lettuce, and tomato. Served with two flour tortillas.

Mexican Hamburger

$15.99

A sirloin beef patty and a generous serving of refried beans inside a large flour tortilla and smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce. Topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese and garnished with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with fresh cut french fries.

Mexicano Taco Platter

$16.99

Three soft corn tacos with a choice of spicy carne adobada, tender grilled chicken breast, robust machaca, homemade chorizo, or sirloin steak. Topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, and garnished with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spansish rice or fideo and refried beans.

Quesadilla

$10.99

Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.

Santa Fe

$13.99

Three corn tortillas fried crisp and layered with ground sirloin, shredded chicken, or machaca. Smothered in chile verde or enchildad sauce. Topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.

Taco Platter

$12.99

Three crispy tacos filled with hearty ground sirloin or tender shredded chicken, topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.

Taco Salad

$13.99

A delicious flour tortilla bowl fried crisp and served with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cabbage, carrots, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, black olives, sour cream, and guacamole. Smothered in chile verde or enchildada sauce.

Tamale Platter

$12.99

Two homemade pork tamales cooked in the husk, smothered in a choice of chile verde or enchilada sauce, and topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.

Tostada Platter

$9.99

Two crispy tostadas topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.

Combo Dinner Plates

Bell Combo

$16.99

A crispy chile relleno, homemade tamale, and two cheese enchiladas smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce. Garnished with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.

Comida Fiesta

$16.99

A refried bean burrito and two ground sirloin enchiladas smothered in chile verde or enchiliada sauce, topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.

Comida Vegetariano Platter

$16.99

A crispy chile relleno and two cheese enchiladas smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce and garnished with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice or fideo and refried beans.

Mission Dinner

$16.99

Combination plate consisting of two cheddar and Monterey jack cheese enchiladas smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce, a ground sirloin taco, and a refried bean tostada. Topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.

Mission Platillo

$16.99

A filing dish consisting of three cheese enchiladas and a chile relleno, smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce. Topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with spanish rice or fideo and refried beans.

Mission Sampler

$16.99

A refried bean burrito smothered in chile verde or enchilada sauce, garnished with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with a ground sirloin taco and refried bean tostada.

Additional sides

Rice

$2.99

Fideo

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Rice and beans

$5.99

Fried potatoes

$3.99

Mild

$2.99

Medium

$2.99

Hot

$2.99

Extra Hot

$3.99

Enchilada sauce

$2.99

Small queso

$2.99

Single Items

Beef Taco

$3.50

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Machaca Taco

$4.50

Carne Adobada Taco

$4.50

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.99

Sirloin Steak Taco

$4.99

Chili Relleno

$4.50

Enchilada

$2.99

Kid's Meals

Taco Meal

$7.99

Two soft flour ground sirloin tacos garnished with a cheese blend, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of spanish rice, fideo, or refried beans.

Quesadilla

$7.99

Monterey jack and cheddar quesadilla served with a side of spanish rice, fideo, or refried beans.

Burrito Plate

$7.99

Refried beans and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and served with a side of spanish rice, fideo, or refried beans.

Chicken Strip Meal

$7.99

Two chicken strips served with handcut fries.

Taquitos

$7.99

Three chicken taquitos served with a side of spanish rice, fideo, or refried beans.

Corn Dog

$7.99

Served with a side of handcut french fries

Desserts

Cup of Ice Cream

$2.99

Churro Donuts

$2.99

Severed in orders of 2 and 4

Sopapillas

$2.99

Served plain or cinnamon sugar. (2)

Flan

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Stuffed Sopapilla

$7.99

Churro Donut Sundae

$7.99

Liquors

SGL Well Vodka

$6.00

SGL Titos

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Tito's

$14.00

Bacardi Single

Bacardi Double

Captain Morgan Single

Captain Morgan Double

Captain Morgan 100 Proof Single

Captain Morgan 100 Proof Double

Beer List

Blue Moon

$4.50

BTL Modelo Negra

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Budwiser

$3.50

Carta Blanca

$4.50

CN Nativa Draft

$7.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Familiar

Dos Equis Ambar

$4.50

Dos Equis Lager

$4.50

Goose Island

$4.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Modelo Draft

$6.00

Modelo Especial Bottle

$4.50

Nativa Draft

$7.00

Pacifico

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Dos Equis Draft

$6.00

Margaritas

16 oz Margarita

$10.00

22 oz Margarita

$15.00

To Go Margarita

$12.00+

Soft Drinks/Tea/Coffee

Pepsi Products/Fresh Brewed Tea

$3.50

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.99

Coffee

$2.99

Adult Shirley Temple

$3.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

20 oz Pepsi/Fresh Brewed Tea To-Go Orders

$2.99

20 oz Flavored Tea To-Go Orders

$3.50

32 oz Pepsi/Fresh Brewed Tea To-Go Orders

$3.50

32 oz Flavored Tea To-Go Orders

$4.00

Wine List

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Chardonnary

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Pinot Nior

$6.00

Beer List Happy Hour

Red Beer

$2.00

Blue Moon

$3.50

Bud Light

$2.50

Budwiser

$2.50

Carta Blanca

$3.50

Coors Lite

$2.50

Corona

$3.50

Dos Equis Ambar

$3.50

Dos Equis Lager

$3.50

Goose Island

$3.50

Miller Lite

$2.50

Modelo Draft

$5.00

Modelo Especial Bottle

$3.50

Modelo Negra

$3.50

Nativa Draft

$6.00

Pacifico

$3.50

Tecate

$3.50

Margaritas Happy Hour

16 oz Margarita

$8.00

22 oz Margarita

$10.00

Wine List Happy Hour

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
134 W. Main St Suite 14, Trinidad, CO 81082

