A map showing the location of Mission Bar and Grill - Boston 724 Huntington Ave

Mission Bar and Grill - Boston 724 Huntington Ave

No reviews yet

724 Huntington Ave

Boston, MA 02115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters

Bruschetta

$12.00

Calamari

$13.00

Charcuterie Board

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Nachos

$11.00

Steak Nachos

$16.00

Hummus Plate

$12.00

Pretzels

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Quesadilla

$11.00

Steak Quesadilla

$17.00

Tater Tots

$11.00

Soups & Salads

Cup Soup Of Day

$6.00

Bowl Soup of Day

$8.00

Cup Chowder

$6.00

Bowl Chowder

$8.00

Cilantro Lime Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Salmon Nicoise

$16.00

Super Food

$13.00

Steak & Blue

$15.00

Tex Mex Salad

$14.00

Caesar

$9.00

Greek

$12.00

Mixed Greens

$9.00

Entrees

Bolognese

$18.00

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Meat Loaf

$18.00

Salmon

$22.00

Statler Chicken

$21.00

Steak Tips

$21.00

Ravioli

$18.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Mission Burger

$16.00

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato

$6.00

Veggies

$5.00

Sd Salad

$5.00

Sd Caesar

$6.00

Sd Avocado

$3.00

Sd Bacon

$3.00

Sd Guacamole

$3.00

Sd Pita

$5.00

Sd Tots

$6.00

Sd Bread

$2.00

Sd Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Sd Shrimp

$9.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

Side Steak Tip

$8.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Kid's Plates

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Coffee/Tea

Hot Coffe

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sodas

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

San Pellegreno

$5.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Sprite

$3.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineaple Juice

$3.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Liquor

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.50

Minke

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Monkey 47

$11.00

Plymouth

$8.00

Hendricks Neptunia

$10.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Black Raspberry

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$7.00

Butterscotch

$7.00

Campari

$7.50

Cointreau

$8.00

Cool Swan

$8.00

Cream De Banana

$7.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Dr Mcgillicuddy's

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Godiva White

$7.00

Goldshlager

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.50

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$10.00

Jager

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Midori

$7.00

Montenegro

$7.00

Pimms

$8.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Soco

$8.00

Korbel Brandy

$7.50

Hennessy

$10.00

Remy

$11.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Cachaca Rum

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Gosling's

$8.00

Malibu

$8.50

Meyer's Rum

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Herradura Anejo

$10.00

El Jimador

$8.00

Hornitos Rep

$10.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Patron XO

$9.00

Patron SIlver

$10.00

Mezcal

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Rep

$12.00

Casamigos Añejo

$13.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$8.50

Absolut vanilla

$8.50

Absolut Ruby Red

$8.50

Absolut Citron

$8.50

Absolut Peach

$8.50

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Melo

$10.00

Grey Goose Pear

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.50

Ketel One Citron

$9.50

Titos

$9.00

Stoli

$8.50

Stoli Razz

$8.50

Stoli Blue

$8.50

Van G Expresso

$9.00

Van G Chocolate

$9.00

888 Blue

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.50

Deep Eddy Cran

$8.50

Deep Eddy Orange

$8.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.50

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Belvenie

$12.00

Bookers

$12.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Bully Boy Whiskey

$10.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Bushmills Black

$9.00

Chivas

$9.00

Cragganmore

$10.00

Crown ROyal

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Famous Grouse

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Glenfiddich 14

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Glenlivet 14

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Johnny W Black

$11.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Lagavulin 16

$16.00

Laphroig

$14.00

McCallan 12

$13.00

Maker Mark

$10.00

Makers 46

$12.00Out of stock

Misunderstood

$10.00

Oban

$14.00

Old Overholdt

$8.00

Powers

$9.00

Proper 12

$10.00

Putnam

$10.00

Red Breast

$12.00

Screwball

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Singleton 12

$12.00

Talisker 10

$14.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Whistle Pig

$14.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Woodford

$12.00

Beer

ALLAGASH WHITE

$6.50

BENT WATER

$7.00

BLACK & BLUE

$7.00

BLACK & TAN

$7.00

BLACK VELVET

$7.00

BLUE MOON

$6.50

BOOMSAUCE

$8.00

CASTLE ISLAND LAGER

$6.00

CHIMAY TRIPEL

$9.00

CISCO

$7.00Out of stock

CITIZEN CIDER

$6.50

COPPER LEGEND

$6.00Out of stock

DOWNEAST

$7.00

FIDDLEHEAD

$7.00

GUINNESS

$7.00

HARPOON IPA

$6.50

JACKS ABBY PILS

$6.00

LAGUNITAS

$7.00

LITTLE WILLOW

$8.00

MAINE LUNCH

$8.50

MIGHTY SOUR

$8.00

MODELO DRFT

$5.00

STELLA

$6.50

TIMBERYARD IPA

$7.50

TROEGS

$8.00

WEIHENSTEPHANER

$7.00

WHALERS ALE

$6.50

WIDOWMAKER

$8.00

AMSTEL LIGHT

$6.00

BUDWEISER

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

CORONA

$6.00

CORONA LIGHT

$6.00

HEINEKEN

$6.00

HEINEKEN 0.0

$5.00

MAGNERS

$8.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

MILLER HIGH LIFE

$5.00

MODELO

$4.00

OMISSION

$6.00

HIGH NOON

$6.00

LAWSON SIP SUNSHINE

$8.00

NARRAGANSETT

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

REBEL HARD COFFEE

$6.00

TWISTED TEA

$6.00

WHITE CLAW MANGO

$6.00

N/A Beverages

PEPSI

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

TONIC

$3.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

SODA WATER

WATER

GINGER BEER

$5.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

PINEAPPLE

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

APPLE

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

TEA

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

MILK CHOCOLATE

$3.00

RED BULL

$5.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$5.00

Wine

GL BLOCK 9

$8.00

GL SAN HUBERTO

$8.00

GL THE FEDERALIST

$12.00

GL ROCK & VINE

$11.00

BTL BLOCK 9

$30.00

BTL SANTA ANA

$30.00

BTL THE FEDERALIST

$46.00

BTL ROCK & VINE

$42.00

GL CA'DONINI

$8.00

GL J LOHR CHAR

$12.00

GL JILLIAN LOUISE ROSE

$8.00

GL MOSCATO

$9.00

GL PARIS VALLEY CHAR

$8.00

GL THE CROSSING

$8.00

GL THE SEEKER

$10.00

BTL CA'DONINI

$30.00

BTL J LOHR CHAR

$46.00

BTL JILLIAN LOUISE ROSE

$30.00

BTL MOSCATO

$34.00

BTL PARIS VALLEY CHAR

$30.00

BTL THE CROSSING

$30.00

BTL THE SEEKER

$38.00

GL CAMPO VIEJO Sparkling Rosé

$8.00

BTL CAMPO VIEJO Sparkling Rosé

$30.00

GL CAMPO VIEJO Cava

$8.00

BTL CAMPO VIEJO Cava

$30.00

GL LA MARCA Prosecco

$10.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$38.00

Cocktails

APEROL SPRITZ

$10.00

AUTUMN SANGRIA

$10.00+

AVIATION

$12.00

BELLINI MARTINI

$12.00

CHOCO MARTINI

$12.00

CIDER SPECIAL

$12.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$12.00

CUCUMBER LIME

$12.00

DARK & STORMY

$10.00

EL MATADOR

$11.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

FRENCH VANILLA

$11.00

GINGER HOT TODDY

$11.00

GINGER MULE

$11.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

$9.00

HEAVEN & HELL

$12.00

HOT & DIRTY

$12.00

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$12.00

MAI TAI

$10.00

MANHATTAN

$11.00

MAPLE APPLE MARG

$11.00

MARGARITA

$10.00

MIMOSA

$10.00

MOJITO

$10.00

MONKEY MARTINI

$12.00

MOSCOW MULE

$10.00

NAKED AND FAMOUS

$12.00

OLD FASHIONED

$10.00

PEAR COSMO

$12.00

PINEAPPLE PUNCH

$11.00

RASP LIME RICKY

$11.00

SIDECAR

$10.00

ST. BASIL MARTINI

$12.00

STRAWBERRY SMASH

$11.00

THE PARADISE

$11.00

TROPICAL MULE

$11.00

MOCKTAIL

$7.00+

Other Cocktails

ADIOS AMIGO

$10.00

ALABAMA SLAMMER

$9.00

APPLE MARTINI

$12.00

BAHAMA MAMAM

$9.00

BAY BREEZE

$9.00

BELLINI

$9.00

BLACK RUSSIAN

$9.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

BLUE HAWAIIAN

$9.00

BLUE KAMIKAZE

$9.00

BLUE MARGARITA

$9.00

CAPE CODER

$8.00

CAR BOMB

$12.00

CHAMBOR KISS

$9.00

COLLINS

$8.00

FRENCH 75

$11.00

GIBSON GIN

$8.00

GRAPE CRUSH

$9.00

GRATEFUL DEATH

$10.00

GREYHOUND

$8.00

HAWAIIAN BREEZE

$9.00

HOT TODDY

$9.00

IRISH COFFEE

$9.00

JAGER BOMB

$11.00

JOHN COLLINS

$8.00

KAMIKAZE

$8.00

KIR ROYALE

$9.00

LEMON DROP SHOT

$9.00

LONG ISLAND IT

$10.00

MICHELADA

$10.00

MIND ERASER

$9.00

MONKEY BUZZ

$12.00

MUDSLIDE

$9.00

NEGRONI

$10.00

NUTTY IRISHMAN

$9.00

PALOMA

$9.00

PEARL HARBOR

$9.00

RED HEADED SLUT

$9.00

RED SANGRIA

$10.00

RUM RUNNER

$9.00

SCREWDRIVER

$8.00

SEA BREEZE

$9.00

SEX ON BEACH

$9.00

SURFER ON ACID

$9.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$9.00

TOM COLLINS

$9.00

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$7.00

VIRGIN LIME RICKY

$7.00

VIRGIN MOJITO

$6.00

WASHINGTON APPLE SHOT

$9.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$9.00

WOO WOO SHOT

$8.00

Brunch Drinks

BELLINI

$10.00

MIMOSA

$10.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$10.00

SUNSHINE FIZZ

$11.00

QUEEN BEE

$11.00

BOURBON & BUBBLES

$11.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

CLASSIC SCREWDRIVER

$10.00

BLOOD O MARG

$10.00

BRUNCH PUNCH

$11.00

KICKED UP COFFEE

$6.00

BUCKET OF BUBBLES

$39.00

Lunch

Turkey Rachel

$14.00

Ranchero Burger

$16.00

Dinner

Mussels

$14.00

Flatbread

$13.00

Steak Frites

$21.00

Brunch

Pumpkin Waffle

$11.00

Omelette Special

$13.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$9.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

724 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02115

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

