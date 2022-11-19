Mission Beach House - Revere 400 Ocean Ave Second Floor
No reviews yet
400 Ocean Ave Second Floor
Revere, MA 02151
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Cold NA Beverages
Apple Juice
Coconut Water
Cranberry Juice
Diet Pepsi
Ginger Beer
GingerAle
Grapefruit Juice
Ice Tea
Lemon Lime
Lemonade
Milk
Mountain Dew
Orange Juice
Pelegrino 750ml
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Pom Juice
Red Bull
Red Bull Yellow
Saritoga Still
Virgin Cocktail
Virgin Mary
Pelegrino Small
Poland Springs Btl
Bottled Water
Hot NA Beverages
House Red Bottles
House White Bottles
House Sparkling Bottles
Champagne
Red Wines
212 - Park Station Pinot Noir
213 - Valravn Pinot Noir
214 - Mer Soleil Pinot Noir
215 - Hartford Pinot Noir
216 - Flowers Pinot Noir
217 - Domaine De Bellene Burgundy
222 - Ridge Geyserville Zinfandel
234 - Domaine la Consonniere Chateauneuf-du-Pape
242 - Stags Leap Petite Syrah
262 - Ripasso Valpolicella
264 Amarone Riserva Della Valpolicella
272 - Catena Vista Flores Malbec
282 - Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon
284 - Textbook Cabernet Sauvignon
285 - Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon
286 - Heitz Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
287 - Silver Oak Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
288 - Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon Napa
289 - Caymus Special Selection Cabernet Sauvignon
White Wines
112 - Willamette Vineyards Pinot Gris
114 - Vie di Romans Pinot Grigio
115 - Domaine William Ferve Chablis
116 - Abigail Rose Sauvignon Blanc
116B - Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
117 - Domaine Fussier Sancerre blanc
132 - Talbott Kali Hart
133 - Stags Leap Hands of Time Chardonnay
134 - Raeburn Chardonnay
135 - Trefethen Chardonnay
136 - Olivier Leflaive Chardonnay
137 - Hartford Court Chardonnay
138 - The Hilt Chardonnay
139-Pouilly-Fuisse
Cocktails & Wines
OTR Aviation
A throwback to the era when airplanes were brand new. This classic gin cocktail, The Aviation, is crafted with Larios London Dry Gin, and flavors of dry cherry, lemon, and violet. *Simply pour over ice and serve.
OTR Cosmo
Made with EFFEN Vodka. *On The Rocks Cocktails was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar you. *Premium spirits, natural ingredients, cane sugar sweetened, preservative-free bottled cocktails. *Simply pour over ice and serve.
OTR Daquiri
Classic Daiquiri made with a blend of Cruzan Rum, Lime Juice & Simple Syrup *On The Rocks Cocktails was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar you. *Premium spirits, natural ingredients, cane sugar sweetened, preservative-free bottled cocktails. *Simply pour over ice and serve.
OTR Mai Tai
Made with Knob Creek Bourbon Whiskey *On The Rocks Cocktails was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar you. *Premium spirits, natural ingredients, cane sugar sweetened, preservative-free bottled cocktails. *Simply pour over ice and serve.
OTR Maragarita
Made with Hornitos Plata Tequila. *On The Rocks Cocktails was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar you. *Premium spirits, natural ingredients, cane sugar sweetened, preservative-free bottled cocktails. *Simply pour over ice and serve.
OTR Old Fashion
Made with Knob Creek Bourbon Whiskey *On The Rocks Cocktails was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar you. *Premium spirits, natural ingredients, cane sugar sweetened, preservative-free bottled cocktails. *Simply pour over ice and serve.
OTR Spicy Margarita
Made with Tres Generaciones Tequila *On The Rocks Cocktails was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar you. *Premium spirits, natural ingredients, cane sugar sweetened, preservative-free bottled cocktails. *Simply pour over ice and serve.
Btl Drumheller, Chardonnay
Btl Salvalai, Pinot Grigio
Btl Kong, Sauvignon Blanc
Btl Bex, Riesling
Btl Kentia, Albarino
Btl Storypoint, Cabernet Sauvignon
Btl Pavette, Pinot Noir
Btl Yantra, Super Tuscan
Btl Brickmason, Zinfandel
Specials
Cheese Board
Smoked Cheddar, Brie, Pecorino Romano, Gruyere, Blue Cheese, Olives. Candied Pistachios, Fig Jam, Raisins, Whole Grain Mustard, Strawberries, Grapes & Crackers.
Creamy Broccoli & Carrot Soup
Soup of The Day
Shrimp Quesadilla
Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Blacked Shrimp Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole and Pico De Gallo
Chicken Pot Pie
Roasted Chicken, Onions, Carrots, Celery, Potatoes, Peas, Pastry Crust.
Meat Lasagna
Pasta Sheets, Ricotta, Ground Beef, Basil, Marinara, Cheese Blend
Panna Cotta
Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta with Strawberry Glaze.
Starters
Mussels
Crab on the Beach
crab cakes, mango-cilantro salsa, vinegar poblano pepper relish, jalapeño-paprika aioli
Short Rib Empanada
“argentinian classic”, pico de gallo, criolla sauce, aji amarillo
Lobster Empanada
fresh lobster meat, mexican street corn, cotija cheese, potatoes, cilantro, scallions, creamy aioli
Swordfish Skewers
grilled pineapple, toasted coconut, serrano chile-ginger sauce
Meatballs
beef, pork, chorizo, mozzarella, marinara sauce, fresh basil, garlic bread
Calamari
crispy fried, fried cherry pepper, fried lemon, fiery citrus aioli
Arancini
risotto, creamy cheese, parmesan, tomato-cream, fresh basil
Bread
Salads/Soups
Burrata Beet Salad
red & yellow beets, mozzarella cheese, beefsteak tomato, arugula, dark balsamic reduction , pesto NF
Arugula Salad
baby arugula, shaved asiago, olive oil, lemone vinaigrette
Taco Bowl
shredded lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, red onion, mission ranch, sour cream, cotija cheese, salsa
Caesar
romaine, red chilis, parmesan, garlicky-dressing
Clam Chowder
White Chili
Chilled & Raw
Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
black angus beef, beefsteak tomato, smoky aioli, sour pickle, shredded romaine, brioche bun, havarti cheese, herbed-cheese skin-on-fries
Chicken Sandwich
crispy fried chicken breast, lettuces, shriracha aioli, house pickles, bacon, brioche bun
Crab Roll
crab cakes, capers, red onion, arugula, mission tartar, brioche bun, herbed-cheese skin-on-fries
Fried Clams Roll
native clams, mission tartar, lemon, herbed-cheese skin-on-fries
Lobster Roll
light mayo, brioche roll, herbed-cheese skin-on-fries
Fajitas
Land & Sea
Blackened Salmon
grilled salmon skewers, coconut curry jasmine rice, sweet sliced almonds, seared plantains, fresh lime
Chicken Wings Plate (7)
herbed-cheese skin-on-fries choice of; mango-habanero | buffalo | teriyaki
Filet Mignon 8oz
flame grilled, pepper encrusted, smashed red bliss, broccolini, tempranillo fig jam demi reduction
Fried Clams Plate
native clams, mission tartar, lemon, herbed-cheese skin-on-fries
Haddock
buttery ritz crumbs, roasted tomato, spinach, smashed red bliss
Short Rib of Beef
crispy parsnip, broccolini, smashed red bliss, pan drippings
Steak Tips
vinegar peppers, chipotle tomato, garlic butter, herbed-cheese skin-on-fries
Tempura Shrimp Fried Rice
jasmine rice, bok choy, bean sprouts, spanish onion, scallions, carrots, egg, shoyu glaze
Shank
braised in red wine, citrus gremolata, tomato, seared swiss chard, crispy parsnip, smashed red bliss, lamb au jus
Pork Chops
twin pork chops, vinegar peppers, potatoes, tomato brodo, pork reduction, salsa verde
Swordsfish Picatta
smashed red bliss, seared swiss chard lemon-caper butter sauce
Thai Seafood
Flour & Water
El Diablo
classic ragù bolognese mission style, slow braised, beef, pork, chorizo, tomato, red chili flakes, trottole pasta
Shrimp & Spinach Scampi
jumbo shrimp, fresh baby spinach, fresh tomato, garlic & shallot butter, linguine pasta
Linguine Meatballs
1/2 pound housemade meatballs, mariana, fresh basil, linguine, garlic bread
Seared Tuna
seared “rare”, sesame encrusted, tempura shrimp, shaved vegetables lo mein, sriracha aioli, shoyu glaze, sexy scallions
Chicken Parmesan
homemade marinara, parmesan, romano, trottole pasta, fresh basil
Trottole Pomodoro
seared garlic, broccolini, trottole pasta, parmesan cheese, red chili flakes, plum tomatoes, olive oil
Tacos
Fish Tacos
3 soft tortillas, jalapeño corn tartar, cut romaine, pico de gallo, yucca chips 19 add avocado
Ahi Tuna Tacos
3 soft tortillas, lettuce, bok choy, carrots, bean sprouts, scallions, jasmine rice, sriracha mayo, shoyu glaze, yucca chips
Short-Rib Tacos
3 soft tortillas, queso fresco, au jus aioli, pico de gallo, yucca chips
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
Come in and enjoy!
400 Ocean Ave Second Floor, Revere, MA 02151