  • Home
  • /
  • Revere
  • /
  • Mission Beach House - Revere - 400 Ocean Ave Second Floor
Main picView gallery

Mission Beach House - Revere 400 Ocean Ave Second Floor

review star

No reviews yet

400 Ocean Ave Second Floor

Revere, MA 02151

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Clam Chowder
KIDS - Chicken Fingers
Chicken Sandwich

Cold NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Coconut Water

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$4.50

GingerAle

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.75

Lemon Lime

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pelegrino 750ml

$6.00

Pepsi

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Pom Juice

$6.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull Yellow

$6.00

Saritoga Still

$7.00

Virgin Cocktail

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$8.00

Pelegrino Small

$4.00

Poland Springs Btl

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Hot NA Beverages

Capuccino

$4.25

Coffee

$3.50

Dbl Decaf Espresso

$6.50

Dbl Espresso

$6.50

Decaf Capuccino

$4.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Espresso

$3.25

Espresso

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.75

House Red Bottles

Btl Pavette, Pinot Noir

$42.00

Btl Storypoint, Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

Btl Pascual Toso, Malbec

$42.00

Btl Brickmason, Zinfandel

$46.00

Btl Yantra, Super Tuscan

$62.00

House White Bottles

Btl Seasonal, Rose

$42.00

Btl Salvalai, Pinot Grigio

$38.00

Btl Bex, Riesling

$34.00

Btl Kong, Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

Btl Drumheller, Chardonnay

$46.00

Btl Kentia, Albarino

$42.00

House Sparkling Bottles

Prosecco BTL Terra Serena

$44.00

Champagne

Juve Y Camps Sparkling

$56.00

1\2 Perrier Jouet Grand Brut Champagne Half Btl

$64.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut

$129.00Out of stock

Full Perrier Jouet Grand Brut

$128.00

Red Wines

212 - Park Station Pinot Noir

$44.00

213 - Valravn Pinot Noir

$47.00Out of stock

214 - Mer Soleil Pinot Noir

$52.00

215 - Hartford Pinot Noir

$59.00

216 - Flowers Pinot Noir

$98.00

217 - Domaine De Bellene Burgundy

$104.00

222 - Ridge Geyserville Zinfandel

$84.00

234 - Domaine la Consonniere Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$68.00

242 - Stags Leap Petite Syrah

$75.00

262 - Ripasso Valpolicella

$42.00

264 Amarone Riserva Della Valpolicella

272 - Catena Vista Flores Malbec

$36.00

282 - Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

284 - Textbook Cabernet Sauvignon

$62.00

285 - Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon

$88.00

286 - Heitz Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$108.00

287 - Silver Oak Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$125.00

288 - Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon Napa

$150.00

289 - Caymus Special Selection Cabernet Sauvignon

$285.00

White Wines

112 - Willamette Vineyards Pinot Gris

$44.00Out of stock

114 - Vie di Romans Pinot Grigio

$62.00

115 - Domaine William Ferve Chablis

$54.00

116 - Abigail Rose Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00Out of stock

116B - Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

117 - Domaine Fussier Sancerre blanc

$67.00Out of stock

132 - Talbott Kali Hart

$42.00

133 - Stags Leap Hands of Time Chardonnay

$46.00

134 - Raeburn Chardonnay

$50.00

135 - Trefethen Chardonnay

$59.00

136 - Olivier Leflaive Chardonnay

$62.00

137 - Hartford Court Chardonnay

$65.00

138 - The Hilt Chardonnay

$68.00

139-Pouilly-Fuisse

$76.00

Cocktails & Wines

OTR Aviation

OTR Aviation

$13.00

A throwback to the era when airplanes were brand new. This classic gin cocktail, The Aviation, is crafted with Larios London Dry Gin, and flavors of dry cherry, lemon, and violet. *Simply pour over ice and serve.

OTR Cosmo

OTR Cosmo

$13.00

Made with EFFEN Vodka. *On The Rocks Cocktails was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar you. *Premium spirits, natural ingredients, cane sugar sweetened, preservative-free bottled cocktails. *Simply pour over ice and serve.

OTR Daquiri

OTR Daquiri

$13.00

Classic Daiquiri made with a blend of Cruzan Rum, Lime Juice & Simple Syrup *On The Rocks Cocktails was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar you. *Premium spirits, natural ingredients, cane sugar sweetened, preservative-free bottled cocktails. *Simply pour over ice and serve.

OTR Mai Tai

OTR Mai Tai

$13.00

Made with Knob Creek Bourbon Whiskey *On The Rocks Cocktails was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar you. *Premium spirits, natural ingredients, cane sugar sweetened, preservative-free bottled cocktails. *Simply pour over ice and serve.

OTR Maragarita

OTR Maragarita

$13.00

Made with Hornitos Plata Tequila. *On The Rocks Cocktails was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar you. *Premium spirits, natural ingredients, cane sugar sweetened, preservative-free bottled cocktails. *Simply pour over ice and serve.

OTR Old Fashion

OTR Old Fashion

$13.00

Made with Knob Creek Bourbon Whiskey *On The Rocks Cocktails was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar you. *Premium spirits, natural ingredients, cane sugar sweetened, preservative-free bottled cocktails. *Simply pour over ice and serve.

OTR Spicy Margarita

OTR Spicy Margarita

$13.00

Made with Tres Generaciones Tequila *On The Rocks Cocktails was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar you. *Premium spirits, natural ingredients, cane sugar sweetened, preservative-free bottled cocktails. *Simply pour over ice and serve.

Btl Drumheller, Chardonnay

$46.00

Btl Salvalai, Pinot Grigio

$38.00

Btl Kong, Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

Btl Bex, Riesling

$34.00

Btl Kentia, Albarino

$42.00

Btl Storypoint, Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

Btl Pavette, Pinot Noir

$42.00

Btl Yantra, Super Tuscan

$62.00

Btl Brickmason, Zinfandel

$46.00

Specials

Cheese Flan with Caramel
Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$25.00

Smoked Cheddar, Brie, Pecorino Romano, Gruyere, Blue Cheese, Olives. Candied Pistachios, Fig Jam, Raisins, Whole Grain Mustard, Strawberries, Grapes & Crackers.

Creamy Broccoli & Carrot Soup

$12.00

Soup of The Day

Shrimp Quesadilla

$25.00

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Blacked Shrimp Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole and Pico De Gallo

Chicken Pot Pie

$22.00

Roasted Chicken, Onions, Carrots, Celery, Potatoes, Peas, Pastry Crust.

Meat Lasagna

$27.00

Pasta Sheets, Ricotta, Ground Beef, Basil, Marinara, Cheese Blend

Panna Cotta

$12.00

Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta with Strawberry Glaze.

Starters

Mussels

$16.00
Crab on the Beach

Crab on the Beach

$19.00

crab cakes, mango-cilantro salsa, vinegar poblano pepper relish, jalapeño-paprika aioli

Short Rib Empanada

Short Rib Empanada

$15.00

“argentinian classic”, pico de gallo, criolla sauce, aji amarillo

Lobster Empanada

Lobster Empanada

$19.00

fresh lobster meat, mexican street corn, cotija cheese, potatoes, cilantro, scallions, creamy aioli

Swordfish Skewers

Swordfish Skewers

$13.00

grilled pineapple, toasted coconut, serrano chile-ginger sauce

Meatballs

$12.00

beef, pork, chorizo, mozzarella, marinara sauce, fresh basil, garlic bread

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

crispy fried, fried cherry pepper, fried lemon, fiery citrus aioli

Arancini

Arancini

$15.00

risotto, creamy cheese, parmesan, tomato-cream, fresh basil

Bread

$2.00

Salads/Soups

Burrata Beet Salad

Burrata Beet Salad

$19.00

red & yellow beets, mozzarella cheese, beefsteak tomato, arugula, dark balsamic reduction , pesto NF

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$13.00

baby arugula, shaved asiago, olive oil, lemone vinaigrette

Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl

$16.00

shredded lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, red onion, mission ranch, sour cream, cotija cheese, salsa

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

romaine, red chilis, parmesan, garlicky-dressing

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$12.00
White Chili

White Chili

$13.00

Chilled & Raw

Ceviche

Ceviche

$16.00

shrimp, lime, cilantro, red onions, tomatoes, yucca chips

Tuna on Board

Tuna on Board

$16.00

raw ahi tuna, soy caramel, bok choy sesame salad, wonton crisps, sriracha aioli

Colossal Shrimp Cocktail

Colossal Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

4 gulf shrimp, cocktail sauce, lemon, horseradish

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$19.00

black angus beef, beefsteak tomato, smoky aioli, sour pickle, shredded romaine, brioche bun, havarti cheese, herbed-cheese skin-on-fries

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

crispy fried chicken breast, lettuces, shriracha aioli, house pickles, bacon, brioche bun

Crab Roll

Crab Roll

$22.00

crab cakes, capers, red onion, arugula, mission tartar, brioche bun, herbed-cheese skin-on-fries

Fried Clams Roll

Fried Clams Roll

$26.00

native clams, mission tartar, lemon, herbed-cheese skin-on-fries

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$36.00

light mayo, brioche roll, herbed-cheese skin-on-fries

Fajitas

house blend spices, smoked salt, peppers, onion, mushrooms, jasmine rice, soft tortillas, pico de gallo, criolla sauce, cheddar
Fajitas

Fajitas

Land & Sea

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$29.00

grilled salmon skewers, coconut curry jasmine rice, sweet sliced almonds, seared plantains, fresh lime

Chicken Wings Plate (7)

$21.00

herbed-cheese skin-on-fries choice of; mango-habanero | buffalo | teriyaki

Filet Mignon 8oz

Filet Mignon 8oz

$52.00

flame grilled, pepper encrusted, smashed red bliss, broccolini, tempranillo fig jam demi reduction

Fried Clams Plate

Fried Clams Plate

$34.00

native clams, mission tartar, lemon, herbed-cheese skin-on-fries

Haddock

Haddock

$27.00

buttery ritz crumbs, roasted tomato, spinach, smashed red bliss

Short Rib of Beef

Short Rib of Beef

$34.00

crispy parsnip, broccolini, smashed red bliss, pan drippings

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$29.00

vinegar peppers, chipotle tomato, garlic butter, herbed-cheese skin-on-fries

Tempura Shrimp Fried Rice

Tempura Shrimp Fried Rice

$27.00

jasmine rice, bok choy, bean sprouts, spanish onion, scallions, carrots, egg, shoyu glaze

Shank

Shank

$34.00

braised in red wine, citrus gremolata, tomato, seared swiss chard, crispy parsnip, smashed red bliss, lamb au jus

Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$36.00

twin pork chops, vinegar peppers, potatoes, tomato brodo, pork reduction, salsa verde

Swordsfish Picatta

Swordsfish Picatta

$29.00

smashed red bliss, seared swiss chard lemon-caper butter sauce

Thai Seafood

$34.00

Flour & Water

El Diablo

El Diablo

$18.00

classic ragù bolognese mission style, slow braised, beef, pork, chorizo, tomato, red chili flakes, trottole pasta

Shrimp & Spinach Scampi

Shrimp & Spinach Scampi

$27.00

jumbo shrimp, fresh baby spinach, fresh tomato, garlic & shallot butter, linguine pasta

Linguine Meatballs

Linguine Meatballs

$17.00

1/2 pound housemade meatballs, mariana, fresh basil, linguine, garlic bread

Seared Tuna

Seared Tuna

$36.00

seared “rare”, sesame encrusted, tempura shrimp, shaved vegetables lo mein, sriracha aioli, shoyu glaze, sexy scallions

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

homemade marinara, parmesan, romano, trottole pasta, fresh basil

Trottole Pomodoro

$18.00

seared garlic, broccolini, trottole pasta, parmesan cheese, red chili flakes, plum tomatoes, olive oil

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$19.00

3 soft tortillas, jalapeño corn tartar, cut romaine, pico de gallo, yucca chips 19 add avocado

Ahi Tuna Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$22.00

3 soft tortillas, lettuce, bok choy, carrots, bean sprouts, scallions, jasmine rice, sriracha mayo, shoyu glaze, yucca chips

Short-Rib Tacos

Short-Rib Tacos

$22.00

3 soft tortillas, queso fresco, au jus aioli, pico de gallo, yucca chips

Desserts

Brownie S'mores

$10.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00
Creme Brule

Creme Brule

$9.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$9.00

Lemon Sorbet

$9.00

Kids Menu

KIDS - Caesar Salad

$7.00

KIDS - Chopped Salad

$7.00

KIDS - Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.00

KIDS - Pasta Marinara

$11.00

KIDS - Fried Shrimp

$15.00

KIDS - Chicken Fingers

$11.00

KIDS - Mac N' Cheese

$11.00

KIDS - Fish N' Chips

$14.00

KIDS - Hamburger

$11.00

KIDS - Cheeseburger

$13.00

Sides

Avocado Side

$3.00

Bok Choi

$7.00

Broccolini

$7.00

Vegetables Fajita

$7.00

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Pickle

$3.00

Plantains

$7.00

Red Bliss Mash Potatoes

$7.00

Skin On Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Swiss Chard

$7.00

Truffel Fries

$9.00

Wonton Chips

$5.00

Yucca Chips

$7.00

Bacon

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

400 Ocean Ave Second Floor, Revere, MA 02151

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dryft
orange star4.6 • 499
500 Ocean Ave Revere, MA 02151
View restaurantnext
Istanbul Diner Cafe HQ - 120 VFW PKWY
orange starNo Reviews
120 VFW PKWY Revere, MA 02151
View restaurantnext
Esquite - 194 Shirley Ave C1
orange starNo Reviews
194 Shirley Ave C1 Revere, MA 02151
View restaurantnext
Napoles Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1233 Bennington St East Boston, MA 02128
View restaurantnext
Piccolo Piatti
orange starNo Reviews
5 Crest Avenue Winthrop, MA 02152
View restaurantnext
Antique Table Restaurant - Winthrop, MA
orange star4.7 • 605
19 Crest Avenue Winthrop, MA 02152
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Revere

Dryft
orange star4.6 • 499
500 Ocean Ave Revere, MA 02151
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Revere
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Melrose
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston