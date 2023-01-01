Mission Boathouse - Beverly 1 WATER STREET

  • Home
Chilled & Raw

Oysters 1/2 dozen

$18.00

Oysters 1 dozen

$36.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Tuna Tartare

$22.00

Salads & Soups

Caesar

$12.00

Taco Bowl

$17.00

Boathouse COBB

$17.00

Chopped

$18.00

Clam Chowder

$12.00

Vegetables Soup

$9.00

Starters

Lobster & Crab Cakes

$24.00

Meatballs

$14.00

Crispy Calamari

$17.00

Hot Dog

$18.00

Short Rib Empanada

$16.00

Cocoloco Shrimp

$17.00

Blackened Sirloin Sliced

$22.00

Square Meal

$26.00

Tacos

Korean Beef

$24.00

Vegetable Stir Fry

$18.00

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Short Rib Tacos

$24.00

Flour & Water

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$27.00

jumbo shrimp, fresh baby spinach, fresh tomato, garlic 'n shallot butter, linguine , garlic focaccia breadsticks

Bolognese Pasta

$24.00

slow braised, beef, pork, chorizo, tomato, linguine, garlic focaccia breadsticks

Char Su Pasta

$22.00

chinese BBQ roasted pork, snow peas, mushrooms, peppers, baby spinach, lo mein, sexy scallions

Carbonara Pasta

$26.00

crab meat, pancetta, pea tendrills, egg, parmesan, black pepper, spaghetti

Pizza Overboard

$22.00

meatball, spicy sausage, short rib, pan drippings, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, sexy scallions

Pizza Vegetable

$15.00

zucchini, summer squash, pepeprs, mushrooms, tomatoes, fresh basil

Pizza Pepperoni

$16.00

smoked tomato, jumbo peperoni, mozzarella cheese, baby arugula

Pizza Honey Chicken

$17.00

tandoori chicken, fiery jack cheese, honey-mustard

Sandwiches

Meatball Grinder

$15.00

beef, pork, chorizo, cotija cheese, marinara sauce, garlic bread, herbed-cheese skin-on-fries

Cheeseburger

$18.00

black angus beef, lettuce, house relish, cheddar cheese, butter brioche bun, herbed-cheese skin-on-fries

Lobster Roll

$38.00

fresh lobster meat, lightly mayo, toasted brioche roll, chips

Land & Sea

Grilled Swordfish

$28.00

fresh baby spinach, fried capers, lemon marmalade, mashed potatoes, butter-chablis

Blackened Salmon

$27.00

grilled salmon skewers, coconut curry jasmine rice, sweet sliced almonds, seared plantains, fresh lime

Thai Seafood

$42.00

p.e.i. mussels, shrimp, swordfish, haddock, thai coconut-curry, tomatoes, chili flakes, fresh ginger, sexy scallions, linguine, garlic focaccia breadsticks

Baked Seafood

$38.00

"mission classic” haddock, shrimp, scallops, buttery ritz crumbs, thyme-roasted tomato, spinach, mashed potatoes

Sirloin 14 oz

$48.00

baby spinach, roasted rosemary-potatoes, maison butter

Grilled Ribeye 22 oz

$64.00

aged beef, garlicky broccolini, mashed potatoes, maple-bourbon demi glaze

Pork Chops

$32.00

twin pork chops, “chuletas” vinegar peppers, diced potatoes, tomato brodo, pork reduction, salsa verde

Fajitas

house blend spices, smoked salt, peppers, onion, mushrooms, jasmine rice, soft tortillas, pico de gallo, criolla sauce, cheddar

Osso Buco

$32.00

braised veal shanks, red wine, citrus gremolata, tomato, seared swiss chard, crispy parsnip, mashed potatoes, au jus

Chicken Madeira

$22.00

seared chicken breast, wild mushrooms, shallots, madeira wine-butter sauce, rosemary-roasted potatoes

Fried Plates

house tartar, herbed-cheese skin-on-fries, lemon

Fried Haddock

$27.00

house tartar, herbed-cheese skin-on-fries, lemon

Fried Shrimp

$24.00

house tartar, herbed-cheese skin-on-fries, lemon

Fried Clams

$28.00

house tartar, herbed-cheese skin-on-fries, lemon

Fried Sea Scallops

$38.00

house tartar, herbed-cheese skin-on-fries, lemon

Fisherman Platter

$58.00

house tartar, herbed-cheese skin-on-fries, lemon

Cold NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Coconut Water

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.75

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice Fresh

$4.00

Pelegrino 750ml

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Pom Juice

$6.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull Yellow

$6.00

Saritoga Still

$7.00

Soda: Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Soda: GingerAle

$2.75

Soda: Lemon Lime

$2.75

Soda: Lemonade

$3.50

Soda: Mountain Dew

$3.00

Soda: Pepsi

$2.75

Soda: Tonic Water

$2.75

Virgin Cocktail

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$8.00

Hot NA Beverages

Café Latte

$5.75

Capuccino

$4.25

Coffee

$3.50

Dbl Decaf Espresso

$6.50

Dbl Regular Espresso

$6.50

Decaf Capuccino

$4.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Espresso Single

$3.25

Espresso Regular Single

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.75

Sparkling | Champagne Glass

Terra Serena Prosecco Glass

$11.00

Veuve Clicquot Glass

$15.00

Wine Glass White

Albariňo 6 oz

$11.00

Albariňo 9 oz

$16.00

Chardonnay 6 oz

$12.00

Chardonnay 9 oz

$18.00

Pinot Grigio 6 oz

$10.00

Pinot Grigio 9 oz

$15.00

Riesling 6 oz

$9.00

Riesling 9 oz

$13.00

Rosė Seasonal 6 oz

$11.00

Rosė Seasonal 9 oz

$16.00

Sauvignon Blanc 6 oz

$11.00

Sauvignon Blanc 9 oz

$16.00

Wine Glass Red

Cabernet Sauvignon 6 oz

$13.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 9 oz

$18.00

Malbec 6 oz

$11.00

Malbec 9 oz

$16.00

Pinot Noir 6 oz

$11.00

Pinot Noir 9 oz

$16.00

Super Tuscan 6 oz

$16.00

Super Tuscan 9 oz

$22.00

Zinfandel 6 oz

$12.00

Zinfandel 9 oz

$17.00

Rum

Appleton 12yr

$10.00

Barbancourt 8yr

$10.00

Blue Chair Bay

$11.00

Blue Chair Coco

$11.00

Blue Chair Keylime Cream

$11.00

Bully Boy Boston Rum

$11.00

Cachaca

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva Platinum

$12.00

Gosling

$10.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Myers Dark

$10.00

Old Monk

$10.00

Plantation Amber, Pineapple

$10.00

Privateer Amber

$10.00

Ron Corina Dark

$8.00

Ron Zacapa 23yr

$12.00

Rumson Coffee

$12.00

Rumson’s Grand Reserve

$12.00

Rumson’s Spiced

$10.00

Zaya 12yr

$10.00

Liqueurs

Aperol

$12.00

B&B

$11.00

Baileys

$12.00

Benedictine

$10.00

Borghetti

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chartreuse Green

$13.00

Cherry Heering

$10.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Luxardo Angioletto

$12.00

Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Herbsaint

$8.00

Kahlua

$11.00

La Clandestine Absinthe

$10.00

Limoncello

$12.00

Luxardo Amoretto

$12.00

Marie Brizard

$10.00

Midori

$12.00

Perc Coffee

$12.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$12.00

Tia Maria

$12.00

Tuaca

$12.00

Godiva White Chocolate

$12.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1 WATER STREET, BEVERLY, MA 01915

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

