Mission cafe 3201 W Brigantine ave

6 Reviews

3201 W Brigantine ave

Brigantine, NJ 08203

Popular Items

Sausage Egg and Cheese
Cast a Waves
Reel 'em inn

SALADS

Shore Thing

$10.95

Spinach with strawberries, craisins, walnut, goat cheese, with a red wine vinaigrette

Beach Happy

$10.95

Romaine with grilled chicken, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese and ceasar dressing

Cast a Waves

$10.95

Romaine, hardboiled egg, bacon, cherry tomato, avocado , feta cheese with a balsamic vinaigrette

Soup

$5.25Out of stock

Chili

$6.25Out of stock

WRAPS

Reel 'em inn

$10.95

Romaine, chicken salad, apple, craisins, goat cheese

Fanta Sea

$10.95

Romaine, grilled chicken, croutons, sliced Parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Shore House

$10.95

romaine, provolone cheese, tomato, turkey, bacon, avocado with a red wine vinaigrette

All Decked Out

$10.95

Spinach, avocado, mozzarella cheese, roasted pepper, with a pesto spread

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

Pulled Pork Panni

$6.25Out of stock

Crispy Chicken

$10.95Out of stock

PASTRY

Danish

$3.25Out of stock

Filled Doughnuts

$2.95Out of stock

Croissant

$3.75Out of stock

Banana

$1.00

Macaron Cookie

$1.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75Out of stock

Kizbee's GF

$3.50Out of stock

Cincottis

$5.50Out of stock

Turnover

$4.25Out of stock

BREAKFAST

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$5.95

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$5.95

Pork Roll Egg and Cheese

$5.95

Turkey Sausage Egg And Cheese

$5.95

Turkey bacon egg and cheese

$5.95

Egg And Cheese

$4.95

ALL VEGAN

$8.25

Vegan Egg And Chse

$6.25

Vegan Meat Regular Egg/Chse

$7.75

Hash brown

$1.95

Nutella Melt Special

$4.00Out of stock

Protein Packed Oatmeal

$3.75

Parfait

$5.25

Sausage Side

$2.75

Bacon Side

$2.75

Egg Side

$1.25

BLT

$4.95

Vegan Side

$2.75

MUFFIN

Blueberry

$4.25

French Toast Yogurt

$4.25

Double Chocolate Chip

$4.25

Cinnamon Crunch

$4.25

Banana Nut Crunch

$4.25

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip

$4.25

GF Blueberry

$4.25Out of stock

Orange Cranberry

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip

$4.25Out of stock

Corn

$4.25Out of stock

BAGEL

Plain

$1.75

Everything Bagel

$1.95

Croissant

$1.95

Gluten Free Bagel

$3.29

Cinnamon

$1.50Out of stock

Wheat

$1.50Out of stock

Poppy

$1.25Out of stock

Sesame

$1.25Out of stock

Egg

$1.25Out of stock

Bluberry

$1.50Out of stock

TOAST

avocado toast

$4.25

regular toast

$1.75

Avocado Toast On Gluten Free Bagel

$5.25

DESSERT

Gelato

$3.50Out of stock

Affogato

$5.50

Tiramisu

$4.75Out of stock

Hot Drinks

Regular Drip 12oz

$2.40

Regular Drip 16oz

$2.95

Red Eye 12oz

$4.25

Red Eye 16oz

$4.75

Cappuccino 12oz

$4.25

Cappuccino 16oz

$4.75

Cafe Latte 12oz

$4.25

Cafe Latte 16oz

$4.75

Cafe Americano 12oz

$3.25

Cafe Americano 16oz

$3.95

Cafe Mocha 12oz

$4.95

Cafe Mocha 16oz

$5.25

Caramel Macchiato 12oz

$4.95

Caramel Macchiato 16oz

$5.25

Single Espresso

$2.50

Double Espresso

$3.50

Cortado - Flat White 12oz

$3.75

Cortado - Flat White 16oz

$4.75

Peppermint Milkshake

$5.25

Shaken Espresso

$5.50

Box Coffee

$25.99

Iced Drinks

Cold Brew

$4.25

High Octane Cold Brew

$4.75

Nitro Cold Brew 12oz

$4.25

Nitro Cold Brew 16 Oz

$4.95

Iced Latte

$4.75

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.15

Iced Americano

$3.95

Iced Nitro Redeye 12oz

$5.25

Iced Redeye

$4.99

Iced Cappuccino

$4.75

Iced Cafe Mocha

$5.15

Shaken Espresso

$5.50

Tea Drinks

Hot Tea 12oz

$2.75

Hot Tea 16oz

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.75Out of stock

Chai Latte 12oz

$4.55

Chai Latte 16oz

$5.25

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25

Dirty Chai 12oz

$5.40

Dirty Chai 16oz

$5.99

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.95

Matcha Latte 12oz

$4.55

Matcha Latte 16oz

$5.25

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.25

London Fog Latte 12oz

$4.35

London Fog Latte 16oz

$5.10

English Breakfast Latte 12oz

$4.35

English Breakfast Latte 16oz

$5.10

Retail Drinks

Water

$1.50

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Tropicana

$2.75

Vitamin Water

$3.95

Bai

$3.25

Acqua Panna water

$3.25Out of stock

Pellegrino

$3.95

Kombucha

$5.50

Pure Green Juice

$8.25

Pure Green Shot

$4.25

Karma

$3.25

Body Armor

$3.25

Beans by the pound

Decaf Columbian

$17.95

Kenya

$16.95

Sumatra

$17.95

Honduras

$14.95

Peru Del Sol

$17.95

Missions Espresso Blend

$16.95

Missions Suprema

$14.95

Colombian

$16.95

Seasonal

Iced Cake Batter Latte

$5.25

Iced Almond Joy Latte

$5.25

Almond Joy Latte 16oz

$5.25

Iced Almond Joy Latte

$5.25

Choc. Raspberry

$5.25

Iced Choc. Raspberry Latte

$5.25

Coconut Cream Egg Latte

$5.25

Iced Cococut Cream Latte

$5.25

Peep Latte

$5.25

Iced Peep Latte

$5.25

Cinna-Swirl Reg. Cold Brew

$4.25

Cinna-Swirl NITRO Cold Brew

$5.25

Lemonade

$3.75Out of stock

16oz Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

12oz Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.78

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

16oz Hot Pumpkin Macchiato

$5.50

12oz Hot Pumpkin Macchiato

$4.70

Iced Pumpkin Macchiato

$5.50

16oz Hot Hills Have Chai's

$6.50

12oz Hot Hills Have Chai's

$4.75

Iced Hills Have Chia's

$6.50

Milks-Non Coffee

Almond

$1.00

Coconut

$1.00

Soy

$1.00

Oat

$1.00Out of stock

Regular Chocolate Milk. 12 Oz

$2.25

Cup of Milk 12oz

$2.25

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$2.75

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$3.25

Syrup Add

$0.75

GRAB N GO

Parfait

$5.75

Fruit Cup

$4.75

Natures Valley Oats and Honey

$1.75Out of stock

Nature Valley Sweet and salty

$1.75Out of stock

Lays Potato Chips

$1.25Out of stock

Davids Chocolate Chip Brownie

$3.75

This Saves Lives

$3.25Out of stock

Clif Bar

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Biscotti

$1.75Out of stock

Cincotti. Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Granola Purely Elizabeth

$2.00Out of stock

Rice Crispy Treat

$1.50Out of stock

Pretzels

$1.25

Cincotti. Gluten Free

$6.50Out of stock

SMOOTHIES

Coconut Bay

$7.50

Banana, pineapple, agave and coconut milk

PB&J

$7.50

banana, strawberries, peanut butter with almond milk

Island Berry

$7.50

banana, strawberry, blueberry, vanilla protein with apple juice

Green Energy

$7.50

banana, spinach, vanilla protein, spirulina, peanut butter with almond milk

Coffee Date

$7.50

banana, dates, agave cold brew coffee with almond milk

Key West

$7.50

mango, pineapple banana, agave and almond milk

Sweet Grass

$7.50

spinach, pineapple, banana, peanut butter and coconut milk

Chocolate Milk

$7.50

chocolate protein, banana, peanut butter with coconut milk

Summer Winds

$7.50

banana, mango, pineapple with coconut milk

Build Your Own Smoothie

$7.50

Sunshine Special🌻

$7.50

Frozen Lemonade

$7.50Out of stock

BOWLS

Bay Berry

$10.95

Acai base with granola, banana, strawberry, coconut flakes and a drizzle of nutella

Islander Bowl

$10.95

acai base topped with granola, pineapple, mango, kiwi, coconut flakes with a honey drizzle

Beast Mode

$10.95

acai base topped with granola, vanilla or chocolate protein, banana with a drizzle of peanut butter

Driftwood

$10.95

pitaya base topped with granola, pineapple, kiwi, mango, coconut flakes with a drizzle of honey

Off the Hook

$10.95

Pitaya and acai base topped with granola, banana, mango, bluberries coconut flakes and a honey drizzle

Sunny Daze

$10.95

Pitaya base topped with granola, strawberry, blueberry and a honey drizzle

Wait 'n Sea

$10.95

Surfs Up

$10.95

coconut base topped with granola, blueberry, strawberry, hemp with a drizzle of honey

Shore Bowl

$10.95

coconut base topped with granola, chocolate protein, banana, strawberry with a drizzle of honey

Build Your Own Bowl

$10.95

Plain Scoop

$2.50

Special Bowl

$10.95

Retail

$5 Gift Card

$5.00

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$15 Giftcard

$15.00

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$30 Giftcard

$30.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

T-shirt

$19.50

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Sun Shirt (Long Sleeve)

$25.00

Tie Dye

$50.00

Sticker

$1.50

Coffee Scrub

$5.75

French Press

$29.99

Pour Over

$24.99

Eco Cup

$5.99

Silver Pour Over

$18.99

Bubba Mug

$19.99

Basket $25

GF Granola 12oz Bag

$3.99

Hat

$14.99

Pretty French Press

$15.99

Tank Shirt

$15.99

Dog Treats

$4.00

Comedy Ticket

$44.95

Tip

$2.00

Fp

$19.99

$35 Gift Card

$35.00

Paint Night

$35.00

Retail coffee

Owners Reserve

$11.99

House Blend

$11.99

Jamaican

$11.99

Breakfast Blend

$11.99

Decaf Columbian

$11.99

Blueberry Cobbler

$12.99

coconut Cream

$12.99

Columbian

$11.99

Hazelnut

$12.99

Mistletoe

$12.99

1\2 Off Second Flavor

$6.50

Pumkin Spice

$12.99
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

3201 W Brigantine ave, Brigantine, NJ 08203

