Mission Cantina 2325 California Ave SW

2325 California Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98116

Botanas/Appetizers

Chips & Cantina Salsa

$3.50

Our fresh house-made spicy tomato salsa served with corn tortilla chips

Plantains & Guacamole

$9.50

Plaintain chips, fried and tossed in spices, served in a molcajete with fresh guacamole

Refried Bean Dip

$6.00

Spicy garlic and cheese pinto bean dip, served with tortilla chips

Pozole Sopa

$6.00+

Traditional heart pork roja stew made with hominy and spices, served with radishes, cabbage and our signature chili oil

Fire Dusted Calamari

$9.00

Fried calamari in a spicy fire-dusted breading with dipping sauce

Alitas de Pollo

$12.00

Eight chicken wings, flash-fried & tossed in out house-made spicy alitas (wing) sauce; served with creamy avocado-poblano dipping sauce

Ensalada Pequeña

$7.00

Our little green salad - mixed greens topped with comatoes, corn, jicama, red onion escabeche and pepitas

Mission Cantina Nachos

$13.00

Corn chips, cheese and black beans piled high and oven baked, served on a hot comal with pico de gallo, crema fresca and jalapeño slices

Mission Tijuana Dog

$8.00

Our signature bacon-wrapped hot dog served on a bun and topped with caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, crema and jalapeño avocado sauce, served with pico de gallo

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños

$9.00

Grilled jalapeño peppers stuffed with cheese, wrapped in bacon, and garnished with chimichurri and crema fresca

Queso Fundido

$8.00

Three bubbling hot cheeses, roasted garlic, sautéed onion, jalapeño and red pepper and roasted corn, served with a basket of chips

Ahi Tostada

$12.00

Ahi tuna* seared rare and served with pineapple salsa and chimichurri sauce on two crispy corn tostadas

Carne Asada Quesadillas

$13.00

Ahi tuna* seared rare and served with pineapple salsa and chimichurri sauce on two crispy corn tostadas

Esquites

$7.00

Grilled corn, red peppers, poblano peppers, mixed with mayo, tajin, lime, cliantro and cotija cheese

Spicy Pineapple Cantina Camarones Appetizer

$12.00

Grilled shrimp with our signature pineapple, coconut milk and pepper sauce - served with tortillas

Cantina Camarones a la Diabla Appetizer

$12.00

Grilled shrimp with our traditional flavorful red guajillo and chile de arbol sauce - served with tortillas

Hongos Quesadillas

$12.00

Three corn tortillas filled with marinated and grilled portobello mushrooms and cheese, served with roja sauce, guacamole and crema

Pollo Quesadillas

$12.00

Three corn tortillas filled with chicken and cheese, served with tomatillo verde sauce, pico de gallo and crema fresca

Tamales

Adult Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Solo Tacos

Empanadas

$9.00Out of stock

Entradas/Entrees

Carne Asada

$22.00

Our marinated 8oz carne asada* steak plato - served with a grilled jalapeño, red rice, refried beans, warm flour toritillas and chimichurri sauce

Fajitas

$15.00

Sautéed vegetable medley with your choice of protein, served on a sizzling hot comal with three flour tortillas, pico de gallo, mixed greens, guacample, crema fresca, black beans and rice

Spicy Pineapple Cantina Camarones Dinner

$19.00

Grilled shrimp with our signature pineapple, coconut milk and pepper sauce - served with flour tortillas, sautéed veggies and red rice

Cantina Camarones a la Diabla Dinner

$19.00

Grilled shrimp with our traditional flavorful red guajillo and chile de arbol sauce - served with tortillas, sautéed veggies and red rice

Carne Asada Salad

$16.00

Grilled marinated carne asada* steak, mixed greens, tomatoes, black beans and roasted corn salsa, bleu cheese vinaigrette

Pollo Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken tossed in our signature alitas (wing) sauce, mixed greens, bacon, jicama, black bean and roasted corn salsa, creamy avocado-poblano dressing

Del Mar Ensalada

$15.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, pepitas, jicama, pineapple salsa and champagne-orange vinaigrette

Chile Nogada

$13.00

House Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$15.00

Two marinated pork tacos, topped with diced red onions, pineapple, cilantro, avocado-jalapeño salsa, lime - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans

Carne Asada Tacos

$15.00

Two grilled marinated carne asada steak tacos, topped with diced fresh onion and cilantro - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans

Barbacoa Beef Tacos

$15.00

Corn tortillas dipped in roja sauce, filled with traditional shredded beef, grilled cripsy, topped with carmelized onions - served with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans

Camarones (Shrimp) Tacos

$15.00

Tequila citrus shrimp with avocado poblano slaw, jalapeño - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Pork carnitas topped with red onion escabeche, cilantro, crema fresca, and lime - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans

Pollo Tacos

$12.00

Grilled chicken with avocado-poblano slaw, radishes and jalapeño slices - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black beans or refried pinto beans

Hongos Tacos

$14.00

Marinated and grilled portobello mushroom with bleu cheese-tossed greens - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans

Pescado Tacos

$15.00

White sustainable fish with avocado-poblano slaw, radishes and jalapeño slices

Sweet Potato Tacos

$13.00

Sweet potato, bell peppers, caramelized onions, chipotle-dressed greens, topped with cotija cheese, pico de gallo and crema fresca - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black or refired pinto beans

Impossible Tacos

$15.00

Burritos

Mission Burrito

$15.00

Our classic burrito - stuffed with your choice of protein, sautéed veggies, rice, cheese - topped with chile roja sauce, crema, pico de gallo; served with black beans

California Burrito

$15.00

Our California-style burrito-stuffed with your choice of protein, french fries, guacamole, cheese and crema wrapped in a massive tortilla.

Adult Bean And Cheese Burrito

$12.00

Tortas

Carnitas (Pork) Torta

$15.00

Traditional pork carnitas, roja sauce and pickled red onion escabeche - served on Mexican telera bread with refried bean spread, avocado, tomato, avocado-poblano slaw, cheese; red rice and choice or black or refried pinto beans

Pollo (Chicken) Torta

$14.00

Grilled chicken, fire-roasted red peppers and caramelized onion - served on Mexican telera bread with refried bean spread, avocado, tomato, avocado-poblano slaw, cheese; red rice and choice or black or refried pinto beans

Ahogada (Drowned Carnitas) Torta

$15.00

Our traditional "drowned" torta - Roasted carnitas pork in roja sauce, oickled red onion escabeche, covered in a spicy ahogada sauce - served on Mexican telera bread with refried bean spread, avocado, tomato, avocado-poblano slaw, cheese; red rice and choice or black or refried pinto beans

Hongos (Portobello) Torta

$14.00

"Marinated and grilled portobello mushroom, fire-roasted red peppers and caramelized onion - served on Mexican telera bread with refried bean spread, avocado, tomato, avocado-poblano slaw, cheese; red rice and choice or black or refried pinto beans"

Pescado (Fish) Torta

$15.00

"Blackened white sustainable fish with poblano-avocado slaw - served on Mexican telera bread with refried bean spread, avocado, tomato, avocado-poblano slaw, cheese; red rice and choice or black or refried pinto beans"

Carne Asada (Steak) Torta

$15.00

Grilled marinated carne asada* steak, fire-roasted red peppers, caramelized onion - served on Mexican telera bread with refried bean spread, avocado, tomato, avocado-poblano slaw, cheese; red rice and choice or black or refried pinto beans

Impossible Meat Torta

$15.00

Enchiladas

Pollo Verde (Chicken & Green Chile) Enchiladas

$14.00

Two of our popular shredded chicken and green chile enchiladas, topped with tomatillo verde sauce, cheese, crema and pico de gallo - wrapped in flour tortillas, served with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans

Carnitas Enchiladas

$15.00

Two traditional pork carnitas enchiladas with habanero-orange roja sauce, cheese, crema and red onion escabeche - wrapped in flour tortillas, served with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans

Sweet Potato Enchiladas

$13.00

Sweet potatoes, roasted red bell pepper, caramelized onion, topped with our house-made mole, guacamole and crema fresca - wrapped in flour tortillas, served with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans

Birria Beef Enchiladas

$14.00

Birria-style shredded beef, roasted bell peppers, cheese, our house made mole, crema, black bean & roasted corn salsa - wrapped in flour tortillas, served with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.00

Impossible Enchiladas

$16.00

Bandera Enchiladas

$16.00Out of stock

Para los Niños (Kid's)

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Two niño sized burritos filled with black beans and jack cheese - served with fruit garnish and a side of corn chips

Chicken Tacos

$5.00

Two shredded chicken soft-shell tacos with cheese and mixed greens - served with fruit garnish and a side of corn chips

Rice Bowl

$5.00

Red rice, black beans and corn, topped with jack cheese

Chips & Cheese

$3.00

Corn chips topped with melted cheese

Fish Tacos

$5.00

Two lightly fried fish tacos with diced tomatoes and mixed greens with a side or corn chips

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Melted jack cheese inside flour tortillas with a fruit garnish

Lados/Sides

Side Red Rice

$2.00

Large Guacamole

$7.00

Small Guacamole

$5.00

3 Corn Tortillas

$2.00

3 Flour Tortillas

$2.00

2 House-made Masa Tortillas

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Black Beans

$2.00

Refried Beans

$2.00

Plantian Chips

$2.00

Sautéed Veggie Mix

$5.00

Side Crema

$1.00

N/C Crema

N/C Chips

Side Avocado Slices

$2.00

Side Telera Bread

$2.00

Side Pico

$1.50

Side Salsa

$1.50

Jalapeno Avo Salsa

$1.50

Side Slaw

$2.00

Mole

$2.00

Grilled Jalapeno

$2.00

Chili Oil

$0.25

Salsa Verde

$0.75

Salsa Roja

$0.75

Salsa Mole

$0.75

Avo-Poblano Dressing

$0.75

Chipotle Dressing

$0.75

Champange-Orange Dressing

$0.75

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Postres/Dessert

Our Famous House-Made Flan

$6.00

Our creamy flan topped with fresh whipped cream

Churros

$6.00

Classic Mexican flash-fried pastry, dusted with cinnamon sugar - served with Mission's own horchata ice cream

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Horchata ice cream rolled in cinnamon corn flakes - flash fried and served on a crispy flour tortilla wtih chocolate drizzle

Homemade Ice Cream from Husky Deli

$2.00+

Horchata or Mexican Chocolate

Plantain Split

$7.00

Pumpkin Flan

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:59 am
2325 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116

