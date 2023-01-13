Mission Cantina 2325 California Ave SW
2325 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Botanas/Appetizers
Chips & Cantina Salsa
Our fresh house-made spicy tomato salsa served with corn tortilla chips
Plantains & Guacamole
Plaintain chips, fried and tossed in spices, served in a molcajete with fresh guacamole
Refried Bean Dip
Spicy garlic and cheese pinto bean dip, served with tortilla chips
Pozole Sopa
Traditional heart pork roja stew made with hominy and spices, served with radishes, cabbage and our signature chili oil
Fire Dusted Calamari
Fried calamari in a spicy fire-dusted breading with dipping sauce
Alitas de Pollo
Eight chicken wings, flash-fried & tossed in out house-made spicy alitas (wing) sauce; served with creamy avocado-poblano dipping sauce
Ensalada Pequeña
Our little green salad - mixed greens topped with comatoes, corn, jicama, red onion escabeche and pepitas
Mission Cantina Nachos
Corn chips, cheese and black beans piled high and oven baked, served on a hot comal with pico de gallo, crema fresca and jalapeño slices
Mission Tijuana Dog
Our signature bacon-wrapped hot dog served on a bun and topped with caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, crema and jalapeño avocado sauce, served with pico de gallo
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños
Grilled jalapeño peppers stuffed with cheese, wrapped in bacon, and garnished with chimichurri and crema fresca
Queso Fundido
Three bubbling hot cheeses, roasted garlic, sautéed onion, jalapeño and red pepper and roasted corn, served with a basket of chips
Ahi Tostada
Ahi tuna* seared rare and served with pineapple salsa and chimichurri sauce on two crispy corn tostadas
Carne Asada Quesadillas
Ahi tuna* seared rare and served with pineapple salsa and chimichurri sauce on two crispy corn tostadas
Esquites
Grilled corn, red peppers, poblano peppers, mixed with mayo, tajin, lime, cliantro and cotija cheese
Spicy Pineapple Cantina Camarones Appetizer
Grilled shrimp with our signature pineapple, coconut milk and pepper sauce - served with tortillas
Cantina Camarones a la Diabla Appetizer
Grilled shrimp with our traditional flavorful red guajillo and chile de arbol sauce - served with tortillas
Hongos Quesadillas
Three corn tortillas filled with marinated and grilled portobello mushrooms and cheese, served with roja sauce, guacamole and crema
Pollo Quesadillas
Three corn tortillas filled with chicken and cheese, served with tomatillo verde sauce, pico de gallo and crema fresca
Tamales
Adult Cheese Quesadilla
Solo Tacos
Empanadas
Entradas/Entrees
Carne Asada
Our marinated 8oz carne asada* steak plato - served with a grilled jalapeño, red rice, refried beans, warm flour toritillas and chimichurri sauce
Fajitas
Sautéed vegetable medley with your choice of protein, served on a sizzling hot comal with three flour tortillas, pico de gallo, mixed greens, guacample, crema fresca, black beans and rice
Spicy Pineapple Cantina Camarones Dinner
Grilled shrimp with our signature pineapple, coconut milk and pepper sauce - served with flour tortillas, sautéed veggies and red rice
Cantina Camarones a la Diabla Dinner
Grilled shrimp with our traditional flavorful red guajillo and chile de arbol sauce - served with tortillas, sautéed veggies and red rice
Carne Asada Salad
Grilled marinated carne asada* steak, mixed greens, tomatoes, black beans and roasted corn salsa, bleu cheese vinaigrette
Pollo Salad
Grilled chicken tossed in our signature alitas (wing) sauce, mixed greens, bacon, jicama, black bean and roasted corn salsa, creamy avocado-poblano dressing
Del Mar Ensalada
Mixed greens, tomatoes, pepitas, jicama, pineapple salsa and champagne-orange vinaigrette
Chile Nogada
House Tacos
Al Pastor Tacos
Two marinated pork tacos, topped with diced red onions, pineapple, cilantro, avocado-jalapeño salsa, lime - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans
Carne Asada Tacos
Two grilled marinated carne asada steak tacos, topped with diced fresh onion and cilantro - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans
Barbacoa Beef Tacos
Corn tortillas dipped in roja sauce, filled with traditional shredded beef, grilled cripsy, topped with carmelized onions - served with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans
Camarones (Shrimp) Tacos
Tequila citrus shrimp with avocado poblano slaw, jalapeño - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans
Carnitas Tacos
Pork carnitas topped with red onion escabeche, cilantro, crema fresca, and lime - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans
Pollo Tacos
Grilled chicken with avocado-poblano slaw, radishes and jalapeño slices - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black beans or refried pinto beans
Hongos Tacos
Marinated and grilled portobello mushroom with bleu cheese-tossed greens - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans
Pescado Tacos
White sustainable fish with avocado-poblano slaw, radishes and jalapeño slices
Sweet Potato Tacos
Sweet potato, bell peppers, caramelized onions, chipotle-dressed greens, topped with cotija cheese, pico de gallo and crema fresca - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black or refired pinto beans
Impossible Tacos
Burritos
Mission Burrito
Our classic burrito - stuffed with your choice of protein, sautéed veggies, rice, cheese - topped with chile roja sauce, crema, pico de gallo; served with black beans
California Burrito
Our California-style burrito-stuffed with your choice of protein, french fries, guacamole, cheese and crema wrapped in a massive tortilla.
Adult Bean And Cheese Burrito
Tortas
Carnitas (Pork) Torta
Traditional pork carnitas, roja sauce and pickled red onion escabeche - served on Mexican telera bread with refried bean spread, avocado, tomato, avocado-poblano slaw, cheese; red rice and choice or black or refried pinto beans
Pollo (Chicken) Torta
Grilled chicken, fire-roasted red peppers and caramelized onion - served on Mexican telera bread with refried bean spread, avocado, tomato, avocado-poblano slaw, cheese; red rice and choice or black or refried pinto beans
Ahogada (Drowned Carnitas) Torta
Our traditional "drowned" torta - Roasted carnitas pork in roja sauce, oickled red onion escabeche, covered in a spicy ahogada sauce - served on Mexican telera bread with refried bean spread, avocado, tomato, avocado-poblano slaw, cheese; red rice and choice or black or refried pinto beans
Hongos (Portobello) Torta
"Marinated and grilled portobello mushroom, fire-roasted red peppers and caramelized onion - served on Mexican telera bread with refried bean spread, avocado, tomato, avocado-poblano slaw, cheese; red rice and choice or black or refried pinto beans"
Pescado (Fish) Torta
"Blackened white sustainable fish with poblano-avocado slaw - served on Mexican telera bread with refried bean spread, avocado, tomato, avocado-poblano slaw, cheese; red rice and choice or black or refried pinto beans"
Carne Asada (Steak) Torta
Grilled marinated carne asada* steak, fire-roasted red peppers, caramelized onion - served on Mexican telera bread with refried bean spread, avocado, tomato, avocado-poblano slaw, cheese; red rice and choice or black or refried pinto beans
Impossible Meat Torta
Enchiladas
Pollo Verde (Chicken & Green Chile) Enchiladas
Two of our popular shredded chicken and green chile enchiladas, topped with tomatillo verde sauce, cheese, crema and pico de gallo - wrapped in flour tortillas, served with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans
Carnitas Enchiladas
Two traditional pork carnitas enchiladas with habanero-orange roja sauce, cheese, crema and red onion escabeche - wrapped in flour tortillas, served with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans
Sweet Potato Enchiladas
Sweet potatoes, roasted red bell pepper, caramelized onion, topped with our house-made mole, guacamole and crema fresca - wrapped in flour tortillas, served with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans
Birria Beef Enchiladas
Birria-style shredded beef, roasted bell peppers, cheese, our house made mole, crema, black bean & roasted corn salsa - wrapped in flour tortillas, served with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans
Cheese Enchiladas
Impossible Enchiladas
Bandera Enchiladas
Para los Niños (Kid's)
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Two niño sized burritos filled with black beans and jack cheese - served with fruit garnish and a side of corn chips
Chicken Tacos
Two shredded chicken soft-shell tacos with cheese and mixed greens - served with fruit garnish and a side of corn chips
Rice Bowl
Red rice, black beans and corn, topped with jack cheese
Chips & Cheese
Corn chips topped with melted cheese
Fish Tacos
Two lightly fried fish tacos with diced tomatoes and mixed greens with a side or corn chips
Cheese Quesadilla
Melted jack cheese inside flour tortillas with a fruit garnish
Lados/Sides
Side Red Rice
Large Guacamole
Small Guacamole
3 Corn Tortillas
3 Flour Tortillas
2 House-made Masa Tortillas
Chips
Black Beans
Refried Beans
Plantian Chips
Sautéed Veggie Mix
Side Crema
N/C Crema
N/C Chips
Side Avocado Slices
Side Telera Bread
Side Pico
Side Salsa
Jalapeno Avo Salsa
Side Slaw
Mole
Grilled Jalapeno
Chili Oil
Salsa Verde
Salsa Roja
Salsa Mole
Avo-Poblano Dressing
Chipotle Dressing
Champange-Orange Dressing
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Postres/Dessert
Our Famous House-Made Flan
Our creamy flan topped with fresh whipped cream
Churros
Classic Mexican flash-fried pastry, dusted with cinnamon sugar - served with Mission's own horchata ice cream
Deep Fried Ice Cream
Horchata ice cream rolled in cinnamon corn flakes - flash fried and served on a crispy flour tortilla wtih chocolate drizzle
Homemade Ice Cream from Husky Deli
Horchata or Mexican Chocolate
Plantain Split
Pumpkin Flan
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2325 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116