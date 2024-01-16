Mission Cantina
2325 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Happy Hour - Early
HH Food
- Cantina Salsa & Chips
Our fresh house-made spicy tomato salsa served with fresh tortilla chips$4.00
- Cantina Guacamole
House-made guacamole, crafted from crushed avocados, cilantro, lime, onion, and serrano chiles. Served with fresh tortilla chips$6.00
- Cantina Nachos
Corn chips, cheese and black beans piled high and oven baked, served on a hot comal with pico de gallo, crema fresca and jalapeño slices.$13.00
- Carnitas Tacos
Pork carnitas topped with red onion escabeche, cilantro, crema fresca, and lime - served on corn tortillas$13.00
- Alitas de Pollo
Eight chicken wings, flash-fried & tossed in out house-made spicy alitas (wing) sauce - served with creamy avocado-poblano dipping sauce.$10.00
- Esquites
Grilled corn, red peppers, poblano peppers, mixed with mayo, tajin, lime, cliantro and cotija cheese$7.00
- Pollo Quesadillas
Two corn tortillas filled with chicken and cheese, served with tomatillo verde sauce, pico de gallo and crema fresca$11.00
- Chorizo Jalapeños
Grilled jalapeño peppers stuffed with cheese and chorizo. Garnished with chimichurri and crema fresca.$9.00
- Cantina Bean Dip
Spicy garlic and cheese pinto bean dip, served with fresh cantina chips.$6.00
- Queso Fundido
Three bubbling hot cheeses, roasted garlic, sautéed onion, jalapeño and red pepper and roasted corn, served with a basket of chips$9.00
- Fire Dusted Calamari
Fried calamari in a spicy fire-dusted breading with dipping sauce.$9.00
Dinner
Botanas/Snacks
- Cantina Salsa & Chips
Our fresh house-made spicy tomato salsa served with fresh tortilla chips$6.00
- Cantina Nachos
Corn chips, cheese and black beans piled high and oven baked, served on a hot comal with pico de gallo, crema fresca and jalapeño slices.$15.00
- Cantina Guacamole
House-made guacamole, crafted from crushed avocados, cilantro, lime, onion, and serrano chiles. Served with fresh tortilla chips$9.00
- Alitas de Pollo
Eight chicken wings, flash-fried & tossed in out house-made spicy alitas (wing) sauce - served with creamy avocado-poblano dipping sauce.$14.00
- Cantina Bean Dip
Spicy garlic and cheese pinto bean dip, served with fresh cantina chips.$8.00
- Fire Dusted Calamari
Fried calamari in a spicy fire-dusted breading with dipping sauce.$11.00
- Queso Fundido
Three bubbling hot cheeses, roasted garlic, sautéed onion, jalapeño and red pepper and roasted corn, served with a basket of chips$11.00
- Chorizo Jalapeños
Grilled jalapeño peppers stuffed with cheese and chorizo. Garnished with chimichurri and crema fresca.$11.00
- Esquites
Grilled corn, red peppers, poblano peppers, mixed with mayo, tajin, lime, cliantro and cotija cheese$9.00
Sopa y Ensaladas
- Ensalada del Mar
Spicy cantina camarones served with mixed greens, tomatoes, pepitas, jicama, pineapple salsa and champagne-orange vinaigrette.$17.00
- Pozole Sopa
Traditional heart pork roja stew made with hominy and spices, served with radishes, cabbage and our signature chili oil.$8.00
- Ensalada de Carne Asada
Grilled marinated carne asada* steak, mixed greens, tomatoes, black beans and roasted corn salsa, and bleu cheese vinaigrette$19.00
- Ensalada de Pollo
Grilled chicken tossed in our signature alitas (wing) sauce, mixed greens, bacon, jicama, black bean and roasted corn salsa, and creamy avocado-poblano dressing.$16.00
- Ensalada Pequeña
Our little green salad - mixed greens topped with comatoes, corn, jicama, red onion escabeche and pepitas.$9.00
Entradas
- Carne Asada
Our marinated 8oz carne asada* steak plato - served with a grilled jalapeño, red rice, refried beans, warm flour tortillas and chimichurri sauce.$24.00
- Fajitas
Sautéed vegetable medley with your choice of protein, served on a sizzling hot comal with three tortillas, pico de gallo, mixed greens, guacamole, crema fresca, black beans and rice.$19.00
- Spicy Pineapple Cantina Camarones
Grilled shrimp with our signature pineapple, coconut milk and pepper sauce - served with flour tortillas, sautéed veggies and red rice.$21.00
- Mission Quesadillas
Three corn tortillas filled with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and cheese. Served with your choice of roja or tomatillo verde sauce and crema fresca, rice, and black or refried pinto beans.$14.00
- Carne Asada Quesadillas
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled marinated carne asada* steak, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and cheese, served with black bean salsa, roja sauce and crema fresca rice, and black or refried pinto beans$19.00
Tacos
- Al Pastor Tacos
Two marinated pork tacos topped with diced red onions, pineapple, cilantro, avocado-jalapeño salsa, lime-served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans.$17.00
- Pollo Tacos
Two grilled chicken with avocado-poblano slaw, radishes and jalapeño slices - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black beans or refried pinto beans.$16.00
- Carne Asada Tacos
Two grilled marinated carne asada steak tacos, topped with diced fresh onion and cilantro - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans.$17.00
- Barbacoa Tacos
Three corn tortillas dipped in roja sauce, filled with traditional barbacoa beef, grilled cripsy, topped with carmelized onions and cilantro - served with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans.$18.00
- Camarones (Shrimp) Tacos
Tequila citrus shrimp with avocado poblano slaw, jalapeño - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans.$17.00
- Sweet Potato Tacos
Sweet potato, bell peppers, caramelized onions, chipotle-dressed greens, topped with cotija cheese, pico de gallo and crema fresca - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black or refired pinto beans.$15.00
- Carnitas Tacos
Pork carnitas topped with red onion escabeche, cilantro, crema fresca, and lime - served on corn tortillas$17.00
Burritos
- Mission Burrito
Our classic burrito - stuffed with your choice of protein: pollo (chicken), carnitas (pork), chorizo, vegan chorizo or sweet pappas, sautéed veggies, rice, cheese - topped with chile roja sauce, crema, pico de gallo; served with black beans.$17.00
- California Burrito
Our California-style burrito-stuffed with your choice of protein: carne asade, (steak), spicy alitas (wings), pescade (fish) pollo (chicken), carnitas (pork), chorizo, vegan chorizo or sweet papas, french fries, guacamole, cheese and crema, wrapped in a massive tortilla.$18.00
Enchiladas
- Pollo Verde Enchiladas
Two of our popular shredded chicken and green chile enchiladas, topped with tomatillo verde sauce, cheese, crema and pico de gallo - wrapped in flour tortillas, served with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans.$17.00
- Sweet Potato Enchiladas
Sweet potatoes, roasted red bell pepper, caramelized onion, topped with our house-made mole, guacamole and crema fresca - wrapped in flour tortillas, served with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans.$16.00
- Carnitas Enchiladas
Two traditional pork carnitas enchiladas with habanero-orange roja sauce, cheese, crema and red onion escabeche - wrapped in flour tortillas, served with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans.$18.00
- Barbacoa Enchiladas
Barbacoa beef, roasted bell peppers, cheese, our house made mole, crema, black bean and roasted corn salsa - wrapped in flour tortillas, served with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans.$17.00
Para los Niños (Kid's)
- Bean & Cheese Burrito
Two niño sized burritos filled with black beans and jack cheese - served with fruit garnish and a side of corn chips.$7.00
- Chips & Cheese
Corn chips topped with melted cheese.$5.00
- Chicken Tacos
Two shredded chicken soft-shell tacos with cheese and mixed greens - served with fruit garnish and a side of corn chips.$7.00
- Koko's Beans & Rice Bowl
Red rice, black beans and corn, topped with jack cheese.$7.00
- Cora's Cheese Quesadilla
Melted jack cheese inside flour tortillas with a fruit garnish$6.00
Lados/Sides
- Chips$3.50
- Side Red Rice$4.00
- Guacamole$5.00
- N/C Chips Refill
- Black Beans$4.00
- Refried Beans$4.00
- Sautéed Veggie Mix$7.00
- Side Crema$1.50
- Side Avocado Slices$2.50
- Side Pico$2.50
- Side Salsa$3.00
- Jalapeno Avo Salsa$1.75
- Side Slaw$2.00
- Mole$2.50
- Grilled Jalapeno$3.00
- Chili Oil$0.50
- Salsa Verde$0.99
- Salsa Roja$0.99
- Salsa Mole$1.00
- Avo-Poblano Dressing$0.99
- Chipotle Dressing$0.99
- Champange-Orange Dressing$0.99
- Bleu Cheese Dressing$0.99
- Consomme$2.00
- BBQ Sauce$2.00
- Side Corn$2.00
Postres/Dessert
- Our Famous House-Made Flan
Our creamy flan topped with fresh whipped cream.$8.00
- Churros
Classic Mexican flash-fried pastry, dusted with cinnamon sugar - served with Mission's HUSKY horchata ice cream.$8.00
- Deep Fried Ice Cream
Mission's HUSKY horchata ice cream rolled in cinnamon corn flakes - flash fried and served on a crispy flour tortilla wtih chocolate drizzle$9.00
- Ice Cream
Horchata or Mexican Chocolate$4.00
- Tres Leches$6.00
Pan-Latin restaurant/bar with a candlelit rock wall offers happy hour & inventive late-night menus.
2325 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116