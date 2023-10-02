- Home
Mission Curry House 2434 Mission Street
No reviews yet
2434 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Food Menu
Appetizers
PAPADUM
Delicate and crispy sundries lentil wafers.
SAMOSA (V)
Homemade crispy Indian pastry stuffed with spiced peas and potatoes.
SAMOSA CHAT
2 pieces of samosas served with garbanzo beans, chopped onion, cilantro, lentils on yogurt sauce.
VEGETABLE PAKORA (GF)
Mixed vegetable fritters dipped in spiced chickpea batter.
PALAK PAKORA (GF)
Fresh spinach dipped in spiced chickpea batter.
BAINGAN PAKORA (GF)
Eggplant fritters dipped in spiced chickpea batter.
CHICKEN PAKORA (GF)
Bite-size chicken breast dipped in spiced chickpea batter.
PANEER PAKORA (GF)
Bite-size homemade cottage cheese dipped in spiced chickpea batter.
FISH PAKORA (GF)
Juicy salmon dipped in spiced chickpea batter.
CALAMARI PAKORA (GF)
Fresh calamari dipped in spiced chickpea batter.
CHICKEN 65 (GF)
Fried crispy chicken tossed with house spices and yogurt sauce
GOBI MANCHURIAN
Crisp fried cauliflower florets tossed in oyster, soy & tangy sauce with bell paper, chopped onion and Indian spices.
TANDOORI CHICKEN WINGS (GF)
Spicy chicken wings marinated in yogurt andtandoori spices then roasted in clay oven.
TANDORI ASSORTED (GF)
A delicious assortment of tandoori chicken breast and lamb marinated with yogurt and Indian spices roasted in clay oven.
Soup & Salads (Gluten Free)
Himalayan Specialties
VEGETABLE MOMO (Vegan)
Nepali delicacy prepared with shredded veggies and Himalayan spices filled in cover with thin flour dough and steamed.
CHICKEN MOMO
Nepali delicacy cooked with ground chicken and Himalayan spices filled in cover with thin flour dough and steamed.
VEG CHOW MEIN
Par boil egg noodles stir-fried with veggies and Indian spices on tomato base and soy sauce.
CHICKEN CHOW MEIN
Par boil egg noodles stir-fried with chicken, veggies an Indian spice on tomato base & soy sauce.
PANEER CHOW MEIN
Par boil egg noodles stir-fried with paneer and Indian spices on tomato base and soy sauce.
Vegetarian Special (Gluten Free)
JEERA ALOO (VEGAN)
Cubed potatoes cooked with spices, cumin, and onion.
MIXED VEGETABLE (VEGAN)
Seasonal vegetables cooked with onion and tomato gravy.
BAIGAN BHARTA (VEGAN)
Clay oven roasted eggplant cooked with green peas and spices in onion and tomato gravy.
ALOO GOBI (VEGAN)
Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with spices.
COCONUT VEGETABLE CURRY (VEGAN)
Mixed seasonal vegetable cooked in a smooth coconut base sauce.
ALOO BAINGAN (VEGAN)
Spiced potatoes and eggplant cooked with curry style.
MUSHROOM MATAR (VEGAN)
Green peas and mushrooms cook in onion and tomato gravy.
DAL TADKA (VEGAN)
Split peas cooked with garlic, tomato, mustards and curry leaves.
BHINDI MASALA (VEGAN)
Fresh cut okra cooked with tomato and onion gravy.
CHANA MASALA (VEGAN)
Spicy chickpeas cooked in tomato and onion gravy with Indian spices.
ALOO MATAR (VEGAN)
Potatoes and green peas cooked with spices in onion and tomatoes gravy.
SAAG ALOO
Fresh spinach and diced potatoes cooked with ground spices in cream.
SAAG PANEER
Homemade cottage cheese and creamed spinach cooked with garam masala gravy.
DAAL MAKHANI
Mixed lentils cooked with cumin and creamy sauce and garnished with coriander.
VEGETABLE TIKKA MASALA
Seasonal vegetable cooked in creamy tomato and onion sauce.
DAAL SAAG
Split peas and spinach cooked with fresh ground spices.
CHANA PALAK
Chickpea and creamed spinach cooked with house spices.
MATAR PANEER
Green peas and homemade cheese cooked with onion and tomato gravy
KADAI PANEER
Cottage cheese, green and red bell peppers and onion sautéed with aromatic spices.
SHAHI PANEER
Homemade cottage cheese crumbled and cooked in a velvety cream.
PANEER TIKA MASALA
Homemade cottage cheese cooked in creamy tomato and onion sauce.
PANEER KORMA (N)
Homemade cottage cheese cooked in creamy sauce, almonds, nuts,and raisins.
NAVARATNA KORMA (N)
Mixed vegetables cooked with creamy sauce cashew and raisin.
MALAI KOFTA (N)
Ground vegetable balls cooked in delicious creamy tomato and onion sauce.
DOSA (GLUTEN FREE)
PLAIN DOSA
Thin rice flour crepe. Served with sambar, coconut and tomato sauce.
MASALA DOSA
Rice crepe stuffed with spiced and potatoes. Served with sambar, coconut and tomato sauce.
CHILI DOSA
Rice crepe stuffed with serrano and spices. Served with sambar, coconut and tomato sauce.
MUSHROOM DOSA
Rice crepe stuffed with shredded mushroom. Served with sambar, coconut and tomato sauce.
SPINACH MASALA DOSA
Rice crepe stuffed with shredded spinach and spices. Served with sambar, coconut and tomato sauce.
PANEER DOSA
Rice crepe stuffed with shredded paneer and spices. erved with sambar,coconut and tomato sauce.
SEEKH KEBAB DOSA
Rice crepe stuffed with minced lamb and spices. Served with sambar, coconut and tomato sauce.
CHICKEN DOSA
Rice crepe stuffed with minced chicken breast and spices.
Tandoori Specials (GLUTEN FREE)
TANDOORI CHICKEN
Chicken leg marinated with yogurt, garlic, ginger, lemon and tandoori spices.
CHICKEN TIKKA KEBAB
Chicken cubes marinated with spices in yogurt wrapped around a skewer.
CHICKEN SEEKH KEBAB
Minced chicken breast marinated overnight with fresh garlic, ginger and ground spices and grilled in tadoor skewer.
CHICKEN ACHARI
Bone in chicken leg marinated in spicy pickle gravy.
BOTI KEBAB
Boneless cubed leg of lamb marinated overnight with fresh garlic, ginger and ground spices and grilled in tandoor skewer.
PANEER TIKKA KEBAB
Homemade cottage cheese cubes marinated in special yogurt sauce.
SEEKH KEBAB
Minced leg of lamb marinated with fresh ginger and garlic, cooked on skewer.
TANDOORI SALMON
Fresh salmon chunks marinated in spices and aromatic herbs cooked on skewers.
TANDOORI SHRIMP
Black tiger shrimp marinated in spices and aromatic herbs cooked on skewer
LAMB CHOPS
Australian lamb chops marinated in garlic, ginger and ground spices.
TANDOORI MIXED GRILLED
A delicious combo of tandoori chicken, tikka kebab, boti kebab and tandoori salmon.
Chicken Dishes (GLUTEN FREE)
CHICKEN CURRY
North Indian style chicken curry cooked in onion and tomato base sauce with fresh ground and whole spices.
CHICKEN VINDALOO
Boneless cubes of chicken cooked with potatoes, onion, ginger, garlic, and ground spices in a hot and tangy sauce.
CHICKEN SAAG
Chicken curry cooked with spiced creamed spinach.
CHICKEN BHARTA
Chicken and baked eggplant cooked with onion and tomatoes.
KASHMIRI CHICKEN
Chicken dark meat cooked in creamy spinach and tikka sauce.
CHICKEN MUSHROOM
Tender chicken and mushrooms cooked with diced tomatoes and homemade gravy.
COCONUT CHICKEN CURRY
Chicken cubes cooked in coconut milk with onions and tomato base gravy.
DAAL CHICKEN
Chicken and mix lentils cooked in a thick sauce with spices, tomato, and onion paste.
CHICKEN CHILLI
Deep fried crispy chicken and cooked with bell pepper and onion in a hot chili sauce.
KADAI CHICKEN
Tender chicken breast cooked with tomatoes, bell pepper, onions and blend of special spices.
CHICKEN KORMA (N)
Chicken thigh cooked in a rich, creamy tomato and onion paste garnish with cashew and raisins.
BUTTER CHICKEN MASALA
Strips of dark chicken meat cooked in tandoor and simmered in creamy tomato and onion sauce.
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Roasted chicken breast cooked in creamy tomato and onion sauce.