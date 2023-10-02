Popular Items

Appetizers

Served with homemade mint chutney, hot and sour, and tamarind chutney. All batters are signature chickpea (garbanzo batter) prepared by our chef.
PAPADUM

$2.25

Delicate and crispy sundries lentil wafers.

SAMOSA (V)

$5.95

Homemade crispy Indian pastry stuffed with spiced peas and potatoes.

SAMOSA CHAT

$8.25

2 pieces of samosas served with garbanzo beans, chopped onion, cilantro, lentils on yogurt sauce.

VEGETABLE PAKORA (GF)

$6.25

Mixed vegetable fritters dipped in spiced chickpea batter.

PALAK PAKORA (GF)

$6.25

Fresh spinach dipped in spiced chickpea batter.

BAINGAN PAKORA (GF)

$6.25

Eggplant fritters dipped in spiced chickpea batter.

CHICKEN PAKORA (GF)

$9.95

Bite-size chicken breast dipped in spiced chickpea batter.

PANEER PAKORA (GF)

$9.75

Bite-size homemade cottage cheese dipped in spiced chickpea batter.

FISH PAKORA (GF)

$10.25

Juicy salmon dipped in spiced chickpea batter.

CALAMARI PAKORA (GF)

$10.95

Fresh calamari dipped in spiced chickpea batter.

CHICKEN 65 (GF)

$10.25

Fried crispy chicken tossed with house spices and yogurt sauce

GOBI MANCHURIAN

$9.95

Crisp fried cauliflower florets tossed in oyster, soy & tangy sauce with bell paper, chopped onion and Indian spices.

TANDOORI CHICKEN WINGS (GF)

$13.50

Spicy chicken wings marinated in yogurt andtandoori spices then roasted in clay oven.

TANDORI ASSORTED (GF)

$13.50

A delicious assortment of tandoori chicken breast and lamb marinated with yogurt and Indian spices roasted in clay oven.

Soup & Salads (Gluten Free)

DAAL SOUP

$5.95

Mixed lentils and peas cooked with a hint of mild spices.

CHICKEN MULLIGATWANY SOUP

$6.95

Cubed chicken breast cooked in chicken broth with spices.

CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD

$5.95

Sliced cucumbers and tomatoes seasoned with chaat masala.

Himalayan Specialties

VEGETABLE MOMO (Vegan)

$10.25

Nepali delicacy prepared with shredded veggies and Himalayan spices filled in cover with thin flour dough and steamed.

CHICKEN MOMO

$11.25

Nepali delicacy cooked with ground chicken and Himalayan spices filled in cover with thin flour dough and steamed.

VEG CHOW MEIN

$12.95

Par boil egg noodles stir-fried with veggies and Indian spices on tomato base and soy sauce.

CHICKEN CHOW MEIN

$14.25

Par boil egg noodles stir-fried with chicken, veggies an Indian spice on tomato base & soy sauce.

PANEER CHOW MEIN

$14.25

Par boil egg noodles stir-fried with paneer and Indian spices on tomato base and soy sauce.

Vegetarian Special (Gluten Free)

JEERA ALOO (VEGAN)

$12.95

Cubed potatoes cooked with spices, cumin, and onion.

MIXED VEGETABLE (VEGAN)

$13.95

Seasonal vegetables cooked with onion and tomato gravy.

BAIGAN BHARTA (VEGAN)

$13.95

Clay oven roasted eggplant cooked with green peas and spices in onion and tomato gravy.

ALOO GOBI (VEGAN)

$13.95

Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with spices.

COCONUT VEGETABLE CURRY (VEGAN)

$14.95

Mixed seasonal vegetable cooked in a smooth coconut base sauce.

ALOO BAINGAN (VEGAN)

$13.95

Spiced potatoes and eggplant cooked with curry style.

MUSHROOM MATAR (VEGAN)

$13.95

Green peas and mushrooms cook in onion and tomato gravy.

DAL TADKA (VEGAN)

$14.95

Split peas cooked with garlic, tomato, mustards and curry leaves.

BHINDI MASALA (VEGAN)

$13.95

Fresh cut okra cooked with tomato and onion gravy.

CHANA MASALA (VEGAN)

$13.95

Spicy chickpeas cooked in tomato and onion gravy with Indian spices.

ALOO MATAR (VEGAN)

$13.95

Potatoes and green peas cooked with spices in onion and tomatoes gravy.

SAAG ALOO

$13.95

Fresh spinach and diced potatoes cooked with ground spices in cream.

SAAG PANEER

$14.95

Homemade cottage cheese and creamed spinach cooked with garam masala gravy.

DAAL MAKHANI

$13.95

Mixed lentils cooked with cumin and creamy sauce and garnished with coriander.

VEGETABLE TIKKA MASALA

$14.25

Seasonal vegetable cooked in creamy tomato and onion sauce.

DAAL SAAG

$14.95

Split peas and spinach cooked with fresh ground spices.

CHANA PALAK

$13.95

Chickpea and creamed spinach cooked with house spices.

MATAR PANEER

$14.95

Green peas and homemade cheese cooked with onion and tomato gravy

KADAI PANEER

$15.25

Cottage cheese, green and red bell peppers and onion sautéed with aromatic spices.

SHAHI PANEER

$15.25

Homemade cottage cheese crumbled and cooked in a velvety cream.

PANEER TIKA MASALA

$15.95

Homemade cottage cheese cooked in creamy tomato and onion sauce.

PANEER KORMA (N)

$14.95

Homemade cottage cheese cooked in creamy sauce, almonds, nuts,and raisins.

NAVARATNA KORMA (N)

$14.95

Mixed vegetables cooked with creamy sauce cashew and raisin.

MALAI KOFTA (N)

$15.95

Ground vegetable balls cooked in delicious creamy tomato and onion sauce.

DOSA (GLUTEN FREE)

Served with sambar , coconut and tomato chutneys.
PLAIN DOSA

$11.50

Thin rice flour crepe. Served with sambar, coconut and tomato sauce.

MASALA DOSA

$12.25

Rice crepe stuffed with spiced and potatoes. Served with sambar, coconut and tomato sauce.

CHILI DOSA

$12.25

Rice crepe stuffed with serrano and spices. Served with sambar, coconut and tomato sauce.

MUSHROOM DOSA

$12.50

Rice crepe stuffed with shredded mushroom. Served with sambar, coconut and tomato sauce.

SPINACH MASALA DOSA

$12.75

Rice crepe stuffed with shredded spinach and spices. Served with sambar, coconut and tomato sauce.

PANEER DOSA

$13.50

Rice crepe stuffed with shredded paneer and spices. erved with sambar,coconut and tomato sauce.

SEEKH KEBAB DOSA

$14.25

Rice crepe stuffed with minced lamb and spices. Served with sambar, coconut and tomato sauce.

CHICKEN DOSA

$13.50

Rice crepe stuffed with minced chicken breast and spices.

Tandoori Specials (GLUTEN FREE)

All of our special tandoori dishes are cooked in the clay oven.
TANDOORI CHICKEN

$14.95

Chicken leg marinated with yogurt, garlic, ginger, lemon and tandoori spices.

CHICKEN TIKKA KEBAB

$15.95

Chicken cubes marinated with spices in yogurt wrapped around a skewer.

CHICKEN SEEKH KEBAB

$16.95

Minced chicken breast marinated overnight with fresh garlic, ginger and ground spices and grilled in tadoor skewer.

CHICKEN ACHARI

$18.95

Bone in chicken leg marinated in spicy pickle gravy.

BOTI KEBAB

$18.95

Boneless cubed leg of lamb marinated overnight with fresh garlic, ginger and ground spices and grilled in tandoor skewer.

PANEER TIKKA KEBAB

$18.95

Homemade cottage cheese cubes marinated in special yogurt sauce.

SEEKH KEBAB

$19.95

Minced leg of lamb marinated with fresh ginger and garlic, cooked on skewer.

TANDOORI SALMON

$20.95

Fresh salmon chunks marinated in spices and aromatic herbs cooked on skewers.

TANDOORI SHRIMP

$20.95

Black tiger shrimp marinated in spices and aromatic herbs cooked on skewer

LAMB CHOPS

$22.25

Australian lamb chops marinated in garlic, ginger and ground spices.

TANDOORI MIXED GRILLED

$22.95

A delicious combo of tandoori chicken, tikka kebab, boti kebab and tandoori salmon.

Chicken Dishes (GLUTEN FREE)

CHICKEN CURRY

$14.95

North Indian style chicken curry cooked in onion and tomato base sauce with fresh ground and whole spices.

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$14.95

Boneless cubes of chicken cooked with potatoes, onion, ginger, garlic, and ground spices in a hot and tangy sauce.

CHICKEN SAAG

$14.95

Chicken curry cooked with spiced creamed spinach.

CHICKEN BHARTA

$14.95

Chicken and baked eggplant cooked with onion and tomatoes.

KASHMIRI CHICKEN

$14.95

Chicken dark meat cooked in creamy spinach and tikka sauce.

CHICKEN MUSHROOM

$14.95

Tender chicken and mushrooms cooked with diced tomatoes and homemade gravy.

COCONUT CHICKEN CURRY

$15.75

Chicken cubes cooked in coconut milk with onions and tomato base gravy.

DAAL CHICKEN

$15.95

Chicken and mix lentils cooked in a thick sauce with spices, tomato, and onion paste.

CHICKEN CHILLI

$16.25

Deep fried crispy chicken and cooked with bell pepper and onion in a hot chili sauce.

KADAI CHICKEN

$15.95

Tender chicken breast cooked with tomatoes, bell pepper, onions and blend of special spices.

CHICKEN KORMA (N)

$15.95

Chicken thigh cooked in a rich, creamy tomato and onion paste garnish with cashew and raisins.

BUTTER CHICKEN MASALA

$16.25

Strips of dark chicken meat cooked in tandoor and simmered in creamy tomato and onion sauce.

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$16.25

Roasted chicken breast cooked in creamy tomato and onion sauce.