  • Lynchburg
  • Mission House Coffee - Commerce St - 722 Commerce St
Mission House Coffee - Commerce St 722 Commerce St

No reviews yet

722 Commerce St

Lynchburg, VA 24504

Order Again

Popular Items

Chai Latte
Pesto Chicken Wrap
Grilled Cheese Panini

Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.15+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.70+

Iced Coffee

$2.15+

Cold Brew

$3.35+

Bottomless Drip

$2.75

Pour Over

$2.33

Drip Refill

$1.00

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$3.75+

Americano

$2.95+

Cappuccino

$3.35+

Flat White

$3.35

Breve

$3.80

Cortado

$3.35

Macchiato

$2.90

Double Shot

$2.70

Other Drinks

Chai Latte

$4.30+

Green Tea Latte

$4.30+

Matcha Latte

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Frap

$4.40+

Frozen Lemonade

$2.70+

Smoothie

$4.90+

Italian Soda

$4.20

Southern Tea

$1.25

Tea Latte

$3.95+

Milk

$1.35+

Steamer

$3.35+

Regular Tea

$2.25+

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.60+

Straight From The Farm Teas

Black Tea

$2.15+

Golden Tips

$3.10+

Green Tea

$2.35+

Silver Tips

$3.10+

White Tea

$3.10+

Seasonal Drinks

Seasonal Americano

$3.45+

Seasonal Breve

$4.30

Seasonal Cafe Au Lait

$3.20+

Seasonal Cappuccino

$3.85+

Seasonal Chai

$4.80+

Seasonal Frap

$4.90+

Seasonal Iced Coffee

$3.10+

Seasonal Latte

$4.95+

Seasonal Matcha

$4.25+

Seasonal Sweet Tea

$1.75

Seasonal Tea Latte

$4.25+

Seasonal Cold Brew

$4.20+

Breakfast Food

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Your choice of croissant or biscuit with bacon or sausage, egg and cheese.

Breakfast Burrito

$7.95

A twelve inch tortilla with egg, double meat (bacon or sausage), cheddar, & mozzarella cheese.

Biscuit and Jam

$2.75

A biscuit with either strawberry or grape jam.

Add Bacon

$1.30

Paninis

Grilled Cheese Panini

$4.50

Panini made with swiss and cheddar cheese.

Turkey Club Panini

$8.95

Turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, and mayo as a panini.

Ham and Swiss Panini

$7.95

Panini with ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mayo, and mustard.

BLT

$6.25

Classic BLT with bacon, lettuce, mayo, and tomato on white or wheat bread.

Other Options

Spinach or Flour Tortilla wrap made with chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, & pesto - pressed on a panini grill.

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.75

Cheddar and mozzarella cheese melted between two 8" flour tortillas & sprinkled with chives.

Fajita Quesadilla

$5.95

Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese with peppers, tomatoes, & chicken melted between two 8" flour tortillas. Sprinkled with chives.

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Extras

Chips

$0.85

Bottled Soda

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

722 Commerce St, Lynchburg, VA 24504

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
