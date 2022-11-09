Mission House Coffee - Cornerstone 105 Cornerstone St, Unit 106

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Chai Latte
Fajita Quesadilla
Breakfast Burrito

Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.15+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.70+

Iced Coffee

$2.15+

Cold Brew

$3.35+

Bottomless Drip

$2.75

Pour Over

$2.33

Drip Refill

$1.00

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$3.75+

Americano

$2.95+

Cappuccino

$3.35+

Flat White

$3.35

Breve

$3.80

Cortado

$3.35

Macchiato

$2.90

Double Shot

$2.70

Other Drinks

Chai Latte

$4.30+

Green Tea Latte

$4.30+

Matcha Latte

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Frap

$4.40+

Frozen Lemonade

$2.70+

Smoothie

$4.90+

Italian Soda

$4.20

Southern Tea

$1.25

Tea Latte

$3.95+

Milk

$1.35+

Steamer

$3.35+

Regular Tea

$2.25+

Straight From The Farm Teas

Black Tea

$2.15+

Golden Tips

$3.10+

Green Tea

$2.35+

Silver Tips

$3.10+

White Tea

$3.10+

Seasonal Drinks

Seasonal Americano

$3.45+

Seasonal Breve

$4.30

Seasonal Cafe Au Lait

$3.20+

Seasonal Cappuccino

$3.85+

Seasonal Chai

$4.80+

Seasonal Frap

$4.90+

Seasonal Iced Coffee

$3.10+

Seasonal Latte

$4.95+

Seasonal Matcha

$4.25+

Seasonal Sweet Tea

$1.75

Seasonal Tea

$3.75+

Seasonal Tea Latte

$4.25+

Seasonal Cold Brew

$4.20+

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.60+

Seasonal flat White

$3.85+

Breakfast Food

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Breakfast Burrito

$7.95

Authentic NY Bagel

$3.25

Panini Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$5.75

Biscuit and Jam

$2.75

Belgian Waffle

$5.25

Paninis

Grilled Cheese Panini

$4.50

Turkey Club Panini

$8.95

Ham and Swiss Panini

$7.95

Roast Beef Panini

$8.95

BLT

$6.25

Other Options

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.75

Fajita Quesadilla

$5.95

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Kids Menu

Half Cheese Quesadilla

$2.95

Kids PB&J

$2.95

Kids Grilled Cheese Panini

$2.95

Extras

Chips

$0.85

Bottled Soda

$1.99

Combo

$2.55

Baked Goods

Scone

$3.05

Cinnamon Bun

$4.15

Croissant

$4.65

Danish

$4.05

Muffin

$2.95

Gluten Free Muffin

$3.95

Pop Tart

$3.05

Donuts

$2.00

Cookies

$3.25

Chippy Bar

$4.99

Cinn Twist

$3.99

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$5.25

Pay It Forward

Food

$7.00

Drink

$5.00

Apparel

T-Shirt

$15.00+

Long Sleeve Shirt

$22.00+

Sweatshirt

$25.00+

Coffee Supplies

MHC Diner Mug

$10.00

MHC Tumbler

$15.00

MHC Travel Cup

$5.00

French Press

$15.00

Aeropress

$34.99

Aeropress Go

$31.95

Aeropress Filters

$4.99

MHC Mug

$8.00

Other

Burlap Sack

$10.00

MHC Decal

$1.00

Gift Basket

$25.00

Retail Coffee

Maddie's Blend

$18.50

Seasonal Blend

$15.50

Lilli's Blend

$17.75

Atlantis (Cold Brew)

$15.00

Guatemala Manos de Mujer

$16.75

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe DECAF

$16.75

Brazil Parceiros Do Cafe

$14.50

Colombia Magia del Campo VLI

$16.00

Peru Churupampa

$16.25

Rwanda Nyampinga

$16.75

Costa Rica Obata Honey

$22.50

Ethiopia Konga Natural

$19.50

Mexico Reserva el Triunfo

$17.00

Vendor Merch

$5 Item

$5.00

$10 Item

$10.00

$15 Item

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

105 Cornerstone St, Unit 106, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

