Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges
Mission Kitchen and Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Mission Kitchen & Bar offers a full bar with 12 beer taps, pool tables and Jukebox. We serve hand crafted American Regional foods.
52 mission circle suite 111, Santa Rosa, CA 95409
