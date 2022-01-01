Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges

Mission Kitchen and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

52 mission circle suite 111

Santa Rosa, CA 95409

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All Day Menu

TORNADO FRIES

$6.00

MAC N CHEESE "BALLS"

$8.00Out of stock

POT STICKERS

$9.00

ONION RINGS

$8.00

CRISPY WINGS

$11.00

CEASAR SALAD

$11.00

CHILI DOG

$11.00

DAN'S FISH TACOS

$12.00

CLASSIC BURGER

$13.00

WESTERN BURGER

$14.00

B.L.T.E.

$14.00

ADD GARLIC

$1.00

ADD CHICKEN

$4.00

TAPS & BEER

805 Draft 16oz

$5.95

Bud Light Bottle 12oz

$4.95

Budweiser Draft 16oz

$4.95

Cooperage Rotating Draft 16oz

$6.95

Coors Light Draft 16oz

$4.95

Corona 12oz

$4.95

Golden State Cider 16oz

$5.95

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin 16oz

$5.95

LOST COAST

$5.95

Modelo Draft 16oz

$5.95

Racer 5 IPA Draft 16oz

$6.95

White Claw Variety 12oz

$5.95

WINE

Benzinger Sav Blanc

$10.00

CASTORO CELLARS

$21.00

Imagery Chardonnay

$11.00

Kenwood Merlot 1/2 Bottle

$21.00

Korbel

$9.00

Murphy Goode Red Bottle

$25.00

Murphy Goode Red Glass

$9.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Prosecco Bellini (Peach, Strawberry, Green Apple)

$9.00

Wild Gruner Veltliner

$10.00

MUMMS

$12.00

CLINE 1/2 BOTTLE ZIN

$21.00

LA CREMA PINOT 1/2 BOTTLE

$23.00

FAST BAR

KEATON BLVD SKIN BEVERAGE & ALCOHOL

$800.00

WELL

Vodka

$5.75

Gin

$5.75

Whiskey/Bourbon

$5.75

Tequila

$5.75

Rum

$5.75

Scotch

$5.75

Bud Draft 16oz

$5.00

Coors Draft 16oz

$5.00

PINT GLASS UP CHARGE

$1.00

NA bev

7-UP

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coffee

$3.50

Coffee Dd Help

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemondade

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer Bottle

$3.50

Heinekin 00

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pinapple Juice

$2.50

Vodka

Absolut Grapfuite

$8.50

Infused Vodka

$9.00

Deep Eddy Vodka Lemonade

$7.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Hangar 1

$9.00

Hanson Organics

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.50

Ketel One Botanical

$9.00

Stolichnaya

$8.50

Vodka Well 1.5 oz

$5.00

Tito's Handmade

$8.50

STOLI VANILA

$9.00

ABSOLUT WATERMELON

$8.50

ABSOLUT CITRON

$8.50

Gin

Benham's

$9.00

Bombay Dry

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Bummer & Lazarus

$13.00

Ford's

$8.50

Griffo

$12.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Venus

$11.00

Well Gin

$5.00

AVIATION

$9.00

Tequila

21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno

$10.50

Casamigos Anejo

$13.00Out of stock

Cazadoras Anjeo

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.50

Clase Azul Anejo

$28.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$28.00

Don Julio 70 Anejo

$16.50

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.50

Don Julio Reposado

$12.50

Fortaleza Anejo

$16.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$12.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Anejo

$11.00

Herradura Blanco

$9.00

Herradura Reposado

$10.00

Mezcal Super Premium El Jolgorio

$32.00

Mezcal VAGO

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Patron Silver (blanco)

$9.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$14.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$12.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$13.00

Tanteo habanero

$8.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$16.00

Tequila Ocho Blanco

$12.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$14.00

Well

$5.00

818 REPOSADO

$9.00

818 BLANCO

$9.00

HORNITOS

$8.50

TRES GEN ANEJO

$14.00

Whiskey & Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$9.50

BLACK BARREL JAMO

$9.75

BLLANTONS BOURBON

$12.00

Buffalo Trace Kentucky

$8.00

Bulleit

$8.50

CORBIN CASH Custom Craft rye 2 ounce

$16.00

Crown Royal

$9.50

Fireball

$6.50

High West Double Rye

$10.00

High West Rendezvous

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jameson

$8.50

JAMESON ORANGE

$9.50

JEFFERSONS

$9.50

Jim Beam

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Mitcher's American

$10.00

Redbreast 12yr Irish Whiskey

$15.50

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

SAZERAC RYE

$8.00

SCREWBALL

$8.50

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.50

Well

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.50

Woodford Reserve Rye

$9.50

Infused Whisky

$9.00

Scotch

Balvenie 12yr

$18.00

Balvenie 14yr

$18.00

GLENLIVET 12

$14.00

GLENMORANGIE 14 yr THE QUINTA RUBAN PORT CASK 1.5 oz

$14.00

GLENMORANGIE 12 yr THE LASANTA SHERRY CASK FINISH 1.5oz

$12.00

GLENMORANGIE 12yr NECTAR D'OR SAUTERNES CASK 1.5oz

$18.00

GLENMORANGIE FLIGHT NECTAR/LASANTA/QUINTA 1.5 oz per 4.5 oz total

$38.00

Highland Park 12yr

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$21.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$13.00

Macallaan 12yr

$19.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Oban 14yr

$18.00

RED SPOT 15 yr SINGLE POT STILL IRISH WHISKEY 1.5

$27.00

Well

$5.50

Cognac/Brandy

Courvoisier

$10.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Korbel Brandy

$6.25

Remy Martin 1738

$16.00

Remy Martin XO

$22.00

TALL KORBELL BRANDY

$7.25

Cordials

Amaro Nonino

$11.00

Aperol

$9.00

Benedictine

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Chartreuse Green

$12.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$12.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Cynar

$8.00

Fernet

$7.00

Grandmarnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Luxardo

$9.00

Pimm's No 1

$9.00

Pomp & Whimsy

$10.00

St. Germain

$9.00

CHOCO VINE

$7.00

BAILEYS IRISH CREAM

$9.00

KALUA

$9.00

FRANGELICO

$9.00

MADORI

$8.50

ALL DEKUYPER LIQUEOR'S

$7.00

RUMPLEMINTZ

$8.00

BORGHETTI CAFE

$8.00

Slushies

Slushie - Variety

$11.00

Margaritaville - Variety

$8.00

Rum

Captain Morgans

$7.00

Gustoso Dark Rum

$10.00

Gustoso Light Rum

$9.00

Malibu

$7.00

Well

$5.00

Bacardi

$8.00

SAILOR JERRY

$9.00

MISC. DRINKS

21 Seeds Margarita

$12.00

COSMO PREMIUM

$10.00

COSMO WELL

$7.00

CRIMSON JULEP

$12.00

DEEP EDDY'S LEMON DROP

$9.00

GINRY

$12.00

GREEN DREAM

$12.00

LONG ISLAND

$11.00

MAI TAI

$11.00

MOJITO PREMIUM

$10.00

MOJITO WELL

$7.00

Mules

$9.00

Mules Premium

$12.00

OLD FASHIONED PREMIUM

$10.00

OLD FASHIONED WELL

$7.00

SEEDISTIC

$12.00

SUNSET TEA

$12.00

Holiday Cocktails

Naughty and Spice

$10.00

Elfing Around

$12.00

All Day Menu (Deep Copy)

French Fries

$7.00

Clam Chowder

$15.00

Mac & Cheese Lollipops!

$10.00

6 Golden, Delicious Balls of Goodness. Made with Parmesan, Gouda & Sharp White Cheddar.

Nachos

$15.00

Captain Dan's Fish Tacos

$13.00

Chicken Sando

$16.00

MKB Burger

$16.00

Bang Bang Chicken

$15.00

Meatloaf "TV Dinner"

$20.00

Fish & Chips

$20.00

$5

$5 CHIP

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Mission Kitchen & Bar offers a full bar with 12 beer taps, pool tables and Jukebox. We serve hand crafted American Regional foods.

Website

Location

52 mission circle suite 111, Santa Rosa, CA 95409

Directions

Gallery
Mission Kitchen and Bar image
Mission Kitchen and Bar image
Mission Kitchen and Bar image
Mission Kitchen and Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
orange star4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
honey badger coffee house - 101 Golf Course Dr Suite A3
orange starNo Reviews
101 Golf Course Dr Suite A3 Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
HopMonk Tavern - Sebastopol
orange star3.6 • 1,687
230 Petaluma Ave Sebastopol, CA 95472
View restaurantnext
Lovina
orange star4.5 • 295
1107 Cedar Street Calistoga, CA 94515
View restaurantnext
Cafe Sarafornia
orange star3.8 • 1,303
1413 Lincoln Ave Calistoga, CA 94515
View restaurantnext
Sam's Social Club
orange star4.6 • 2,591
1712 Lincoln Avenue Calistoga, CA 94515
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa

Russian River Brewing
orange star4.0 • 3,251
725 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
orange star4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000533 - Mendocino Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 1,587
2360 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurantnext
Union Hotel Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,458
280 Mission Blvd. Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Belly Left Coast - 523 4th st
orange star4.2 • 1,421
523 4th st Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Cozy Plum Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,308
1899 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Rosa
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Healdsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston