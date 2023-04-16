Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mission Rock Resort

No reviews yet

817 Terry Francois Blvd.

San Francisco, CA 94158

Popular Items

Fish & Chips

FOOD MENU

Small Plates

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$22.00

avocado, soy, pickled ginger, scallion, sesame seeds, wonton chips

Bowl Clam Chowder

Bowl Clam Chowder

$12.00

bacon, parsley, oyster crackers

Burrata

Burrata

$18.00

chile honey, argula, hazelnuts, grilled sourdough

Ceviche Verde

Ceviche Verde

$19.00

local rockfish, bay shrimp, lime, jalapeno, cilantro, corn tortilla chips

Cup Clam Chowder

Cup Clam Chowder

$9.00

bacon, parsley, oyster crackers

Dungeness Crab Deviled Eggs x3

$19.00

sturgeon caviar, paprika, chive

Dungeness Crab Deviled Eggs x4

$25.00

sturgeon caviar, paprika, chive

French Fries

$11.00

rosemary, parsley

Frito Misto

Frito Misto

$19.00

calamari, shrimp, zucchini, lemon, jalapeno

Garlic Fries

$13.00

rosemary, parsley, garlic

Hummus

Hummus

$15.00

lavash, fresh vegetables, smoked paprika, extra virgin olive oil

Oyster Po' Boy

Oyster Po' Boy

$18.00

remoulade, tomato, shredded iceberg, hawaaiian sweetroll

Thai Chili Wings

Thai Chili Wings

$16.00

pickled cucumber salad, sesame seeds, scallion

Vegan Meatballs

Vegan Meatballs

$19.00

Pomodoro sauce, arugula

Warm Sourdough Bread

$6.00

whipped butter, maldon salt

Carrots

$13.00Out of stock

Salads

Ahi Poke Bowl

Ahi Poke Bowl

$25.00

cucumber, avocado, ginger, edamame, rice, greens, soy, wonton

Bay Shrimp Louie Salad

Bay Shrimp Louie Salad

$24.00

cucumber, tomato, egg, avocado, onion, caper, classic louie dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$16.00

romaine, shaved manchego, anchovy dressing, sourdough crouton, grilled lemon

Combo Louie

Combo Louie

$35.00

cucumber, tomato, egg, avocado, onion, caper, classic louie dressing

Crab Louie

Crab Louie

$40.00

cucumber, tomato, egg, avocado, onion, caper, classic louie dressing

Grilled Avocado Bowl

Grilled Avocado Bowl

$22.00

farro salad, refried black beans, plantain chips, jicama relish

Mixed Green Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, citrus vinegrette

Vegan Poke Bowl

$25.00

cucumber, avocado, ginger, edamame, rice, greens, soy, wonton

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$15.00

bacon, cherry tomatoes, chives, pickled shallots, bleu cheese dressing

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

toasted filone roll, bleu cheese dressing, arugula, red onion, french fries

Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Roll

Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Roll

$35.00

split top brioche,louie dressing, french fries, mixed green salad

Dungeness CRAB Roll

Dungeness CRAB Roll

$48.00

split top brioche,louie dressing, french fries, mixed green salad

Tavern Burger

Tavern Burger

$18.00

buttered brioche bun, special sauce, shredded lettuce, grilled onions, tomato, pickle, american cheese, french fries

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$12.00

buttered brioche bun, american cheese, french fries

Kids Chicken Finger

$12.00

with french fries

Kids Fish N' Chip

$14.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

with french fries

Kids Mac

$12.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Rock Specialties

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$38.00

andouille sausage jambalaya, dino kale, lemon beurre blanc

Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$31.00

mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy

Cioppino

Cioppino

$36.00

dungeness crab, clams, salmon, shrimp, calamari, tomato broth

Crab Cakes

$36.00

Dungeness crab, sautéed pea tendrils, snap peas, green goddess dressing, pickled radish

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$25.00

crispy battered local rockfish, slaw, tartar sauce

Grilled Fish Tacos

Grilled Fish Tacos

$22.00

homemade tortillas, pickled slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, refried black beans

Gumbo

Gumbo

$24.00

gulf shrimp, roasted chicken, andouille sausage, okra, jasmine rice

Jumbo Prawn Mac & Cheese

$26.00

three cheese bechamel, scallion, panko

Local Petrale Sole

Local Petrale Sole

$31.00

mashed potatoes, french green beans

Mussels & Fries

Mussels & Fries

$26.00

pancetta, onion, dijon, cream, parsley

Vongole

Vongole

$26.00

linguine, manilla clams, garlic, white wine, butter, parsley, chili flakes

Dessert

Flourless Chocolate Torte

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$11.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$10.00

Toffe Brownie Sunday

$13.00
Vanilla Bread Pudding

Vanilla Bread Pudding

$12.00

Side Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

DRINK MENU

Beverages

Apple Juice

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Athletic Brewing N/A

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Crush Orange Soda

$5.00

Diet Pepsi

$5.00

Dr Pepper

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Espresso (Double)

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Gingerale

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Lagunitas Hop Water

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Mr. Espresso Coffee

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pepsi

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Roy Rogers

$5.00

San Pellegrino 1ltr

$8.00

San Pelligrino 500 Ml

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Sierra Mist

$5.00

Soda Refill

Soda Water

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Tonic Water

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Mission Rock Resort is San Francisco's premier waterfront dining destination. Perched on the sunny shores of the historic Mission Bay district, we specialize in fresh and delicious seafood served in classic and original presentations. Our expansive outdoor patio is a spectacularly fog free escape with a one of a kind view of beautiful San Francisco Bay. Home to The City's best Oyster Happy Hour, Mission Rock Resort is a perfect destination for after work drinks with friends, a leisurely lunch, a romantic dinner with a view, or a sun soaked brunch. Our two private event facilities offer spectacular views and spacious layouts for seated dinners, business meetings, wedding receptions, birthday parties, and more. Come check us out for lunch, brunch or dinner, we look forward to seeing you soon!

Website

Location

817 Terry Francois Blvd., San Francisco, CA 94158

Directions

