Restaurant info

Mission Rock Resort is San Francisco's premier waterfront dining destination. Perched on the sunny shores of the historic Mission Bay district, we specialize in fresh and delicious seafood served in classic and original presentations. Our expansive outdoor patio is a spectacularly fog free escape with a one of a kind view of beautiful San Francisco Bay. Home to The City's best Oyster Happy Hour, Mission Rock Resort is a perfect destination for after work drinks with friends, a leisurely lunch, a romantic dinner with a view, or a sun soaked brunch. Our two private event facilities offer spectacular views and spacious layouts for seated dinners, business meetings, wedding receptions, birthday parties, and more. Come check us out for lunch, brunch or dinner, we look forward to seeing you soon!

Website