- Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
2,631 Reviews
$$
409 E 18TH ST
KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
Popular Items
Need Silverware?
Mission Hot Sauce Bottles
Chile de Arbol
Toasted Chile de Arbols provide a great balance of smoke and delicate heat. 🌶🌶
Habanero
Celebrating the fruit and fire of the Habanero chile with intense layers of heat and sweet mango. 🌶🌶🌶🌶
Serrano
Vibrant, fresh salsa verde with a hint of garlic and a tangy heat. 🌶🌶🌶
For the Table
Chips & Salsa
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
Queso Con Chorizo
Cheese dip spiked with Mexican cerveza, chile serrano, and house made chorizo sausage. Comes with Chips
Guacamole & Chips
Smashed avocado seasoned with lime and sea salt; topped with pico de gallo and queso fresco (V)
Dip Trip
Fire roasted poblano, hand smashed guacamole, queso con cerveza and sea salted tortilla chips
Side Chips
Chicken Flautas
Crisp flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, corn, and chihuahua cheese; served with ancho bbq sauce and Mexican crema
Mexican Street Corn Fritters
Topped with queso fresco and garlic lime aioli (V)
Beef Empanadas
Three flaky empanadas filled with shredded beef, Chihuahua cheese and pico de gallo; served with mango-hop-anero aioli and guacamole
Carne Asada Fries
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, chile crusted potato fries, and Chihuahua cheese; topped with guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo
Chicken Quesadilla
Crisped flour tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese, chipotle grilled chicken, roasted corn and pico de gallo; drizzled with mango agave glaze and cilantro crema
Mushroom Quesadilla
Crisped wheat tortilla with melted Chihuahua and goat cheese, grilled portobello mushrooms, arugula, roasted poblano and pico de gallo; drizzled with cilantro crema (V)
Taco Twins
Two Spicy Chorizo Tacos
House made chorizo sausage, grilled pineapple pico, avocado, pickled jalapeño, and cilantro-lime crema, on corn tortillas (Gulten free)
Two Carne Molida Tacos
Ground beef & pinto bean mix, queso con cerveza, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, crispy jalapenos, flour tortilla
Two Portobello Tacos
Wood-fire grilled portobello mushrooms, goat cheese, crispy onions, arugula, smashed black beans, and chipotle aioli, on a corn tortilla (Vegetarian)
Two Fried Fish Tacos
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
Two Grilled Fish Tacos
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
Two Mango Habanero Shrimp Tacos
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
Two Carne Asada Tacos
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, baby arugula, queso fresco, and avocado serrano sauce , on a corn tortilla (Gulten Free)
Two Hot Fried Chicken Tacos
Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla
Two Soft Tacos
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)
Two Yucatecan Pork Tacos
Achiote roasted pork shoulder, pineapple pico, avocado serrano sauce and habanero pickled onions on a corn tortilla (GF)
Two Grilled Chicken Tacos
Grilled chipotle chicken, Oaxaca cheese, ancho BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, pickled onions, on a corn tortilla
Two BLT Tacos
Beer battered habanero bacon, chipotle aioli, avocado, shredded lettuce and pickled tomatillos on flour tortilla.
Taco Trips
Three Spicy Chorizo Tacos
House made chorizo sausage, grilled pineapple pico, avocado, pickled jalapeño, and cilantro-lime crema, on a corn tortilla (Gulten free)
Three Carne Molida Tacos
Ground beef & pinto bean mix, queso con cerveza, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, crispy jalapenos, flour tortilla
Three Portobello Tacos
Wood-fire grilled portobello mushrooms, goat cheese, crispy onions, arugula, smashed black beans, and chipotle aioli, on a corn tortilla (Vegetarian)
Three Fried Fish Tacos
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
Three Grilled Fish Tacos
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
Three Habanero Shrimp Tacos
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
Three Carne Asada Tacos
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, baby arugula, queso fresco, and avocado serrano sauce , on a corn tortilla (Gulten Free)
Three Hot Fried Chicken Tacos
Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla
Three Soft Tacos
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)
Three Yucatecan Pork Tacos
Achiote roasted pork shoulder, pineapple pico, avocado serrano sauce and habanero pickled onions on a corn tortilla (GF)
Three Grilled Chicken Tacos
Grilled chipotle chicken, Oaxaca cheese, ancho BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, pickled onions, on a corn tortilla
Three BLT Tacos
Beer battered habanero bacon, chipotle aioli, avocado, shredded lettuce and pickled tomatillos on flour tortilla.
Burritos
The Brah'rito
Shredded beef birria, pork belly carnitas, chile crusted potato fries, smashed black beans, and Chihuahua cheese; topped with guacamole and pico de gallo
Chorihuevo
Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, chile crusted potatoes, queso, pico de gallo and avocado serrano sauce; served with roasted poblano salsa
Three Little Piggies
Slow roasted pork, pork belly carnitas, spicy chorizo, queso, smashed black beans, cilantro rice, pickled onion, and ancho bbq sauce
Cali Burrito
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, smashed black beans, lettuce, vegan cheese, guacamole, and chile de arbol salsa; wrapped in a wheat tortilla (VE)
South Beach
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, smashed black beans, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle aioli; topped with guacamole
Sides
Street Corn "Off the Cob"
Grilled and tossed with garlic-lime mayo and queso fresco (GV)
Refried Black Beans
Pureed black beans with epazote; topped with queso fresco (GV)
Cilantro Rice
Simmered in vegetable stock with cilantro and lime (GVE)
Chile Crusted Potato Fries
Served with chipotle baja sauce (V)
Ranchero Salad
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, grilled corn, avocado, roasted poblano, toasted pepitas, tortilla strips, and cilantro lime vinaigrette (VE)
For Kids
Desserts
Online Extras
Poblano Salsa (Daily)
*does not come with chips
Hot Salsa (Daily)
*does not come with chips
Side Queso
*does not come with chips
Small Guacamole
*does not come with chips
Pico
Crema
MTJ Taco Sauce
Garlic Aioli
4 Hands Hop-Anero Aioli
Chipotle Aioli
Ancho Agave
Avocado Serrano
Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Cilantro Crema
3 Corn Tortillas
3 Flour Tortillas
NEW! Bulk Cocktails
Mission Margarita (32oz - Serves 4)
Our House Made Mission Margaritas TO GO! Yes that's right the Alcoholic Mission Margarita Jugs are Back!
Flavored Margarita (32oz - Serves 4)
Serves 4! 100% blue agave tequila, lime juice, dry orange curacao and agave with the addition of your choice of auguas frescas!
Zombie (32oz - Serves 3)
Classic tiki cocktail… beware of the Zombie. White rum, dark rum, overproof rum, citrus juice, Falernum, house made grenadine, cinnamon syrup and bitters.
64oz Non-Alcoholic Margarita Mix
Have your own Tequila or want it Virgin? We've got you covered with our Non-alcoholic Mission Margarita Mix! (64oz)
Margaritas
Mission Margarita
Our award winning take on the world’s most popular cocktail! 100% blue agave Blanco tequila, lime juice, dry orange curacao and agave * Flavor with one of our daily selections of augas fresca + $1
Frozen Margarita
Refreshing, slushy version of our Mission margarita! 100% blue agave blanco tequila, lime juice, orange juice and agave *flavor with one of our daily selections of aguas frescas + $1
Mezcal Margarita
A smokey margarita for the adventurous soul. Banhez mezcal, blanco tequila, lime juice, dry orange curacao and agave
Spicy Margarita
A SPICY version of our Mission margarita. 100% blue agave blanco tequila, lime juice, fresh jalapeños, dry orange curacao and agave
Smuggler's Blues
Our signature take on a tropical frozen margarita House made frozen margarita, strawberry-pinapple agua fresca and coconut syrup
Canned Beer
Shots To-Go!
Non Alcoholic Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
409 E 18TH ST, KANSAS CITY, MO 64108