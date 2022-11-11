Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mission Taco Joint - South Plaza

review star

No reviews yet

5060 Main St.

Kansas City, MO 64112

Popular Items

South Beach
Chips & Salsa
Street Corn "Off the Cob"

Need Silverware?

Yes I would like Napkins and Silverware

Mission Hot Sauce Bottles

Chile de Arbol

Chile de Arbol

$5.00

Toasted Chile de Arbols provide a great balance of smoke and delicate heat. 🌶🌶

Habanero

Habanero

$5.00Out of stock

Celebrating the fruit and fire of the Habanero chile with intense layers of heat and sweet mango. 🌶🌶🌶🌶

Serrano

Serrano

$5.00

Vibrant, fresh salsa verde with a hint of garlic and a tangy heat. 🌶🌶🌶

For the Table

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)

Queso Con Chorizo

Queso Con Chorizo

$8.00

Cheese dip spiked with Mexican cerveza, chile serrano, and house made chorizo sausage. Comes with Chips

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$8.00

Smashed avocado seasoned with lime and sea salt; topped with pico de gallo and queso fresco (V)

Dip Trip

$14.00

Fire roasted poblano, hand smashed guacamole, queso con cerveza and sea salted tortilla chips

Side Chips

$1.00
Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$10.00

Crisp flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, corn, and chihuahua cheese; served with ancho bbq sauce and Mexican crema

Mexican Street Corn Fritters

Mexican Street Corn Fritters

$8.00

Topped with queso fresco and garlic lime aioli (V)

Beef Empanadas

Beef Empanadas

$9.00

Three flaky empanadas filled with shredded beef, Chihuahua cheese and pico de gallo; served with mango-hop-anero aioli and guacamole

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$12.00

Wood-fire grilled flank steak, chile crusted potato fries, and Chihuahua cheese; topped with guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Crisped flour tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese, chipotle grilled chicken, roasted corn and pico de gallo; drizzled with mango agave glaze and cilantro crema

Mushroom Quesadilla

Mushroom Quesadilla

$11.00

Crisped wheat tortilla with melted Chihuahua and goat cheese, grilled portobello mushrooms, arugula, roasted poblano and pico de gallo; drizzled with cilantro crema (V)

Taco Twins

Two Spicy Chorizo Tacos

Two Spicy Chorizo Tacos

$7.50

House made chorizo sausage, grilled pineapple pico, avocado, pickled jalapeño, and cilantro-lime crema, on corn tortillas (Gulten free)

Two Carne Molida Tacos

$7.50

Ground beef & pinto bean mix, queso con cerveza, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, crispy jalapenos, flour tortilla

Two Portobello Tacos

Two Portobello Tacos

$7.00

Wood-fire grilled portobello mushrooms, goat cheese, crispy onions, arugula, smashed black beans, and chipotle aioli, on a corn tortilla (Vegetarian)

Two Fried Fish Tacos

Two Fried Fish Tacos

$7.50

Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla

Two Grilled Fish Tacos

Two Grilled Fish Tacos

$7.50

Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)

Two Mango Habanero Shrimp Tacos

Two Mango Habanero Shrimp Tacos

$7.90

Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.

Two Carne Asada Tacos

Two Carne Asada Tacos

$7.90

Wood-fire grilled flank steak, baby arugula, queso fresco, and avocado serrano sauce , on a corn tortilla (Gulten Free)

Two Hot Fried Chicken Tacos

Two Hot Fried Chicken Tacos

$7.50

Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla

Two Soft Tacos

Two Soft Tacos

$7.00

Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)

Two Yucatecan Pork Tacos

Two Yucatecan Pork Tacos

$7.50

Achiote roasted pork shoulder, pineapple pico, avocado serrano sauce and habanero pickled onions on a corn tortilla (GF)

Two Grilled Chicken Tacos

Two Grilled Chicken Tacos

$7.00

Grilled chipotle chicken, Oaxaca cheese, ancho BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, pickled onions, on a corn tortilla

Two BLT Tacos

Two BLT Tacos

$7.50

Beer battered habanero bacon, chipotle aioli, avocado, shredded lettuce and pickled tomatillos on flour tortilla.

Taco Trips

Three Spicy Chorizo Tacos

Three Spicy Chorizo Tacos

$11.25

House made chorizo sausage, grilled pineapple pico, avocado, pickled jalapeño, and cilantro-lime crema, on a corn tortilla (Gulten free)

Three Carne Molida Tacos

$11.25

Ground beef & pinto bean mix, queso con cerveza, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, crispy jalapenos, flour tortilla

Three Portobello Tacos

Three Portobello Tacos

$10.50

Wood-fire grilled portobello mushrooms, goat cheese, crispy onions, arugula, smashed black beans, and chipotle aioli, on a corn tortilla (Vegetarian)

Three Fried Fish Tacos

Three Fried Fish Tacos

$11.25

Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla

Three Grilled Fish Tacos

Three Grilled Fish Tacos

$11.25

Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)

Three Habanero Shrimp Tacos

Three Habanero Shrimp Tacos

$11.85

Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.

Three Carne Asada Tacos

Three Carne Asada Tacos

$11.85

Wood-fire grilled flank steak, baby arugula, queso fresco, and avocado serrano sauce , on a corn tortilla (Gulten Free)

Three Hot Fried Chicken Tacos

Three Hot Fried Chicken Tacos

$11.25

Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla

Three Soft Tacos

Three Soft Tacos

$10.50

Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)

Three Yucatecan Pork Tacos

Three Yucatecan Pork Tacos

$11.25

Achiote roasted pork shoulder, pineapple pico, avocado serrano sauce and habanero pickled onions on a corn tortilla (GF)

Three Grilled Chicken Tacos

Three Grilled Chicken Tacos

$10.25

Grilled chipotle chicken, Oaxaca cheese, ancho BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, pickled onions, on a corn tortilla

Three BLT Tacos

Three BLT Tacos

$11.25

Beer battered habanero bacon, chipotle aioli, avocado, shredded lettuce and pickled tomatillos on flour tortilla.

Burritos

Drowned in roasted tomato ancho sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese – add $1
The Brah'rito

The Brah'rito

$12.00

Shredded beef birria, pork belly carnitas, chile crusted potato fries, smashed black beans, and Chihuahua cheese; topped with guacamole and pico de gallo

Chorihuevo

Chorihuevo

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, chile crusted potatoes, queso, pico de gallo and avocado serrano sauce; served with roasted poblano salsa

Three Little Piggies

Three Little Piggies

$11.00

Slow roasted pork, pork belly carnitas, spicy chorizo, queso, smashed black beans, cilantro rice, pickled onion, and ancho bbq sauce

Cali Burrito

Cali Burrito

$10.00

Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, smashed black beans, lettuce, vegan cheese, guacamole, and chile de arbol salsa; wrapped in a wheat tortilla (VE)

South Beach

South Beach

$11.00

Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, smashed black beans, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle aioli; topped with guacamole

Tortas

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$11.00
Carne Asada Torta

Carne Asada Torta

$13.00
El Cubano

El Cubano

$12.00
Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$10.00

Sides

Sides are meant to be shared with the table
Street Corn "Off the Cob"

Street Corn "Off the Cob"

$4.50

Grilled and tossed with garlic-lime mayo and queso fresco (GV)

Refried Black Beans

Refried Black Beans

$3.00

Pureed black beans with epazote; topped with queso fresco (GV)

Cilantro Rice

Cilantro Rice

$3.00

Simmered in vegetable stock with cilantro and lime (GVE)

Chile Crusted Potato Fries

$4.00

Served with chipotle baja sauce (V)

Ranchero Salad

Ranchero Salad

$8.00

Iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, grilled corn, avocado, roasted poblano, toasted pepitas, tortilla strips, and cilantro lime vinaigrette (VE)

For Kids

Served with your choice of french fries, cilantro rice, refried black beans, or street corn "off the cob"

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Burrito

$7.00

Beef and Cheese Tacos

$7.00

Desserts

House Made Churros

$6.00

Mexican pastry - crispy on the outside, soft in the middle - coated with cinnamon-sugar; served with Mexican chocolate sauce

Online Extras

Poblano Salsa (Daily)

$2.00

*does not come with chips

Hot Salsa (Daily)

$2.00

*does not come with chips

Side Queso

$4.00

*does not come with chips

Small Guacamole

$3.00

*does not come with chips

Pico

$0.50

Crema

$0.50

MTJ Taco Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

4 Hands Hop-Anero Aioli

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Ancho Agave

$0.50

Avocado Serrano

$0.50

Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

$0.50

Cilantro Crema

$0.50

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.00

3 Flour Tortillas

$1.00

NEW! Bulk Cocktails

Mission Margarita (32oz - Serves 4)

Mission Margarita (32oz - Serves 4)

$25.00

Our House Made Mission Margaritas TO GO! Yes that's right the Alcoholic Mission Margarita Jugs are Back!

Flavored Margarita (32oz - Serves 4)

Flavored Margarita (32oz - Serves 4)

$27.00

Serves 4! 100% blue agave tequila, lime juice, dry orange curacao and agave with the addition of your choice of auguas frescas!

Zombie (32oz - Serves 3)

Zombie (32oz - Serves 3)

$30.00

Classic tiki cocktail… beware of the Zombie. White rum, dark rum, overproof rum, citrus juice, Falernum, house made grenadine, cinnamon syrup and bitters.

64oz Non-Alcoholic Margarita Mix

$30.00

Have your own Tequila or want it Virgin? We've got you covered with our Non-alcoholic Mission Margarita Mix! (64oz)

Margaritas

Mission Margarita

Mission Margarita

$9.00

Our award winning take on the world’s most popular cocktail! 100% blue agave Blanco tequila, lime juice, dry orange curacao and agave * Flavor with one of our daily selections of augas fresca + $1

Frozen Margarita

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Refreshing, slushy version of our Mission margarita! 100% blue agave blanco tequila, lime juice, orange juice and agave *flavor with one of our daily selections of aguas frescas + $1

Mezcal Margarita

$11.00

A smokey margarita for the adventurous soul. Banhez mezcal, blanco tequila, lime juice, dry orange curacao and agave

Spicy Margarita

$9.00

A SPICY version of our Mission margarita. 100% blue agave blanco tequila, lime juice, fresh jalapeños, dry orange curacao and agave

Smuggler's Blues

Smuggler's Blues

$10.00

Our signature take on a tropical frozen margarita House made frozen margarita, strawberry-pinapple agua fresca and coconut syrup

Canned Beer

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Busch (16oz)

$4.00

Stone Buenaveza

$5.00

4 Hands State Wide

$7.00

Logboat Shiphead Wheat

$5.00

Quirk Strawberry Lemon & Basil Seltzer

$6.00

Shots To-Go!

*4 Roses Yellow

$8.00Out of stock

Classic Bourbon

Banhez Ensamble

$15.00

Your introduction to Mezcal, an agave based spirit with a little smoke.

*Corazon Blanco

$6.00Out of stock

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Kids Milk

$2.50

Athletic Free Wave N/A Hazy IPA

$7.00

Athletic Upside Dawn

$7.00Out of stock

Athletic All Out

$7.00Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
5060 Main St., Kansas City, MO 64112

