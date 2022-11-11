Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mission Taqueria

654 Reviews

$$

1516 Sansom Street

2nd Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Burrito *BOWL*
Guacamole

Salsas, Guac & Chips

Nacho Kit!

Nacho Kit!

$22.00

NACHOS!! But in a way that don't get to you all soggy and gross. All you need is a sheet tray and an oven. Veggie on their own, or add proteins if you want. GF Toppings include black beans, verde, fresca, a hottie bear, crema, queso, and pickled red onions.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$13.00

That green gold, 8 oz. Comes with chiiiiips. Vegan. GF.

Salsa Fresca

Salsa Fresca

$8.00

Fresh chopped salsa of tomato, tomatillo, onion, jalapeno & cilantro. (8 oz) Comes with one Bag O Chips. Vegan. GF.

Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$8.00

Fresh green salsa. Raw, limey and bright. Tomatillo, lime, cilantro, garlic, and onion. (8 oz) Comes with one Bag O Chips. Vegan. GF.

Salsa Habanero

Salsa Habanero

$8.00

The hot hot heat. Tomato, habanero chiles, tomatillos, cliantro, onion & garlic. (8 oz) Comes with one Bag O Chips. Vegan. GF.

Salsa Roja

Salsa Roja

$8.00

Roasted tomato, tomatillo, chipotles, onion & garlic. (8 oz) Comes with one Bag O Chips. Vegan. GF.

Pineapple-Poblano Salsa

$8.00

Grilled Pineapple & Poblano Salsa. Diced fresno peppers, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, and lime. Little bit of heat, but on the mild side. (8 oz) Comes with one Bag O Chips. Vegan. GF.

Bag O Chips

Bag O Chips

$4.00

...cause you can never have too many.

Snacks & Sides

Quesabirria Quesadillas

Quesabirria Quesadillas

$18.00

Housemade masa tortilla, braised beef barrio, dipping' broth.

Bambino Salad

Bambino Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce with baby corn tossed in chili butter. Topped with an avocado green goddess dressing and toasted pepitas. (not vegan)

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$9.00

Deeply seasoned chicken broth, flavored with morita chiles, lime and cilantro, then topped with pulled chicken, queso fresco, crema, and tortilla chips. Delicious. 1 pint. Gluten Free.

Poblano Bisque

Poblano Bisque

$8.00

Seasoned vegetable broth flavored with poblano chiles, onion, and clove. Topped with candied delicate squash, Mexican crema, and guajillo oil. 1 pint. Gluten Free.

Empanadas

Empanadas

$12.00

Freshly ground masa dough, filled with grilled plantains, poblano peppers, and queso Oaxaca. Served with crema. GF

Esquites

Esquites

$9.00

Our take on Mexican style street corn.. OFF the cob. Topped with lime mayo, cotija, scallions, cilantro, & chile morita. Pairs well with every taco.

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$6.00

Fried plantains. Perfect for dessert.

Rice and Beans

Rice and Beans

$6.00

One pint of our black beans, cooked with epazote and poblano peppers, served over white rice.

Churros

Churros

$9.00

Our classic churros, dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with Mexican chocolate sauce & dulce de leche. 3 pieces. GF

Coconut Tres Leches Cake

Coconut Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

She's Back BB, and GF too!!! Served with a mango puree and topped with fresh whipped cream, toasted coconut, lime zest, & pineapple.

Tacos

Mission Fiesta Kit

Mission Fiesta Kit

$99.00

Party on the go! Choose 2 of our Taco Kits with our fresh masa tortillas, and you'll get Guacamole, Salsa Fresca, Salsa Habanero, & Salsa Verde, Rice & Beans, Sweet Plantains, and a Hottie Bear. (Margaritas sold separately ;)

Carnitas Taco Kit

Carnitas Taco Kit

$35.00

Crispy carnitas, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro. (Contains dairy.) Served with our fresh masa tortillas. (Approx. 8 tacos.)

Coconut Cauliflower Taco Kit

Coconut Cauliflower Taco Kit

$32.00

Cauliflower tacos roasted and tossed in a coconut glaze. Served with peanut salsa macha and cilantro. Served with our fresh masa tortillas. Vegan. Gluten Free. Contains nuts. (Approx 10 tacos).

Grilled Chicken Taco Kit

Grilled Chicken Taco Kit

$36.00

Pasilla glazed chicken (not spicy) cooked on a wood-fired grill, served with poblano-tomatillo salsa, and cotija. Comes with our fresh masa tortillas. (Approx 10 tacos)

Wild Shrimp Taco Kit

Wild Shrimp Taco Kit

$52.00

Wild gulf shrimp tacos, guajillo glazed, then cooked on the wood grill. Served over chipotle mayo, with pickled red cabbage, serranos, and cilantro. (Approx 10 tacos)

2 Carne Asada Tacos

2 Carne Asada Tacos

$16.00

Grilled steak marinated in chilis and cumin. Topped with a tangy tomatillo salsa, smoked avocado crema, and fried shallots.

2 Mahi Mahi Tacos

2 Mahi Mahi Tacos

$16.00

2 cripsy mahi mahi filets, served with jalapeno mayo, pickled cabbage slaw and avocado. GF

2 Carnitas Tacos

2 Carnitas Tacos

$12.00

2 carnitas tacos, served with savory salsa roja, white onion, and cilantro in our fresh masa tortillas.

2 Coconut Cauliflower Tacos

2 Coconut Cauliflower Tacos

$10.00

2 Cauliflower tacos roasted and tossed in a coconut glaze. Served with peanut salsa macha and cilantro on our fresh masa tortillas. Vegan. Gluten Free. Contains nuts.

2 Grilled Chicken Tacos

2 Grilled Chicken Tacos

$11.00

2 pasilla marinated chicken tacos (not spicy), wood grilled, then topped with a roasted poblano-tomatillo salsa, cotija, and cilantro on our fresh masa tortillas.

2 Shrimp Tacos

2 Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

2 wild gulf shrimp tacos, guajillo glazed, then cooked on the wood grill. Served over chipotle mayo, with pickled red cabbage, serranos, and cilantro.

Burritos / Bowls

Burrito

Burrito

$16.00

White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, wrapped in a FLOUR tortilla. Choice of protein.

Burrito *BOWL*

Burrito *BOWL*

$16.00

White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, with your choice of protein.

Margies To Go (Pick Up Only)

8 oz Bottled Margie **PICK UP ONLY**

8 oz Bottled Margie **PICK UP ONLY**

$12.00

Oh, how we've missed you... Our Margies in our classic flavors: House, Guava, Mango/Pineapple, and Green Juice. Two servings per bottle, or one giant Margie. This product is NOT DILUTED, so please enjoy over ice. Also, there's a $1 bottle return per bottle toward your next margarita! (Made with Hornitos Tequila)

32. oz Bottled Margie **PICK UP ONLY**

32. oz Bottled Margie **PICK UP ONLY**

$55.00

Grande Margies! Sized for sharing, but it's not essential ;p Available in all 4 flavors: House, Guava, Mango/Pineapple & Green Juice. This product is NOT DILUTED, so please enjoy over ice. Approx 8 servings depending on how heavy handed you are. Also, there's a $1 bottle return per bottle toward your next Margie! (Made with Hornitos Tequila)

Beer & Cocktails (Pick Up Only)

8oz Pineapple Chamomile Sangria **PICK UP ONLY**

8oz Pineapple Chamomile Sangria **PICK UP ONLY**

$12.00Out of stock

White wine, rum, chamomile tea, pineapple & lime juices. Perfect for summertime and hanging out in the park.

32oz Pineapple Chamomile Sangria **PICK UP ONLY**

32oz Pineapple Chamomile Sangria **PICK UP ONLY**

$48.00Out of stock

Grande sangria, for you to share with your boos. White wine, rum, chamomile tea, pineapple & lime juices. Perfect for summertime and hanging out in the park.

Single Tecate **PICK UP ONLY**

Single Tecate **PICK UP ONLY**

$4.00

Crispy can.

4 pack of Tecate **PICK UP ONLY**

4 pack of Tecate **PICK UP ONLY**

$15.00

4 crispy cold cans.

Virgin Margies

8 oz Bottled Virgin Margie

8 oz Bottled Virgin Margie

$6.00

All the good stuff, minus the tequila. Perfect for mixin' your own margies at home! Also, there's a $1 bottle return per bottle toward your next margarita!

32 oz Bottled Virgin Margie

32 oz Bottled Virgin Margie

$18.00

All the good stuff, minus the tequila. Perfect for mixin' your own margies at home! Also, there's a $1 bottle return per bottle toward your next margarita!

Chili Lime Rimming Salt

Chili Lime Rimming Salt

$4.00

Spice up those Margies with a schnazzy rim job. (Chili Tajin, Kosher Salt, Dehydrated Lime Zest)

Non Alcoholic Dranks

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00

That good sugar!

Quart Hibiscus Agua Fresca

Quart Hibiscus Agua Fresca

$8.00

Sweet tea made from hibiscus flowers. One quart. (no caffeine)

Quart Horchata Agua Fresca

Quart Horchata Agua Fresca

$8.00

Sweetened rice milk flavored with cinnamon. One quart. (Contains dairy)

Horchata Iced Coffee

Horchata Iced Coffee

$5.00

Our Horchata Pour Over made with locally roasted OX coffee. Sweet and easy, yet super caffeinated (!!!)

Mission Essentials

Fresh Tortillas

Fresh Tortillas

$8.00

A stack of our fresh corn tortillas with our housemade masa. (20 pieces)

Black Beans

Black Beans

$5.00

One pint of our black beans, cooked with epazote and poblano peppers.

Hottie Bear Hot Sauce

Hottie Bear Hot Sauce

$8.00

Spice up your life! Mission's signature hot sauce in our cutesie lil Hottie Bears (trademark ;) 8 oz bottle. 3 out of 5 alarms.

A Perfect Avocado

A Perfect Avocado

$2.50

Just like it says. :)

Three Limes

Three Limes

$3.00

Squeeze em, slice em, or teach yourself to juggle.

Cotija Cheese

Cotija Cheese

$6.00

Crumbly, dry, salty, delicious on everything. Kinda like Mexican Parmesan. (4 oz)

One Bunch of Cilantro

One Bunch of Cilantro

$3.00

Just like it says ;)

A Pound of Fresh Masa

A Pound of Fresh Masa

$8.00

Make tortillas at home! Or sopes, or tamales, or pozole, or...

Rice

Rice

$5.00

Some people just want the rice without the beans. It's cool.

Bag O Chips

Bag O Chips

$4.00

1 bag of fresh tortilla chips. Enough for an order of guac for sure.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Mission is a lively cantina in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia, with a menu focused on tacos made from fresh ground masa, matched with proteins from their wood grill. They also have fresh juice and margaritas to sip on too ;)

Website

Location

1516 Sansom Street, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Directions

Mission Taqueria image
Mission Taqueria image
Mission Taqueria image

