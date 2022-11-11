Mexican & Tex-Mex
Mission Taqueria
654 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info
Mission is a lively cantina in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia, with a menu focused on tacos made from fresh ground masa, matched with proteins from their wood grill. They also have fresh juice and margaritas to sip on too ;)
Location
1516 Sansom Street, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Gallery