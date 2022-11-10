  • Home
Mississippi Studios + Bar Bar Mississippi Studios

No reviews yet

3939 N Mississippi Ave

Portland, OR 97227

Order Again

Popular Items

CLASSIC BURGER
CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER + FOUNTAIN DRINK COMBO
CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER + CRAFT SODA COMBO

COMBO MEALS

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER + FOUNTAIN DRINK COMBO

$12.00

OUR CLASSIC BURGER WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, HOUSE MADE KETCHUP, OUR OWN SECRET RECIPE BAR BAR SAUCE, AND LETTUCE ON A LOCALLY MADE POTATO BUN, SIDE OF FRIES AND FOUNTAIN SODA

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER + CRAFT SODA COMBO

$13.00

OUR CLASSIC BURGER WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, HOUSE MADE KETCHUP, OUR OWN SECRET RECIPE BAR BAR SAUCE, AND LETTUCE ON A LOCALLY MADE POTATO BUN, SIDE OF FRIES AND BOTTLED SODA

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER + BEER COMBO

$15.00

OUR CLASSIC BURGER WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, HOUSE MADE KETCHUP, OUR OWN SECRET RECIPE BAR BAR SAUCE, AND LETTUCE ON A LOCALLY MADE POTATO BUN, SIDE OF FRIES AND TALL BOY OF BEER

BURGERS AND SANDWICHES

CLASSIC BURGER

$8.00

PAINTED HILLS GRASS-FED BEEF PATTY, HOUSE MADE KETCHUP, LETTUCE MIX & OUR OWN SECRET RECIPE BAR BAR SAUCE ON A LOCALLY MADE POTATO BUN

BTA

$8.00

BACON, TOMATO & ARUGULA SANDWICH WITH ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI ON A POTATO BUN

EGG MCMORTON

$7.00

FRIED EGG, APPLE BUTTER, DIJION, TILLAMOOK CHEDDAR & ARUGULA ON A POTATO BUN

KIDZ CORNER

$6.00+

A CLASSIC, SIMPLE, NO-FRILLS, GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

PUPPY PATTY

$3.00

A SPECIAL TREAT FOR YOUR BEST FRIEND

BOM

$12.00

THIS GREEK INSPIRED BURGER IS FULL OF HOUSE MADE MEDITERRANEAN FLAVORS! IT HAS FETA CREAM CHEESE SPREAD, KALAMATA TAPENADE, SUN DRIED TOMATOES AND ARUGULA

SALADS, SNACKS AND SIDES

MR MEAN GREENS

$7.00

HOUSE ROASTED BEETS, GOAT CHEESE, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, CRUNCHY CHICKPEAS & BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE ON A BED OF ARUGULA

THE SHREDDER

$7.00

SHREDDED ICEBERG LETTUCE, RED CABBAGE, TOMATOES, BACON, BLUE CHEESE & CROUTONS WITH VEGAN RANCH DRESSING

TOASTED RAVIOLIS 'T-RAVS'

$7.00

FRIED CHEESE RAVIOLIS WITH HOUSE-MADE MARINARA. INSPIRED BY MAMA TOSCANO'S IN ST. LOUIS!

FRIED PICKLES

$5.00

ONION RINGS

$5.00

NOT TOTS

$6.00

HOUSE-MADE POTATO BALLS WITH A HINT OF JALAPEÑO KICK. SERVED WITH VEGAN RANCH

FRIES

$3.00+

SHOESTRING FRIES REGULAR OR CAJUN

BOTTLES/CANS

CBD SODA

$6.00

CRAFT SODA

$3.00

LIQUID DEATH BUBBLY

$4.00

RED BULL

$5.00

HOUSE MADE

JUICE

$5.00

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.00

COFFEE

$3.00

SUN TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Bar Bar burgers = mmmmmmmm.

Location

3939 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227

Directions

