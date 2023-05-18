  • Home
Mississippi Valley Bar & Grill 9200 Quaday Avenue

No reviews yet

9200 Quaday Avenue

Otsego, MN 55330

Breakfast Menu

Specialties

All-American Skillet

$14.00

Two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes with bits of bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, peppers and onion. Served with toast. 1010 cal

Biscuits and Gravy

$12.00

Freshly baked biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with two eggs cooked to order, breakfast potatoes and choice of meat. 860 cal

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

A timeless classic of two poached eggs and Canadian bacon atop an English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes. 900 cal

Ham and Eggs

$14.00

A 5 oz grilled ham steak served with two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes and toast. 720 cal

Morning Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Two eggs scrambled with onion, peppers, bacon, crisp potatoes and shredded cheese stuffed into a warm flour tortilla. 1280 cal

Sunrise Sandwich

$12.00

Two eggs any style, Cheddar cheese and choice of meat on an English muffin. Served with breakfast potatoes. 840 cal

Veggie Skillet

$12.00

Two eggs any style, broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, onion and tomato combined with breakfast potatoes and topped with shredded cheddar. Served with toast. 850 cal

Western Skillet

$14.00

Two eggs any style, grilled ham, onion and peppers combined with breakfast potatoes and topped with shredded Cheddar. Served with toast.

Hotel Favorites

American Breakfast

$13.00

Two eggs any style served with breakfast potatoes, choice of meat and toast. 870 cal. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Build Your Perfect Breakfast

$12.00

Choose your eggs, meat and a side. Perfect! 560+ cal

Malted Mini Waffles

$12.00

Crispy waffles served with berries, whipped cream and warm syrup. 1010 cal

Pancakes

$11.00

Griddled pancakes topped with butter and served with warm syrup. 1300 cal

Tailor Made 3 Egg Omelet

$14.00

Made with your choice of 1 meat, 1 cheese, and 2 veggies served with breakfast potatoes and toast. 640+ cal. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certai

Kids Breakfast

Cereal with Milk

$5.00

Served with fresh fruit

Eggs

$5.00

Served with bacon & toast

Fresh Fruit & Yogurt

$5.00

Mini Waffles

$5.00

Served with bacon

Oatmeal

$5.00

Pancakes

$5.00

Served with bacon

Dinner Menu

Start or Share

Bone-In Wings

$11.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Strips

$11.00

French Fries

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00

Mac Bites

$10.00

Mini Tacos

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Nacho Platter

$14.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Walleye Fingers

$16.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, fresh Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar

Chef Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, red onion, tomato, egg, and cheese

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, tomato, Cheddar, and honey mustard

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, red onion, tomato, cucumber, and croutons

Baskets

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Crispy buffalo chicken, romaine, bacon, chipotle ranch, and Cheddar-Jack

Butterfly Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Lightly breaded, deep-fried, served with cocktail sauce

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, Parmesan, and Caesar

Chicken Strip Basket

$13.00

4 crispy tenders, served with choice of BBQ, ranch, honey mustard or buffalo

Classic Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb angus patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and cheese

Classic Philly

$15.00

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, provolone cheese, and hoagie

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

6 oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and cheese. This item is served raw or undercooked, or contain (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your r

Izzy Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb angus patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, American cheese, Pepper Jack cheese, BBQ sauce, and chipotle mayo. This item is served raw or undercooked, or contain (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, pou

Pasta Bowl

$18.00

Grilled chicken, Alfredo sauce, penne pasta, served with breadstick

Southwest Chicken Crisp

$13.00

Crispy chicken, Pepper Jack, bacon, and Texas toast

Walleye Sandwich

$19.00

Lightly breaded, deep-fried, lettuce, tomato, hoagie, served with lemon aioli

Kids Dinner

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Liquor

Vodka

Pub Vodka

$4.50

Double Pub Vodka

$6.50

Absolut

$5.49

Double Absolut

$7.49

Abs Citron

$5.49

Double Abs Citron

$7.49

Tito's

$6.00

Double Tito's

$8.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Double Grey Goose

$9.00

Smirnoff

$5.25

Double Smirnoff

$7.25

Kinky

$5.49

Double Kinky

$7.49

Ciroc

$7.00

Double Ciroc

$9.00

Gin

Pub Gin

$4.50

Double Pub Gin

$6.50

Beefeater

$5.25

Double Beefeater

$7.25

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Double Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Sloe Gin

$5.00

Double Sloe Gin

$7.00

Hendricks

$6.00

Double Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$5.49

Double Tanqueray

$7.49

Rum

Pub Rum

$4.50

Double Pub Rum

$6.50

Bacardi

$5.25

Double Bacardi

$7.25

Limon

$5.49

Double Limon

$7.49

Captain Morgan

$5.49

Double Captain Morgan

$7.49

Malibu

$5.49

Double Malibu

$7.49

Rum Chata

$5.49

Double Rum Chata

$7.49

Meyers Dark

$5.49

Double Meyers Dark

$7.49

Bacardi O

$5.49

Double Bacardi O

$7.49

Tequila

Pub Tequila

$4.50

Double Pub Tequila

$6.50

Cuervo Silver

$5.49

Double Cuervo Silver

$7.49

Cuervo Gold

$5.49

Double Cuervo Gold

$7.49

Patron

$7.50

Double Patron

$9.50

Hornitos

$6.00

Double Hornitos

$8.00

Whiskey

Pub Whiskey

$4.50

Double Pub Whiskey

$6.50

Canadian Club

$5.25

Double Canadian Club

$7.25

Jameson

$5.75

Double Jameson

$7.75

Windsor

$5.49

Double Windsor

$7.49

Crown

$6.00

Double Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Double Crown Apple

$8.00

Fireball

$5.49

Double Fireball

$7.49

Southern Comfort

$5.49

Double Southern Comfort

$7.49

Jack Daniels

$5.49

Double Jack Daniels

$7.49

Jack Fire

$6.00

Double Jack Fire

$8.00

Jack Honey

$6.00

Double Jack Honey

$8.00

Scotch / Bourbon

Pub Scotch

$4.50

Double Pub Scotch

$6.50

Pub Bourbon

$4.50

Double Pub Bourbon

$6.50

Chivas Regal

$6.00

Double Chivas Regal

$8.00

Knob Creek

$6.00

Double Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Double Makers Mark

$8.00

Dewars

$5.49

Double Dewars

$7.49

Glenfiddich

$7.50

Double Glenfiddich

$9.50

Glenlivet

$7.50

Double Glenlivet

$9.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.50

Double Johnnie Walker Red

$8.50

J & B

$5.49

Double J & B

$7.49

Jim Beam

$5.49

Double Jim Beam

$7.49

Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Double Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Bailey's

$5.49

Double Bailey's

$7.49

Blackberry Brandy

$5.00

Double Blackberry Brandy

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$4.75

Double Blue Curacao

$4.75

Schnapps

$4.50

Double Schnapps

$6.50

Chambord

$6.50

Double Chambord

$8.50

Cointreau

$6.00

Double Cointreau

$8.00

Creme Menthe

$4.50

Double Creme Menthe

$6.50

Drambuie

$6.50

Double Drambuie

$8.50

Frangelico

$6.00

Double Frangelico

$8.00

Galliano

$6.00

Double Galliano

$8.00

Goldschlager

$6.00

Double Goldschlager

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Double Grand Marnier

$9.00

Dr Mcguilly

$5.00

Double Dr Mcguilly

$7.00

Hennessy

$7.00

Double Hennessy

$9.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Double Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$5.49

Double Kahlua

$5.49

Midori

$6.00

Double Midori

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Double Peach Schnapps

$6.50

Korbel

$6.00

Double Korbel

$8.00

Rumpleminze

$6.00

Double Rumpleminze

$8.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Double Sambuca

$8.00

E & J

$5.49

Double E & J

$7.49

Creme Cacao

$4.50

Double Creme Cacao

$6.50

Cocktails

Appletini

$8.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Chuck Norris

$6.00

Colorado Bulldog

$5.75

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Dead Nazi

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.49

Gimlet

$6.00

Grape Ape

$6.00

Grasshopper

$6.00

Greyhound

$5.75

Iron Butterfly

$8.00

Islandtini

$8.00

Jag Bomb

$7.50

Kamikazi

$6.00

L.I. Iced Tea

$7.00

L.I. Iced Tea Top Shelf

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini

$6.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Rockin' Rita

$9.00

Rum Runner

$7.00

Rusty Nail

$8.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sex on Beach

$6.00

Shot 1 or 2 Liq

$6.00

Shot 3+ Liq

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Three Wisemen

$8.00

Tom Collins

$5.49

Tootsie Roll

$6.00

Virgin Daquiri

$4.50

Vodka Collins

$5.49

Washington Apple

$6.25

Water Moccasin

$6.50

White Russian

$6.00

Beer

Draft Beer

16 Oz Angry Orchard

$5.00

24 Oz Angry Orchard

$6.50

16 Oz Budlight

$4.00

24 Oz Budlight

$5.25

16 Oz Michgolden Light

$4.00

24 Oz Michgolden Light

$5.25

16 Oz Coors Light

$4.00

24 Oz Coors Light

$5.25

16 Oz Big Wave

$4.50

24 Oz Big Wave

$6.00

16 Oz Surly

$6.00

24 Oz Surly

$7.00

16 Oz Blue Moon

$5.00

24 Oz Blue Moon

$6.50

16 Oz Seasonal

$6.00

24 Oz Seasonal

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Stella

$5.00

Busch Light

$4.00

White Claw

$5.03

O'Douls Amber

$3.50

Budlight

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michgolden Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Seltzer

$5.49

IPA Can

$5.49

Wine

Red

Glass Alias Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Bottle Alias Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

Glass Cannonball Merlot

$9.00

Bottle Cannonball Merlot

$35.00

Glass Cannonball Cab

$9.00

Bottle Cannonball Cab

$35.00

Glass Alias Pinot Noir

$9.00

Bottle Alias Pinot Noir

$35.00

White

Glass Alias Chardonnay

$8.00

Bottle Alias Chardonnay

$32.00

Glass Daisy Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Bottle Daisy Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Glass Rileys Lookout Saublanc

$9.00

Bottle Rileys Lookout Saublanc

$35.00

Glass Cannonball Chard

$9.00

Bottle Cannonball Chard

$35.00

Champagne

Glass DOY Sparkling Brut

$11.00

Bottle Doy Sparkling Brut

$45.00

Glass DOY Sparkling Rose

$11.00

Bottle Doy Sparkling Rose

$45.00

Masottina Prosecco

$9.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

0 cal

Juice

$4.00

110 cal

Tea

$3.00

0 cal

Milk

$3.00

100 cal

Pizza

Create Your Own Favorite

12" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

16" Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Specialty Pizza

12" Five Meat Pizza

$20.00

Topped with pepperoni, bacon, hamburger, sausage, and Canadian bacon

16" Five Meat Pizza

$28.00

Topped with pepperoni, bacon, hamburger, sausage, and Canadian bacon

12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.00

A true original pizza with ground hamburger, bacon with ketchup and mustard base topped with red onion, dill pickles, tomato, shredded lettuce and Colby Jack cheese

16" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$27.00

A true original pizza with ground hamburger, bacon with ketchup and mustard base topped with red onion, dill pickles, tomato, shredded lettuce and Colby Jack cheese

12" Mississippi Valley Deluxe

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives

16" Mississippi Valley Deluxe

$27.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.00

Homemade white ranch sauce, topped with grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, green onions and our signature five cheese blend

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$27.00

Homemade white ranch sauce, topped with grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, green onions and our signature five cheese blend

12" Taco Pizza

$19.00

Unique blend of pizza sauce and salsa with your choice of taco beef or chicken topped with tomato, onions, black olives, jalapeno peppers, lettuce, Colby Jack cheese and crumbled nacho chips

16" Taco Pizza

$27.00

Unique blend of pizza sauce and salsa with your choice of taco beef or chicken topped with tomato, onions, black olives, jalapeno peppers, lettuce, Colby Jack cheese and crumbled nacho chips

12" Margherita

$16.00

A blend of white cheeses, basil, tomato, olive oil and garlic

16" Margherita

$24.00

A blend of white cheeses, basil, tomato, olive oil and garlic

12" Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Topped with spinach, green peppers, red peppers, red onions and mushrooms

16" Veggie Pizza

$24.00

Topped with spinach, green peppers, red peppers, red onions and mushrooms

Pizza and Pitcher Coupon

16" Cheese Pizza

$23.00
Come in and enjoy!

Location

9200 Quaday Avenue, Otsego, MN 55330

Directions

