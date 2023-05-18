Mississippi Valley Bar & Grill 9200 Quaday Avenue
9200 Quaday Avenue
Otsego, MN 55330
Breakfast Menu
Specialties
All-American Skillet
Two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes with bits of bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, peppers and onion. Served with toast. 1010 cal
Biscuits and Gravy
Freshly baked biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with two eggs cooked to order, breakfast potatoes and choice of meat. 860 cal
Eggs Benedict
A timeless classic of two poached eggs and Canadian bacon atop an English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes. 900 cal
Ham and Eggs
A 5 oz grilled ham steak served with two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes and toast. 720 cal
Morning Breakfast Burrito
Two eggs scrambled with onion, peppers, bacon, crisp potatoes and shredded cheese stuffed into a warm flour tortilla. 1280 cal
Sunrise Sandwich
Two eggs any style, Cheddar cheese and choice of meat on an English muffin. Served with breakfast potatoes. 840 cal
Veggie Skillet
Two eggs any style, broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, onion and tomato combined with breakfast potatoes and topped with shredded cheddar. Served with toast. 850 cal
Western Skillet
Two eggs any style, grilled ham, onion and peppers combined with breakfast potatoes and topped with shredded Cheddar. Served with toast.
Hotel Favorites
American Breakfast
Two eggs any style served with breakfast potatoes, choice of meat and toast. 870 cal. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Build Your Perfect Breakfast
Choose your eggs, meat and a side. Perfect! 560+ cal
Malted Mini Waffles
Crispy waffles served with berries, whipped cream and warm syrup. 1010 cal
Pancakes
Griddled pancakes topped with butter and served with warm syrup. 1300 cal
Tailor Made 3 Egg Omelet
Made with your choice of 1 meat, 1 cheese, and 2 veggies served with breakfast potatoes and toast. 640+ cal. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certai
Kids Breakfast
Dinner Menu
Start or Share
Salads
Baskets
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy buffalo chicken, romaine, bacon, chipotle ranch, and Cheddar-Jack
Butterfly Shrimp Basket
Lightly breaded, deep-fried, served with cocktail sauce
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, Parmesan, and Caesar
Chicken Strip Basket
4 crispy tenders, served with choice of BBQ, ranch, honey mustard or buffalo
Classic Burger
1/2 lb angus patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and cheese
Classic Philly
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, provolone cheese, and hoagie
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
6 oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and cheese. This item is served raw or undercooked, or contain (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your r
Izzy Burger
1/2 lb angus patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, American cheese, Pepper Jack cheese, BBQ sauce, and chipotle mayo. This item is served raw or undercooked, or contain (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, pou
Pasta Bowl
Grilled chicken, Alfredo sauce, penne pasta, served with breadstick
Southwest Chicken Crisp
Crispy chicken, Pepper Jack, bacon, and Texas toast
Walleye Sandwich
Lightly breaded, deep-fried, lettuce, tomato, hoagie, served with lemon aioli
Kids Dinner
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Pub Whiskey
Double Pub Whiskey
Canadian Club
Double Canadian Club
Jameson
Double Jameson
Windsor
Double Windsor
Crown
Double Crown
Crown Apple
Double Crown Apple
Fireball
Double Fireball
Southern Comfort
Double Southern Comfort
Jack Daniels
Double Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Double Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Double Jack Honey
Scotch / Bourbon
Pub Scotch
Double Pub Scotch
Pub Bourbon
Double Pub Bourbon
Chivas Regal
Double Chivas Regal
Knob Creek
Double Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Double Makers Mark
Dewars
Double Dewars
Glenfiddich
Double Glenfiddich
Glenlivet
Double Glenlivet
Johnnie Walker Red
Double Johnnie Walker Red
J & B
Double J & B
Jim Beam
Double Jim Beam
Liqueurs / Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Double Amaretto Di Saronno
Bailey's
Double Bailey's
Blackberry Brandy
Double Blackberry Brandy
Blue Curacao
Double Blue Curacao
Schnapps
Double Schnapps
Chambord
Double Chambord
Cointreau
Double Cointreau
Creme Menthe
Double Creme Menthe
Drambuie
Double Drambuie
Frangelico
Double Frangelico
Galliano
Double Galliano
Goldschlager
Double Goldschlager
Grand Marnier
Double Grand Marnier
Dr Mcguilly
Double Dr Mcguilly
Hennessy
Double Hennessy
Jagermeister
Double Jagermeister
Kahlua
Double Kahlua
Midori
Double Midori
Peach Schnapps
Double Peach Schnapps
Korbel
Double Korbel
Rumpleminze
Double Rumpleminze
Sambuca
Double Sambuca
E & J
Double E & J
Creme Cacao
Double Creme Cacao
Cocktails
Appletini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Chuck Norris
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dead Nazi
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Grape Ape
Grasshopper
Greyhound
Iron Butterfly
Islandtini
Jag Bomb
Kamikazi
L.I. Iced Tea
L.I. Iced Tea Top Shelf
Lemon Drop
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Pina Colada
Rockin' Rita
Rum Runner
Rusty Nail
Scooby Snack
Screwdriver
Sex on Beach
Shot 1 or 2 Liq
Shot 3+ Liq
Tequila Sunrise
Three Wisemen
Tom Collins
Tootsie Roll
Virgin Daquiri
Vodka Collins
Washington Apple
Water Moccasin
White Russian
Beer
Draft Beer
16 Oz Angry Orchard
24 Oz Angry Orchard
16 Oz Budlight
24 Oz Budlight
16 Oz Michgolden Light
24 Oz Michgolden Light
16 Oz Coors Light
24 Oz Coors Light
16 Oz Big Wave
24 Oz Big Wave
16 Oz Surly
24 Oz Surly
16 Oz Blue Moon
24 Oz Blue Moon
16 Oz Seasonal
24 Oz Seasonal
Bottled Beer
Wine
Red
White
Champagne
Pizza
Create Your Own Favorite
Specialty Pizza
12" Five Meat Pizza
Topped with pepperoni, bacon, hamburger, sausage, and Canadian bacon
16" Five Meat Pizza
Topped with pepperoni, bacon, hamburger, sausage, and Canadian bacon
12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
A true original pizza with ground hamburger, bacon with ketchup and mustard base topped with red onion, dill pickles, tomato, shredded lettuce and Colby Jack cheese
16" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
A true original pizza with ground hamburger, bacon with ketchup and mustard base topped with red onion, dill pickles, tomato, shredded lettuce and Colby Jack cheese
12" Mississippi Valley Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives
16" Mississippi Valley Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homemade white ranch sauce, topped with grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, green onions and our signature five cheese blend
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homemade white ranch sauce, topped with grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, green onions and our signature five cheese blend
12" Taco Pizza
Unique blend of pizza sauce and salsa with your choice of taco beef or chicken topped with tomato, onions, black olives, jalapeno peppers, lettuce, Colby Jack cheese and crumbled nacho chips
16" Taco Pizza
Unique blend of pizza sauce and salsa with your choice of taco beef or chicken topped with tomato, onions, black olives, jalapeno peppers, lettuce, Colby Jack cheese and crumbled nacho chips
12" Margherita
A blend of white cheeses, basil, tomato, olive oil and garlic
16" Margherita
A blend of white cheeses, basil, tomato, olive oil and garlic
12" Veggie Pizza
Topped with spinach, green peppers, red peppers, red onions and mushrooms
16" Veggie Pizza
Topped with spinach, green peppers, red peppers, red onions and mushrooms
Pizza and Pitcher Coupon
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
9200 Quaday Avenue, Otsego, MN 55330