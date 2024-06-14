- Home
MO Eats
201 E 20th St
Mountain Grove, MO 65711
Appetizer’s
- Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders served with Carnegie mustard$7.25
- Dirty Chips
Dirty Chips- Choice of Funky fusion, Sea Salted, Mesquite BBQ, Jalapeno Heat or Salt & Vinegar$2.50
- Eggplant Fries
A generous helping of eggplant fries. Served with Marinara Sauce.$6.99
- French Fries
A generous helping of fries.$3.50
- Knish
Choice of Potato Knish, Kasha Knish (toasted Buckwheat), Spinach Knish A dumpling of dough that is stuffed with a filling and baked.$9.00
- Macaroni & Cheese
Homemade Macaroni & Cheese$4.99
- MO's Disco Fries
Shoestring fries covered in melted mozzarella cheese with brown gravy.$7.50
- MO's Pretzel
Large pretzel served with cheese sauce & Mustard$7.50
- MO's Pretzel Bites
Choice of Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeno, Mini Pretzel Dog, or Original served with Cheese sauce or mustard$12.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
Italian seasoned mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce$5.50
Bakers Dozen Item’s
- Schooky's Cookies
Schooky's homemade cookies, choice of Sugar cookie, Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle or Chocolate Maple Dip.$27.00
- Bakers Dozen Bagel's
Bakers Dozen Bagels (13) with choice of plain bagel, egg everything, onion, garlic, sesame, egg, everything, sea salt, poppy Seed, and cinnamon raisin bagel.$21.75
- Rugelach
A dough filled with choice of chocolate, raspberry or cinnamon and baked.$16.25
Breakfast & Bagels
- Bacon, egg and cheese bagel
Bacon, egg and american cheese bagel$6.99
- Bagel & Cream Cheese
choice of cream cheese, veggie, scallion, strawberry or everything$3.00
- Biscuits & Gravy
Two (2) homemade biscuits & country gravy$3.99
- Greek Yogurt
Greek yogurt, granola, berries and honey$6.99
- Long Island Egg Sandwich
Two eggs, bacon or sausage , American cheese on a Kaiser roll$5.99
- Mixed Fresh Fruit
Mixed fresh fruit bowl with pineapple, strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, apples & bananas$6.99
- Old Fashioned oatmeal
Old fashioned oatmeal. for a extra charge add on many toppings such as, apples, blueberry's, cinnamon and many more options$4.99
- Potato Pancake
a fried flat cake of grated potato mix$4.99
- Sausage, egg and cheese bagel
Sausage, egg & american cheese bagel$6.99
- Breakfast Side's$1.00
Coffee
- Americano
Espresso$3.95
- Cappuccino
Espresso, steamed milk and foam$3.95
- Caramel Macchiato
Espresso, caramel, vanilla & steamed milk$5.95
- Frappe
Ice, milk & espresso with choice of one flavor add in$5.95
- Freddo Espresso
Iced espresso (2 shots espresso)$4.95
- Ice Cream Coffee
Vanilla ice cream, mik & espresso$5.95
- Latte
Espresso & steamed milk$3.95
- Mocha
Espresso, chocolate, steamed milk & whipped cream$3.95
- Oat Milk Latte
Espresso & steamed Oat milk$3.95
- Vanilla Heaven
Espresso, vanilla, steamed milk, & whipped cream$4.95
- Brown Butter$0.25
- Butterscotch$0.25
- Caramel$0.25
- Cinnamon$0.25
- French Vanilla$0.25
- Ghirardelli Chocolate$0.25
- Ghirardelli White Chocolate$0.25
- Gingerbread$0.25
- Hazelnut$0.25
- Pumpkin Pie$0.25
- Raspberry$0.25
- Salted Caramel$0.25
- Sugar Free Caramel$0.25
- Sugar Free Vanilla$0.25
- Toasted Marshmallow$0.25
- Vanilla$0.25
- White Chocolate$0.25
- White Peach$0.25
Desserts
- Apple Turnover
flaky puff pastry triangles with apple filling$5.99
- Babka
sweet, braided yeast bread or cake with choice of Chocolate or Cinnamon$6.75
- Black and White Cookie
Single Black & White cookie$4.99
- Brownie
Delicious homemade Brownie slice$2.99
- Cannoli
crisp and flaky cannoli shell enclosing a lusciously creamy, sweet ricotta filling$2.50
- Carnegie Cheesecake
Whole or Slice Carnegie Cheesecake.$8.99
- Cheese Blintz
thin, delicate crepe stuffed with a sweetened creamy cheese mixture, then pan-fried until golden.$3.99
- Cheese Danish
flaky puff pastry dough and a lightly flavored cream cheese filling$4.99
- Chocolate Cigar
twisted layers of flaky dough layered with chocolate$6.75
- Chocolate Meltaway
Several layers of thin raised dough filled with a LOT of creamy chocolate$13.25
- Cinnamon Bun
Cinnamon Raisin bun$5.25
- Horn
Puff pastry with choice of Apple or Chocolate filling$17.50
- Mandel Bread$15.99
- MO's Cheesecake
Add choice of drizzle, single slice or whole cheesecake options$7.50
- Philly Fluff$2.25
- Rainbow Cake
slice$9.99
- Rugelach
Choice of chocolate, raspberry or cinnamon slice$1.50
- Schooky's Cookies$2.25
Float’s, Milkshake’s & Ice Cream
- Floats
Choice of Coca Cola, Dr. Pepper or Root Beer topped with vanilla, chocolate or strawberry Ice Cream$6.95
- Black & White Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup$8.50
- Black & White Cookie Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup and Black and White Cookie Crumbles$9.50
- Premium Soft Serve Milkshake
choice of vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or coffee$6.95
- Sundae's
Choose from Hot Fudge, Chocolate, Marshmallow, Butterscotch or Caramel topped with whip cream$5.99
- Italian Ice
Choice of lemon, chocolate, cherry, or mango * ASK about flavor of the month$1.99
- Pineapple Whip
Cup or cone with choice of original or twist *Ask about the flavor of the day!$2.99
- Soft Serve
Regular Cone or cup with choice of Chocolate, vanilla or a twist$2.99
- Concrete
Your choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream with choice of M&M's, Reese's or butterfinger pieces$7.50
- Malt$7.50
- Hand Dipped Premium Shake$9.99
- 1 Scoop Reg Cone Ice Cream$3.99
- 1 Scoop Cup Ice Cream$3.99
- 2 Scoop Reg Cone Ice Cream$4.99
- 2 Scoop Cup Ice Cream$4.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
- Papa Georgio
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted red peppers & balsamic vinegar. Choice of bread$9.99
- Mama Georgio
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted red peppers & pesto mayo$9.99
- Alamo
Grilled chicken, cheddar, bacon, & spicy mayo. Choice of bread.$9.99
- Lighthouse
Grilled chicken, swiss, lettuce, tomato, & honey mustard. Choice of bread$9.99
- Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, sautéed onions, & peppers. Choice of bread$9.99
HotDog & Burger
Salads
- House Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot, red onion, & your choice of dressing$7.99
- Caesar salad
Romaine lettuce with homemade croutons, shaved parmesan & caesar dressing.$8.75
- Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives with feta cheese and greek dressing$10.99
- Side Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, red onions with your choice of dressing.$4.99
- Cheddar Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce, with Ovengold Turkey, Deluxe Ham and Roast Beef with cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, & your choice of dressing$8.75
- Italian Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce, Salami, Pepperoni, Deluxe Ham, & Provolone cheese, with tomato, red onion, salt, pepper, oregano, black olive, green olive, and your choice of dressing$8.75
Sandwiches
- American
Sliced Ovengold Turkey, Deluxe Ham, Roast Beef, American Cheese & topped with the works. With choice of bread.$9.99
- BLT
Generous portion of crisp bacon on top of fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo$9.99
- Buffalo Chicken
Chicken cutlet with buffalo sauce, blue cheese & mozzarella with choice of bread.$9.99
- Chicken Cutlet Supreme
Chicken cutlet, ham & mozzarella$9.99
- Chicken Parm
Chicken cutlet with mozzarella & marinara sauce$9.99
- Chicken Salad
Homemade chicken salad on your choice of bread.$9.99
- Classic Hot Pastrami
Hot Carnegie Pastrami with Swiss cheese and Carnegie mustard, on Rye bread.$18.00
- Curveball
Carnegie Pastrami, Swiss cheese & homemade Russian dressing on Rye bread.$14.75
- Good Sam
Thinly sliced Oven Gold Turkey & Deluxe Ham topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Choice of bread.$9.99
- Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Ham Cappy & Pepper Ham, with Mozzarella cheese & Olive Oil & Vinegar. Topped with the works$9.99
- Italian Philly
Roast Beef, sautéed onions and peppers, mozzarella & marinara sauce on garlic bread$9.99
- Mac Attack
Chicken cutlet, macaroni & cheese & bacon with choice of bread$9.99
- Maneater
Hot Roast Beef, bacon, mozzarella, topped with brown gravy and ranch dressing. Choice of bread.$9.99
- Manhattan
Hot Roast Beef with Mozzarella on garlic bread with your choice of brown gravy or horseradish sauce$9.99
- Meatball Parm
Hot Meatballs with Mozzarella topped with marinara sauce. Choice of bread.$8.50
- MO's Munch Box
Sandwich of the day with choice of chips and can soda$10.00
- MO's Party Sub
1/2 Italian & 1/2 American 3ft or 6ft option party sub$40.00
- Nor'easter
Chicken cutlet, mozzarella, crispy bacon, smothered in sweet BBQ sauce. Choice of bread$9.99
- Pastrami Reuben
Hot Carnegie Pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & homemade Russian dressing or thousand island dressing on Rye bread$22.99
- Philly
Hot Smoked Roast Beef, sautéed onions & peppers with cheese wiz. Choice of bread$9.99
- Reuben
Hot Carnegie Corned Beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and homemade Russian dressing or Thousand Island dressing, on Rye bread.$22.99
- Stallion
Chicken cutlet tossed in Italian dressing, with red onion, avocado, lettuce & mayo, with choice of bread.$9.99
- Superclub
Roast beef, Turkey, Ham & crispy bacon with American cheese and choice of dressing and bread$9.99
- Toast of Broadway
Hot Roast Beef, Cheddar, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, smokey BBQ sauce & mayo. Choice of bread$9.99
- Tuna Salad
Homemade Tuna Salad on your choice of bread$9.99
- Turkey Manhattan
Turkey with Mozzarella on garlic bread with your choice of brown gravy or horseradish sauce$9.99
Tea, Juice & Soda
- Bottled Water$1.50
- Hot Chocolate
Real chocolate, steamed milk & whipped cream$1.99
- Black Teas
Earl Gray or English breakfast$1.99
- Herbal Tea
Berry blossom, Cinnamint, Chamomile or Lemon$1.99
- Iced Tea
Freshly brewed Sweet or Unsweet tea$1.99
- White Milk$2.99
- Lemonade
Lemonade$1.99
- Apple Juice
Juice$2.99
- Chocolate Milk
Milk$2.99
- Orange Juice
Juice$2.99
- Canned Soda
Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sunkist Orange, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Root Beer, Cream Soda, Mountain Dew & Grape$1.50
- Chai Tea Latte$2.99
- Green Tea$1.99
- Chai Tea$2.99
Wraps
- JJay Wrap
Hot Roast beef, homemade macaroni & cheese, bacon, hot sauce, and your choice of spicy mayo or sweet BBQ. Choice of plain wrap or Whole Wheat wrap.$7.99
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing. Choice of plain or whole wheat wrap.$7.99
- Turkey Club Wrap
Oven gold turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo. Choice of plain or whole wheat wrap.$7.99
- Greek Wrap
Grille Chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese & Greek dressing. Choice of plain or whole wheat wrap$7.99
- Texas Ranch Wrap
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, hot sauce & ranch dressing. Choice of plain or whole wheat wrap.$7.99
- Stratford Wrap
Roast beef, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion & horseradish sauce. Choice of plain or whole wheat wrap.$7.99
- Veggie Wrap
Roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, carrots, cucumber, salt, pepper, oregano, Olive oil & vinegar. Choice of plain or whole wheat wrap.$7.99
- Islander Wrap
Grilled chicken, onions, pickles, lettuce & homemade Russian dressing. Choice of plain or whole wheat wrap.$7.99
- Wellington Wrap
Ovengold Turkey, pepper jack cheese, banana pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato, Olive oil & vinegar$9.25
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
