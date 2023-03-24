Main picView gallery

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza Ft Lauderdale

415 NE 4th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Popular Items

Star Luca
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni

Food Menu

Traditional & Special Pizza 13 inch

Alessandra Jalapeno

Alessandra Jalapeno

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Avocado, Jalapeño

Bella Margherita

Bella Margherita

$14.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Vittoria

Vittoria

$15.99

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, Italian parmesan, basil

Daniele

Daniele

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Basil

Fabio

Fabio

$18.99

Italian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Speck(Smoked Prosciutto), White Truffle Oil

Elisa

Elisa

$18.99

Mozzarella, ricotta cheese, natural honey, black pepper, white truffle oil.

Federica

Federica

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Kalamata Black Olives

Ham

Ham

$13.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham

Hawaiana

Hawaiana

$14.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple

Maria

Maria

$18.99

Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan

Matteo

Matteo

$14.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions

Meat Lovers 2.0

Meat Lovers 2.0

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Chorizo Sausage, Spicy Salami

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$14.99

🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$13.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Riccardo

Riccardo

$16.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Zucchini

Extraordinary Pizza 13 inch

Claudio

Claudio

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil. Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side

Coffee Paolo

Coffee Paolo

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Natural Honey, Coffee

Marco

Marco

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side

Piero

Piero

$18.99

Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Speck(Smoked Prosciutto), White Truffle Oil

Star Beckham

Star Beckham

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing And Basil

Star Laina

Star Laina

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Extra Ricotta, Italian Parmesan, Fresh Garlic And Oregano

Star Luca

Star Luca

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Italian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Fresh Basil

Star Michele

Star Michele

$18.99

🌱 Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Italian Tomato Sauce, spinach, Zucchini, Roasted Peppers.

Star Carlos

Star Carlos

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Spanish chorizo sausage, fresh tomato, arugula, avocado, Italian parmesan, jalapeño sauce.

Antipasti & Burrata Bar

Burrata

Burrata

$14.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Tomatoes. Served With Focaccia Bread

Burrata & Italian Balsamic Glaze

Burrata & Italian Balsamic Glaze

$15.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Balsamic Glaze. Served With Focaccia Bread

Burrata & White Truffle Oil

Burrata & White Truffle Oil

$16.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, White Truffle Oil. Served With Focaccia Bread

Burrata e Crudo

Burrata e Crudo

$17.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Tomatoes, Prosciutto di Parma. Served With Focaccia Bread

Caprese

Caprese

$12.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze. Served With Focaccia Bread

Calzones

Calzone Giorgio

Calzone Giorgio

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Red Onion, Spinach, Mushrooms, Basil

Calzone Onju

Calzone Onju

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Basil

Salads

Azzurra Salad

Azzurra Salad

$10.99

Spring Mix Greens, Romaine, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Greta

Greta

$11.99

Spring Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Black Olives, Feta Cheese

Laura Salad

Laura Salad

$14.99

Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Focaccia Croutons, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Salad

Sabrina Salad

Sabrina Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix Greens, Avocado, Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan

Sonia Salad

Sonia Salad

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tuna, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Black Olives

Create Your Own Salad

Arugula Base

$4.99

Romaine Base

$4.99

Spinach Base

$4.99

Spring Mix Base

$4.99

Small Pizzas 8 Inch

Small Alessandra Jalapeno

Small Alessandra Jalapeno

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Avocado, Jalapeño

Small Bella Margherita

Small Bella Margherita

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil

Small Calzone Giorgio

Small Calzone Giorgio

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Red Onion, Spinach, Mushrooms, Fresh Basil

Small Calzone Lorenzo

Small Calzone Lorenzo

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Fresh Basil

Small Calzone Onju

Small Calzone Onju

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Fresh Basil

Small Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Tomato Sauce And Mozzarella Cheese

Small Coffee Paolo

Small Coffee Paolo

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Natural Honey, Coffee, Spicy Salami

Small Daniele

Small Daniele

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Basil

Small Elisa

$9.99
Small Fabio

Small Fabio

$9.99

Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Speck(Smoked Prosciutto), White Truffle Oil

Small Federica

Small Federica

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Black Olives

Small Ham

Small Ham

$7.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham

Small Hawaiana

Small Hawaiana

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple

Small Maria

Small Maria

$9.99

Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan