Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza Ft Lauderdale
415 NE 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Popular Items
Food Menu
Traditional & Special Pizza 13 inch
Alessandra Jalapeno
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Avocado, Jalapeño
Bella Margherita
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil
Cheese Pizza
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Vittoria
Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, Italian parmesan, basil
Daniele
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Basil
Fabio
Italian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Speck(Smoked Prosciutto), White Truffle Oil
Elisa
Mozzarella, ricotta cheese, natural honey, black pepper, white truffle oil.
Federica
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Kalamata Black Olives
Ham
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham
Hawaiana
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple
Maria
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
Matteo
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions
Meat Lovers 2.0
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Chorizo Sausage, Spicy Salami
Mushrooms
🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms
Pepperoni
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Riccardo
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Zucchini
Extraordinary Pizza 13 inch
Claudio
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil. Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
Coffee Paolo
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Natural Honey, Coffee
Marco
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
Piero
Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Speck(Smoked Prosciutto), White Truffle Oil
Star Beckham
Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing And Basil
Star Laina
Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Extra Ricotta, Italian Parmesan, Fresh Garlic And Oregano
Star Luca
Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Italian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Fresh Basil
Star Michele
🌱 Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Italian Tomato Sauce, spinach, Zucchini, Roasted Peppers.
Star Carlos
Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Spanish chorizo sausage, fresh tomato, arugula, avocado, Italian parmesan, jalapeño sauce.
Antipasti & Burrata Bar
Burrata
Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Tomatoes. Served With Focaccia Bread
Burrata & Italian Balsamic Glaze
Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Balsamic Glaze. Served With Focaccia Bread
Burrata & White Truffle Oil
Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, White Truffle Oil. Served With Focaccia Bread
Burrata e Crudo
Fresh Burrata Cheese, Tomatoes, Prosciutto di Parma. Served With Focaccia Bread
Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze. Served With Focaccia Bread
Calzones
Salads
Azzurra Salad
Spring Mix Greens, Romaine, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Greta
Spring Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Black Olives, Feta Cheese
Laura Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Focaccia Croutons, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Salad
Sabrina Salad
Spring Mix Greens, Avocado, Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan
Sonia Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tuna, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Black Olives
Create Your Own Salad
Small Pizzas 8 Inch
Small Alessandra Jalapeno
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Avocado, Jalapeño
Small Bella Margherita
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil
Small Calzone Giorgio
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Red Onion, Spinach, Mushrooms, Fresh Basil
Small Calzone Lorenzo
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Fresh Basil
Small Calzone Onju
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Fresh Basil
Small Cheese Pizza
Tomato Sauce And Mozzarella Cheese
Small Coffee Paolo
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Natural Honey, Coffee, Spicy Salami
Small Daniele
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Basil
Small Elisa
Small Fabio
Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Speck(Smoked Prosciutto), White Truffle Oil
Small Federica
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Black Olives
Small Ham
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham
Small Hawaiana
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple
Small Maria
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan