Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza Melbourne

review star

No reviews yet

635 E New Haven Ave, Suite 101

101

Melbourne, FL 32901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

20$ OFF Wine
WINE
Copied!
20$ OFF Wine
WINE
Copied!

Popular Items

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$13.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Star Luca

Star Luca

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Italian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Fresh Basil

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Food Menu

Traditional & Special Pizza 13 inch

Alessandra Jalapeno

Alessandra Jalapeno

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Avocado, Jalapeño

Bella Margherita

Bella Margherita

$14.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Daniele

Daniele

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Basil

Elisa

Elisa

$18.99

Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Natural Honey, Black Pepper, White Truffle Oil

Fabio

Fabio

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Speck, White Truffle Oil

Federica

Federica

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Kalamata Black Olives

Hawaiana

Hawaiana

$14.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple

Maria

Maria

$18.99

Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan

Matteo

Matteo

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Spicy Salami Calabrese

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$14.99

🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$13.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Riccardo

Riccardo

$16.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Zucchini

Sausage

Sausage

$14.99

Italian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage

Vittoria

Vittoria

$15.99

Italian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Italian Parmesan, Basil

Extraordinary Pizza 13 inch

Claudio

Claudio

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil. Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side

Coffee Paolo

Coffee Paolo

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Natural Honey, Coffee

Marco

Marco

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side

Piero

Piero

$18.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Speck, Truffle Oil

Star Beckham

Star Beckham

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing And Basil

Star Carlos 2.0

Star Carlos 2.0

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Italian ​​Sausage, Tomatoes, Arugula, Avocado, Italian Parmesan, Jalapeno Sauce

Star Laina

Star Laina

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Extra Ricotta, Italian Parmesan, Fresh Garlic And Oregano

Star Luca

Star Luca

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Italian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Fresh Basil

Star Michele

Star Michele

$18.99

🌱 Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Spinach, Zucchini, Roasted Peppers

Antipasti & Burrata Bar

Burrata

Burrata

$14.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Tomatoes. Served With Focaccia Bread

Burrata & Italian Balsamic Glaze

Burrata & Italian Balsamic Glaze

$15.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Balsamic Glaze. Served With Focaccia Bread

Burrata & White Truffle Oil

Burrata & White Truffle Oil

$16.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, White Truffle Oil. Served With Focaccia Bread

Burrata e Crudo

Burrata e Crudo

$17.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Tomatoes, Prosciutto di Parma. Served With Focaccia Bread

Caprese

Caprese

$12.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze. Served With Focaccia Bread

Calzones

Calzone Giorgio

Calzone Giorgio

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Basil

Calzone Lorenzo

Calzone Lorenzo

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Fresh Basil

Calzone Onju

Calzone Onju

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Basil

Salads

Azzurra Salad

Azzurra Salad

$10.99

Spring Mix Greens, Romaine, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Greta

Greta

$11.99

Spring Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Black Olives, Feta Cheese

Laura Salad

Laura Salad

$14.99

Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Focaccia Croutons, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Salad

Sabrina Salad

Sabrina Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix Greens, Avocado, Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan

Sonia Salad

Sonia Salad

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tuna, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Black Olives

Create Your Own Salad

Arugula Base

$4.99

Romaine Base

$4.99

Spinach Base

$4.99

Spring Mix Base

$4.99

Small Pizzas 8 Inch

Small Calzone Giorgio

Small Calzone Giorgio

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Fresh Basil

Small Calzone Lorenzo

Small Calzone Lorenzo

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Fresh Basil

Small Calzone Onju

Small Calzone Onju

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Fresh Basil

Small Alessandra Jalapeno

Small Alessandra Jalapeno

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Avocado, Jalapeño

Small Bella Margherita

Small Bella Margherita

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil

Small Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$6.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Small Coffee Paolo

Small Coffee Paolo

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Natural Honey, Coffee, Spicy Salami

Small Daniele

Small Daniele

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Basil

Small Elisa

Small Elisa

$9.99
Small Fabio

Small Fabio

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Speck, White Truffle Oil

Small Federica

Small Federica

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Black Olives

Small Hawaiana

Small Hawaiana

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple

Small Maria

Small Maria

$9.99

Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan

Small Matteo

Small Matteo

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions

Small Meat Lovers

Small Meat Lovers

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Spanish Chorizo Sausage, Salami Calabrese

Small Mushrooms

Small Mushrooms

$7.99

🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms

Small Pepperoni

Small Pepperoni

$7.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Small Piero

Small Piero

$9.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Speck, Truffle Oil

Small Riccardo

Small Riccardo

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Spinach, Roasted Peppers

Small Sausage Pizza

Small Sausage Pizza

$8.99
Small Vittoria

Small Vittoria

$9.99
Small Nutella

Small Nutella

$7.99

Dessert

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$12.99
Nutella & Banana Calzone

Nutella & Banana Calzone

$13.99

Soft Drinks

Beverage

Coke

Coke

$2.99
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.99
Fanta

Fanta

$2.99
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.99
Sprite

Sprite

$2.99
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.99
Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$3.99
Organic Green Tea

Organic Green Tea

$3.99
Organic Peach Tea

Organic Peach Tea

$3.99
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.59
Water Flat

Water Flat

$1.99

Wine & Beer

Red Bottle

Cabernet Sauvignon Colli Orientali BTL

Cabernet Sauvignon Colli Orientali BTL

$39.00
Chianti Grati BTL

Chianti Grati BTL

$39.00
Montepulciano Paradoso BTL

Montepulciano Paradoso BTL

$39.00
Pinot Noir Paradoso BTL

Pinot Noir Paradoso BTL

$39.00
Super Tuscan Ottava BTL

Super Tuscan Ottava BTL

$39.00

Italian Beers

Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Peroni Nastro Azzurro

$5.95
6 Pack - Peroni Nastro Azzurro

6 Pack - Peroni Nastro Azzurro

$29.90

Sparkling Bottle

Extra Dry Sparkling Wine
Prosecco Clara BTL

Prosecco Clara BTL

$40.00

White Bottle

Pinot Grigio Colli Orientali BTL

Pinot Grigio Colli Orientali BTL

$39.00
Chardonnay Sensale BTL

Chardonnay Sensale BTL

$39.00
Sauvignon Blanc Russolo BTL

Sauvignon Blanc Russolo BTL

$39.00

Mister O1 Items

MisterO1 Items

Mister O1 Truffle Oil 100ML

Mister O1 Truffle Oil 100ML

$15.99
MisterO1 Spicy Oil 250ML

MisterO1 Spicy Oil 250ML

$14.99
Extra Virgin Olive Oil 250 ml

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 250 ml

$11.99
Balsamic Vinegar 250 ml

Balsamic Vinegar 250 ml

$11.99
Combo - Truffle Oil & Spicy Oil

Combo - Truffle Oil & Spicy Oil

$24.99
Combo - Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar

Combo - Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar

$18.99
Stracciatella

Stracciatella

$10.99

Fresh Buratta Stracciatella Cheese. Ingredients: Pasteurized Whole Milk, Rennet, Cream, Salt - No Preservatives

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

635 E New Haven Ave, Suite 101, 101, Melbourne, FL 32901

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Meg O’Malley’s - 812 E New Haven Ave
orange starNo Reviews
812 East New Haven Avenue Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurantnext
Crush XI
orange starNo Reviews
923 E. New Haven Avenue Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurantnext
Bagel 13 - Melbourne
orange starNo Reviews
1301 South Babcock St. Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurantnext
Lizzys Soul Food
orange starNo Reviews
1301 E University Blvd Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurantnext
Makotos Japenese Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
785 S Babcock Street Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - West Melbourne FL #610
orange starNo Reviews
2400 Dairy Road Melbourne, FL 32904
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Melbourne

Hemingway's Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,165
1800 W Hibiscus #115 Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Melbourne FL
orange star4.1 • 1,046
2230 Town Center Ave Melbourne, FL 32940
View restaurantnext
Apocalypse Coffee Roasters
orange star4.9 • 502
454 N Harbor City Blvd Melbourne, FL 32935
View restaurantnext
Grecian Garden Cafe
orange star4.3 • 318
2955 Pineda Plaza Way Melbourne, FL 32940
View restaurantnext
Twisted Fin
orange star4.5 • 118
7954 N Wickham Rd Melbourne, FL 32940
View restaurantnext
Foxtail Coffee - Hotel Melby - Downtown Melbourne
orange star4.5 • 35
801 E Strawbridge Ave Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Melbourne
Indialantic
review star
No reviews yet
Satellite Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Merritt Island
review star
No reviews yet
Cocoa Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Rockledge
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cocoa
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Vero Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Titusville
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston