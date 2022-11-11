Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mister B's BBQ With A Kick

review star

No reviews yet

543 SW Main Blvd St

Lake City, FL 32025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fillet Salad
BBQ Chicken Dinner
Billy's Belly Bustin Plate

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$8.29

Onion Rings

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Fried Pickles

Corn Nuggets

$4.79+

Sweet Corn Nuggets Fried To Perfection

Fried Okra

$5.99

Delicious Southern Favorite. Fresh Deep Fried Okra

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Billy's Belly Bustin' Party Pack

2lbs Any Meat, 2 Slabs Of Ribs, 50 Wings and 2 Pint Sides

Party Pack

$167.99

Billy's Belly Bustin' Party Pack. (50) Wings, (2) Slabs Ribs, (16) Garlic Bread, (2)lbs Any Meat, (4)qt Sides

Dinner

2-Way Combo

$18.99

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$15.99

Smoked BBQ Chicken Dinner Special. 1/2 Chicken. Serve With (2) Sides And A Slice Of Garlic Bread.

Billy's Belly Bustin Plate

Billy's Belly Bustin Plate

$22.99

Belly Buster Plate. Your Choice Of (4) Meats and (2) Sides And A Slice Of Garlic Bread.

Pulled Pork Dinner

$15.99

Pulled Pork Dinner Special. Serve With (2) Sides And A Slice Of Garlic Bread.

Rib Dinner

$20.39

Smoked Rib Dinner Special. Serve With (2) Sides And A Slice Of Garlic Bread.

Drinks

Water

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.27+
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.27+
Half And Half Tea

Half And Half Tea

$2.27+
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.27+
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.27+
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.27+
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.27+
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.27+
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$2.27+
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.27+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.27+

Coffee

$2.99

Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Kids Menu

Kids BBQ Chicken Plate

$8.99

BBQ Chicke Served With (1)Side

Kids Brisket Plate

$8.99

Beef Briskit Served With (1) Side

Kids Burger

$8.99

Burger Served With (1) Side

Kids Hot Dog

$8.99

Hot Dog Served With (1) Side

Kids Pork Plate

$8.99

Pulled Pork Served With (1) Side

Kids Rib Plate

$8.99

(2) Ribs Served With (1) Side

Kids Turkey Plate

$8.99

Smoked Turkey Served With (1) Side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Lunch

BBQ Chicken Lunch

$12.99

Smoked BBQ Chicken Lunch Special. 1/4 Chicken Serve With One Side And A Slice Of Garlic Bread.

Pulled Pork Lunch

$12.99

Smoked Pulled Pork Lunch Special. Serve With One Side And A Slice Of Garlic Bread.

Rib Lunch

$13.99

Smoked St. Louis Rib Lunch Special. Serve With One Side And A Slice Of Garlic Bread.

Meat By The OZ/LB

1oz Pulled Pork

$2.88

1oz Smoked Turkey

$2.88

1/2lb Brisket

$13.99

1/2lb Turkey

$10.99

1/2lb Pork

$8.40

Hamburger Patty

$6.00

Half Chicken

$10.79Out of stock

1\4 Chicken

$5.99

Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.99

BBQ Chicken Salad

Chicken Fillet Salad

$12.99

Chicken Salad Grilled Or Fried

Pork Salad

$12.99

Smoked Pork Salad

Veggie Salad

$5.99

Veggie Salad

Sides

French Fries

$3.59+

French Fries

Cole Slaw

$3.59

Cole Slaw

Lima Beans

$3.59

GreenBeans

$3.59

GreenBeans

Collard Greens

$3.59

Collard Greens

Side Salad

$5.99

Side Salad

Uncle Tim's Cowboy Beans

$3.59

Uncle Tim's Cowboy Beans

Baked Potato

$4.79+

Baked Potato

Corn Bread

$2.39

Corn Bread

Garlic Bread (1) Slice

$0.90

Chili

$7.49

Sides Bulk Items

Cole Slaw

$9.59+

Green Beans

$9.59+

Salad

$35.99

Potato Salad

$9.59+

Uncle Tim's Cowboy Beans

$9.59+

Cornbread

$35.99

Lima Beans

$8.99+

Specialty Sandwiches

BBQ Smoked Gouda Burger

$15.59

BBQ Smoked Gouda Burger With Grilled Onions. Served With One Side Of Your Choice.

Blue Steakhouse Burger

$15.59

Blue Steakhouse Burger Served With One Side Of Your Choice.

Brisket Philly

$15.59

Brisket Philly Served With One Side Of Your Choice.

Daily Special

Monday - Rib & Chicken Dinner

$15.59

Monday Special. Ribs & 1/4 Chicken Dinner Served With One Side Of Your Choice.

Tuesday - Brisket & Ribs

$16.79

Tuesday Special Country Fried Pork Chop Grilled Or Fried. Served With Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, And Lima Beans And A Slice Of Garlic Bread

Thursday - 1/2 Chicken

$13.19

Thursday Special 1/2 BBQ Chicken Served With (1) Side And A Slice Of Garlic Bread

To-Go Sauces

1000 Island

$0.50+

App Sauce

$0.50+

Mild

$0.50+

Blue Cheese

$0.50+

Honey Mustard

$0.50+

Hot BBQ

$0.50+

Italian

$0.50+

Mango Habanero

$0.50+

Ranch

$0.50+

Sweet And Spicy

$0.50+

Sweet BBQ

$0.50+

Teriyaki

$0.50+

Vinegar

$0.50+

Buffalo

$0.50+

Tarter

$0.50+

Cocktail

$0.50+

Crackers

$0.50

Mustard Base

$0.50+

Sour Cream

$0.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Freshly Smoked BBQ. Come in and enjoy!

543 SW Main Blvd St, Lake City, FL 32025

