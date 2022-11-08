  • Home
  Astoria
  Mr Chang Halal Chinese - 2545 STEINWAY STREET
Mr Chang Halal Chinese 2545 STEINWAY STREET

No reviews yet

2545 STEINWAY STREET

Astoria, NY 11103

Soup

- 1A. Wonton Soup (Pt)

$3.50

- 1B. Wonton Soup (Qt)

$6.50

- 2A. Hot and Sour Soup (Pt)

$4.50

- 2B. Hot and Sour Soup (Qt)

$8.50

- 3A. Chicken Noodle Soup (Pt)

$4.50

- 3B. Chicken Noodle Soup (Qt)

$8.50

- 4A. Chicken Rice Soup (Pt)

$4.50

- 4B. Chicken Rice Soup (Qt)

$8.50

- 5A. Chicken Corn Soup (Pt)

$4.50

- 5B. Chicken Corn Soup (Qt)

$8.50

Appetizer

- 6. Egg Roll

$1.99

- 7. Vegetable Roll

$1.99

- 8. Chicken Dumpling (Steam)

$6.99

- 9. Chicken Dumpling (Fried)

$6.99

- 10. Lollipop Chicken

$12.99

- 11. Beef Dumpling (Steam)

$7.99

- 12. Beef Dumpling (Fried)

$7.99

- 13. BBQ Beef on Stick

$5.99

- 14. Butterfly Shrimp

$7.99

- 15. Chicken Wings (Regular)

$10.99

- 16. Chicken Wings (Spicy)

$10.99

- 17. Mala Wings (Flats)

$8.99

- 18. Shrimp Shumai (Steam)

$9.99

- 19. Shrimp Dumpling (Steam)

$8.99

Fried Rice

- 20. Chicken Fried Rice

$10.50

- 21. Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.99

- 22. Beef Fried Rice

$11.99

- 23. House Special Fried Rice

$13.50

- 24. Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.50

Lo Mein

- 25. Chicken Lo Mein

$11.50

- 26. Shrimp Lo Mein

$12.99

- 27. Beef Lo Mein

$12.99

- 28. House Special Lo Mein

$14.50

- 29. Vegetable Lo Mein

$10.50

Chicken

- 30. Chicken w/ Broccoli

$14.50

- 31. Chili Chicken

$14.50

- 32. Chicken w/ Garlic Sauce

$14.50

- 33. Kung Pao Chicken

$14.50

- 34. Hunan Chicken

$14.50

- 35. Mongolian Chicken

$14.50

- 36. Orange Chicken

$14.50

- 37. Chicken Wings (Reg) & Fried Rice

$15.99

- 38. Chicken Wings (Spicy) & Fried Rice

$15.99

Beef

- 39. Beef w/ Broccoli

$15.50

- 40. Chili Beef

$15.50

- 41. Pepper Steak w/ Onions

$15.50

- 42. Hunan Beef

$15.50

- 43. Mongolian Beef

$15.50

- 44. Szechuan Beef

$15.50

Shrimp

- 45. Jumbo Shrimp w/ Broccoli

$15.99

- 46. Jumbo Shrimp w/ Garlic Sauce

$15.99

- 47. Kung Pao (Baby Shrimp)

$14.99

- 48. Hunan Shrimp

$15.99

- 49. Chili Shrimp

$14.99

- 50. Szechuan Shrimp

$15.99

Fish

- 51. Fish w/ Broccoli

$15.99

- 52. Chili Fish

$15.99

- 53. Sesame Fish

$15.99

- 54. Mongolian Fish

$15.99

- 55. Hunan Fish

$15.99

- 56. Szechuan Fish

$15.99

Lamb

- 57. Lamb w/ Broccoli

$16.99

- 58. Chili Lamb

$16.99

- 59. Mongolian Lamb

$16.99

- 60. Lamb w/ Vegetable

$16.99

Vegetable

- 61. Stir Fried Broccoli

$11.50

- 62. Broccoli w/ Garlic Sauce

$11.50

- 63. Mapo Tofu

$11.50

- 64. Garlic Tofu

$11.50

- 65. Stir Fried w/ Mixed Veg

$11.50

Sides & Extras

- 66. White Rice

$2.99

- 67. Plain Fried Rice

$4.99

- 68. Chinese Pancake

$4.99

- X1. Extra Egg

$1.99

- X2. Extra Vegetable

$1.99

- X3. Extra Jumbo Shrimp (1pc)

$1.99

- X4. Extra Chicken

$1.99

- X5. Extra Beef

$1.99

- X6. Extra Lamb

$1.99

- X7. Baby Shrimp

$1.99

Chef's Specials

- C1. General Tso Chicken

$15.99

- C2. Sesame Chicken

$15.99

- C3. Szechuan Chicken

$15.99

- C4. La Zi Ji (Mala Sichuan)

$16.99

- C5. Ginger Scallion Fish

$16.99

- C6. Happy Family (Triple Delight)

$16.99

- C7. Double Seafood

$17.99

- C8. Dragon and Phoenix

$17.99

- C9. Sesame Shrimp

$16.99

- C10. Singapore Mei Fun

$16.99

- C11. House Pan Fried Noodles

$15.99

- C15. Half Peking Duck

$39.99

- C16. Whole Peking Duck

$74.99

Boba Floats

Brown Sugar Floats

$7.99+

Taro Floats

$7.99+

Chocolate Floats

$7.99+

Strawberry Floats

$7.99+

Thai Tea Floats

$7.99+

Green Tea Floats

$7.99+

Lychee Rose

$7.99+

Coconut

$7.99+

Milk Tea

Taro (Milk)

$3.99+

Mango (Milk)

$3.99+

Milk Tea (Milk)

$3.99+

Coconut (Milk)

$3.99+

Macha (Milk)

$3.99+

Watermelon (Milk)

$3.99+

Thai Tea (Milk)

$3.99+

Strawberry (Milk)

$3.99+

Honeydew (Milk)

$3.99+

Vanilla (Milk)

$3.99+

Brown Sugar (Milk)

$3.99+

Fruit Teas

Mango (Fruit)

$3.99+

Lychee (Fruit)

$3.99+

White Peach (Fruit)

$3.99+

Strawberry (Fruit)

$3.99+

Passion Fruit (Fruit)

$3.99+

Lavender (Fruit)

$3.99+

Blueberry (Fruit)

$3.99+

Rose (Fruit)

$3.99+

Toppings

Tapioca Pearls

$0.75

Lychee Jelly

$0.75

Mango Popping Boba

$0.75

Strawberry Popping Boba

$0.75

Peach Popping Boba

$0.75

Lychee Popping Boba

$0.75

Beverages

Water

$1.99

Can Soda

$1.99

Sparkling Water

$1.99

Snapple

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

2545 STEINWAY STREET, Astoria, NY 11103

Directions

