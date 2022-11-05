Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mister Fried Potato 2078 South Atlantic Boulevard

2078 South Atlantic Boulevard

Monterey Park, CA 91754

Popular Items

MPF Crispy Chicken Tender Combo
MFP Shake Fries
Taro Frosty Frosty Slush

Halloween Fries

Scary Face Fries

Scary Face Fries

$7.25

Halloween Drinks

Grape Italian Cream Soda with Popping Boba

Grape Italian Cream Soda with Popping Boba

$5.75
Kiwi Italian Cream Soda with Popping Boba

Kiwi Italian Cream Soda with Popping Boba

$5.75
Grape Yogurt Drink with Popping Boba

Grape Yogurt Drink with Popping Boba

$5.95

Kiwi Yogurt Drink with Popping Boba

$5.95
Grape Green Tea with Mango Coconut Jelly

Grape Green Tea with Mango Coconut Jelly

$5.25
Kiwi Green Tea with Mango Coconut Jelly

Kiwi Green Tea with Mango Coconut Jelly

$5.25
Grape Lemonade with Mango Coconut Jelly

Grape Lemonade with Mango Coconut Jelly

$4.75
Kiwi Lemonade with Mango Coconut Jelly

Kiwi Lemonade with Mango Coconut Jelly

$4.75

Shake Fries

MFP Shake Fries

MFP Shake Fries

$5.75+

MFP Combo Set

MPF Crispy Chicken Tender Combo

MPF Crispy Chicken Tender Combo

$11.95
Zucchini & Mushroom Set

Zucchini & Mushroom Set

$7.95
Jalapeno Poppers Set

Jalapeno Poppers Set

$8.25

Four pieces of mouthwatering Jalepeno Poppers stuffed with cream cheese, breaded and deep fried to perfection topped with your choice of your favorite fries and flavor.

MFP Snack

6 Pcs Zucchini

6 Pcs Zucchini

$2.95
6 Pcs Mushroom

6 Pcs Mushroom

$2.95
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$3.95+
Butterfly Shrimp

Butterfly Shrimp

$3.95+
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$2.95+

Italian Cream Soda

Kiwi Cream Soda

Kiwi Cream Soda

$5.25

Kiwi Flavored Italian Soda

Mango Cream Soda

Mango Cream Soda

$5.25
Peach Cream Soda

Peach Cream Soda

$5.25
Pineapple Cream Soda

Pineapple Cream Soda

$5.25
Strawberry Cream Soda

Strawberry Cream Soda

$5.25
Watermelon Cream Soda

Watermelon Cream Soda

$5.25

Lychee Cream Soda

$5.25

Tea

Blueberry Green Tea

Blueberry Green Tea

$4.35+
Honey Lemon Green Tea

Honey Lemon Green Tea

$4.35+
Kiwi Green Tea

Kiwi Green Tea

$4.35+
Lemon Green Tea

Lemon Green Tea

$4.35+

Lychee Green Tea

$4.35+
Mango Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$4.35+

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.35+
Peach Green Tea

Peach Green Tea

$4.35+
Pineapple Green Tea

Pineapple Green Tea

$4.35+
Strawberry Green Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$4.35+
Watermelon Green Tea

Watermelon Green Tea

$4.35+

Green Tea ONLY

$4.35+

Blueberry Black Tea

$4.35+
Honey Lemon Black Tea

Honey Lemon Black Tea

$4.35+

Kiwi Black Tea

$4.35+
Lemon Black Tea

Lemon Black Tea

$4.35+

Lychee Black Tea

$4.35+
Mango Black Tea

Mango Black Tea

$4.35+

Passion Fruit Black Tea

$4.35+

Peach Black Tea

$4.35+
Pineapple Black Tea

Pineapple Black Tea

$4.35+
Strawberry Black Tea

Strawberry Black Tea

$4.35+

Watermelon Black Tea

$4.35+

Black Tea ONLY

$4.35+

Milk Tea

Signature Milk Tea

Signature Milk Tea

$4.35+

MFP Signature Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$4.35+

Thai Milk Tea

Frosty Slush

Mango Frosty Slush

Mango Frosty Slush

$5.35+
Matcha Frosty Slush

Matcha Frosty Slush

$5.35+
Peach Frosty Slush

Peach Frosty Slush

$5.35+
Pineapple Frosty Slush

Pineapple Frosty Slush

$5.35+
Strawberry Frosty Slush

Strawberry Frosty Slush

$5.35+
Taro Frosty Frosty Slush

Taro Frosty Frosty Slush

$5.35+
Thai Milk Tea Frosty Slush

Thai Milk Tea Frosty Slush

$5.35+
Watermelon Frosty Slush

Watermelon Frosty Slush

$5.35+

Yogurt Drink

Mango Yogurt

Mango Yogurt

$5.25+
Orange Yogurt

Orange Yogurt

$5.25+
Peach Yogurt

Peach Yogurt

$5.25+
Pineapple Yogurt

Pineapple Yogurt

$5.25+
Strawberry Yogurt

Strawberry Yogurt

$5.25+

Soda

Coke

Coke

$2.25+
Sprite

Sprite

$2.25+
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$2.25+
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.25+
Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.25+
Barq's Root Beer

Barq's Root Beer

$2.25+

MFP Lemonade

Kiwi Lemonade

Kiwi Lemonade

$3.75+
Mango Lemonade

Mango Lemonade

$3.75+
Pineapple Lemonade

Pineapple Lemonade

$3.75+
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75+
Blueberry Lemonade

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.75+
Peach Lemonade

Peach Lemonade

$3.75+
Lychee Lemonade

Lychee Lemonade

$3.75+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
The Best Shake Fries and Crafted Drinks in Monterey Park, Cali! Come in and enjoy!

2078 South Atlantic Boulevard, Monterey Park, CA 91754

