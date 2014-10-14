Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mister Jim's On The Border

41 Reviews

$$

100 caratoke hwy

Moyock, NC 27958

Popular Items

Philly Steak and Cheese
Reg Fresh Cut Fries
Mister Jim's Special

7 x 7 Pizza Pal

7x7 Cheese

$3.99

7x7 1 Topping

$4.29

7x7 2 Topping

$4.59

7x7 3 Topping

$4.99

14 x 14

14x14 OneTopping

$14.99

14x14 Deluxe 5 Topping

$16.99

14x14 Cheese

$13.99

Signature Subs

Half Chesapeake Jubilee

$6.79

Half Chicken Salad and Cheese

$6.49

Half Grandmaster and Cheese

$6.29

Half Ham and Cheese

$4.79

Half Italian Salami Pepperoni and Cheese

$5.99

Chesapeake Jubilee

$10.49

Chicken Salad and Cheese

$9.99

Grandmaster and Cheese

$9.99

Ham And Cheese

$8.29

Italian Salami Pepperoni and Cheese

$8.29

Half Mister Jim's Special

$4.79

Half Roast Beef and Cheese

$5.49

Half Turkey and Cheese

$5.99

Half Turkey and Cheese (+Bacon)

$6.79

Half Tuna and Cheese

$5.99

Mister Jim's Special

$7.99

Roast Beef and Cheese

$8.59

Turkey and Cheese

$9.99

Turkey and Cheese (+Bacon)

$10.49

Tuna and Cheese

$9.49

Half Three Cheese Sub

$5.29

Three Cheese Sub

$7.99

Half Vegetarian Sub

$3.99

Vegetarian Sub

$6.99

Off the Grill

Half NC Pit Cooked BBQ Sub

$6.49

Half Philly Chicken and Cheese

$6.29

Half Philly Chicken Deluxe

$6.29

Half Philly Steak and Cheese

$6.49

Half Philly Steak Deluxe

$6.49

NC Pit Cooked BBQ Sub

$9.49

Philly Chicken and Cheese

$9.59

Philly Chicken Deluxe

$9.99

Philly Steak and Cheese

$9.59

Philly Steak Deluxe

$9.99

Half Tender Steak and Cheese

$6.29

Half Very Sloppy Joe

$6.29

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.79

Grilled Cheese

$4.59

Spicy Italian Sausage

$8.99

Tender Steak

$9.59

Very Sloppy Sloppy Joe

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$9.49

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$4.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.69

Tossed Salad

$6.49

Oven

Half Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

$5.99

Half Bacon, Beef and Cheddar

$6.59

Half Bridge Club

$6.79

Half Chicken Parmesan

$6.99

Half Meatball and Cheese

$5.99

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

$8.99

Bacon, Beef and Cheddar

$9.89

Bridge Club

$10.49

Chicken Parmesan

$10.49

Meatball and Cheese

$9.29

8 Ounce Potato Salad

$3.49

Half Pepperoni Pizza Sub

$4.99

Half Pepperoni Pizza Steak

$6.29

Jims Burger

$9.49Out of stock

_

Pepperoni Pizza Sub

$8.29

Pepperoni Pizza Steak

$9.59

Jumbo Wings

6 Piece Wings

$8.29

12 Piece Wings

$14.99

36 Piece Wings

$39.99

Boneless Wings

10 Piece Boneless, 1 Sauce

$8.99

20 Piece Boneless, 2 Sauces

$15.99

40 Piece Boneless, 3 Sauces

$28.99

BBQ

BBQ Platter

$10.99

Sm BBQ Sandwich

$4.99

Sm BBQ Sandwich Combo

$8.99

BBQ Platter With Drink

$11.99

Lg BBQ Sandwich

$6.49

Lg BBQ Sandwich Combo

$10.49

Burgers

All American Bacon Burger

$7.29

All In Burger

$9.99

Currituck Philly Cheeseburger

$7.49

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.59

On The Border Burger

$5.89

All American Bacon Burger and Fries Combo

$10.79

All In Burger Combo

$12.99

Currituck Philly Cheeseburger combo

$10.49

Mushroom Swiss and Fries Combo

$9.99

On the Border and Fries Combo

$9.49

Russell Deluxe

$6.69

Russell Deluxe and Fries Combo

$9.99

Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Jims Burger

$9.49Out of stock

Hot Dogs

Classic Hot Dog

$2.99

Slaw Dog

$3.49

BBQ Dog

$4.59

Fries and Onion Rings

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.49

Moyock Hot Mess Fries

$6.99

Philly Hot Mess Fries

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.79

Reg Fresh Cut Fries W/Cheese

$4.59

Lg Fresh Cut Fries W/Cheese

$5.79

Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Fried Pickle

$4.99

Large Fries

$4.99

Reg Fresh Cut Fries

$3.79

Large Fries

$4.99

Family Fries

$6.99

Garlic Bread

$1.59

Tender Box

3 Piece Tender Box

$7.49

5 Piece Tender Box

$9.59

-

Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$1.00

-

3 Piece and Fries Combo Box

$10.99

5 Piece and Fries Combo Box

$11.99

Sides

Cheese Sticks

$6.49

12 Hush Puppies

$4.99

Dressing/Sauces

$0.79

Half Pound Coleslaw

$1.99

Southwest Egg Rolls

$8.49

Regular Potato Chips

$1.29

Barbeque Potato Chips

$1.29

Doritos

$1.29

Half Pound Potato Salad

$4.99

Lumpias

$6.79

Mac Bites

$6.49

Merchandise

Shirt

$15.00

Hat

$15.00

Kid's Meal

Hot Dog, Fruit Cup, Small Drink

$4.99

Small BBQ, Fruit Cup, Small Drink

$5.99

7 X 7 Pizza, Fruit Cup, Small Drink

$5.99

Grilled Cheese, Fruit Cup, Small Drink

$5.99

2 Chicken Tenders, Fruit Cup, Small Drink

$6.49

Drinks

Small Drink

$1.99

Medium Drink

$2.49

Large Drink

$2.79

1/2 Gallon Tea

$2.99

1 Gallon Tea

$4.59

2 Liter Pepsi Product

$2.99Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.49

Small Water

$0.10

Medium Water

$1.79

Large Water

$2.09

Broken Cookie

$1.00

Md Coffee

$1.59

Lg Coffee

$1.99

Promo Tea

$1.00

Orange Juice

$1.79

Cookies

Single Cookie

$1.89

Three Pack Cookies

$4.99

Dozen Cookies

$18.99

Doughnut

$1.49Out of stock

Muffins

$2.49

Broken

$1.00

Brownies & Pies

Brownie

$2.29

Brownie With Ice Cream

$3.59Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$12.99Out of stock

Choclate Pie

$10.99Out of stock

Slice Chocolate Pie

$1.99Out of stock

Slice Pecan Pie

$2.29Out of stock

7 Inch Pie

$7.99Out of stock

Sheetcakes

$2.99Out of stock

Coffee/Hot Tea/Cold Brew/Espresso

Coffee

$1.79+

Cold Brew Coffee

$2.85

Espresso

$1.99+

Hot Tea

$1.99+

Cappucino/Latte/Frappe

Cappuccino

$3.45+

Latte

$3.45+

Flavored Latte/Cappoccino

$3.69+

Frappe

$4.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.25

Refreshers

Limeade

$4.50Out of stock

Wildberry Hibiscus

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry Acai

$4.50Out of stock

Specialty

Caramel Machiato

$3.45+

Cafe Mocha

$3.45+

BBQ

1LB NC BBQ

$8.95

2LB NC BBQ

$17.95

5LB NC BBQ

$42.95

2lbs Bbq, 1lbs Slaw, 1\2 Gallon Tea, Buns

$21.98

Up Grade (Buns )Meal Deal Potato Roll

$2.00

Small Buns

$2.49

Potato Rolls

$3.99Out of stock

Hot Peppers 1 Gallon

$5.00Out of stock

Heated Bbq 2 Dollars Per Pound

$2.00

Coleslaw

1/2LB Coleslaw

$2.49

1LB Coleslaw

$3.99

2LB Coleslaw

$6.99

Pimento Cheese/Collards/Potato Salad

8 Ounce Potato Salad

$3.49

Pimento Cheese

$3.99

2lb Collards

$10.79

5 Lb Collards

$21.95

1lb Potato Salad

$5.79

2lb Potato Salad

$7.49

Hot Peppers 1 Gallon

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come join us for some real food !!

Location

100 caratoke hwy, Moyock, NC 27958

Directions

Gallery
Mister Jim's On The Border image
Mister Jim's On The Border image
Mister Jim's On The Border image
Mister Jim's On The Border image

Map
