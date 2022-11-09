Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farm to Table Ramen and more!

512 East 3rd Street

Bethlehem, PA 18015

Popular Items

Organic Fried Chicken Ramen
Mister Lee's Noodles
Hot & Spicy Ramen

Appetizers

Bowl Of Noodles (No Broth)

$10.00

CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE! house made Hakata style noodles, sesame, scallion, soy, garlic oil, sriracha

Primordia Farm’s Mushroom Steamed Buns

$12.00

pickled mushroom, crisp shiitake, local greens, bonito, porcini-soy puree Two per order.

Goat Steamed Buns

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00+

Kreeky Tree Farm chicken, local pepper and sesame gastrique, lime, pickled onion, baby bok choy, radish, scallion, sriracha aioli

Mike’s Tonkatsu

$14.00

crisp panko crusted local pork loin, honey-soy brine, house fermented cabbage, scallion, sesame, “special sauce”, miso aioli

Veggie Spring Roll

$8.00

two veggie spring rolls, house-made ponzu, Liberty Garden's mustard greens

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$10.00Out of stock

:)

$15.00Out of stock

Dumplings

TakoYaki

$13.00

Japanese Street Dumplings octopus, local peppers, sesame, bonito, radish, “special sauce”, sesame-soy aioli

Tofu Dumplings

$11.00

ginger, shallot, scallion, Primordia Farm’s mushrooms, house mushroom soy sauce Four per order.

Shrimp Dumplings

$12.00

Jerry's local pepper relish, radish, sesame seeds, scallion, "special sauce"

Chicken Dumplings

$12.00

Cold Noodles

Green Machine

$15.00

organic tofu, seaweed, Primordia Farm’s mushrooms, sesame soy vinaigrette

Cold and Spicy

$15.00

Lancaster raised ground pork, grilled bok choy, scallion, soy-miso dressing, sriracha

Korean BBQ Beef

$18.00

Pennsylvania beef, Mike’s kimchi, cucumber, chilies, Spring Run Farm’s hard boiled egg

Surf and Turf

$16.00

grilled flank steak, tako (octopus), local peppers, Liberty Gardens string beans, kimchi, cucumber, crispy onion, scallion, buttermilk-kimchi dashi

Peanut Shrimp

$18.00

marinated grilled shrimp, Liberty Garden’s bok choy, carrot, red onion, pickled cucumber, toasted peanuts, spicy peanut sauce

Hot Noodles

Mister Lee's Noodles

$18.00

local pork-mushroom dashi, chashu pork, Primordia Farm’s mushrooms, local greens, 60 minute egg

Organic Fried Chicken Ramen

$18.00

local organic chicken, togarashi, chicken-veggie dashi, local greens, pickled jalapeno, sriracha aioli, 60 minute egg

Hot & Spicy Ramen

$18.00

Lancaster raised ground pork, bok choy, Liberty Garden's baby carrots, soy, sriracha, local greens, Spring Run Farm’s 60 minute egg

Kid's Bowl

$10.00

Just noodles and broth!

Seafood Ramen

$26.00

tempura fried soft shell crab, smoked white fish, panko haddock, spring vegetables, shallots, scallions, Primordia Farm's mushrooms, asparagus halibut dashi broth, 60 minute egg

Side Of Kimchi

$5.00

Small Side Of Fried Chicken With Jazz

$8.00

Beets By Lee

$18.00

beets three ways, crisp beef confit, dill, beefy beet dashi broth, horseradish creme fraiche, 60 minute egg

Small Side Plain Fried Chicken

$5.00

Veggie Ramen

$18.00

Side Of Noodles

$4.00

Sandwiches

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

house made kimchi, cucumber, pickled onion, Liberty Garden's greens, sriracha aioli, Liberty Garden’s togarashi potato chips

Salads

Spicy Beef Salad

$16.00

grilled chipotle-soy flank steak, roasted pepper, toasted peanuts, grilled red onion, Primordia Farm’s soy mushrooms, cucumbers, cilantro, chilies, spicy beef sauce. Add noodles for $3.

Seasonal House Salad

$12.00

local vegetables, Liberty Garden’s greens, marinated tofu, crisp noodles, house vinaigrette

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$9.00

pumpkin puree, cinnamon pie crust, spiced meringue kisses, whipped creme fraiche

Poached Pear

$12.00

almond butter cake, cream cheese almond cream, sesame granola, spiced white wine caramel

Vegan Cobbler

$9.00

apple cobbler, apple compote, oatmeal streusel, coconut anglaise

1\2 Rice Pudding

$4.50

Spice Cookie Sandwich

$10.00

spice cookies, apple compote, vanilla butter cream, spiced crumble, orange vanilla anglaise

Dark Chocolate Bread Pudding

$12.00

miso butterscotch, orange whipped cream

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

FARM TO LADLE

Location

512 East 3rd Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Directions

Gallery
Mister Lee's - Bethlehem image
Mister Lee's - Bethlehem image
Mister Lee's - Bethlehem image

