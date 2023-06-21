Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mister Lee's Noodles

536 Reviews

$$

325 Northampton Street

Easton, PA 18042

Popular Items

Hot and Spicy

$18.00

Lancaster Ground Pork, bok choy, soy, sriracha, Spring Run Farm 60-minute egg, local greens

Kids Bowl

$10.00

Just broth and noodles!

Mister Lee's

$18.00

Local Pork-Mushroom dashi, chashu pork, Primordia Farm’s Mushrooms, 60-minute egg, local greens

Cold

Cold & Spicy Ramen

$15.00

Lancaster Ground Pork, grilled bok choy, scallion, soy-miso dressing & sriracha

Green Machine

$15.00

Organic Tofu, seaweed, Primordia Mushrooms, sesame-soy vinaigrette

Korean Beef BBQ

$18.00Out of stock

Pennsylvania Beef, Mike’s Kim-Chi, cucumber, chilies, Spring Run Farms Hard-Boiled Egg

Hot

Mister Lee's

$18.00

Local Pork-Mushroom dashi, chashu pork, Primordia Farm’s Mushrooms, 60-minute egg, local greens

Hot and Spicy

$18.00

Lancaster Ground Pork, bok choy, soy, sriracha, Spring Run Farm 60-minute egg, local greens

Organic Fried Chicken Ramen

$18.00

La Bella Farm Organic Chicken, Togarashi, chicken-veggie dashi, local greens, pickled jalapeno, sriracha aioli, 60-minute egg

Veggie Ramen

$18.00

Scholl’s Orchard Squash Broth, seasonal veggies, Liberty Garden’s Greens, coconut milk, curried cauliflower, turmeric tofu, Spring Run Farm’s 60 minute egg

Bacon Ramen

$18.00

Logan’s house-cured bacon, tempura, bacon dashi, ,Primordia Pickled Mushrooms, local greens, beet-pickled onion, 60-minute egg

Kids Bowl

$10.00

Just broth and noodles!

Tomato Ramen

$18.00Out of stock

Red Miso Broth, Tonkatsu noodle, Cabbage Throw Farm's summer squash and tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, crispy eggplant, 60 minute egg

Sweet

Ramen meets funnel cake. Served with seasonal duck sauce.

Crunch

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

Side of Cold Noodles

$5.00

Side of Cold Noodles - Gluten Free

$5.00

Side of Hot Noodles

$5.00

Side of Hot Noodles - Gluten Free

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Kimchi

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Organic Wings LARGE 10-12 Pcs

$18.00

Organic Chicken Wings tossed in sweet and sour with sriracha aioli on the side

Organic Wings SMALL 5-7 Pcs

$12.00

Organic Chicken Wings tossed in sweet and sour with sriracha aioli on the side

Chicken with Jazz

$8.00

La Bella Farm organic chicken, served with pickled jalapenos and sriracha aoli.

Side Of Fried Chicken

$4.00

Side Of Aioli

$1.50

Side of Crispy Pork Ribs

$12.00Out of stock

Tempura Artichoke

$7.00Out of stock

Drinks

Water

$1.50

Cucumber Thai-Basil Lemonade

$3.50

Pineapple Spindrift

$3.50

1/2 & 1/2 Spindrift

$3.50

Lemon Spindrift

$3.50

Raspberry Lime Spindrift

$3.50

Orange Mango Spindrift

$3.50Out of stock

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.50

Grapefruit Spindrift

$3.50

Noodle Kits - NEXT DAY PREORDER

Hot Noodle Kits - Available for PREORDER

All noodle kits require some cooking and assembly. But don't worry, we did the hard part to keep it fun! #RockYourStoveTop Please call us directly to indicate any allergies or dietary restrictions.

Mister Lees's Noodles - Noodle Kit

$15.00Out of stock

All noodle kits require some cooking and assembly. But don't worry, we did the hard part to keep it fun! Please call us directly to indicate any allergies or dietary restrictions. #RockYourStoveTop

Hot and Spicy - Noodle Kit

$15.00Out of stock

All noodle kits require some cooking and assembly. But don't worry, we did the hard part to keep it fun! Please call us directly to indicate any allergies or dietary restrictions. #RockYourStoveTop

Fried Chicken Ramen - Noodle Kit

$14.00Out of stock

All noodle kits require some cooking and assembly. But don't worry, we did the hard part to keep it fun! Please call us directly to indicate any allergies or dietary restrictions. #RockYourStoveTop

Veggie Ramen - Noodle Kit

$15.00Out of stock

All noodle kits require some cooking and assembly. But don't worry, we did the hard part to keep it fun! Please call us directly to indicate any allergies or dietary restrictions. #RockYourStoveTop

Kids Bowl- Noodle Kit

$7.00Out of stock

All noodle kits require some cooking and assembly. But don't worry, we did the hard part to keep it fun! Please call us directly to indicate any allergies or dietary restrictions. #RockYourStoveTop

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Mister Lee's Noodles serves both traditional and inspired takes on Japanese ramen dishes from area locals Chef Lee Chizmar & Erin Shea and their team.

325 Northampton Street, Easton, PA 18042

