Mister Mao 4501 Tchoupitoulas St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our inauthentic, globally-inspired fare is known to create joy, heat, and heartburn. Come as you are and with an open mind.
Location
4501 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, LA 70115
Gallery