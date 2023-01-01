Food Menu

Traditional & Special Pizza 13 inch

Cheese Pizza

$13.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Bella Margherita

$15.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil

Pepperoni

$14.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Ham

$14.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham

Mushrooms

$15.99

🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms

Hawaiana

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple

Matteo 305

$16.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Chorizo Sausage, Jalapeno, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions

Meat Lovers

$16.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Chorizo Sausage, Spicy Salami

Federica

$16.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Kalamata Black Olives

Vittoria

$16.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Italian Parmesan, Fresh Basil

Riccardo

$16.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Zucchini

Daniele

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Basil

Maria

$18.99

Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan

Fabio

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Speck, White Truffle Oil

Elisa

$18.99

🌱 Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Natural Honey, Black Pepper, White Truffle Oil

Extraordinary Pizza 13 inch

Star Luca

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Italian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Fresh Basil

Star Beckham

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing And Basil

Star Alessandro

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Ham, Fresh Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Black Pepper, White Truffle Oil and Basil

Star Michele

$18.99

🌱 Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Spinach, Zucchini, Roasted Peppers

Star Carlos

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Chorizo ​​Sausage, Tomatoes, Arugula, Avocado, Italian Parmesan, Jalapeno Sauce

Marco

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side

Claudio

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil. Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side

Anchovy Bottarga Giampaolo

$18.99

Italian Tomato Sauce, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella, Peruvian Anchovies, Italian Bottarga (Fish Roe), Italian Parsley

Ginger Lilliam

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella, Organic Ginger, Black Pepper Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side

Piero

$18.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Speck, Truffle Oil

Coffee Paolo

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Natural Honey, Coffee

Antipasti & Burrata Bar

Burrata

$14.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Tomatoes. Served With Focaccia Bread

Burrata & Italian Balsamic Glaze

$15.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Balsamic Glaze. Served With Focaccia Bread

Burrata & White Truffle Oil

$16.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, White Truffle Oil. Served With Focaccia Bread

Burrata e Crudo

$17.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Tomatoes, Prosciutto di Parma. Served With Focaccia Bread

Caprese

$12.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze. Served With Focaccia Bread

Calzones

Calzone Onju

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Basil

Calzone Lorenzo

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Fresh Basil

Calzone Giorgio

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Basil

Salads

Azzurra Salad

$10.99

Spring Mix Greens, Romaine, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Greta

$11.99

Spring Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Black Olives, Feta Cheese

Laura Salad

$14.99

Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Focaccia Croutons, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Salad

Sabrina Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix Greens, Avocado, Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan

Sonia Salad

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tuna, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Black Olives

Create Your Own Salad

Arugula Base

$4.99

Romaine Base

$4.99

Spinach Base

$4.99

Spring Mix Base

$4.99

Small Pizzas 8 Inch

Small Bella Margherita

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil

Small Cheese Pizza

$6.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Small Coffee Paolo

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Natural Honey, Coffee, Spicy Salami

Small Daniele

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Basil

Small Elisa

$9.99

🌱 Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Natural Honey, Black Pepper, White Truffle Oil

Small Fabio

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Speck, White Truffle Oil

Small Federica

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Black Olives

Small Ham

$7.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham

Small Hawaiana

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple

Small Maria

$9.99

Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan

Small Matteo 305

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Chorizo Sausage, Jalapeno, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions

Small Meat Lovers

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Spanish Chorizo Sausage, Salami Calabrese

Small Mushrooms

$7.99

🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms

Small Pepperoni

$7.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Small Piero

$9.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Speck, Truffle Oil

Small Riccardo

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Spinach, Roasted Peppers

Small Vittoria

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Italian Parmesan, Fresh Basil

Small Calzone Giorgio

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Fresh Basil

Small Calzone Onju

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Fresh Basil

Small Nutella

$7.99

Dessert

Nutella Pizza

$12.99
Nutella & Banana Calzone

$13.99

Soft Drinks

Beverage

Coke

$2.99
Coke Zero

$2.99
Diet Coke

$2.99
Sprite

$2.99
Fanta

$2.99
Ginger Ale

$2.99
Apple Juice

$3.99
Unsweetened Tea

$3.99
Organic Green Tea

$3.99
Organic Peach Tea

$3.99
San Pellegrino

$3.59
Water Flat

$1.99

Wine & Beer

Italian Beers

Peroni Nastro Azzurro

$5.95

Red Bottle

Cabernet Sauvignon Volo BTL

$39.95
Chianti Grati BTL

$39.95
Montepulciano Paradoso BTL

$39.95
Pinot Noir Paradosso BTL

$39.95
Super Tuscan Ottava BTL

$39.95

White Bottle

Chardonnay Sensale BTL

$39.95
Pinot Grigio Colli Orientali BTL

$39.95
Sauvignon Blanc Russolo BTL

$39.95

Sparkling Bottle

Extra Dry Sparkling Wine
Prosecco Clara BTL

$49.95

Mister O1 Items

MisterO1 Items

Mister O1 Truffle Oil 100mL

$15.99

Mister O1 Spicy Oil 250mL

$14.99

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 250mL

$11.99

Balsamic Vinegar 250mL

$11.99

Combo - Truffle Oil & Spicy Oil

$24.99

Combo - Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar

$18.99

Stracciatella

$10.99