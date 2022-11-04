  • Home
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza Dallas - Turtle Creek Village

No reviews yet

3838 Oak Lawn Ave Suite P175

Dallas, TX 75219

Order Again

Popular Items

Star Luca
Matteo 2.0
Caesar Salad

Traditional & Special Pizza 13 inch

Alessandra Jalapeno

Alessandra Jalapeno

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Avocado, Jalapeño

Bella Margherita

Bella Margherita

$13.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Daniele

Daniele

$17.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Basil

Fabio

Fabio

$17.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Speck, White Truffle Oil

Federica

Federica

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Kalamata Black Olives

Hawaiana

Hawaiana

$14.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple

Il Pescatore

$17.99

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, tuna, anchovies, red onions.

Maria

Maria

$17.99

Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan

Matteo 2.0

Matteo 2.0

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Jalapenos, Italian Sausage, Onions

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Spanish Chorizo, Calabrian Spicy Salami

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$13.99

🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$13.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Riccardo

Riccardo

$16.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Zucchini

Sausage

Sausage

$14.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Scott

Scott

$15.99

Mozzarella, Lemon Chicken, Onions, Fresh Tomatoes

Extraordinary Pizza 13 inch

Claudio

Claudio

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil. Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side

Coffee Paolo

Coffee Paolo

$17.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Natural Honey, Coffee

Marco

Marco

$17.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side

Piero

Piero

$17.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Speck, Truffle Oil

Star Beckham

Star Beckham

$17.99

Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing And Basil

Star Luca

Star Luca

$17.99

Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Italian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Fresh Basil

Star Carlos

Star Carlos

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Spanish Sausage Chorizo, Tomatoes, Arugula, Avocado, Italian Parmesan, Jalapeno Sauce

Star Michele

Star Michele

$17.99

🌱 Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Spinach, Zucchini, Roasted Peppers

Star Laina

Star Laina

$17.99

Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Extra Ricotta, Italian Parmesan, Fresh Garlic And Oregano

Antipasti & Burrata Bar

Burrata

Burrata

$14.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Tomatoes. Served With Focaccia Bread

Burrata & Italian Balsamic Glaze

Burrata & Italian Balsamic Glaze

$15.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Balsamic Glaze. Served With Focaccia Bread

Burrata & White Truffle Oil

Burrata & White Truffle Oil

$16.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, White Truffle Oil. Served With Focaccia Bread

Burrata e Crudo

Burrata e Crudo

$17.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Tomatoes, Prosciutto di Parma. Served With Focaccia Bread

Caprese

Caprese

$11.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze. Served With Focaccia Bread

Calzones

Calzone Giorgio

Calzone Giorgio

$17.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms, Basil

Calzone Mauro

Calzone Mauro

$17.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Jimmy's Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon

Calzone Onju

Calzone Onju

$17.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Basil

Salads

Azzurra Salad

Azzurra Salad

$10.99

Spring Mix Greens, Romaine, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Greta

Greta

$11.99

Spring Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Black Olives, Feta Cheese

Laura Salad

Laura Salad

$14.99

Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Focaccia Croutons, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Salad

Sabrina Salad

Sabrina Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix Greens, Avocado, Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan

Sonia Salad

Sonia Salad

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tuna, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Black Olives

Create Your Own Salad

Arugula Base

$4.99

Spinach Base

$4.99

Spring Mix Base

$4.99

Romaine Base

$4.99

Small Pizzas 8 Inch

Small Alessandra Jalapeno

Small Alessandra Jalapeno

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Avocado, Jalapeño

Small Bella Margherita

Small Bella Margherita

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil

Small Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$6.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Small Calzone Mauro

Small Calzone Mauro

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Fresh Basil

Small Calzone Giorgio

Small Calzone Giorgio

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms, Fresh Basil

Small Calzone Onju

Small Calzone Onju

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Fresh Basil

Small Coffee Paolo

Small Coffee Paolo

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Natural Honey, Coffee, Spicy Salami

Small Daniele

Small Daniele

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Basil

Small Fabio

Small Fabio

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Speck, White Truffle Oil

Small Federica

Small Federica

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Black Olives

Small Hawaiana

Small Hawaiana

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple

Small Maria

Small Maria

$9.99

Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan

Small Matteo 2.0

Small Matteo 2.0

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Jalapenos, Italian Sausage, Onions

Small Meat Lovers

Small Meat Lovers

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Spicy Salami

Small Mushrooms

Small Mushrooms

$7.99

🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms

Small Nutella

Small Nutella

$6.99
Small Pepperoni

Small Pepperoni

$7.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Small Piero

Small Piero

$9.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Speck, Truffle Oil

Small Riccardo

Small Riccardo

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Spinach, Roasted Peppers

Small Sausage

$7.99
Small Scott

Small Scott

$9.99

Mozzarella, Lemon Chicken, Onions, Fresh Tomatoes

Small Il Pescatore

$9.99

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, tuna, anchovies, red onions.

Dessert

Small Nutella

Small Nutella

$6.99
Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$11.99
Nutella & Banana Calzone

Nutella & Banana Calzone

$12.99

Beverage

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.99
Coke

Coke

$2.59
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.59
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.59
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.59
Sprite

Sprite

$2.59
Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$3.99
Organic Green Tea

Organic Green Tea

$2.99
Water Flat

Water Flat

$1.99

Red Bottle

Chianti Grati BTL

Chianti Grati BTL

$29.00
Montepulciano Paradoso BTL

Montepulciano Paradoso BTL

$29.00
Pinot Noir Paradosso BTL

Pinot Noir Paradosso BTL

$29.00
Super Tuscan Ottava BTL

Super Tuscan Ottava BTL

$29.00

Italian Beers

Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Peroni Nastro Azzurro

$5.95

Sparkling Bottle

Extra Dry Sparkling Wine
Prosecco Clara BTL

Prosecco Clara BTL

$30.00

White Bottle

Chardonnay Sensale BTL

Chardonnay Sensale BTL

$29.00
Pinot Grigio Colli Orientali BTL

Pinot Grigio Colli Orientali BTL

$29.00
Sauvignon Blanc Russolo BTL

Sauvignon Blanc Russolo BTL

$29.00

MisterO1 Items

Balsamic Vinegar 250 ml

Balsamic Vinegar 250 ml

$11.99
Combo - Truffle Oil & Spicy Oil

Combo - Truffle Oil & Spicy Oil

$22.99
Combo - Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar

Combo - Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar

$18.99
Extra Virgin Olive Oil 250 ml

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 250 ml

$11.99
Mister O1 Truffle Oil 100ML

Mister O1 Truffle Oil 100ML

$15.99
MisterO1 Spicy Oil 250ML

MisterO1 Spicy Oil 250ML

$14.99
Stracciatella

Stracciatella

$10.99

Fresh Buratta Stracciatella Cheese. Ingredients: Pasteurized Whole Milk, Rennet, Cream, Salt - No Preservatives

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3838 Oak Lawn Ave Suite P175, Dallas, TX 75219

Directions

Main pic

