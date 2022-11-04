Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza Dallas - Turtle Creek Village
3838 Oak Lawn Ave Suite P175
Dallas, TX 75219
Popular Items
Traditional & Special Pizza 13 inch
Alessandra Jalapeno
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Avocado, Jalapeño
Bella Margherita
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil
Cheese Pizza
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Daniele
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Basil
Fabio
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Speck, White Truffle Oil
Federica
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Kalamata Black Olives
Hawaiana
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple
Il Pescatore
Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, tuna, anchovies, red onions.
Maria
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
Matteo 2.0
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Jalapenos, Italian Sausage, Onions
Meat Lovers
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Spanish Chorizo, Calabrian Spicy Salami
Mushrooms
🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms
Pepperoni
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Riccardo
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Zucchini
Sausage
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Scott
Mozzarella, Lemon Chicken, Onions, Fresh Tomatoes
Extraordinary Pizza 13 inch
Claudio
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil. Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
Coffee Paolo
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Natural Honey, Coffee
Marco
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
Piero
Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Speck, Truffle Oil
Star Beckham
Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing And Basil
Star Luca
Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Italian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Fresh Basil
Star Carlos
Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Spanish Sausage Chorizo, Tomatoes, Arugula, Avocado, Italian Parmesan, Jalapeno Sauce
Star Michele
🌱 Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Spinach, Zucchini, Roasted Peppers
Star Laina
Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Extra Ricotta, Italian Parmesan, Fresh Garlic And Oregano
Antipasti & Burrata Bar
Burrata
Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Tomatoes. Served With Focaccia Bread
Burrata & Italian Balsamic Glaze
Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Balsamic Glaze. Served With Focaccia Bread
Burrata & White Truffle Oil
Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, White Truffle Oil. Served With Focaccia Bread
Burrata e Crudo
Fresh Burrata Cheese, Tomatoes, Prosciutto di Parma. Served With Focaccia Bread
Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze. Served With Focaccia Bread
Calzones
Salads
Azzurra Salad
Spring Mix Greens, Romaine, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Greta
Spring Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Black Olives, Feta Cheese
Laura Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Focaccia Croutons, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Salad
Sabrina Salad
Spring Mix Greens, Avocado, Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan
Sonia Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tuna, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Black Olives
Create Your Own Salad
Small Pizzas 8 Inch
Small Alessandra Jalapeno
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Avocado, Jalapeño
Small Bella Margherita
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil
Small Cheese Pizza
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Small Calzone Mauro
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Fresh Basil
Small Calzone Giorgio
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms, Fresh Basil
Small Calzone Onju
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Fresh Basil
Small Coffee Paolo
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Natural Honey, Coffee, Spicy Salami
Small Daniele
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Basil
Small Fabio
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Speck, White Truffle Oil
Small Federica
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Black Olives
Small Hawaiana
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple
Small Maria
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
Small Matteo 2.0
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Jalapenos, Italian Sausage, Onions
Small Meat Lovers
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Spicy Salami
Small Mushrooms
🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms
Small Nutella
Small Pepperoni
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Small Piero
Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Speck, Truffle Oil
Small Riccardo
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Spinach, Roasted Peppers
Small Sausage
Small Scott
Mozzarella, Lemon Chicken, Onions, Fresh Tomatoes
Small Il Pescatore
Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, tuna, anchovies, red onions.
Red Bottle
Italian Beers
Sparkling Bottle
White Bottle
MisterO1 Items
Balsamic Vinegar 250 ml
Combo - Truffle Oil & Spicy Oil
Combo - Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar
Extra Virgin Olive Oil 250 ml
Mister O1 Truffle Oil 100ML
MisterO1 Spicy Oil 250ML
Stracciatella
Fresh Buratta Stracciatella Cheese. Ingredients: Pasteurized Whole Milk, Rennet, Cream, Salt - No Preservatives
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
