Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza Brickell

2,662 Reviews

$$

900 South Miami Avenue

Suite 130

Miami, FL 33130

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Star Luca
Pepperoni

Food Menu

Traditional & Special Pizza 13 inch

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Bella Margherita

Bella Margherita

$14.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$13.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Ham

Ham

$13.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$14.99

🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms

Hawaiana

Hawaiana

$14.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple

Matteo 305

Matteo 305

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Chorizo Sausage, Jalapeno, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Chorizo Sausage, Spicy Salami

Federica

Federica

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Kalamata Black Olives

Vittoria

Vittoria

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Italian Parmesan, Fresh Basil

Riccardo

Riccardo

$16.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Zucchini

Daniele

Daniele

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Basil

Maria

Maria

$18.99

Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan

Fabio

Fabio

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Speck, White Truffle Oil

Elisa

Elisa

$18.99

🌱 Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Natural Honey, Black Pepper, White Truffle Oil

Extraordinary Pizza 13 inch

Star Luca

Star Luca

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Italian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Fresh Basil

Star Beckham

Star Beckham

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing And Basil

Star Alessandro

Star Alessandro

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Ham, Fresh Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Black Pepper, White Truffle Oil and Basil

Star Michele

Star Michele

$18.99

🌱 Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Spinach, Zucchini, Roasted Peppers

Star Carlos

Star Carlos

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Chorizo ​​Sausage, Tomatoes, Arugula, Avocado, Italian Parmesan, Jalapeno Sauce

Marco

Marco

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side

Claudio

Claudio

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil. Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side

Anchovy Bottarga Giampaolo

$18.99

Italian Tomato Sauce, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella, Peruvian Anchovies, Italian Bottarga (Fish Roe), Italian Parsley

Ginger Lilliam

Ginger Lilliam

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella, Organic Ginger, Black Pepper Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side

Piero

Piero

$18.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Speck, Truffle Oil

Coffee Paolo

Coffee Paolo

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Natural Honey, Coffee

Antipasti & Burrata Bar

Burrata

Burrata

$14.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Tomatoes. Served With Focaccia Bread

Burrata & Italian Balsamic Glaze

Burrata & Italian Balsamic Glaze

$15.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Balsamic Glaze. Served With Focaccia Bread

Burrata & White Truffle Oil

Burrata & White Truffle Oil

$16.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, White Truffle Oil. Served With Focaccia Bread

Burrata e Crudo

Burrata e Crudo

$17.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Tomatoes, Prosciutto di Parma. Served With Focaccia Bread

Caprese

Caprese

$12.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze. Served With Focaccia Bread

Calzones

Calzone Onju

Calzone Onju

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Basil

Calzone Giorgio

Calzone Giorgio

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Basil

Salads

Azzurra Salad

Azzurra Salad

$10.99

Spring Mix Greens, Romaine, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Greta

Greta

$11.99

Spring Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Black Olives, Feta Cheese

Laura Salad

Laura Salad

$14.99

Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Focaccia Croutons, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Salad

Sabrina Salad

Sabrina Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix Greens, Avocado, Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan

Sonia Salad

Sonia Salad

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tuna, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Black Olives

Create Your Own Salad

Arugula Base

$4.99

Romaine Base

$4.99

Spinach Base

$4.99

Spring Mix Base

$4.99

Small Pizzas 8 Inch

Small Calzone Giorgio

Small Calzone Giorgio

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Fresh Basil

Small Calzone Onju

Small Calzone Onju

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Fresh Basil

Small Bella Margherita

Small Bella Margherita

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil

Small Coffee Paolo

Small Coffee Paolo

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Natural Honey, Coffee, Spicy Salami

Small Daniele

Small Daniele

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Basil

Small Fabio

Small Fabio

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Speck, White Truffle Oil

Small Elisa

Small Elisa

$9.99

🌱 Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Natural Honey, Black Pepper, White Truffle Oil

Small Federica

Small Federica

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Black Olives

Small Vittoria

Small Vittoria

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Italian Parmesan, Fresh Basil

Small Ham

Small Ham

$7.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham

Small Hawaiana

Small Hawaiana

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple

Small Matteo 305

Small Matteo 305

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Chorizo Sausage, Jalapeno, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions

Small Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$6.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Small Maria

Small Maria

$9.99

Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan

Small Meat Lovers

Small Meat Lovers

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Spanish Chorizo Sausage, Salami Calabrese

Small Mushrooms

Small Mushrooms

$7.99

🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms

Small Pepperoni

Small Pepperoni

$7.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Small Piero

Small Piero

$9.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Speck, Truffle Oil

Small Riccardo

Small Riccardo

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Spinach, Roasted Peppers

Small Nutella

Small Nutella

$7.99

Dessert

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$12.99
Nutella & Banana Calzone

Nutella & Banana Calzone

$13.99

Soft Drinks

Beverage

Coke

Coke

$2.99
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99
Sprite

Sprite

$2.99
Fanta

Fanta

$2.99
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.99
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.99
Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$3.99
Organic Green Tea

Organic Green Tea

$3.99
Organic Peach Tea

Organic Peach Tea

$3.99
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.59
Water Flat

Water Flat

$1.99

Wine & Beer

Italian Beers

Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Peroni Nastro Azzurro

$5.95Out of stock

Red Bottle

Cabernet Sauvignon Volo BTL

Cabernet Sauvignon Volo BTL

$39.00Out of stock
Chianti Grati BTL

Chianti Grati BTL

$39.00Out of stock
Montepulciano Paradoso BTL

Montepulciano Paradoso BTL

$39.00Out of stock
Pinot Noir Paradosso BTL

Pinot Noir Paradosso BTL

$39.00Out of stock
Super Tuscan Ottava BTL

Super Tuscan Ottava BTL

$39.00Out of stock

White Bottle

Chardonnay Sensale BTL

Chardonnay Sensale BTL

$39.00Out of stock
Pinot Grigio Colli Orientali BTL

Pinot Grigio Colli Orientali BTL

$39.00Out of stock
Sauvignon Blanc Russolo BTL

Sauvignon Blanc Russolo BTL

$39.00Out of stock

Sparkling Bottle

Extra Dry Sparkling Wine
Prosecco Clara BTL

Prosecco Clara BTL

$40.00Out of stock

Mister O1 Items

MisterO1 Items

Mister O1 Truffle Oil 100mL

$15.99

Mister O1 Spicy Oil 250mL

$14.99

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 250mL

$11.99

Balsamic Vinegar 250mL

$11.99

Combo - Truffle Oil & Spicy Oil

$24.99

Combo - Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar

$18.99

Stracciatella

$10.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

900 South Miami Avenue, Suite 130, Miami, FL 33130

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

