Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Pinecrest
8189 SW 117th St
PINECREST, FL 33156
Food Menu
Traditional & Special Pizza 13 inch
- Cheese Pizza
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella$14.99
- Bella Margherita
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil$16.99
- Pepperoni
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni$15.99
- Sausage Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage$16.99
- Mushrooms
🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms$16.99
- Hawaiana
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple$16.99
- Matteo
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Red Onions$17.99
- Meat Lovers
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Chorizo Sausage, Spicy Salami$17.99
- Federica
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Kalamata Black Olives$17.99
- Vittoria
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Italian Parmesan, Fresh Basil$17.99
- Riccardo
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Spinach, Fresh Roasted Pepper Puree, Zucchini$17.99
- Alessandra Jalapeno
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Avocado, Jalapeño$17.99
- Daniele
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Basil$19.99
- Maria
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan$19.99
Extraordinary Pizza 13 inch
- Star Luca
Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Italian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Fresh Basil$19.99
- Star Beckham
Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing And Basil$19.99
- Star Michele
🌱Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Spinach, Zucchini, Fresh Roasted Pepper Puree$19.99
- Star Carlos
Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Chorizo Sausage, Tomatoes, Arugula, Avocado, Italian Parmesan, Jalapeno Sauce$19.99
- Marco
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side$19.99
- Claudio
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil. Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side$19.99
- Anchovy Bottarga Giampaolo
Italian Tomato Sauce, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella, Peruvian Anchovies, Italian Bottarga (Fish Roe), Italian Parsley$19.99
- Elisa
🌱 Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Natural Honey, Black Pepper, White Truffle Oil$19.99
- Coffee Paolo
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Natural Honey, Coffee$19.99
Antipasti & Burrata Bar
- Burrata
Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Tomatoes. Served With Focaccia Bread$15.99
- Burrata & Italian Balsamic Glaze
Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Balsamic Glaze. Served With Focaccia Bread$16.99
- Burrata & White Truffle Oil
Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, White Truffle Oil. Served With Focaccia Bread$17.99
- Burrata e Crudo
Fresh Burrata Cheese, Tomatoes, Prosciutto di Parma. Served With Focaccia Bread$18.99
- Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze. Served With Focaccia Bread$13.99
Salads
- Azzurra Salad
Spring Mix Greens, Romaine, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes$11.99
- Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar Dressing$10.99
- Greta
Spring Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Black Olives, Feta Cheese$12.99
- Laura Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Focaccia Croutons, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Salad$15.99
- Sabrina Salad
Spring Mix Greens, Avocado, Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan$12.99
- Sonia Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tuna, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Black Olives$13.99