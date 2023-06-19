Mister Z's
379 N Main St
Barre, VT 05641
Popular Items
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fried Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Creamy Caesar Dressing
4 Chicken Fingers & Fries
Served with Ranch Dressing
Chef Salad
Fresh Salad Mix, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese with your choice of Meat, with Dressing on the side
Calzones & Pizza
Calzone
Filled with a Ricotta, Parmesan, & Mozzarella Mixture (Limit of 3 toppings)
10" Pizza
Pick your own toppings!
14" Pizza
Pick your own toppings!
17" Pizza
Pick your own toppings!
Slice
One-quarter of a 14" pizza (limit 3 toppings)
10" Gluten Free
Pick your own toppings!
12" Thin Crust
Pick your own toppings!
Everything Else!
Appetizer
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with Honey Mustard Dressing
Onion Rings
Gravy Fries
Cheese Fries
Gravy Cheese Fries
5 Chicken Fingers
Served with Ranch Dressing
4 Chicken Fingers & Fries
Served with Ranch Dressing
8 Chicken Wings
8 Bone-In Wings Buffalo, Plain or Barbecue, Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara Sauce
Small Garlic Bread
2 Slices of Garlic Bread
Small Garlic Bread With Cheese
2 Slices of Garlic Bread W/ Mozzarella Cheese
Large Garlic Bread
4 Slices of Garlic Bread
Large Garlic Bread With Cheese
4 Slices of Garlic Bread W/ Mozzarella Cheese
Fish & Chips
Beer Battered Cod served with Fries, Tartar Sauce, & Lemons
Salad
Tossed Salad
Fresh Salad Mix, Onions, Green Peppers, & Tomatoes with Dressing on the side
Chef Salad
Fresh Salad Mix, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese with your choice of Meat, with Dressing on the side
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, & Chicken with Dressing on the side
Cheese Salad
Fresh Salad Mix, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, & Mozzarella Cheese with Dressing on the side
Greek Salad
Fresh Salad Mix, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese with Dressing on the side
Antipasto Salad
Fresh Salad Mix, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, & Mozzarella Cheese with Dressing on the side
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese with Dressing on the side
Pasta
Spaghetti
Accompanied by a small Side Tossed Salad and Garlic Bread
Meat Lasagna
Accompanied by a small Side Tossed Salad and Garlic Bread
Cheese Ravioli
Accompanied by a small Side Tossed Salad and Garlic Bread
Macaroni & Cheese
Homemade Mac & Cheese Served Plain. Try It With Pulled Pork, or Fried Chicken Tenders
Wraps
Veggie Wrap
Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Lettuce, and Cheese with Honey Mustard
Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Onion, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cheese, and Ranch Dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fried Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Creamy Caesar Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, and Ranch Dressing
Custom Wrap
Choose from our Veggies, Meats, & Cheese to create a Custom Wrap
Grinders
6" BBQ Chicken Grinder
6" BBQ Chicken Grinder
12" BBQ Chicken Grinder
Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
6" Chicken Grinder
Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
12" Chicken Grinder
Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
6" Ham Grinder
Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
12" Ham Grinder
Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
6" Italian Grinder
Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
12" Italian Grinder
Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
6" Roast Beef Grinder
Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
12" Roast Beef Grinder
Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
6" Salami Grinder
Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
12" Salami Grinder
Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
6" Turkey Grinder
Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
12" Turkey Grinder
Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
6" Turkey Club Grinder
Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
12" Turkey Club Grinder
Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
6" Vegetarian Grinder
Made with Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
12" Vegetarian Grinder
Made with Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
6" BLT Grinder
Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
12" BLT Grinder
Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
6" Meatball Parm Grinder
Made with Marinara Sauce, Onions, and your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
12" Meatball Parm Grinder
Made with Marinara Sauce, Onions, and your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
6" Sausage Parm Grinder
Made with Marinara Sauce, Onions, and your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
12" Sausage Parm Grinder
Made with Marinara Sauce, Onions, and your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
6" Chicken Parm Grinder
Made with Marinara Sauce, Onions, and your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
12" Chicken Parm Grinder
Made with Marinara Sauce, Onions, and your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips
Kids
Kids Spaghetti
Kids' portion of Spaghetti served with Marinara Sauce or Butter.
Kids Ravioli
Kids' portion of Cheese Ravioli served with Marinara Sauce or Butter
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Mozzarella Sticks And French Fries
3 Mozzarella Sticks & Fries Served with Marinara Sauce
Kids Chicken Fingers And French Fries
2 Chicken Fingers & Fries Served with Ranch Dressing
Kids Mozzarella Sticks And Chicken Fingers
3 Mozzarella Sticks & 2 Chicken Fingers Served with Marinara Sauce & Ranch Dressing
Kids Slice Of Pizza
One-quarter of a 14" pizza (limit 3 toppings)
Drinks
Fountain Drinks
22 Oz. Fountain Coke
22 Oz. Fountain Diet Coke
12 Oz. Fountain Coke
12 Oz. Fountain Diet Coke
22 Oz. Fountain Sprite
22 Oz. Fountain Iced Tea
12 Oz. Fountain Sprite
12 Oz. Fountain Iced Tea
22 Oz. Fountain Root Beer
22 Oz. Fountain Lemonade
12 Oz. Fountain Root Beer
12 Oz. Fountain Lemonade
20oz Bottle Soda
2L Bottle Soda
Beer
16oz Budweiser
ID is required for pickup & needs to match the name on the order. Limit 2 cans per person present
16oz Fiddlehead
ID is required for pickup & needs to match the name on the order. Limit 2 cans per person present
16oz Bud Light
ID is required for pickup & needs to match the name on the order. Limit 2 cans per person present
16oz Citizen Cider
ID is required for pickup & needs to match the name on the order. Limit 2 cans per person present
Hot Bev + Milk
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our amazing staff has been crafting the best pizza in town since 1988. From beer-battered onion rings to buffalo mac & cheese-each time we expand our menu we make sure the new item is up to par with our pizza. We have designed our menu to make sure there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy, making us a favorite of all generations.
379 N Main St, Barre, VT 05641