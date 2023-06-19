Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mister Z's

review star

No reviews yet

379 N Main St

Barre, VT 05641

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.75

Fried Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Creamy Caesar Dressing

4 Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.50

Served with Ranch Dressing

Chef Salad

$11.45

Fresh Salad Mix, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese with your choice of Meat, with Dressing on the side

Calzones & Pizza

Calzone

$10.50

Filled with a Ricotta, Parmesan, & Mozzarella Mixture (Limit of 3 toppings)

10" Pizza

$9.65

Pick your own toppings!

14" Pizza

$16.00

Pick your own toppings!

17" Pizza

$20.85

Pick your own toppings!

Slice

$4.25

One-quarter of a 14" pizza (limit 3 toppings)

10" Gluten Free

$12.65

Pick your own toppings!

12" Thin Crust

$9.65

Pick your own toppings!

Everything Else!

Appetizer

French Fries

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50

Served with Honey Mustard Dressing

Onion Rings

$9.00

Gravy Fries

$7.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Gravy Cheese Fries

$8.00

5 Chicken Fingers

$10.50

Served with Ranch Dressing

4 Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.50

Served with Ranch Dressing

8 Chicken Wings

$13.45

8 Bone-In Wings Buffalo, Plain or Barbecue, Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

6 Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara Sauce

Small Garlic Bread

$2.95

2 Slices of Garlic Bread

Small Garlic Bread With Cheese

$3.95

2 Slices of Garlic Bread W/ Mozzarella Cheese

Large Garlic Bread

$5.90

4 Slices of Garlic Bread

Large Garlic Bread With Cheese

$7.90

4 Slices of Garlic Bread W/ Mozzarella Cheese

Fish & Chips

$12.75

Beer Battered Cod served with Fries, Tartar Sauce, & Lemons

Salad

Tossed Salad

$8.45

Fresh Salad Mix, Onions, Green Peppers, & Tomatoes with Dressing on the side

Chef Salad

$11.45

Fresh Salad Mix, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese with your choice of Meat, with Dressing on the side

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.45

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, & Chicken with Dressing on the side

Cheese Salad

$9.45

Fresh Salad Mix, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, & Mozzarella Cheese with Dressing on the side

Greek Salad

$9.45

Fresh Salad Mix, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese with Dressing on the side

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Fresh Salad Mix, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, & Mozzarella Cheese with Dressing on the side

Caesar Salad

$9.45

Romaine, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese with Dressing on the side

Pasta

Spaghetti

$12.75

Accompanied by a small Side Tossed Salad and Garlic Bread

Meat Lasagna

$14.25

Accompanied by a small Side Tossed Salad and Garlic Bread

Cheese Ravioli

$14.25

Accompanied by a small Side Tossed Salad and Garlic Bread

Macaroni & Cheese

$11.50

Homemade Mac & Cheese Served Plain. Try It With Pulled Pork, or Fried Chicken Tenders

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$9.75

Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Lettuce, and Cheese with Honey Mustard

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.75

Turkey Breast, Bacon, Onion, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cheese, and Ranch Dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.75

Fried Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Creamy Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, and Ranch Dressing

Custom Wrap

$9.75

Choose from our Veggies, Meats, & Cheese to create a Custom Wrap

Grinders

6" BBQ Chicken Grinder

$7.95

Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

12" BBQ Chicken Grinder

$12.25

Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

6" Chicken Grinder

$7.95

Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

12" Chicken Grinder

$12.25

Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

6" Ham Grinder

$7.95

Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

12" Ham Grinder

$12.25

Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

6" Italian Grinder

$7.95

Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

12" Italian Grinder

$12.25

Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

6" Roast Beef Grinder

$7.95

Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

12" Roast Beef Grinder

$12.25

Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

6" Salami Grinder

$7.95

Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

12" Salami Grinder

$12.25

Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

6" Turkey Grinder

$7.95

Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

12" Turkey Grinder

$12.25

Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

6" Turkey Club Grinder

$7.95

Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

12" Turkey Club Grinder

$12.25

Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

6" Vegetarian Grinder

$7.95

Made with Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

12" Vegetarian Grinder

$12.25

Made with Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

6" BLT Grinder

$7.95

Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

12" BLT Grinder

$12.25

Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions with your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

6" Meatball Parm Grinder

$7.95

Made with Marinara Sauce, Onions, and your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

12" Meatball Parm Grinder

$12.25

Made with Marinara Sauce, Onions, and your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

6" Sausage Parm Grinder

$7.95

Made with Marinara Sauce, Onions, and your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

12" Sausage Parm Grinder

$12.25

Made with Marinara Sauce, Onions, and your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

6" Chicken Parm Grinder

$7.95

Made with Marinara Sauce, Onions, and your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

12" Chicken Parm Grinder

$12.25

Made with Marinara Sauce, Onions, and your choice of Cheese. Toasted in a 500-degree oven and served with Chips

Kids

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids' portion of Spaghetti served with Marinara Sauce or Butter.

Kids Ravioli

$6.75

Kids' portion of Cheese Ravioli served with Marinara Sauce or Butter

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mozzarella Sticks And French Fries

$6.75

3 Mozzarella Sticks & Fries Served with Marinara Sauce

Kids Chicken Fingers And French Fries

$6.75

2 Chicken Fingers & Fries Served with Ranch Dressing

Kids Mozzarella Sticks And Chicken Fingers

$6.75

3 Mozzarella Sticks & 2 Chicken Fingers Served with Marinara Sauce & Ranch Dressing

Kids Slice Of Pizza

$4.25

One-quarter of a 14" pizza (limit 3 toppings)

Extra Sides

Extra Side Of...

Ranch

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Barbecue

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Creamy Caesar

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Chili Pepper Vinaigrette

$0.75

Creamy Italian

$0.75

Oil & Vinegar

$0.75

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

22 Oz. Fountain Coke

$2.39

22 Oz. Fountain Diet Coke

$2.39

12 Oz. Fountain Coke

$1.50

12 Oz. Fountain Diet Coke

$1.50

22 Oz. Fountain Sprite

$2.39

22 Oz. Fountain Iced Tea

$2.39

12 Oz. Fountain Sprite

$1.50

12 Oz. Fountain Iced Tea

$1.50

22 Oz. Fountain Root Beer

$2.39

22 Oz. Fountain Lemonade

$2.39

12 Oz. Fountain Root Beer

$1.50

12 Oz. Fountain Lemonade

$1.50

20oz Bottle Soda

20 Oz. Bottle Coke

$2.39

20 Oz. Bottle Coke Zero

$2.39

20 Oz. Bottle Orange

$2.39

20 Oz. Bottle Sprite

$2.39

20 Oz. Bottle Root Beer

$2.39

20 Oz. Bottle Water

$2.39

2L Bottle Soda

2 Liter Bottle Coke

$3.59

2 Liter Bottle Diet Coke

$3.59

2 Liter Bottle Orange

$3.59

2 Liter Bottle Sprite

$3.59

2 Liter Bottle Root Beer

$3.59

Beer

ID is required for pickup & needs to match the name on the order. Limit 2 cans per person present

16oz Budweiser

$4.00

ID is required for pickup & needs to match the name on the order. Limit 2 cans per person present

16oz Fiddlehead

$5.00

ID is required for pickup & needs to match the name on the order. Limit 2 cans per person present

16oz Bud Light

$4.00

ID is required for pickup & needs to match the name on the order. Limit 2 cans per person present

16oz Citizen Cider

$5.00

ID is required for pickup & needs to match the name on the order. Limit 2 cans per person present

Hot Bev + Milk

Coffee

$2.25

Decaf

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Milk

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our amazing staff has been crafting the best pizza in town since 1988. From beer-battered onion rings to buffalo mac & cheese-each time we expand our menu we make sure the new item is up to par with our pizza. We have designed our menu to make sure there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy, making us a favorite of all generations.

Location

379 N Main St, Barre, VT 05641

Directions

