Pizza
Salad
Dessert & Ice Cream

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Naples

623 Reviews

$$

2355 Vanderbilt Beach RD

Unit 176

Naples, FL 34109

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni
Caesar Salad

Traditional & Special Pizza 13 inch

Alessandra Jalapeno

Alessandra Jalapeno

$16.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Avocado, Jalapeño

Bahamas

Bahamas

$15.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Pineapple

Bella Margherita

Bella Margherita

$14.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, Italian parmesan, basil

Daniele

Daniele

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Basil

Elisa

Elisa

$18.99

Mozzarella, ricotta cheese, natural honey, black pepper, white truffle oil.

Federica

Federica

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Kalamata Black Olives

Ham

Ham

$13.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham

Hawaiana

Hawaiana

$14.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple

Maria

Maria

$18.99

Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan

Matteo

Matteo

$16.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Spicy Salami

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$14.99

🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$13.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Riccardo

Riccardo

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Zucchini

Extraordinary Pizza 13 inch

Claudio

Claudio

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil. Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side

Coffee Paolo

Coffee Paolo

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Natural Honey, Coffee

Marco

Marco

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side

Star Beckham

Star Beckham

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing And Basil

Star Laina

Star Laina

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Extra Ricotta, Italian Parmesan, Fresh Garlic And Oregano

Star Luca

Star Luca

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Italian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Fresh Basil

Star Michele

Star Michele

$18.99

🌱 Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Italian Tomato Sauce, spinach, Zucchini, Roasted Peppers.

Star Carlos

Star Carlos

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Spanish chorizo sausage, fresh tomato, arugula, avocado, Italian parmesan, jalapeño sauce.

Antipasti & Burrata Bar

Burrata

Burrata

$14.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Tomatoes. Served With Focaccia Bread

Burrata & Italian Balsamic Glaze

Burrata & Italian Balsamic Glaze

$15.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Balsamic Glaze. Served With Focaccia Bread

Burrata & White Truffle Oil

Burrata & White Truffle Oil

$16.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, White Truffle Oil. Served With Focaccia Bread

Burrata e Crudo

Burrata e Crudo

$17.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Tomatoes, Prosciutto di Parma. Served With Focaccia Bread

Caprese

Caprese

$12.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze. Served With Focaccia Bread

Calzones

Calzone Giorgio

Calzone Giorgio

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Red Onion, Spinach, Mushrooms, Basil

Calzone Lorenzo

Calzone Lorenzo

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Fresh Basil

Calzone Onju

Calzone Onju

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Basil

Salads

Azzurra Salad

Azzurra Salad

$10.99

Spring Mix Greens, Romaine, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Greta

Greta

$11.99

Spring Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Black Olives, Feta Cheese

Laura Salad

Laura Salad

$14.99

Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Focaccia Croutons, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Salad

Sabrina Salad

Sabrina Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix Greens, Avocado, Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan

Sonia Salad

Sonia Salad

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tuna, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Black Olives

Create Your Own Salad

Arugula Base

$4.99

Romaine Base

$4.99

Spinach Base

$4.99

Spring Mix Base

$4.99

Small Pizzas 8 Inch

Small Calzone Giorgio

Small Calzone Giorgio

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Red Onion, Spinach, Mushrooms, Fresh Basil

Small Calzone Lorenzo

Small Calzone Lorenzo

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Fresh Basil

Small Calzone Onju

Small Calzone Onju

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Fresh Basil

Small Alessandra Jalapeno

Small Alessandra Jalapeno

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Avocado, Jalapeño

Small Bahamas

Small Bahamas

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Pineapple

Small Bella Margherita

Small Bella Margherita

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil

Small Chicken Parmesan

$9.99
Small Coffee Paolo

Small Coffee Paolo

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Natural Honey, Coffee, Spicy Salami

Small Daniele

Small Daniele

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Basil

Small Elisa

$9.99
Small Federica

Small Federica

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Black Olives

Small Ham

Small Ham

$7.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham

Small Hawaiana

Small Hawaiana

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple

Small Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Tomato Sauce And Mozzarella Cheese

Small Maria

Small Maria

$9.99

Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan

Small Matteo

Small Matteo

$10.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions

Small Meat Lovers

Small Meat Lovers

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Spicy Salami

Small Mushrooms

Small Mushrooms

$7.99

🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms

Small Pepperoni

Small Pepperoni

$7.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Small Riccardo

Small Riccardo

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Spinach, Roasted Peppers

Small Nutella

Small Nutella

$7.99

Dessert

Small Nutella

Small Nutella

$7.99
Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$12.99
Nutella & Banana Calzone

Nutella & Banana Calzone

$13.99

Beverage

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.99
Coke

Coke

$2.99
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99
Fanta

Fanta

$2.99
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Root Beer

$2.99
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.59
Sprite

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$3.99

Unsweetened Tea

$3.99
Water Flat

Water Flat

$1.99

Red Bottle

Montepulciano (Bottle)

$35.00

Chianti (Bottle)

$39.00

Sicilian Red (Bottle)

$47.00

Cabernet/ Super Tuscan Blend (Bottle)

$59.00

Italian Beers

Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Peroni Nastro Azzurro

$5.95

Moretti

$5.95

Moretti La Rossa

$5.95

White Bottle

Chardonnay ( Bottle )

$39.00

Pinot Grigio ( Bottle )

$39.00

Sauvignon Blanc ( Bottle )

$47.00

MisterO1 Items

Mister O1 Truffle Oil 100ML

Mister O1 Truffle Oil 100ML

$15.99
MisterO1 Spicy Oil 250ML

MisterO1 Spicy Oil 250ML

$14.99
Extra Virgin Olive Oil 250 ml

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 250 ml

$12.00
Balsamic Vinegar 250 ml

Balsamic Vinegar 250 ml

$12.00
Combo - Truffle Oil & Spicy Oil

Combo - Truffle Oil & Spicy Oil

$24.99
Combo - Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar

Combo - Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar

$18.99
Stracciatella

Stracciatella

$9.90

Fresh Buratta Stracciatella Cheese. Ingredients: Pasteurized Whole Milk, Rennet, Cream, Salt - No Preservatives

Oil Special

Oil Special

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

2355 Vanderbilt Beach RD, Unit 176, Naples, FL 34109

Directions

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza image
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza image
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza image

