Misto Bar and Grill 231 Del Prado Blvd S

Bottled Beer

Becks

$6.00

Bud Light BTL

$6.00

Budweiser BTL

$6.00

Coors Light BTL

$6.00

Corona BTL

$6.00

Elysium BTL

$6.00

Goose Island IPA

$6.00

Heineken BTL

$6.00

Jai Alai

$6.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$6.00

Miller Lite BTL

$6.00

Peroni BTL

$6.00

Stella 00

$5.00

Stella Artois BTL

$6.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$12.00+

Makers Mark

$12.00+

Woodford

$12.00+

Brandy

E&J

$7.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Cosmo Martini

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Hendrix Cucumber Martini

$13.00

Lemon Martini

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Red Sangria

$6.50

Rob Roy

$9.00

Rusty Nail

$13.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$11.00

White Sangria

$6.50

Rum Runner

$9.00

Godfather

$9.00

Cognac

Courvoisier

$12.00

Tesseron XO Ovation

$16.00

Tesseron XO Tradition

Draft Beer

Bud Light Draft

$5.00

Michelob Amberbock Draft

$5.00

Shock Top Draft

$5.00

Stella Artois Draft

$5.00

Bud Light

Coors Light

Corona

Dos Equis

Elysian IPA

Michelob Ultra

Miller Light

Stella Artois

Gin

Bombay

$12.00+

Griffo

$9.00

Hendricks

$12.00+

Tanqueray

$9.00+

House Wine

House Cabernet GLASS

$7.50

House Chardonnay GLASS

$7.50

House Chianti GLASS

$7.50

House Merlot GLASS

$7.50

House Pinot Grigio GLASS

$7.50

House White Zinfandel GLASS

$7.50

Sangria

$7.50

Liqueur

Amaretto

$6.00

B & B

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Campari

$9.00

Chambord

$12.00

Di Sorono

$12.00

Drambui

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Sambucca

$9.00

N/A Beverages

A&W Rootbeer

$3.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Double Espresso

$10.00

Espresso

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

LG Acqua Panna

$7.00

LG Pellegrino

$7.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pinapple

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

SM Acqua Panna

$5.00

SM Pellegrino

$5.00

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Nutral Seltzer

Mango

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Raspberry

$5.00

Watermelon

$5.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00+

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Capt. Morgan

$9.00+

Goslings Dark Rum

Malibu

$9.00+

Scotch

Chivas

$12.00+

Dewar's

$9.00+

Glen Levitt

$12.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00+

Specialty Coffee

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Kahlua Coffee

$9.00

Mexican Coffee

$9.00

Tequila

Cuervo Gold

$9.00+

Hornitos

$9.00+

Milagro Anejo

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Patron

$12.00+

Tequila Ocho

$12.00

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00+

Grey Goose

$12.00+

Kettle One

$12.00+

Smirnoff

$9.00+

Svedka Raspberry

$7.00

Tito's

$12.00+

Vanilla Vodka

$6.50

Well Liquor

Bourbon

$7.00+

Brandy

$7.00+

Gin

$7.00+

Rum

$7.00+

Scotch

$7.00+

Tequila

$7.00+

Vodka

$7.00+

Whiskey

$7.00+

Whiskey

CC

$9.00+

Crown Royal

$12.00+

Jack Daniels

$9.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Old Grandad

$9.00+

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Wine By Bottle

320 Moscato BTL

$32.00

330 Ziobaffa PG BTL

$27.00

340 Falanghina BTL

$27.00

350 Little Sheep BTL

$24.00

360 Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$56.00

370 McNab Chard BTL

$36.00

380 White Bordeaux BTL

$44.00

410 Bila Haut Rose BTL

$30.00

420 Chateau Rose BTL

$44.00

500 Oregon PN BTL

$36.00

510 Pinot Noir BTL

$39.00

530 Chianti Classico BTL

$30.00

540 Brunello BTL

$95.00Out of stock

550 Montepulciano BTL

$27.00

560 Tempranillo BTL

$47.00

570 Ziobaffa ST BTL

$27.00

580 Tenuta ST BTL

$89.00

590 Malbec BTL

$24.00

600 Cab/Malbec BTL

$32.00

610 Vermillion Blend BTL

$68.00

620 Paso Robles Cab BTL

$36.00

630 Cloisonne Cab BTL

$62.00

640 Saint Emilian Bordeaux BTL

$50.00

650 AXR Bordeaux BTL

$89.00

660 Amarone BTL

$77.00

670 Primitivo BTL

$74.00

690 Barolo BTL

$107.00

Special Wine Albeniz Reserva BTL

$40.00

Special Wine La Junta Grand Reserve BTL

$35.00

Special Wine LV Cab BTL

$25.00

Special Wine LV Chard BTL

$25.00

Special Wine Paumanok BTL

$35.00

Wine By The Glass

300 Prosecco GL

$9.00

310 Moscato GL

$9.00

330 Ziobaffa Pinot Grigio GL

$9.00

340 Falanghina GL

$9.00

350 Sauvignon Blanc GL

$8.00

370 McNab Chard GL

$12.00

410 Bila Haut Rose GL

$10.00

420 Chateau Rose GL

500 Oregon Pinot Noir GL

$12.00

510 Duxinaro Pinot Noir GL

$13.00

530 Chianti Classico GL

$10.00

550 Montepulciano GL

$9.00

570 Super Tuscan GL

$9.00

590 Sur De Andes Malbec GL

$8.00

620 Paso Robles Cab GL

$12.00

Appetizers

Escargot

$13.00

Traditional garlic butter, lemon and white wine, topped with a puff pastry. Raw.

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Baked with melted provolone cheese. Raw.

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Seasoned tender fried calamari, served with lemon and marinara sauce.

Mussels Mothers

$14.00

Fresh mussels, garlic, scallions, lemon, butter, dry vermouth, roasted tomato.

Tuna Tartar

$15.00

Burrata Stuffed Meatballs

$12.00

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Salads

Large Misto Salad

$13.00

Baby greens, candied walnuts, pears, fresh berries, gorgonzola cheese, vinaigrette. Gluten-free.

Large Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine, croutons, our own Caesar dressing, Parmesan, optional anchovies. Raw.

Large Strawberry Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Ala Carte

Broccoli Rabe

$7.00

Gluten-free.

Asparagus

$7.00

Gluten-free.

Risotto

$7.00

Gluten-free.

Side of Alfredo Pasta

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Gluten-free.

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Potato

$7.00

Side Mixed Veggies

$7.00

Roasted Butternut Squash

$7.00

Side of Gnocchi

$6.00

Side of Pasta with Butter

$5.00

Side of Spaghetti

$7.00

Entrees

Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken Alfredo

$25.00

Classic Marsala

COD Grouper

$24.00

COD Salmon

$18.00

COD Tuna

$20.00

Filet Mignon

$38.00

8 oz. cut of choice beef pan seared to perfection, sauteed mushrooms and bordelaise sauce, served with potato and vegetable.

Grilled New York Strip

$36.00

Miso Glazed Salmon

$26.00

Pan-seared Atlantic salmon, champagne cream sauce, served with rice and vegetables. Gluten-free.

Orecchiette & Sausage

$18.00

Ossobuco

$38.00

Domestic lamb slowly braised with onions, celery, carrots, parsnips, tomato, Moscato and fresh mint, served on Milanese style risotto with broccoli rabe. Gluten-free.

Parmigiana

Breaded and pan-fried in olive oil, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella. Baked and served with a side of pasta.

Pasta Garden Primavera

$18.00

Piccata

Pan seared with lemon, butter, white wine, capers and chicken stock. Served over pasta.

Salmon Alfredo

$27.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$26.00

Spaghetti

Veal Angelica

$29.00

Rolled with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, scallions, pesto gremolata. Panko crusted and fried, served with buttered gnocchi, broccoli rabe, finished with Espagnole sauce.

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Creme Brûlée

$7.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

Torte De La Nona

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Flourless Torte

$7.00

Caramel Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Silk Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00Out of stock

2 Cannoli's

$8.00

3 Cheesecake Petites

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Ecstasy

$7.00

Banana Cream Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Plain Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Weekly Specials

Minestrone Soup

$7.00

Grouper Oscar

$25.00

Lobster Ravioli

$22.00

Greek Lemon Chicken Orzo

$6.00

Key West Grouper

$20.00

Crab-Stuffed Shrimp

$21.00Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$6.00

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Sesame Crusted Mahi

$21.00

Greek Stuffed Chicken Breast

$21.00

Rustic Italian Tortellini Soup

$7.00

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Arancini

$10.00

Coconut Grouper

$25.00

Ultimate Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Bacon Wrapped Filet

$40.00

Pumpkin Maple Bisque

$7.00

Sear Scallops

$28.00

Drunken Shrimp

$23.00

Saturday Prime Rib

$25.00

Asparagus

$13.00

Crab Rangoon

$12.00

Parmesan Grouper

$28.00

Veal Chop

$29.00

Thursday Special

Charcuterie Board

$40.00

Pasta

Lunch Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.00

Lunch Spaghetti

$12.00

Lunch Fettuccini Alfredo w/ Chicken

$17.00

Lunch Fettuccini Alfredo w/ Salmon

$19.00

Salads

Large Caesar

$9.00

Large House

$9.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich w/ American

$10.75

Chicken Sandwich w/ Provolone

$10.75

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$10.00

French Dip Sandwich

$11.00

Hamburger Sandwich

$9.00

Hamburger w/ American Sandwich

$9.75

Hamburger w/ Provolone Sandwich

$9.75

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$10.00

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$11.00

Sausage Parmesan Sandwich

$10.00

Sides

Side French Fries

$1.50

Side Pasta

$2.00

Side Salad

$2.00

Catering

Half Tray Baked Ziti

$40.00

Half Tray Penne Vodka

$35.00

Half Tray Fettuccini Alfredo

$35.00

Half Tray Chicken Parmesan

$45.00

Half Tray Meatballs

$40.00

Half Tray Chicken Marsala

$45.00

Half Tray Salad

$24.00

Half Tray Eggplant Parmesan

$35.00

Half Tray Pasta & Marinara

$30.00

Half Tray Sausage Peppers Onions

$45.00

Ticket

Wine Tasting Ticket

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

231 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

