Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mitchell Hill BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

50 N. Main Street

Rochester, NH 03867

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Brisket Dinner
Chicken Bites

Non-Alcohol Drinks

20oz Bottle Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Captain Eli's Draft Root Beer

$2.99

Coffee

$2.25

Diet Moxie

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Draft Rootbeer Growler

$14.00

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Juice

$2.25

Lemonade

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Moxie

$1.99

Orange Soda

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Soda Water

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Tea

$1.99

Water

Rasp Tea

$1.99

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Cocoa

$2.99

Appetizers

Burnt Ends

$10.50

Chicken Bites

$9.50

Fry Platter

$13.00

Loaded Fries

$10.50

Piggy Tots

$11.00

Pork Rinds

$8.00

Potachos

$10.95

Skillet Poutine

$11.00

Sliders

$8.00+

Stuffed Jalapeños

$9.00+

Wings

$9.00+

Pickle Fries

$8.75

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

BBQ Sauce

Bob's Original

$1.00

Carolina Vinegar

$1.00

Cheddar Sauce

$1.50

Mitchell Hill Reserve

$1.00

No Sauce

Rocky Top

$1.00

Slap Yo' Momma

$1.00

Whiskey Bourbon

$1.00

Ugly Midge

$1.00

Desserts

Oreo Ice Box Cake

$7.00

Boston Creme

$7.00

Pb Lasagna

$7.00Out of stock

Choc German Pie

$7.00

GF Cake

$7.00

Fried Oreo

$7.00

Burgers, Sandwiches & What Not

All American Burger

$12.50+

Cowboy Burger

$12.50+

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Rocky Dog

$9.95+

Smokehouse Burger

$14.00+

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$12.00+

The Rooster

$14.50

Portabello

$14.50

Youngins Vittles

Kids Chicken Bites

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$6.50

Kids PB&J

$5.50

Kids Slider

$6.50

Lunch Specials

BLT

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad and Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$5.50Out of stock

Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon and Tomato

$7.00Out of stock

House Salad with Grilled or Fried Chicken

$7.00Out of stock

Single Chili Dog

$4.00Out of stock

Smoked Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Twin Chili Dog

$7.00Out of stock

Twin Sliders

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

BBQ Peach Beans

$4.00

Brunswick Stew

$5.00

Corn Bread

$1.50

Corn on the Cob

$2.00Out of stock

Dee's Chip 1gal Zip Lock

$9.00

Extra BBQ Sauce

$1.00

French Fries

$5.00

Garlic Toast

$1.50

Gravy 8oz

$4.00

Homemade Chips

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Plain Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Regular Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Slider Buns

$5.00

Spicy Waffle Fries

$5.00

Summer Slaw

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Green Beans

$4.00

Carrots

$4.00

Sweet Butter

$0.50

Soup/Salad

Brunswick Stew

$5.00+

Garden Sald

$10.50

Smokehouse Chili

$5.00+

Smokehouse Salad

$13.95

Vegetarian Chili

$4.00+

Specials

Buffalo Mac N Cheese

$16.00

Baked Stuffed Chix Dinner

$17.50

Small Armadillo Eggs

$8.50

Large Armadillo Eggs

$12.50

Potato Croquets

$9.00

Center Cut Sirloin

$19.95

Pork Candy

$8.50

Smokehouse Quesadilla

$12.50

Salmon Special

$22.00

Brunswick Stew-Pint

$10.00

Beans 16 oz./pint

$10.00

Mac n Cheese (half pan)

$50.00

Mac N Cheese Pint

$10.00

Summer Slaw (pint)

$9.00

Potato Salad-Pint

$9.00

Brisket

$18.00+

Jalapeno Sausage-1 lb.

$22.00

Pulled Pork

$16.00+

RIBS-Full Rack

$29.00

RIBS-Half Rack

$14.50

Smoked Chicken (1/2 pound)

$11.50

Turkey (1 Pound)

$18.00

Turkey (1\2 Pound)

$10.00

Pan Of Cornbread

$50.00Out of stock

Sunday Suppers for 4

Brisket Shephard's pie

$50.00Out of stock

Smokehouse Sandwiches

Avalanche Sandwich

$13.50+

Brisket Sandwich

$13.95+

Jackfruit Sandwich

$13.50+

Jalapeño/Cheddar Sausage Sandwich

$12.00+

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00+

Smoked Brisket Dip Sandwich

$16.50

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00+

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$11.00+

BBQ Platters\Beyond Pit

Brisket Dinner

$21.50

Pulled Pork Dinner

$18.50

Half Chicken Dinner

$17.50Out of stock

Ribs

$16.50+Out of stock

Jalapeno/Cheddar Sausage Dinner

$17.50

Smoked Turkey Dinner

$17.50

Combo of 2

$22.50

Combo of 3

$23.50

Meal for 2

$58.50

Meal for 4

$112.50

Rib Eye

$25.95

Filet Steak Tips

$19.50+

Bacon Wrapped Filet

$29.00

NY Strip (12 oz.)

$20.95

Meatloaf

$17.50

Mac-N-Cheese Dinner

$15.00

Grilled Or Fried Chicken Dinner

$18.50

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$22.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Online Deliveries No Fee for deliveries to Rochester, East Rochester and Gonic All other out of town Deliveries need to be called in to the restaurant

Website

Location

50 N. Main Street, Rochester, NH 03867

Directions

Gallery
Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew image
Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew image
Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew image
Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fallen Leaf Bistro
orange star4.7 • 164
44 North Main St Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Revolution Taproom & Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,115
61 N Main St ROCHESTER, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Rochester)
orange starNo Reviews
43 North Main Street Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
MrSippy BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
184 South Main Street Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Spaulding Steak & Ale - 78 Wakefield St.
orange starNo Reviews
78 Wakefield St. Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 0312 - Rochester
orange star4.4 • 561
10 Lilac Mall Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rochester

Revolution Taproom & Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,115
61 N Main St ROCHESTER, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 0312 - Rochester
orange star4.4 • 561
10 Lilac Mall Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Fallen Leaf Bistro
orange star4.7 • 164
44 North Main St Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rochester
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Epping
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ogunquit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wells
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston