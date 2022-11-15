  • Home
Mitchell's Butchery 226 N Main St, Walnut Cove, NC 27052

No reviews yet

226 North Main Street

Walnut Cove, NC 27052

Popular Items

Boneless Pork Chops
Beef Chorizo
Mixed Variety Chicken Box

Beef

4oz Hamburger Patties

$6.50

This includes (4) ~1/4lb hamburger patties

6oz Hamburger Patties

$9.50

This includes (4) ~1/3lb hamburger patties

8oz Hamburger Patties

$6.50

This includes (2) ~1/2lb hamburger patties

Baseball Steak

$14.00

1 pack includes (2) Baseball Steaks. Varying weights.

Beef Bratwurst

$8.00

1 pack of Beef Bratwurst includes (4) Bratwurst

Beef Chorizo

$7.50

1 pack of Beef Chorizo is ~1lb

Beef for Jerky

$8.00

Beef for Stew

$8.00

Weights for this item range from ~1lb-2lb

Beef Liver

$2.00

We sell Beef Liver by the pack. Weights vary.

Beef Rack of Ribs

$6.00

1 pack includes 1 Rack of Beef Ribs. Weights vary.

Beef Shank

$5.00

Each pack includes 1 Beef Shank. Weights vary.

Beef Short Ribs

$6.00

1 pack of Beef Short Ribs includes 5-6 ribs. Weights vary.

Beef Tenderloin Roast

$18.00

Beef Tips

$8.00

1 pack of Beef Tips varies between ~1lb-2lb. Weights vary with each pack.

Bone-In Ribeye

$19.50Out of stock

1 pack includes (1) Bone-In Ribeye. Weights vary.

Bone-In Sirloin

$14.50

1 pack includes (1) Bone-In Sirloin. Weights vary.

Breakfast Steak

$8.00

1 pack includes (4) Breakfast Steaks. Weights vary.

Brisket

$9.00

Our whole Briskets vary in weight from ~6-12lb.

Chuckeye Steak

$18.00

1 pack includes (1) Chuckeye Steak. Weights vary.

Cubed Steak

$9.00

1 pack includes (4) pieces of Cubed Steak.

Denver Steak

$14.00

Filet

$22.00

1 pack includes (2) Filets. Weights vary.

Flank Steak

$10.00

Flat Iron Steak

$10.00

1 pack includes (1) Flat Iron Steak. Weights vary.

Ground Beef

$6.50

1 pack includes ~1lb of Ground Beef.

Ground Beef w/Organ Meat

$7.50

1 pack includes ~1lb of Ground Beef mixed with organ meat. The ratio is approximately 85% ground beef and 15% organ meat (heart & liver).

Ground Beef- 2lb Pack

$6.50

1 pack includes ~2lb of Ground Beef.

Marrow Bone

$3.00

Meatloaf

$8.50

1 pack includes (1) Meatloaf. Each Meatloaf is ~2lb.

Mixed Grind

$3.00

NY Strip

$18.00

Oxtail

$8.00

Picanha Steak

$14.00

Pre-seasoned Beef for Stew

$9.50

This Beef for Stew is already seasoned with our B-Rub. Weights vary.

Pre-seasoned Beef Tips

$9.50

These Beef Tips are already seasoned with our B-Rub. Weights vary.

Pre-seasoned Flank Steak

$11.50

This Flank Steak is already seasoned with our B-Rub. Weights vary.

Pre-seasoned Skirt Steak

$11.50

This Skirt Steak is already seasoned with our B-Rub. Weights vary.

Ribeye

$20.00

1 pack includes (1-2) Ribeyes. Weights vary.

Ribeye Roast

$15.00

Roast

$9.00

All of our Roasts vary in weights. Please specify what size you are looking for.

Salisbury Steak

$7.50

1 pack includes (2) Salisbury Steaks. Weights are ~3/4lb or (.75lb).

Sirloin

$15.00

Skirt Steak

$10.00

Sliced Flank Steak

$10.00

T-Bone Steak

$20.00

Tomahawk

$22.00Out of stock

Chicken

Boneless Chicken Breast

$5.50

1 pack includes (1) Chicken Breast. Each Chicken Breast is ~1lb.

Chicken Drumsticks

$4.50

1 pack includes (2) Drumsticks. Each pack of Drumsticks is ~1lb.

Chicken Tenders

$5.50

1 pack includes (4-5) Chicken Tenders. Weights vary.

Chicken Thighs

$4.50

1 pack includes (2-4) Chicken Thighs. Each pack is ~1.5lb.

Chicken Wings & Drumettes

$5.50

1 pack includes (6) Chicken Wings and Drumettes. Each pack is ~1lb.

Half Chicken

$3.00

Weights vary for half chickens around 2lb.

Whole Chicken

$3.00

Weights vary for whole chickens around ~3.5 - 4.5lb.

Pre-seasoned Chicken Breast

$7.00

This includes (1) Chicken Breast that is already seasoned with our C-Rub. Weights are ~1lb.

Pre-seasoned Chicken Tenders

$7.00

This includes (4-5) Chicken Tenders already seasoned with our C-Rub. Weights vary ~1lb.

Smithfield Pork

Armstrong Sausage

$4.00

Bone-In Pork Chops

$4.00

Boneless Pork Chops

$4.00

~3/4" thick and 1 pack includes (4) pork chops

Boston Butt

$3.00

Boston Butt Steak

$3.00

Ground Pork

$4.50

1 pack of Ground Pork is ~1lb.

Pork Belly

$5.00

Pork Chorizo

$5.00

1 pack of Pork Chorizo is ~1lb.

Pork Cubed Tenderloin

$4.00

1 pack includes (4) pieces of Cubed Tenderloin.

Pork Ribs

$5.50

Pork Sliced Ham

$4.00

Pork Tenderloin Roast

$3.00

Weights vary.

Sausage- Hot

$4.50

1 pack of Sausage is ~1lb.

Sausage- Hot Italian

$4.50

1 pack of Sausage is ~1lb.

Sausage- Medium

$4.50

1 pack of Sausage is ~1lb.

Sausage- Mild

$4.50

1 pack of Sausage is ~1lb.

Sausage- Sweet Italian

$4.50

1 pack of Sausage is ~1lb.

Sliced Pork Tenderloin

$4.00

1 pack includes (4) pieces of Pork Tenderloin.

Butchery Pork

Butchery Bone-In Pork Chops

$6.00

Butchery Boneless Pork Chops

$6.00

Butchery Chorizo

$6.50

1 pack of Chorizo is ~1lb.

Butchery Ground Pork

$6.00

1 pack of Ground Pork is ~1lb.

Butchery Ham Hock

$1.00

Butchery Ham Steak

$5.00

Butchery Pork Ribs

$6.00

Butchery Pork Roast

$5.00

Butchery Sausage-Hot

$6.00

1 pack of Sausage is ~1lb.

Butchery Sausage-Hot Italian

$6.00

1 pack of Sausage is ~1lb.

Butchery Sausage-Medium

$6.00

1 pack of Sausage is ~1lb.

Butchery Sausage-Mild

$6.00

1 pack of Sausage is ~1lb.

Butchery Sausage-Sweet Italian

$6.00

1 pack of Sausage is ~1lb.

Butchery Sliced Pork Belly

$6.00Out of stock

Butchery Whole Pork Belly

$5.00

Butchery Whole Tenderloin

$6.00

Fat Back

$3.00Out of stock

Hog Jowl

$5.00

Pork Bratwurst

$8.00

1 pack includes (4) Bratwurst.

Pork Shank

$2.00

Sausage Links

$9.00

Butchery Cubed Tenderloin

$6.00

Lamb

Ground Lamb

$8.00

Lamb Chops

$15.00

1 pack includes (2) Lamb Chops. Weights vary.

Lamb Frenched Rack

$18.00Out of stock

Lamb Sausage

$9.00

Lamb Shank

$3.00

Leg of Lamb

$12.00

Lamb Ribs

$12.00

Seafood

Catfish

$17.00

1 pack includes (1) Catfish filet. Weights vary.

Crab Cakes

$20.00

These are Maryland style crab cakes that come in a pack of 4.

Flounder

$18.00

Jumbo Scallops

$35.00

Lump Crab Meat

$35.00Out of stock

Mahi

$20.00

Medium Scallops

$29.00

Salmon

$19.00

Shrimp

$17.00

Tuna

$21.00Out of stock

Whitting

$12.00

Bright Leaf

Bright Leaf Bacon

$5.79
Bright Leaf BBQ

$5.99
Bright Leaf Chili

$3.19
Bright Leaf Hot Dogs

$5.29
Bright Leaf Red Hots

$5.29
Bright Leaf Smoked Sausage

$3.89
Bright Leaf Spiral Ham

$4.89

These hams are priced by the pound. The hams range from ~7-10lb.

Sauces/Rubs

B-Rub

$5.00

Blue Mist BBQ Sauce

$6.00

C-Rub

$5.00

Cocktail Sauce

$5.00

G-Sauce

$4.50

H-Rub

$6.00

McMasters BBQ Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

Q Sauce- Vinegar

$4.25

Q Sauce- Carolina Thick

$4.75

R-Rub

$5.00

The Butt Rub

$6.50

Grocery

Chicken Breader

$4.50
Country Ham

$8.00

Country Ham Hock

$2.00

Egg Kit

$3.00

Eggs

$4.25

Goodtimes Pickles

$5.50
Hushpuppies- With Onions

$4.00
Hushpuppies-Plain

$4.00

Luther's Summer Sausage

Seafood Breader

$4.50

Cheese

Ashe County Cheese Block- Garden Vegetable

$9.95
Ashe County Cheese Block- Habanero Cheddar

$9.95

Ashe County Cheese Block- Medium Cheddar

$9.20Out of stock
Ashe County Cheese Block- Pepper Jack

$9.95
Ashe County Cheese Block- Salsa Cheddar

$9.95
Ashe County Cheese Block- Sharp Cheddar

$9.20
Ashe County Cheese Curds

$8.00
Ashe County Cheese Spread- Garlic & Herb

$3.99Out of stock
Ashe County Gouda

$8.95
Ashe County Hoop Cheese

$8.95
Ashe County Juusto Cheese

$9.00
Goat Lady Dairy- Fig & Honey Chevre Log

$8.50
Red Clay Pimento Cheese Snack Pack- Classic

$3.00
Red Clay Pimento Cheese Snack Pack- Flamin' Jalapeno

$3.00
Red Clay Pimento Cheese Snack Pack- Hickory Smoked

$3.00
Red Clay Pimento Cheese Snack Pack- South Meets East Sriracha

$3.00
Red Clay Pimento Cheese Tub- Classic

$7.50
Red Clay Pimento Cheese Tub- Flamin' Jalapeno

$7.50
Red Clay Pimento Cheese Tub- Hickory Smoked

$7.50
Red Clay Pimento Cheese Tub- South Meets East Sriracha

$7.50

AC's Yummy Jerky

AC's Yummy Beef Jerky- BBQ

$6.65

AC's Yummy Beef Jerky- Cajun

$6.65

AC's Yummy Beef Jerky- Cracked Pepper

$6.65

AC's Yummy Beef Jerky- Hot

$6.65

AC's Yummy Beef Jerky- Hot Brown Sugar Bourbon

$6.65

AC's Yummy Beef Jerky- Regular

$6.65

AC's Yummy Beef Jerky- Sweet Honey BBQ

$6.65

AC's Yummy Beef Jerky- Teriyaki

$6.65

AC's Yummy Beef Jerky- Wild West

$6.65

AC's Yummy Beef Sticks- Mild

$3.75

AC's Yummy Beef Sticks- Spicy

$3.75

Bacon

Pork Smokehouse Sliced Bacon

$5.50

Premium Hickory Smoked Bacon

$5.50

Boxes

10LB Hamburger Box

$62.00

10 packs of ~1lb Ground Beef

10LB Sausage Box

$42.00

10 packs of ~1lb Sausage (Your choice of Mild, Medium, Hot, Chorizo, Sweet Italian, or Hot Italian) Please type your flavor choice in the comment box.

20LB Hamburger Box

$124.00

20 packs of ~1lb Ground Beef

Basic Box

$60.00

1 High Dollar Steak Pack (~$18) (Filled by what is available of: Filet, NY Strip, T-Bone, Ribeye, Chuckeye, Sirloin) 1 Low Dollar Steak Pack (~$9.50) (Filled by what is available of: Cubed, Flank, Flat Iron, Skirt, Breakfast) 5 Packs of ~1lb Ground Beef (~$32.50)

Boneless Chicken Box

$31.00

2 Packs of Chicken Breasts (~$11) 2 Packs of Chicken Tenders (~$11) 2 Packs of Chicken Thighs (~$9)

Breakfast Box

$40.00

1 Pack of Breakfast Steaks (~$8) 2 Packs of Breakfast Sausage Links (~$18) (Your choice of mild, medium, or hot) 2 Packs of Bright Leaf Bacon ($11.58) 1 Dozen Farm Fresh Eggs ($4) Please type your choice for sausage link flavor in the comment box.

Busy Days Box

$100.00

2 Packs of Pork Chops (~$12) 2 Packs of Chicken Tenders (~$11) 2 Packs of Chicken Breasts (~$11) 2 Packs of Ground Beef ($13) 2 Packs of Stew Beef (~$18) 1 Roast (~$22) (Filled by what is available of: Chuck, Pot, Sirloin Tip, Eye of Round, Rump, London Broil) 1 Meatloaf (~$17)

Chef's Delight Box

$66.00

1 Roast (~$22) (Filled by what is available of: Chuck, Pot, Sirloin Tip, Eye of Round, Rump, London Broil) 1 Pack of Flank/Skirt Steak (~$10) 1 Pack of Cubed Steak (~$9) 1 Pack of Stew Beef (~$10) 1 Pack of Short Ribs (~$15)

FALL in Love with Mitchell's Butchery

$73.00

1 Pack of BBQ 2 Packs of Salisbury Steak (2 per pack) 2 Chuckeye Steaks 1 Pack Beef Tips 1 Pack Pork Chops (Bone-in/Boneless)

Griller's Delight Box

$90.00

2 High Dollar Steak Packs(~$36) (Filled by what is available of: Filet, NY Strip, T-Bone, Ribeye, Chuckeye, Sirloin) 1 Pack of (Bone-In/Boneless) Pork Chops (~$8) 2 Packs of Chicken Breasts (~$11) 2 Packs of 6oz Hamburger Patties ($19) 2 Packs of Bright Leaf Hot Dogs ($10.58) 1 Pack of Bright Leaf Bacon ($5.79)

Mixed Variety Chicken Box

$63.00

2 Packs of Chicken Breasts (~$11) 2 Packs of Chicken Tenders (~$11) 2 Packs of Chicken Thighs (~$9) 2 Packs of Chicken Wings & Drumettes (~$11) 2 Packs of Chicken Drumsticks (~$9) 1 Whole Chicken OR 2 Half Chickens (~$12) Please put whether you would like 1 Whole Chicken OR 2 Half Chickens in the comment box.

No Bones About It Box

$63.00

2 Packs of Boneless Pork Chops (~$12) 2 Packs of Chicken Tenders (~$11) 2 Packs of Chicken Breasts (~$11) 2 Packs of Cubed Steak (~$16) 2 Packs of Ground Beef ($13)

Ribs Box

$41.00

1 Pack of Pork Ribs (~$14) 1 Pack of Beef Ribs (~$18) (Your choice of plate ribs, short ribs, OR rack of ribs) 1 R-Rub ($5) 1 Q-Sauce ($4.50) (Your choice of Vinegar BBQ sauce OR Carolina Thick BBQ sauce)

Seafood Box

$52.00

1 Pack of Crab cakes ($20) 1 Pack of Shrimp (~$10) 1 Pack of Flounder (~$9) 1 Bag of Frozen Hushpuppies ($4) 1 Bag of Seafood Breader ($4.50) 1 Bottle of Cocktail Sauce ($5)

Simple Supper Box

$51.00

1 Meatloaf (~$17) 2 Packs of Salisbury Steak (~$12) 1 Pack of Pre-seasoned Chicken Tenders (~$7) 1 Pack of (Pork OR Beef) Bratwurst (~$6) 1 Pack of 6oz Hamburger Patties ($9.50) Please put what type of bratwurst you would like in the comment box.

Smokin' Box

$105.00

1 Brisket (~$65) 1 Boston Butt (~$10.50) 1 The 'Butt' Rub ($6.50) 1 Pack of Whole Pork Belly (~$12) 1 Whole OR 2 Half Chickens (~$12) Please put whether you would like 1 Whole chicken OR 2 Half chickens in the comment box.

Tailgate Box

$30.00

2 Packs of 4oz Hamburger Patties ($13) 1 Pack of Bright Leaf Hot Dogs ($5.29) 1 Pack of (Beef OR Pork) Bratwurst (~$6) 1 Pack of Sausage (~$4.50) (Your choice of Mild, Medium, Hot, Chorizo, Sweet Italian, or Hot Italian) 1 Pack of Bright Leaf Chili ($3.19) Please put which type of bratwurst and sausage flavor you would like in the comment box.

The Cove Box

$47.00

This box includes: 2lb of Ground Beef 2 Chicken Breasts 2 Packs Flat Iron Steak 1 Pack Pork Chops (Bone-in/boneless)

Winter Comfort Box

$60.00

1 Roast (~$22) (Filled by what is available of: Chuck, Pot, Sirloin Tip, Eye of Round, Rump, London Broil) 2 Packs of Stew Beef (~$20) 2 Packs of Cubed Steak (~$18)

SEMS

SEMS T-Shirt

$15.00+

SEMS Hat

$20.00

SEMS Decal

$5.00

SSHS/FFA

SSHS T-Shirt

$15.00+

FFA T-Shirt

$15.00+

Mitchell's Gear

Mitchell's Hat

$20.00

Mitchell's Long Sleeve T Shirt

$15.00

Mitchell's Short Sleeve T Shirt

$10.00

Mitchell's Water Bottle

$16.00

Thermal Bag

$4.00+

Mitchell's Sweatshirt

$25.00

NEW logo Mitchell's T-Shirt

$20.00

Knives

Knife

$5.00

Sharpening Stone

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stop by and see us at Mitchell's Butchery! MEAT. EAT. REPEAT.

Website

Location

226 North Main Street, Walnut Cove, NC 27052

Directions

