- Home
- /
- Walnut Cove
- /
- Mitchell's Butchery - 226 N Main St, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Mitchell's Butchery 226 N Main St, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
No reviews yet
226 North Main Street
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Beef
4oz Hamburger Patties
This includes (4) ~1/4lb hamburger patties
6oz Hamburger Patties
This includes (4) ~1/3lb hamburger patties
8oz Hamburger Patties
This includes (2) ~1/2lb hamburger patties
Baseball Steak
1 pack includes (2) Baseball Steaks. Varying weights.
Beef Bratwurst
1 pack of Beef Bratwurst includes (4) Bratwurst
Beef Chorizo
1 pack of Beef Chorizo is ~1lb
Beef for Jerky
Beef for Stew
Weights for this item range from ~1lb-2lb
Beef Liver
We sell Beef Liver by the pack. Weights vary.
Beef Rack of Ribs
1 pack includes 1 Rack of Beef Ribs. Weights vary.
Beef Shank
Each pack includes 1 Beef Shank. Weights vary.
Beef Short Ribs
1 pack of Beef Short Ribs includes 5-6 ribs. Weights vary.
Beef Tenderloin Roast
Beef Tips
1 pack of Beef Tips varies between ~1lb-2lb. Weights vary with each pack.
Bone-In Ribeye
1 pack includes (1) Bone-In Ribeye. Weights vary.
Bone-In Sirloin
1 pack includes (1) Bone-In Sirloin. Weights vary.
Breakfast Steak
1 pack includes (4) Breakfast Steaks. Weights vary.
Brisket
Our whole Briskets vary in weight from ~6-12lb.
Chuckeye Steak
1 pack includes (1) Chuckeye Steak. Weights vary.
Cubed Steak
1 pack includes (4) pieces of Cubed Steak.
Denver Steak
Filet
1 pack includes (2) Filets. Weights vary.
Flank Steak
Flat Iron Steak
1 pack includes (1) Flat Iron Steak. Weights vary.
Ground Beef
1 pack includes ~1lb of Ground Beef.
Ground Beef w/Organ Meat
1 pack includes ~1lb of Ground Beef mixed with organ meat. The ratio is approximately 85% ground beef and 15% organ meat (heart & liver).
Ground Beef- 2lb Pack
1 pack includes ~2lb of Ground Beef.
Marrow Bone
Meatloaf
1 pack includes (1) Meatloaf. Each Meatloaf is ~2lb.
Mixed Grind
NY Strip
Oxtail
Picanha Steak
Pre-seasoned Beef for Stew
This Beef for Stew is already seasoned with our B-Rub. Weights vary.
Pre-seasoned Beef Tips
These Beef Tips are already seasoned with our B-Rub. Weights vary.
Pre-seasoned Flank Steak
This Flank Steak is already seasoned with our B-Rub. Weights vary.
Pre-seasoned Skirt Steak
This Skirt Steak is already seasoned with our B-Rub. Weights vary.
Ribeye
1 pack includes (1-2) Ribeyes. Weights vary.
Ribeye Roast
Roast
All of our Roasts vary in weights. Please specify what size you are looking for.
Salisbury Steak
1 pack includes (2) Salisbury Steaks. Weights are ~3/4lb or (.75lb).
Sirloin
Skirt Steak
Sliced Flank Steak
T-Bone Steak
Tomahawk
Chicken
Boneless Chicken Breast
1 pack includes (1) Chicken Breast. Each Chicken Breast is ~1lb.
Chicken Drumsticks
1 pack includes (2) Drumsticks. Each pack of Drumsticks is ~1lb.
Chicken Tenders
1 pack includes (4-5) Chicken Tenders. Weights vary.
Chicken Thighs
1 pack includes (2-4) Chicken Thighs. Each pack is ~1.5lb.
Chicken Wings & Drumettes
1 pack includes (6) Chicken Wings and Drumettes. Each pack is ~1lb.
Half Chicken
Weights vary for half chickens around 2lb.
Whole Chicken
Weights vary for whole chickens around ~3.5 - 4.5lb.
Pre-seasoned Chicken Breast
This includes (1) Chicken Breast that is already seasoned with our C-Rub. Weights are ~1lb.
Pre-seasoned Chicken Tenders
This includes (4-5) Chicken Tenders already seasoned with our C-Rub. Weights vary ~1lb.
Smithfield Pork
Armstrong Sausage
Bone-In Pork Chops
Boneless Pork Chops
~3/4" thick and 1 pack includes (4) pork chops
Boston Butt
Boston Butt Steak
Ground Pork
1 pack of Ground Pork is ~1lb.
Pork Belly
Pork Chorizo
1 pack of Pork Chorizo is ~1lb.
Pork Cubed Tenderloin
1 pack includes (4) pieces of Cubed Tenderloin.
Pork Ribs
Pork Sliced Ham
Pork Tenderloin Roast
Weights vary.
Sausage- Hot
1 pack of Sausage is ~1lb.
Sausage- Hot Italian
1 pack of Sausage is ~1lb.
Sausage- Medium
1 pack of Sausage is ~1lb.
Sausage- Mild
1 pack of Sausage is ~1lb.
Sausage- Sweet Italian
1 pack of Sausage is ~1lb.
Sliced Pork Tenderloin
1 pack includes (4) pieces of Pork Tenderloin.
Butchery Pork
Butchery Bone-In Pork Chops
Butchery Boneless Pork Chops
Butchery Chorizo
1 pack of Chorizo is ~1lb.
Butchery Ground Pork
1 pack of Ground Pork is ~1lb.
Butchery Ham Hock
Butchery Ham Steak
Butchery Pork Ribs
Butchery Pork Roast
Butchery Sausage-Hot
1 pack of Sausage is ~1lb.
Butchery Sausage-Hot Italian
1 pack of Sausage is ~1lb.
Butchery Sausage-Medium
1 pack of Sausage is ~1lb.
Butchery Sausage-Mild
1 pack of Sausage is ~1lb.
Butchery Sausage-Sweet Italian
1 pack of Sausage is ~1lb.
Butchery Sliced Pork Belly
Butchery Whole Pork Belly
Butchery Whole Tenderloin
Fat Back
Hog Jowl
Pork Bratwurst
1 pack includes (4) Bratwurst.
Pork Shank
Sausage Links
Butchery Cubed Tenderloin
Lamb
Seafood
Bright Leaf
Sauces/Rubs
Grocery
Cheese
Ashe County Cheese Block- Garden Vegetable
Ashe County Cheese Block- Habanero Cheddar
Ashe County Cheese Block- Medium Cheddar
Ashe County Cheese Block- Pepper Jack
Ashe County Cheese Block- Salsa Cheddar
Ashe County Cheese Block- Sharp Cheddar
Ashe County Cheese Curds
Ashe County Cheese Spread- Garlic & Herb
Ashe County Gouda
Ashe County Hoop Cheese
Ashe County Juusto Cheese
Goat Lady Dairy- Fig & Honey Chevre Log
Red Clay Pimento Cheese Snack Pack- Classic
Red Clay Pimento Cheese Snack Pack- Flamin' Jalapeno
Red Clay Pimento Cheese Snack Pack- Hickory Smoked
Red Clay Pimento Cheese Snack Pack- South Meets East Sriracha
Red Clay Pimento Cheese Tub- Classic
Red Clay Pimento Cheese Tub- Flamin' Jalapeno
Red Clay Pimento Cheese Tub- Hickory Smoked
Red Clay Pimento Cheese Tub- South Meets East Sriracha
AC's Yummy Jerky
AC's Yummy Beef Jerky- BBQ
AC's Yummy Beef Jerky- Cajun
AC's Yummy Beef Jerky- Cracked Pepper
AC's Yummy Beef Jerky- Hot
AC's Yummy Beef Jerky- Hot Brown Sugar Bourbon
AC's Yummy Beef Jerky- Regular
AC's Yummy Beef Jerky- Sweet Honey BBQ
AC's Yummy Beef Jerky- Teriyaki
AC's Yummy Beef Jerky- Wild West
AC's Yummy Beef Sticks- Mild
AC's Yummy Beef Sticks- Spicy
Boxes
10LB Hamburger Box
10 packs of ~1lb Ground Beef
10LB Sausage Box
10 packs of ~1lb Sausage (Your choice of Mild, Medium, Hot, Chorizo, Sweet Italian, or Hot Italian) Please type your flavor choice in the comment box.
20LB Hamburger Box
20 packs of ~1lb Ground Beef
Basic Box
1 High Dollar Steak Pack (~$18) (Filled by what is available of: Filet, NY Strip, T-Bone, Ribeye, Chuckeye, Sirloin) 1 Low Dollar Steak Pack (~$9.50) (Filled by what is available of: Cubed, Flank, Flat Iron, Skirt, Breakfast) 5 Packs of ~1lb Ground Beef (~$32.50)
Boneless Chicken Box
2 Packs of Chicken Breasts (~$11) 2 Packs of Chicken Tenders (~$11) 2 Packs of Chicken Thighs (~$9)
Breakfast Box
1 Pack of Breakfast Steaks (~$8) 2 Packs of Breakfast Sausage Links (~$18) (Your choice of mild, medium, or hot) 2 Packs of Bright Leaf Bacon ($11.58) 1 Dozen Farm Fresh Eggs ($4) Please type your choice for sausage link flavor in the comment box.
Busy Days Box
2 Packs of Pork Chops (~$12) 2 Packs of Chicken Tenders (~$11) 2 Packs of Chicken Breasts (~$11) 2 Packs of Ground Beef ($13) 2 Packs of Stew Beef (~$18) 1 Roast (~$22) (Filled by what is available of: Chuck, Pot, Sirloin Tip, Eye of Round, Rump, London Broil) 1 Meatloaf (~$17)
Chef's Delight Box
1 Roast (~$22) (Filled by what is available of: Chuck, Pot, Sirloin Tip, Eye of Round, Rump, London Broil) 1 Pack of Flank/Skirt Steak (~$10) 1 Pack of Cubed Steak (~$9) 1 Pack of Stew Beef (~$10) 1 Pack of Short Ribs (~$15)
FALL in Love with Mitchell's Butchery
1 Pack of BBQ 2 Packs of Salisbury Steak (2 per pack) 2 Chuckeye Steaks 1 Pack Beef Tips 1 Pack Pork Chops (Bone-in/Boneless)
Griller's Delight Box
2 High Dollar Steak Packs(~$36) (Filled by what is available of: Filet, NY Strip, T-Bone, Ribeye, Chuckeye, Sirloin) 1 Pack of (Bone-In/Boneless) Pork Chops (~$8) 2 Packs of Chicken Breasts (~$11) 2 Packs of 6oz Hamburger Patties ($19) 2 Packs of Bright Leaf Hot Dogs ($10.58) 1 Pack of Bright Leaf Bacon ($5.79)
Mixed Variety Chicken Box
2 Packs of Chicken Breasts (~$11) 2 Packs of Chicken Tenders (~$11) 2 Packs of Chicken Thighs (~$9) 2 Packs of Chicken Wings & Drumettes (~$11) 2 Packs of Chicken Drumsticks (~$9) 1 Whole Chicken OR 2 Half Chickens (~$12) Please put whether you would like 1 Whole Chicken OR 2 Half Chickens in the comment box.
No Bones About It Box
2 Packs of Boneless Pork Chops (~$12) 2 Packs of Chicken Tenders (~$11) 2 Packs of Chicken Breasts (~$11) 2 Packs of Cubed Steak (~$16) 2 Packs of Ground Beef ($13)
Ribs Box
1 Pack of Pork Ribs (~$14) 1 Pack of Beef Ribs (~$18) (Your choice of plate ribs, short ribs, OR rack of ribs) 1 R-Rub ($5) 1 Q-Sauce ($4.50) (Your choice of Vinegar BBQ sauce OR Carolina Thick BBQ sauce)
Seafood Box
1 Pack of Crab cakes ($20) 1 Pack of Shrimp (~$10) 1 Pack of Flounder (~$9) 1 Bag of Frozen Hushpuppies ($4) 1 Bag of Seafood Breader ($4.50) 1 Bottle of Cocktail Sauce ($5)
Simple Supper Box
1 Meatloaf (~$17) 2 Packs of Salisbury Steak (~$12) 1 Pack of Pre-seasoned Chicken Tenders (~$7) 1 Pack of (Pork OR Beef) Bratwurst (~$6) 1 Pack of 6oz Hamburger Patties ($9.50) Please put what type of bratwurst you would like in the comment box.
Smokin' Box
1 Brisket (~$65) 1 Boston Butt (~$10.50) 1 The 'Butt' Rub ($6.50) 1 Pack of Whole Pork Belly (~$12) 1 Whole OR 2 Half Chickens (~$12) Please put whether you would like 1 Whole chicken OR 2 Half chickens in the comment box.
Tailgate Box
2 Packs of 4oz Hamburger Patties ($13) 1 Pack of Bright Leaf Hot Dogs ($5.29) 1 Pack of (Beef OR Pork) Bratwurst (~$6) 1 Pack of Sausage (~$4.50) (Your choice of Mild, Medium, Hot, Chorizo, Sweet Italian, or Hot Italian) 1 Pack of Bright Leaf Chili ($3.19) Please put which type of bratwurst and sausage flavor you would like in the comment box.
The Cove Box
This box includes: 2lb of Ground Beef 2 Chicken Breasts 2 Packs Flat Iron Steak 1 Pack Pork Chops (Bone-in/boneless)
Winter Comfort Box
1 Roast (~$22) (Filled by what is available of: Chuck, Pot, Sirloin Tip, Eye of Round, Rump, London Broil) 2 Packs of Stew Beef (~$20) 2 Packs of Cubed Steak (~$18)
Mitchell's Gear
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Stop by and see us at Mitchell's Butchery! MEAT. EAT. REPEAT.
226 North Main Street, Walnut Cove, NC 27052