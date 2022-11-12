Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mitch's Tavern 2426 Hillsborough St

review star

No reviews yet

2426 Hillsborough St

Raleigh, NC 27603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mitchs Reuben
London Broil
Cuban

Sandwiches

B L T

$9.99

Chicken Salad Pita

$8.99

Cuban

$9.99

Green Tomato and Pimento

$9.99

Hidlay Hoagie

$10.99

Jesse Helms

$9.99

London Broil

$11.99

Mitchs Reuben

$9.99

Plain Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Tuna Salad Pita

$8.99

Turkey Pita Melt

$9.99

Turkey Reuben

$9.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$3.99+

Greek Salad

$4.99+

House Salad

$3.99+

Louis Pappas

$11.99

Wedge Salad

$8.99

Chili/Soups

Bowl of Gumbo

$5.99

Cup of Gumbo

$3.99

Rodolpho Pasta

$9.99

Spicy Beef Chili

$3.99+

Veggie Chili

$3.99+

Shareables

Biscuit Bites

$7.99

Chili Nachos

$10.99

Hummus Trio

$9.99Out of stock

Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$8.99

Summer Platter

$9.99

Hummus and Pita

$6.99

Sides

Basket O Chips

$1.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Cup Of Rice

$2.99

Extra Pita Bread

$1.49

Mitchs Mac

$2.99

Side Chicken Salad

$3.99

Side Potato Salad

$3.99

Side Tuna Salad

$3.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

$6.99

Brownie Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Mixed Berry Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Apple Crisp

$6.99Out of stock

Birthday Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Cream Sandwich

$4.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$5.99

Daily Specials

Tomato Soup Cup

$3.99

White

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay

$8.00

Alverdi Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Fernlands Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

J. Lohr Riesling

$8.00

Split/Mini Bottle Brut

$8.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$22.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

Bottle Riesling

$24.00

Bottle Brut

$22.00

Pitcher White Sangria

$20.00

Red

Athena Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Los Cardos Malbec

$8.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$8.00

Bottle Cabernet

$26.00

Bottle Malbec

$24.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$22.00

Pitcher Red Sangria

$20.00

Quarters

Quarters

$1.00

Shirts/Hats

Red T Shirt

$20.00+

Black Racer Back

$20.00+

Bucket Hat

$20.00

Red Racer Back

$20.00+

College Grill

College Grill Deposit

$400.00

Print

Mitch's Print

$50.00

Soft Drinks

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Pepsi

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Ginger Ale

$2.29

Tonic

$2.29

Sierra Mist

$2.29

Juice

$2.29

Soda Water

Coffee

$2.29

Bottle Cheerwine

$3.49

Ginger Beer

$2.29

Red Bull

$4.00

Emp Red Bull

$2.00

FRIDAY DRINKS

4$ FIREBALL SHOT

$4.00

3$ BUD

$3.00

3$ BUDLIGHT

$3.00

3$. ULTRA

$3.00

3$ HIGHLIFE

$3.00

3$ YEUNGLING

$3.00

3$ ANGRY ORCHARD

$3.00

3$ WHITE CLAW MANGO

$3.00

3$ WHITE CLAW BC

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Serving up the best for nearly 50 years..

Location

2426 Hillsborough St, Raleigh, NC 27603

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2512 Hillsborough St Raleigh, NC 27607
View restaurantnext
Bul Box - Hillsborough St.
orange starNo Reviews
2526 Hillsborough St #100 Raleigh, NC 27607
View restaurantnext
Oak City Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2906 Hillsborough Street Raleigh, NC 27606
View restaurantnext
Cha House Raleigh - Raleigh
orange starNo Reviews
3001 Hillsborough St Raleigh, NC 27607
View restaurantnext
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
105 Friendly Drive Suite 101 Raleigh, NC 27607
View restaurantnext
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila - Hillsborough/NC State
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Hillsborough St #110 Raleigh, NC 27607
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston