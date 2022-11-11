Main picView gallery

Mithaas Mithaas North Brunswick

review star

No reviews yet

1463 FINNEGANS LANE

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ 08902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Quick Bite

1 Pc Kachori

$4.00

Aloo Papri Chaat

$8.95

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$8.95

Bhel Puri

$8.95

BREAD PAKORA

$8.95

Chaat Thali

$16.95

Dabeli

$9.95

Dahi Batata Puri

$8.95

Dahi Bhalla

$8.95

Dhokla Plate

$6.95

Jalebi Plate

$6.95

Kashmiri Aloo Tikki

$8.95

Khandvi Plate

$6.95

Masala Fries

$5.95

Mirchi Bhaji

$8.95

Mix. Veg. Pakora

$8.95

Moong Dal Kachori

$6.50

Pani Puri

$8.95

Pyaaz Kachori

$6.50

Raj Kachori Chaat

$8.95

S/W Kachori

$7.00

Samosa 2 Pcs

$4.00

Samosa Channa Chaat

$8.95

Sev Batata Puri

$8.95

Sev Puri Dahi Puri (SPDP)

$8.95

Samosa 1 Pc

$2.00

Tokri Chaat

$8.95

Sandwiches

Bombay Veg. Grilled

$9.95

Chili Cheese Toast

$8.95

Falafal

$9.95

Grilled Panini

$11.95

Methi Pakora

$8.95

Mini Cheese Toast

$9.95

Mithaas Special Club

$10.95

Mithaas spl Wrap

$9.95

Shahi S/w

$10.95

Veg. Burger

$10.95

Jumbo Sanwich

$12.95

Jain Meals

Jain Channa Bhatura

$12.95

Jain Pao Bhaji

$11.95

Mini Veg Burger

$9.95

Mini Meals

Bedmi Poori Bhaji

$11.95

Channa Bhatura

$12.95

Gobhi Masala Roll

$10.95

Khasta Kachori W/alu Bhaji

$9.95

Makki Saag

$12.95

Missi Roti Dal Makhni

$12.95

Pnr Kathi Roll

$11.95

PAO 2 PC

$2.95

Pao Bhaji

$11.95

Pao Bhaji Amul Cheese

$12.95

Roomali Roti Veg Keema

$11.95

Samosa Pao

$9.95

Veg Biryani

$12.95

Wada Pao

$9.95

North Indian Curry

Aloo Gobhi Masala

$11.95

Chana Masala

$12.95

Dal Makhani

$12.95

Dal Tadka

$12.95

Malai Kofta

$13.95

Palak Paneer

$13.95

Paneer Makhani

$13.95

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.95

Parathas Platters

Aloo Piyaz Paratha

$11.95

Gobhi Paratha

$11.95

Mooli Paratha

$11.95

Chili Cheese Paratha platter

$11.95

Hara Bhara Paratha

$11.95

Paneer Paratha

$12.95

Thali's

Kulcha Thali

$14.95

Gujarati Thali

$15.95

Mithaas Special Thali

$15.95

Navaratri Thali

$16.95

Soya Cury Combo

$14.95

Sabut Dana Khichdi

$9.95

4 Pc Kala Poori

$6.00

Tawa Alu Chaat

$9.95

Mothers Day Thali

$17.95

Sabut Dana Wada

$9.95

Tandoori Se

Naan

$3.95

Tandoori Roti

$3.95

Laccha Paratha

$3.95

Garlic Naan

$3.95

Roomali Roti Pcs

$3.95

Stuffed Kulcha

$4.95

Stuffed Paratha

$4.95

Tandoori Pnr Tikka

$13.95

Veg Seekh Kebab

$11.95

Soy Chops

$13.95

chapati

$2.00

Plan Pratha

$4.95

South Indian Fare

Cheese Dosa

$12.95

Cheese Uttapam

$12.95

Chef Special Dosa

$13.95

Chocolate Dosa

$9.95

Dosa Rava Paneer Masala

$12.95

Idli 4 pc

$9.95

Idli Vada combo

$9.95

Masala Dosa

$11.95

Medu Vada

$9.95

Mysore Masala Dosa

$11.95

Mysore Plain Dosa

$10.95

Onion Masala Dosa

$11.95

O.R. Masala Dosa

$12.95

O.R. Plain

$11.95

Onion Tomato Chili Uttapam

$12.95

Onion Uttapam

$11.95

Paneer 65

$12.95

Paneer Dosa

$12.95

Plain dosa

$10.95

Rava Masala Dosa

$12.95

Rava Plain Dosa

$11.95

SAMBHAR

$2.50

Spring Dosa

$13.95

Paper Dosa

$14.95

Veg.uttapam

$11.95

Veg. Uttapam

$11.95

Dosa Plater

$15.95

Masala Woda

$9.95

Indo-Chinese

Chilli Garlic Noodles

$11.95

Chilli Garlic Rice

$11.95

Chilli Paneer (Dry)

$12.95

Chilli Paneer (Gravy)

$12.95

Gobhi M (Dry)

$11.95

Gobhi M( Gravy)

$11.95

Kids Noodle

$9.95

Manch Rice

$11.95

Manchow Soup

$6.95

Schezwan Fried Rice

$11.95

Shezwan Noodle

$11.95

Sweet Corn Soup

$6.95

Veg Fried Rice

$11.95

Veg Hakka Noodle

$11.95

Veg M (Dry)

$11.95

Veg M (Gravy)

$11.95

Veg Noodles

$11.95

Veg Spring Roll

$8.95

Veg. Chilli In Garlic Sauce

$12.95

Sweet Temptations

Badam Halwa

$5.95

Bengali Sweet Pc

$3.50

Chenna Kheer

$5.95

Dry Sweet Pc

$1.50

Gajar Halwa

$5.95

Gur Rasmali

$5.95

Malai Kulfi

$4.95

Malpua Rabri

$5.95

Mango Kulfi

$4.95

Gulab Jamun

$4.95

Moong Dal Halwa

$5.95

Pista Kulfi With Falooda

$5.95

Rabdi Spl

$5.95

Rasgulla

$4.95

Mithai 11.95 LB

$11.95

Mithai 12.95 LB

$12.95

Mithai 13.95 LB

$13.95

Mithai 15.00 LB

$15.00

FANCY BOX 22

$22.00

FANCY BOX 25

$25.00

FANCY BOX35

$35.00

FANCY BOX 40

$40.00

FANCY BOX 45

$45.00

FANCY BOX 50

$50.00

FANCY BOX 55

$55.00

FANCY BOX 6

$60.00

Side

1 PC BHATURA

$2.95

PAO 2 PC

$2.95

1 PC ROOMALI

$3.95

1 PC Chapati

$2.00

1 PLAIN RICE

$2.95

1 THALI REFIL

$2.50

4 PC POORI

$3.95

MAKKI ROTI Pcs

$3.95

Raita

$2.95

Missi Roti 1 Pcs

$3.95

Samber 16oz

$5.95

Chatni

$7.95

Thirst Quenchers

Aam Panna

$4.50

Badam Milk

$5.95

Badshahi Falooda

$5.95

Coke

$2.50

Cold Coffee wth Ice Cream

$5.95

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fresh Lime

$3.95

Limca

$2.50

Madras Coffee

$2.50

Mango Lassi

$4.50

Masala Lassi

$4.50

Masala Soda

$3.95

Masala Tea

$2.50

Milk Shake

$5.95

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Lassi

$4.50

Thumpsup

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Small Tray

SMALL TRAY

$55.00

Large Tray

LARGE TRAY

$95.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1463 FINNEGANS LANE, NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ 08902

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bikanervala Kendall Park
orange star3.7 • 869
3000 Route 27 Kendall Park, NJ 08824
View restaurantnext
Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
orange starNo Reviews
1463 FINNEGANS LANE NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
El Toro Loco - Kendall Park
orange starNo Reviews
3000 NJ-27 Kendall Park, NJ 08824
View restaurantnext
The Rose - 3151 State Route 27, Franklin Park, New Jersey 08823
orange starNo Reviews
3151 Lincoln Highway Franklin Park, NJ 08823
View restaurantnext
Samudhra
orange starNo Reviews
3391 NJ-27 Franklin Park, NJ 08823
View restaurantnext
Confectionately Yours
orange star4.6 • 1,613
3391 State Route 27 Ste 121 Franklin Park, NJ 08823
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in NORTH BRUNSWICK

Jamba - 000817 - Shoppes at North Brunswick
orange star4.3 • 569
652 Shoppes Blvd. North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
North Brunswick Pizza
orange star4.0 • 356
408 Renaissance Rd North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
B2 Bistro + Bar - North Brunswick
orange star4.2 • 350
230 Washington Pl North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near NORTH BRUNSWICK
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
New Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Piscataway
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Kendall Park
review star
Avg 3.7 (3 restaurants)
Hillsborough
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Edison
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Metuchen
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Old Bridge
review star
No reviews yet
Parlin
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston