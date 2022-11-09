Main picView gallery

Mithai & Chai 345 E. Cady St.

345 E. Cady St.

Northville, MI 48167

Popular Items

Tandoori Chicken Panini
Samosa
CHA- House Chai Tea Latte

Naan Paninis

Tandoori Chicken Panini

Tandoori Chicken Panini

$9.50

Boldly flavored tandoori-style spiced chicken with mozzarella cheese topped with onions and house chutney. Pressed panini-style with naan bread. Served with house chutney.

Chicken Tikka Panini

Chicken Tikka Panini

$9.50

Chicken in a bold, thick sauce is topped with our blended cheese blend, onions, peppers and sauce. Pressed panini-style with naan bread. Served with house chutney.

Paneer Tikka Panini

Paneer Tikka Panini

$9.50

Indian cheese marinated in tikka sauce topped with pepper jack, onions, peppers and tomatoes. Pressed panini-style and served with house chutney.

Hot Wraps

Tandoori Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Chicken Tikka Wrap

$9.50

Paneer Tikka Wrap

$9.50

Aloo Wrap

$9.50

Cold Wraps

Tandoori Chicken Wrap

Tandoori Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Tandoori spiced chicken with mozzarella cheese topped wrapped with onions, tomato, lettuce and house chutney. Wrapped in a tortilla and served cold. Served with house chutney.

Chicken Tikka Masala Wrap

Chicken Tikka Masala Wrap

$9.50

Spicy, creamy chicken tikka and cheese with tomatoes, onions, peppers, lettuce and tikka sauce. Wrapped in a tortilla and served cold. Served with our house tikka dip.

Paneer Tikka Wrap

Paneer Tikka Wrap

$9.50

Indian cheese marinated in tikka sauce wrapped with pepper jack, onions, peppers, tomatoes and lettuce. Wrapped in a tortilla and served with a tikka dip.

Aloo Wrap

$9.50

Lunch Entrees

Chicken Biryani

$6.00+

Indian Noodles

$5.50+

Lentil Soup

$3.50+

Meal Deal

$12.00

Salads

Tandoori Chicken Salad

Tandoori Chicken Salad

$9.50

Tandoori spiced chicken over a bed of lettuce, onion, pepper and tomato with spiced creamy tandoori dressing.

Chana Chaat Side Salad

Chana Chaat Side Salad

$5.50

Spiced chick peas, cucumbers, potatoes, onions and peppers, served over lettuce with spiced dressing and crispy papri topping.

Kachumber Side Salad

Kachumber Side Salad

$5.50

Delicious Indian classic no-leaf salad, this salad is smaller in size than the leaf salads, but is just as filling. Made from cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, green chiles and spices, tossed in our lemon dressing.

Sides & Snacks

Samosa

Samosa

$4.25

Our healthy baked version of the favorite traditional vegetarian snack. Spiced potato filled bread makes a warm treat.

Naan & Corn Masala dip

Naan & Corn Masala dip

$5.50

Indian bread wedges with our signature creamy spiced dip.

Naan

$4.25

Garlic Naan

$4.25

Sweet Naan

$4.25

Rice Pudding

$5.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Soup

Lentil Soup - Cup

$3.50

Lentil Soup - Bowl

$5.50

SOD - Cup

$3.50

SOD - Bowl

$5.50

Specials

Egg Curry

$8.50Out of stock

Samosa Chaat

$8.50Out of stock

Baked Goods

Pumpkin Bread

$2.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffins

$2.99

Chai Muffins

$1.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.50

Apple Pie Samosas

$4.25Out of stock

Coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$2.25+

Deep, dark and delicious espresso coffee made from Detroit Bold's signature roast.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Espresso with steamed milk and foam.

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$3.25+

Espresso with hot steamed milk.

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso with water.

Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

House Detroit Bold coffee brewed fresh throughout the day.

Iced Coffee

$2.00+

Indian Spiced Coffee

$3.25+

Sweet Sips

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Chocolate Grenache Latte

$4.25+

Vanilla Spiced Latte

$4.25+

Almond Toffee Cafe Latte

$4.25+

Peppermint Cafe Latte

$4.25+

Lavender Spiced Latte

$4.25+

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$4.25+

Autumn Pistachio Latte

$4.25+

Butter Pecan Macchiato

$4.25+

Caramel Cappuccino

$4.25+

Cinnamon Cappuccino

$4.25+

Hot Tea

CHA- House Chai Tea Latte

$3.25+

Masala chai latte (or spiced tea latte), the traditional Indian spiced tea, using our family's freshly ground spice blend added to bold black tea with milk.

Iced Cha Latte

$3.25+

London Fog Latte

$3.25+

Sweet Earl Grey tea with steamed milk and vanilla.

Golden Milk Latte

$3.25+

Peppermint Tea Latte

$3.25+

Original Chai Tea

$3.00+

Double Spice Chai

$3.00+

Assam Tea

$3.00+

The finest golden tea from Assam with a melody of sweet, malty, and distinct flavors.

Darjeeling Tea

$3.00+

An exquisite spring Darjeeling blend with floral and fruity flavors.

Chamomile Tea

$3.00+

This timeless herbal tea flaunts big, gorgeous chamomile flowers, is naturally caffeine-free with soothing aroma and calming effects.

Spearmint Tea

$3.00+

Mango Yogurt Tea

$3.00+

Ginger Honey Tea

$3.00+

Juniper Ginger Tea

$3.00+

Turmeric Ashwaganda

$3.00+Out of stock

Turmeric Spiced

$3.00+

Turmeric Tulsi

$3.00+Out of stock

Himalayan Green

$3.00+Out of stock

Green Chai

$3.00+

Lean - Weight Support Tea

$3.00+

Ease - Stess Support Tea

$3.00+

Glow - Skin Support Tea

$3.00+

Rest - Sleep Support Tea

$3.00+

Protect - Immunity Support Tea

$3.00+

Active - Energy Support Tea

$3.00+

Fresh Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.50Out of stock

100% fresh squeezed orange juice, tastes so good! 16 fl oz.

Fresh Squeezed Apple Juice

$4.50Out of stock

100% fresh squeezed honeycrisp apple juice.

Smoothies

Mango Lassi

$4.50

Blueberry Blast

$4.50+

Tropical Oats

$4.50+

Strawberry Banana

$4.50+

Bottled Drinks

Fiji Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lychee Juice

$2.00

Guava Juice

$2.00

Coconut Water

$2.50

Bai Antioxidant

$2.50

Canned Drinks

Bubly

$1.25

Spindrift

$1.25

Coke

$1.25

Sunkist

$1.25

Thumbs Up

$1.25

Mini Cans

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Indian spice makes everything nice!

345 E. Cady St., Northville, MI 48167

