Miti Miti Brooklyn
138 5th Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11217
APPETIZERS & SHARES
Potato Taquito (1 PC)
Chicken Tinga Taquito (1 PC)
Wild Mushroom Croquetas
Vegetarian
Mexican Street Corn
Chile powder, smoked spicy mayo, cotija, cilantro.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
With fish sauce vinaigrette, mint, nuts & cilantro. Gluten free. Nut allergy.
Roasted Cauliflower
Roasted with tahini, pomegranate molasses & chives. Vegan. Gluten free.
Crab Cakes (2 PC)
Pan-fried crab cakes flavored with lime zest, & sweet peppers. Served on top of chipotle mayo & mango cucumber.
Fried Calamari
Served with salsa verde & spicy ranchera salsa.
Mac & Cheese
Elbow macaroni, jack cheese. Vegetarian.
Jalapeño Mac & Cheese
Elbow macaroni, jack cheese, jalapeno. Vegetarian.
Shrimp + Chorizo Mac & Cheese
Elbow macaroni, jack cheese, grilled shrimp, chorizo.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Roasted chicken tinga, spicy pasilla negro chicken broth, corn tortillas, sliced avocado, jack cheese, crema, cilantro. Gluten free.
CHIPS & NACHOS
Guacamole & Chips
Pico & Chips
Hot Queso & Chips
Jalapeño cheese, garlic, grilled peppers.
Dip Sampler
Served with taro root & tortilla chips. Guacamole, pico & hot queso dip.
Lobster Guacamole.
Lobster, citrus zest, smoky aioli, chives. Gluten free.
Miti Nachos
Jack cheese, black beans, salsa verde, pico, cabbage slaw, jalapeño & crema.
BBQ Chicken Nachos
Miti Nachos, shredded chicken, in apple BBQ sauce. Gluten free.
MITI TACOS
Vegan Gringo Tacos
Vegan cheese, vegan ground beef, romaine, pico, chipotle sriracha, blue corn hard shell. Vegan. Gluten free. Nut allergy.
Green Goddess Tacos
Roasted brussel sprouts, cauliflower, crispy kale, mushrooms, jalapeño hummus, salsa verde. Vegan. Gluten free.
Cauliflower Al Pastor Tacos
Guajillo roasted cauliflower, fresh grilled pineapple, sliced avocado, pickled onion. Vegan. Gluten free.
Jerk Chicken Tacos
Roasted chicken thigh, mango salsa, crema, pickled onion, guacamole. Gluten free.
Crispy Chicken Tacos
Chicken thigh strips, tangy cabbage escabeche, avocado tomatillo salsa, queso cotija.
Gringo Beef Tacos
Seasoned ground beef, hot queso, shredded romaine lettuce, pico, yellow corn hard shell, chipotle sriracha. Gluten free.
Carne Asada Tacos
Grilled marinated steak, crispy jack cheese, salsa verde, cilantro & onions. Gluten free.
Steak Chimichurri Tacos
Grilled marinated steak, grilled onions, guacamole, chimichurri. Gluten free.
Coconut Shrimp Tacos
Coconut crusted shrimp, mango pico, chipotle aioli.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Marinated shrimp, guacamole, chipotle corn radish. Gluten free.
Crispy Fish Tacos
Beer battered white fish, pico, cabbage escabeche, chipotle aioli.
Grilled Fish Tacos
Grilled white fish, pico, cabbage escabeche, chipotle aioli. Gluten free.
Lobster Tacos
Chilled lobster, chipotle aioli, red onion, corn, avocado, served on a blue corn hard shell. Gluten free.
Pork Belly Tacos
Roasted pork belly, salsa verde cruda, pickled red onion.
Miti Mix & Match Meal 2 PC
Mix of any two tacos. Served with rice and beans.
Miti Mix & Match Meal 3 PC
Mix of any three tacos. Served with rice and beans.
SPECIALTY TACOS
Birria Tacos 2PC
Braised beef short rib, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, soft corn tortilla. Served with beef consommé for dipping. Gluten free.
Birria Tacos 2PC Meal
Braised beef short rib, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, soft corn tortilla. Served with beef consommé for dipping, yellow rice & black beans. Gluten free.
Birria Tacos 3PC Meal
Braised beef short rib, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, soft corn tortilla. Served with beef consommé for dipping, yellow rice & black beans. Gluten free.
SALADS
DIRTY BIRDY WINGS
QUESADILLAS
Cheese Quesadilla
Served with jack cheese, pico & crema. Vegetarian.
Mushroom, Zucchini & Corn Quesadilla
Served with jack cheese, pico & crema.
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken breast, jack cheese. Servec with pico & crema.
Birria Quesadilla
Braised beef short rib, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, soft corn tortilla, served with beef consommé for dipping.
Steak Quesadilla
Skirt steak, jack cheese. Served with pico & crema.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Sautéed shrimp, tomato, cilantro, red onions, jalapeño. Served with pico & crema.
Lobster Quesadilla.
Lobster chunks, jicama salsa, jalapeño, avocado, chipotle crema.
BURRITOS & BOWLS
FAJITAS
Vegetable Fajita
Served with sautéed bell peppers, onions, yellow rice, black beans, soft corn tortillas, guacamole, pico & crema. Vegetarian. Gluten free.
Chicken Fajita
Served with sautéed bell peppers, onions, yellow rice, black beans, soft corn tortillas, guacamole, pico & crema. Gluten free.
Steak Fajita
Served with sautéed bell peppers, onions, yellow rice, black beans, soft corn tortillas, guacamole, pico & crema. Gluten free.
Shrimp Fajita
Served with sautéed bell peppers, onions, yellow rice, black beans, soft corn tortillas, guacamole, pico & crema. Gluten free.
Combo Fajita (choice of any 2)
Served with sautéed bell peppers, onions, yellow rice, black beans, soft corn tortillas, guacamole, pico & crema. Gluten free.
ENCHILADAS
Vegan Enchiladas
Seasonal vegetables, salsa verde cocida. Served with soft corn tortillas, cilantro, onions, yellow rice & black beans. Vegetarian. Gluten free.
Chicken Mole Enchiladas
Roasted chicken tinga, savory chocolate mole poblano sauce, queso fresca, crema, red onions. Served with soft corn tortillas, cilantro, onions, yellow rice & black beans. Contains nuts.
Seafood Enchiladas
Sautéed shrimp & calamari, creamy guajillo salsa, lobster ensalada. Served with soft corn tortillas, cilantro, onions, yellow rice & black beans. Gluten free.
SIDES
EXTRAS
Side Sour Cream
Side Chipotle Mayo
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Large Guacamole
Side Small Guacamole
Side Queso
Side Pico
Side Mole Poblano
Side Chimichurri
Side Salsa Verde
Side 2 Corn Tortillas
Side Cilantro
Side Raw Onions
Side Blue Cheese
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Consommé
"Order Attention Required"
WINGS
SALADS
EGGS
BURRITOS & BOWLS
SIDES
MARGARITAS
Classic Margarita
Tequila, triple sec, lime, sour mix. Served frozen or on the rocks.
Flavored Margarita
Tequila, triple sec, lime, sour mix, choice of fruit flavor. Served on the rocks or frozen.
Spicy Hibiscus Margarita
Tequila, agave, hibiscus jalapeño syrup, lime, triple sec.
Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita
Jalapeño infused tequila, agave, lime, triple sec.
Tamarind Mezcal Margarita
Mezcal, tamarind, triple sec, spicy rim.
SANGRIAS & SANGRITAS
MOJITOS & CAIPIRINHAS
Mojito
Rum, muddled mint, sugar, lime, club soda.
Flavored Mojito
Rum, muddled mint, sugar, lime, club soda, choice of fruit flavor.
Caipirinha
Cachaca (sugarcane rum), sugar, lime.
Flavored Caipirinha
Cachaca (sugarcane rum), sugar, lime, choice of fruit flavor.
Piña Colada
Flavored Piña Colada
Henny Colada
Virgin Mojito
Flavored Virgin Mojito
MITI SIGNATURE DRINKS
TEQUILA & MEZCAL
House Tequila
Jalapeno Pineapple Tequila
Clase Azul Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Gran Patron Piedra
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Anejo
Herradura Silver
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Anejo
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Milagros Blanco
Milagros Reposado
Centenario Reposado
Centenario Anejo
Tres Generaciones Silver
Tres Generaciones Reposado
Tres Generaciones Anejo
Corralejo Silver
Corralejo Anejo
House Mezcal
400 Conejos Mezcal
Union Mezcal
El Buho Mezcal
Clase Azul Mezcal
Casamigos Mezcal
Siete Misterios
Ilegal Mezcal
BEER
BEER COCKTAILS
MIMOSA / BLOODY MARY
RUM / GIN
WHISKEY / BOURBON / COGNAC
WINE
Sodas / Juices / Water
Aqua Frescas / Lemonades
Dessert
Tres Leches Cake
Slice of creamy heaven layered cake, almond extract. Vegetarian. Nuts.
Xangos
Homemade fried cheesecake taquito dipped in cinnamon sugar. Served with vanilla gelato.
Churros
Cinnamon sugar pastry sticks, served with chocolate sauce. Vegetarian.
Apple Pie Tacos
Fresh baked apples with a blend of cinnamon & sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream & caramel drizzle. 2 PCS. Vegetarian.
Molten Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake with a chocolate soufflé center. Served with vanilla ice cream.
Vanilla Ice Cream
2 scoops. Vegetarian.
Dessert Wine
SPECIALS
Lobster Tostadas
Crispy corn tostadas with lobster, chipotle aioli, radish, mango, and jicama. 3 PCS.
Jalapeño Chorizo Mussels
Mussels steamed with chorizo, and jalapeño negra modelo beer broth. Served with corn tortillas.
Pumpkin Mole Taco 1 PC
Birria Quesadilla
Halloumi Taco 1 PC
Chard halloumi, sweet corn, radish cilantro and salsa brava. Topped with crispy shallots.
Pulpo a la Diabla Taco 1 PC
Braised octopus, pico de gallo, coleslaw, and garlic chipotle sauce.
Mexico City Grilled Chicken Taco 1 PC
Grilled chicken, onions, cilantro, grilled pineapple, salsa verde and avocado.
Vegan Spiced Butternut Squash Soup
Roasted butternut squash blended with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger & vegetable stock. Topped with roasted pumpkin seeds.
Passion Fruit Mousse
Passion fruit puree whipped with condensed milk, cream and gelatin.
Dulce De Leche Molten Cake
Caramel & chocolate cake with a soft chocolate core. Served with vanilla gelato. Allow 15 minutes for cook time.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
Colorful cuisine and cocktails inspired by Mexico and Latin America. Miti Miti is a margarita bar and restaurant serving incredible Latin food and excellent drinks. Thank you for your support!
138 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217