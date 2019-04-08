Restaurant header imageView gallery

Miti Miti Brooklyn

138 5th Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11217

Popular Items

Classic Margarita
Chicken Quesadilla
Mexican Street Corn

APPETIZERS & SHARES

Potato Taquito (1 PC)

Potato Taquito (1 PC)

$3.00
Chicken Tinga Taquito (1 PC)

Chicken Tinga Taquito (1 PC)

$3.00
Wild Mushroom Croquetas

Wild Mushroom Croquetas

$7.00

Vegetarian

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$7.00

Chile powder, smoked spicy mayo, cotija, cilantro.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

With fish sauce vinaigrette, mint, nuts & cilantro. Gluten free. Nut allergy.

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

Roasted with tahini, pomegranate molasses & chives. Vegan. Gluten free.

Crab Cakes (2 PC)

$15.00

Pan-fried crab cakes flavored with lime zest, & sweet peppers. Served on top of chipotle mayo & mango cucumber.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Served with salsa verde & spicy ranchera salsa.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Elbow macaroni, jack cheese. Vegetarian.

Jalapeño Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Elbow macaroni, jack cheese, jalapeno. Vegetarian.

Shrimp + Chorizo Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Elbow macaroni, jack cheese, grilled shrimp, chorizo.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$13.00

Roasted chicken tinga, spicy pasilla negro chicken broth, corn tortillas, sliced avocado, jack cheese, crema, cilantro. Gluten free.

CHIPS & NACHOS

Vegan. Gluten Free.

Guacamole & Chips

$12.00

Pico & Chips

$7.00

Hot Queso & Chips

$8.00

Jalapeño cheese, garlic, grilled peppers.

Dip Sampler

Dip Sampler

$16.00

Served with taro root & tortilla chips. Guacamole, pico & hot queso dip.

Lobster Guacamole.

$19.00

Lobster, citrus zest, smoky aioli, chives. Gluten free.

Miti Nachos

Miti Nachos

$12.00

Jack cheese, black beans, salsa verde, pico, cabbage slaw, jalapeño & crema.

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$16.00

Miti Nachos, shredded chicken, in apple BBQ sauce. Gluten free.

MITI TACOS

Vegan Gringo Tacos

Vegan cheese, vegan ground beef, romaine, pico, chipotle sriracha, blue corn hard shell. Vegan. Gluten free. Nut allergy.

Green Goddess Tacos

Green Goddess Tacos

Roasted brussel sprouts, cauliflower, crispy kale, mushrooms, jalapeño hummus, salsa verde. Vegan. Gluten free.

Cauliflower Al Pastor Tacos

Guajillo roasted cauliflower, fresh grilled pineapple, sliced avocado, pickled onion. Vegan. Gluten free.

Jerk Chicken Tacos

Roasted chicken thigh, mango salsa, crema, pickled onion, guacamole. Gluten free.

Crispy Chicken Tacos

Chicken thigh strips, tangy cabbage escabeche, avocado tomatillo salsa, queso cotija.

Gringo Beef Tacos

Seasoned ground beef, hot queso, shredded romaine lettuce, pico, yellow corn hard shell, chipotle sriracha. Gluten free.

Carne Asada Tacos

Grilled marinated steak, crispy jack cheese, salsa verde, cilantro & onions. Gluten free.

Steak Chimichurri Tacos

Grilled marinated steak, grilled onions, guacamole, chimichurri. Gluten free.

Coconut Shrimp Tacos

Coconut Shrimp Tacos

Coconut crusted shrimp, mango pico, chipotle aioli.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

Marinated shrimp, guacamole, chipotle corn radish. Gluten free.

Crispy Fish Tacos

Beer battered white fish, pico, cabbage escabeche, chipotle aioli.

Grilled Fish Tacos

Grilled white fish, pico, cabbage escabeche, chipotle aioli. Gluten free.

Lobster Tacos

Chilled lobster, chipotle aioli, red onion, corn, avocado, served on a blue corn hard shell. Gluten free.

Pork Belly Tacos

Roasted pork belly, salsa verde cruda, pickled red onion.

Miti Mix & Match Meal 2 PC

$19.00

Mix of any two tacos. Served with rice and beans.

Miti Mix & Match Meal 3 PC

$23.00

Mix of any three tacos. Served with rice and beans.

SPECIALTY TACOS

Birria Tacos 2PC

$16.00

Braised beef short rib, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, soft corn tortilla. Served with beef consommé for dipping. Gluten free.

Birria Tacos 2PC Meal

$22.00

Braised beef short rib, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, soft corn tortilla. Served with beef consommé for dipping, yellow rice & black beans. Gluten free.

Birria Tacos 3PC Meal

$28.00

Braised beef short rib, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, soft corn tortilla. Served with beef consommé for dipping, yellow rice & black beans. Gluten free.

SALADS

Mexican Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, avocado, pepitas, green olives, cotija cheese, with chipotle dressing. Vegetarian.

Chayote Citrus Salad

$12.00

Chayote squash, orange, hearts of palm, radish, jicama, avocado, with lime dressing. Vegetarian. Gluten free. Nuts.

DIRTY BIRDY WINGS

Buffalo Chicken Wings

Buffalo Chicken Wings

Cholula, sriracha, blue cheese, carrot & celery sticks.

Jerk Honey Chicken Wings

Jerk Honey Chicken Wings

Served with jicama slices.

Mango Coconut Chicken Wings

Mango Coconut Chicken Wings

Smoky BBQ Chicken Wings

Served with blue cheese & jicama slices.

Lemon Pepper Dry Rub Chicken Wings

Served with ranch & cucumber.

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Served with jack cheese, pico & crema. Vegetarian.

Mushroom, Zucchini & Corn Quesadilla

$11.00

Served with jack cheese, pico & crema.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast, jack cheese. Servec with pico & crema.

Birria Quesadilla

$18.00

Braised beef short rib, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, soft corn tortilla, served with beef consommé for dipping.

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$17.00

Skirt steak, jack cheese. Served with pico & crema.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Sautéed shrimp, tomato, cilantro, red onions, jalapeño. Served with pico & crema.

Lobster Quesadilla.

Lobster Quesadilla.

$18.00

Lobster chunks, jicama salsa, jalapeño, avocado, chipotle crema.

BURRITOS & BOWLS

Vegan Burrito

$18.00

Mushrooms, kale, sweet potato. Vegan.

Chicken Burrito

$19.00

Chicken breast, jack cheese.

Carnitas Burrito

$19.00

Crispy pork, jack cheese.

Shrimp Burrito

$21.00

Shrimp, jack cheese.

Steak Burrito

$21.00

Skirt steak, jack cheese.

FAJITAS

Vegetable Fajita

$18.00

Served with sautéed bell peppers, onions, yellow rice, black beans, soft corn tortillas, guacamole, pico & crema. Vegetarian. Gluten free.

Chicken Fajita

$20.00

Served with sautéed bell peppers, onions, yellow rice, black beans, soft corn tortillas, guacamole, pico & crema. Gluten free.

Steak Fajita

$24.00

Served with sautéed bell peppers, onions, yellow rice, black beans, soft corn tortillas, guacamole, pico & crema. Gluten free.

Shrimp Fajita

$24.00

Served with sautéed bell peppers, onions, yellow rice, black beans, soft corn tortillas, guacamole, pico & crema. Gluten free.

Combo Fajita (choice of any 2)

$25.00

Served with sautéed bell peppers, onions, yellow rice, black beans, soft corn tortillas, guacamole, pico & crema. Gluten free.

ENCHILADAS

Served with soft corn tortillas, cilantro, onions, yellow rice & black beans.

Vegan Enchiladas

$19.00

Seasonal vegetables, salsa verde cocida. Served with soft corn tortillas, cilantro, onions, yellow rice & black beans. Vegetarian. Gluten free.

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

$23.00

Roasted chicken tinga, savory chocolate mole poblano sauce, queso fresca, crema, red onions. Served with soft corn tortillas, cilantro, onions, yellow rice & black beans. Contains nuts.

Seafood Enchiladas

Seafood Enchiladas

$28.00

Sautéed shrimp & calamari, creamy guajillo salsa, lobster ensalada. Served with soft corn tortillas, cilantro, onions, yellow rice & black beans. Gluten free.

ENTREES

Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$32.00

Topped with chimichurri sauce. Gluten free.

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Gluten free.

SIDES

Yellow Rice

$4.00

Vegan. Gluten free.

Black Beans

$4.00

Vegan. Gluten free.

Maduros

Maduros

$5.00

Vegan. Gluten free.

French Fries

$5.00

Vegan. Gluten free.

Kale w/ Garlic

$7.00

Vegan. Gluten free.

Coconut Rice

Coconut Rice

$6.00

Vegan. Gluten free.

Cheddar Cornbread

$6.00

Vegetarian.

Esquites

Esquites

$6.00

Vegan. Gluten free.

EXTRAS

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Chipotle Mayo

$2.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side Large Guacamole

$8.00

Side Small Guacamole

$2.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Mole Poblano

$2.00

Side Chimichurri

$2.00

Side Salsa Verde

$1.00

Side 2 Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Side Cilantro

$0.50

Side Raw Onions

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Consommé

$2.00

"Order Attention Required"

MARGARITAS

Classic Margarita

$12.00

Tequila, triple sec, lime, sour mix. Served frozen or on the rocks.

Flavored Margarita

$14.00

Tequila, triple sec, lime, sour mix, choice of fruit flavor. Served on the rocks or frozen.

Spicy Hibiscus Margarita

$14.00

Tequila, agave, hibiscus jalapeño syrup, lime, triple sec.

Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita

$14.00

Jalapeño infused tequila, agave, lime, triple sec.

Tamarind Mezcal Margarita

$14.00

Mezcal, tamarind, triple sec, spicy rim.

SANGRIAS & SANGRITAS

Red Sangria

$12.00

Rum, hibiscus, orange, lime.

Green Sangria

$12.00

Liquor 43, melon liqueur, lychee, pineapple juice.

White Sangria

$12.00

Rum, elderflower liqueur, lavender, passion fruit.

Sangrita

$14.00

Sangria mixed with frozen margarita.

MOJITOS & CAIPIRINHAS

Mojito

$12.00

Rum, muddled mint, sugar, lime, club soda.

Flavored Mojito

$14.00

Rum, muddled mint, sugar, lime, club soda, choice of fruit flavor.

Caipirinha

$12.00

Cachaca (sugarcane rum), sugar, lime.

Flavored Caipirinha

$14.00

Cachaca (sugarcane rum), sugar, lime, choice of fruit flavor.

Piña Colada

$13.00

Flavored Piña Colada

$15.00

Henny Colada

$16.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Flavored Virgin Mojito

$9.00

MITI SIGNATURE DRINKS

Paloma

$12.00

Grapefruit tequila, Squirt grapefruit soda.

Mezcal Mule

$14.00

Mezcal, tequila, ginger beer, lime juice, jalapeño garnish.

Mexican Hot Toddy

$14.00

Reposado tequila, hibiscus, agave, triple sec.

Miti Bulldog

$28.00

Frozen margarita, Corona, tequila shot.

TEQUILA & MEZCAL

House Tequila

$10.00

Jalapeno Pineapple Tequila

$12.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Gran Patron Piedra

$45.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$17.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$17.00

Herradura Silver

$14.00

Herradura Reposado

$15.00

Herradura Anejo

$16.00

Espolon Blanco

$13.00

Espolon Reposado

$14.00

Milagros Blanco

$14.00

Milagros Reposado

$15.00

Centenario Reposado

$15.00

Centenario Anejo

$16.00

Tres Generaciones Silver

$15.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$16.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$17.00

Corralejo Silver

$13.00

Corralejo Anejo

$15.00

House Mezcal

$10.00

400 Conejos Mezcal

$12.00

Union Mezcal

$15.00

El Buho Mezcal

$15.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$45.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

Siete Misterios

$15.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$15.00

BEER

Draft Pacifico

$8.00

Draft Modelo Especial

$8.00

Draft Negra Modelo

$9.00

Draft Ballast Point IPA

$9.00

Corona Extra

$8.00

BEER COCKTAILS

Mexico City

$8.00

Pacifico, lime juice, salt rim.

Michelada

$9.00

Pacifico, hot sauce, chili rim.

Tamarindo Picante

$9.00

Pacifico, spicy Tamarindo, chili rim.

MIMOSA / BLOODY MARY

Mimosa

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

RUM / GIN

House Rum

$10.00

Bacardi White

$12.00

Bacardi 8

$14.00

Bacardi 10

$16.00

Zacapa

$14.00

Diplomatico

$14.00

Doplemente Anejo

$14.00

House Gin

$10.00

Bombay

$13.00

Hendricks

$14.00

WHISKEY / BOURBON / COGNAC

Jameson

$13.00

Makers Mark

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Amarreto Sour

$14.00

Dewar's 15

$15.00

Black Label

$15.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Hennessy VSOP

$18.00

Hennessy X.O.

$35.00

VODKA

House Vodka

$10.00

Tito's Vodka

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Kettle One

$14.00

WINE

Cabernet

$12.00

Red wine. California.

Malbec

$9.00

Red wine. Argentina.

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

White wine. Italy.

Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

White wine. Chile.

Rosé

$10.00

Spain

Bottle Cabernet

$45.00

Bottle Malbec

$36.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Bottle Rosé

$40.00

Sodas / Juices / Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Gingerale Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Club Soda Can

$3.00

Mexican Coke Bottle

$4.00

Jarrito Mandarin Bottle

$4.00

Jarrito Lime Bottle

$4.00

Jarrito Tamarind Bottle

$4.00

Squirt Bottle

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Coffee / Teas

Colombian Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$4.50

Double Espresso

$7.50

Cappucino

$5.50

Tea

$3.50

Aqua Frescas / Lemonades

Lemonade

$4.00

Flavored Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Flavored Iced Tea

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Hibiscus Aqua Fresca

$4.00

Horchata Aqua Fresca

$4.00

Tamarindo Aqua Fresca

$4.00

Dessert

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Slice of creamy heaven layered cake, almond extract. Vegetarian. Nuts.

Xangos

$11.00

Homemade fried cheesecake taquito dipped in cinnamon sugar. Served with vanilla gelato.

Churros

$9.00

Cinnamon sugar pastry sticks, served with chocolate sauce. Vegetarian.

Apple Pie Tacos

$10.00

Fresh baked apples with a blend of cinnamon & sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream & caramel drizzle. 2 PCS. Vegetarian.

Molten Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Chocolate cake with a chocolate soufflé center. Served with vanilla ice cream.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

2 scoops. Vegetarian.

Dessert Wine

Port

$7.00

California.

Moscato

$7.00

California.

SPECIALS

Lobster Tostadas

$26.00

Crispy corn tostadas with lobster, chipotle aioli, radish, mango, and jicama. 3 PCS.

Jalapeño Chorizo Mussels

$16.00

Mussels steamed with chorizo, and jalapeño negra modelo beer broth. Served with corn tortillas.

Pumpkin Mole Taco 1 PC

$7.50

Birria Quesadilla

$18.00

Halloumi Taco 1 PC

$6.00

Chard halloumi, sweet corn, radish cilantro and salsa brava. Topped with crispy shallots.

Pulpo a la Diabla Taco 1 PC

$8.00

Braised octopus, pico de gallo, coleslaw, and garlic chipotle sauce.

Mexico City Grilled Chicken Taco 1 PC

$6.00

Grilled chicken, onions, cilantro, grilled pineapple, salsa verde and avocado.

Vegan Spiced Butternut Squash Soup

$12.00

Roasted butternut squash blended with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger & vegetable stock. Topped with roasted pumpkin seeds.

Passion Fruit Mousse

$8.00

Passion fruit puree whipped with condensed milk, cream and gelatin.

Dulce De Leche Molten Cake

$12.00

Caramel & chocolate cake with a soft chocolate core. Served with vanilla gelato. Allow 15 minutes for cook time.

Sunday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Colorful cuisine and cocktails inspired by Mexico and Latin America. Miti Miti is a margarita bar and restaurant serving incredible Latin food and excellent drinks. Thank you for your support!

