Miti Miti NJ

LUNCH & DINNER

SPECIALS

Arepa De Chocolo

$5.00

Sweet yellow cornmeal cake toasted with butter.

Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00

Roasted butternut squash, pureed with chipotle & maple syrup. Garnished with pumpkin seeds. Vegan.

Lobster Quesadilla

$18.00

Served with avocado and chipotle crema.

Grilled Salmon

$23.00

Grilled filet of salmon topped with mango & cucumber salsa.

Gringo Beef Taco ( 1PC )

$5.50

Seasoned ground beef, hot queso, shredded romaine lettuce, pico, chipotle sriracha. Served on a yellow corn hard shell.

Chocoflan

Chocoflan

$10.00

Classic vanilla flan on top of a chocolate cake drizzled with chocolate sauce.

EMPANADAS

Spinach, mushroom, red & green pepper, onion, tomato, fried corn masa. Vegetarian. Gluten - free.

Beef Empanada ( 1 PC )

$4.00

Ground beef, wheat empanada.

Shrimp Empanada ( 1 PC )

$5.00

Sautéed shrimp in Colombian garlic sauce. Wheat empanada.

Guava Empanada ( 1 PC )

$4.00

Guava purée, cream cheese. Wheat empanada. Vegetarian.

Chicken + Potato Empanada ( 1 PC )

$4.25

Shredded chicken, potato, fried corn. Gluten - free.

Steak Empanada ( 1 PC )

$5.00

Steak & potato. Gluten - free.

Veggie Empanada ( 1 PC )

$4.00

Domino Empanada ( 1 PC )

$4.00

Black bean, queso feta. Vegetarian. Gluten - free.

Cheese Empanada ( 1 PC )

$4.00

Goat cheese & queso blanco. Vegetarian. Gluten - free.

Empanada Sampler

$15.00

Any ( 4 ) empanadas.

SMALL PLATES

Mexican Street Corn on The Cob

Mexican Street Corn on The Cob

$6.50

Spicy mayo, chile powder, cotija cheese, cilantro. Vegetarian. Gluten - free.

Queso Platanos

$7.00

Maduros (sweet plantains) with queso blanco & crema. Vegetarian. Gluten - free.

Pork Chicharron ( 1 PC )

$8.00

Fried pork belly with lime slice. Gluten-free.

Miti Brussel Sprouts

Miti Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Tossed in fish sauce vinaigrette, mint & nut. Nut allergy.

Vegan Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

With salsa verde, pico & cilantro. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.00

Citrus, onion, cilantro, tomato, scallion, with tortilla chips. Gluten-free.

SALADS & SOUP

Small House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, carrots, cucumber, house vinaigrette. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Large House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, carrots, cucumber, house vinaigrette. Vegen. Gluten-free.

Mexican Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, toasted pumpkin seeds, green olives, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle Caesar dressing. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Latin Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, sliced eggs, avocado, queso blanco, roasted corn, salsa rosada dressing. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Chipotle poblano chicken broth, shredded chicken, tortilla strips, avocado, jack cheese, crema, cilantro. Gluten-free.

CHIPS & NACHOS

Dip Sampler

Dip Sampler

$18.00

Sampling of guacamole, hot queso & pico. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Guacamole & Chips

$12.00

Vegan. Gluten-free.

Hot Queso & Chips

$10.00

Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Pico & Chips

$10.00

Vegan. Gluten-free.

Miti Nachos

$12.00

Jack cheese, black beans, cabbage slaw, pico, jalapeño & crema. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

QUESADILLAS

Flour tortillas, braised beef, jack cheese. Served with pico & crema.

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortillas & Jack cheese. Vegetarian.

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00

Mushroom, spinach, onion, corn, red pepper. Served with pico & crema. Vegetarian.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortillas, grilled chicken, jack cheese. Served with pico & crema.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.00

Flour tortillas, shrimp, jack cheese. Served with pico & crema.

Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

Flour tortillas, steak, jack cheese. Served with pico & crema.

Birria Quesadilla

$18.00

DIRTY BIRDY WINGS

Chipotle Pineapple Wings

Served with blue cheese, carrot, & celery.

Smoky BBQ Wings

Served with blue cheese, carrot, & celery.

Lemon Pepper Dry Rub Wings

Served with blue cheese, carrot, & celery.

Tamarind Ginger Wings

Served with blue cheese, carrot, & celery.

Jerk Honey Wings

Buffalo Sriracha Wings

Served with blue cheese, carrot, & celery.

Tropical Habanero Wings

Tropical Habanero Wings

Served with blue cheese, carrot, & celery.

Chicken Fingers ( 4 PC )

$12.00

Served with french fries and two sauces.

Chicken Fingers ( 6 PC )

$15.00

Served with french fries and three sauces.

Chicken Fingers ( 10 PC )

$22.00

Served with french fries and four sauces.

SPECIALTY TACOS

Birria Tacos ( 2PC )

Birria Tacos ( 2PC )

$15.00

Braised beef short rib tacos with melted jack cheese, onions, cilantro & salsa verde. Served with consommé for dipping. Gluten-free.

Birria Taco Platter ( 2 PC )

$19.00

Braised beef short rib tacos with melted jack cheese, onions, cilantro & salsa verde. Served with consommé for dipping. Gluten-free.

Birria Taco Platter ( 3 PC )

$23.00

Braised beef short rib tacos with melted jack cheese, onions, cilantro & salsa verde. Served with consommé for dipping. Gluten-free.

STREET TACOS

Veggie Taco ( 1 PC )

$4.00

Black bean spread, mushrooms, brussel sprouts, corn, red pepper, onion & cilantro, salsa verde. Served on soft corn tortillas. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Trinity Taco ( 1 PC )

$3.50

Yellow rice, black beans, maduros, pico, salsa verde. Served on soft corn tortillas. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Vegan Gringo Taco ( 1 PC )

Vegan Gringo Taco ( 1 PC )

$5.00

Vegan cheese, vegan ground beef, romaine, pico, chipotle sriracha. Served on soft corn tortillas. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Crispy Fish Taco ( 1 PC )

$5.00

Panko breaded white fish, lettuce, pico, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla.

Grilled Catfish Taco ( 1 PC )

$5.00

Blackened catfish, cabbage slaw, pineapple mango salsa. Served on soft corn tortillas. Gluten-free.

Shrimp Taco ( 1 PC )

$5.00

Shrimp, guacamole, corn, radish, cilantro, chipotle mayo. Served on soft corn tortillas. Gluten-free.

Coconut Shrimp Taco ( 1 PC )

$5.00

Coconut crusted shrimp, mango pico, chipotle aioli. Served on soft corn tortillas. Gluten-free.

Crispy Chicken Taco ( 1 PC )

$4.00

Fried chicken, cabbage slaw, salsa verde, queso blanco.

Spicy Jerk Chicken Taco ( 1 PC )

$5.00

Dark meat, mango cucumber salsa, guacamole, onions, crema. Served on soft corn tortillas. Gluten-free.

Mexico Grilled Chicken Taco ( 1 PC )

$6.00

Grilled chicken, onions, cilantro, salsa verde & avocado. Served on soft corn tortillas. Gluten-free.

Pork Belly Taco ( 1 PC )

$5.00

Braised pork belly, pickled onions, salsa verde. Served on soft corn tortillas. Gluten-free.

Spicy Pork Tinga Taco ( 1 PC )

$5.00

Shredded pork, chipotle tomato sauce, crema, scallions. Served on soft corn tortillas. Gluten-free.

Carne Asada Taco ( 1 PC )

$6.00

Grilled skirt steak, guacamole, grilled onions, chimichurri. Served on soft corn tortillas.

Street Taco Platters ( 2 PC )

$14.00

Any 2 street tacos, served with yellow rice, black beans, and maduros.

Street Taco Platters ( 3 PC )

$18.00

Any 3 street tacos, served with yellow rice, black beans, and maduros.

Miti Taco Tower ( 15 PC )

$90.00

Pick any 15 street tacos. Served with yellow rice, black beans, and maduros.

Taco Boxes

KIDS TACOS

Kids Bean & Cheese Taco ( 1 PC )

$3.00

Served on a soft corn tortilla. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Kids Chicken & Cheese Taco ( 1 PC )

$4.50

Served on a soft corn tortilla. Gluten-free.

Kids Fish & Cheese Taco ( 1 PC )

$4.50

Served on a soft corn tortilla. Gluten-free.

Kids Steak & Cheese Taco ( 1 PC )

$5.50

Served on a soft corn tortilla. Gluten-free.

PLATTERS

Veggie Platter

$14.00

Sautéed mushrooms, onions, brussel sprouts, red pepper, corn. Vegan. Gluten-free.

1/2 Avocado Platter

$10.00

Half avocado with olive oil. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Garlic Spinach Platter

$13.00

Sautéed spinach with garlic. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Vegan Brussel Sprouts Platter

$15.00

With salsa verde, pico & cilantro. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Miti Brussel Sprouts Platter

$15.00

With fish sauce vinaigrette, mint & nuts. Nut.

Grilled Chicken Platter

$18.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast with mango BBQ sauce. Gluten-free.

Arroz Con Pollo Platter

Arroz Con Pollo Platter

$18.00

Shredded chicken mixed with yellow rice, peas, carrots, red peppers, cilantro & scallions. Served with black beans & maduros. Gluten-free.

Shredded Jerk Chicken Platter

$17.00

Dark meat, mango cucumber salsa, pickled onions, cream. Gluten-free.

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken Platter

$20.00

Served with red aji & Miti green sauces. Gluten-free.

Pernil ( Shredded Pork ) Platter

$18.00

Citrus marinated shredded pork. Gluten-free.

Pork Tinga Platter

$18.00

Chipotle tomato shredded pork. Gluten-free.

Pork Belly Platter

$20.00

Braised pork belly, pickled onions. Gluten-free.

Pork Ribs Platter ( 5 PC )

$23.00

Pork baby back ribs served with Latin coleslaw. Choice of mango BBQ sauce OR spicy chipotle sauce.

Ropa Vieja ( Shredded Beef ) Platter

$18.00

Shredded steak stewed with onions, capers, and tomato wine sauce. Gluten-free.

Grilled Steak Platter

$30.00

Grilled skirt steak, chimichurri sauce.

SIDES

Shoestring French Fries

$6.00

Gluten-free.

Chimichurri Fries

$8.00

Gluten-free.

Yellow Rice ( S )

$4.00

Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Yellow Rice ( L )

$7.00

Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Vegan Black Beans ( S )

$4.00

Vegan Black Beans ( L)

$7.00
Rice & Beans Combo ( 16 OZ )

Rice & Beans Combo ( 16 OZ )

$7.00

Maduros

$6.00

Sweet plantains. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Tostones

$6.00

Fried green plantains. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Garlic Spinach

$6.00

Vegan. Gluten-free.

1/2 Avocado ( 1 PC )

$4.00

Vegan. Gluten-free.

Colombian Chorizo ( 1 PC )

$6.00

Gluten-free.

Latin Coleslaw

$5.00

Shredded cabbage, red onion, carrots, red pepper & mango. Tossed with lime vinaigrette. Gluten-free.

Chips

$2.00

Small Pico ( 2 OZ )

$2.00

Large Pico ( 8 OZ )

$7.00

Small Guacamole ( 2 OZ )

$3.00

Large Guacamole ( 8 OZ )

$10.00

Small Miti Red Aji ( 2 OZ )

$2.00

Large Miti Red Aji ( 8 OZ )

$7.00

Small Miti Green Aji ( 2 OZ )

$2.00

Large Miti Green Aji ( 8 OZ )

$7.00

Small Sour Cream ( 2 OZ )

$2.00

Large Sour Cream ( 8 OZ )

$7.00

Small Chipotle Mayo ( 2 OZ )

$2.00

Large Chipotle Mayo ( 8 OZ )

$7.00

Shredded Jack Cheese ( 2 OZ )

$1.50

Sliced Half Avocado

$4.00

DESSERT

Rice Pudding with Raisins

$4.00

Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Classic Caramel Flan

$5.00

Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Churros with Chocolate Sauce

$6.00

Vegetarian.

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Vegetarian.

FAMILY COMBOS

Whole Rotisserie Chicken (Chicken Only)

$20.00

Family Combo #1

$35.00

Family Combo #2

$55.00

Family Combo #3

$90.00

BEVERAGES / COFFEE

SPECIAL FROZEN DRINK

Frozen Piña Colada

$7.00

AGUA FRESCAS & JUICE

Passion Fruit Agua Fresca

$4.00

Hibiscus Agua Fresca

$4.00

Mango Agua Fresca

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

LEMONADES & ICED TEAS

Lemonade ( Sweetened )

$3.50

Iced Tea ( Unsweetened )

$3.50

Reynaldo Palmer

$4.00

50 / 50 lemonade & iced tea.

Flavored Lemonade

$4.00

Flavored Iced Tea

$4.00

Virgin Mojito Lemondade

$4.00

SODAS / WATER

Mexican Coke Bottle

$3.00

Colombian Champagne Soda Bottle

$3.00

Topo Chico Bottle

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin Bottle

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple Bottle

$3.00

Jarritos Lime Bottle

$3.00

Jarritos Tamarind Bottle

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit Bottle

$3.00

Jarritos Strawberry Bottle

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch Bottle

$3.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

HOT COFFEE DRINKS

Coffee

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Latte

Cappuccino

Café Con Leche ( Sweetened )

Sweetened.

Cuban Cortadito ( Condensed Milk )

$5.00

Condensed milk.

Mexican Churro Latte

Hot Chocolate

Tazo Teas

Chai Milk Tea

ICED COFFEE DRINKS

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Cappuccino

$4.50

Iced Café Con Leche ( Sweetened )

$4.50

Iced Mexican Churro Latte ( Sweetened )

$5.50

Iced Chai Tea

$4.50

Iced Hot Chocolate

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Latin street food for all. Share the meal, the moment, and the memories with Miti Miti. Located in the heart of South Orange, NJ.

Location

10 Sloan Street, South Orange, NJ 07079

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

