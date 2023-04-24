- Home
Miti Miti NJ
10 Sloan Street
South Orange, NJ 07079
LUNCH & DINNER
SPECIALS
Arepa De Chocolo
Sweet yellow cornmeal cake toasted with butter.
Butternut Squash Soup
Roasted butternut squash, pureed with chipotle & maple syrup. Garnished with pumpkin seeds. Vegan.
Lobster Quesadilla
Served with avocado and chipotle crema.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled filet of salmon topped with mango & cucumber salsa.
Gringo Beef Taco ( 1PC )
Seasoned ground beef, hot queso, shredded romaine lettuce, pico, chipotle sriracha. Served on a yellow corn hard shell.
Chocoflan
Classic vanilla flan on top of a chocolate cake drizzled with chocolate sauce.
EMPANADAS
Beef Empanada ( 1 PC )
Ground beef, wheat empanada.
Shrimp Empanada ( 1 PC )
Sautéed shrimp in Colombian garlic sauce. Wheat empanada.
Guava Empanada ( 1 PC )
Guava purée, cream cheese. Wheat empanada. Vegetarian.
Chicken + Potato Empanada ( 1 PC )
Shredded chicken, potato, fried corn. Gluten - free.
Steak Empanada ( 1 PC )
Steak & potato. Gluten - free.
Veggie Empanada ( 1 PC )
Domino Empanada ( 1 PC )
Black bean, queso feta. Vegetarian. Gluten - free.
Cheese Empanada ( 1 PC )
Goat cheese & queso blanco. Vegetarian. Gluten - free.
Empanada Sampler
Any ( 4 ) empanadas.
SMALL PLATES
Mexican Street Corn on The Cob
Spicy mayo, chile powder, cotija cheese, cilantro. Vegetarian. Gluten - free.
Queso Platanos
Maduros (sweet plantains) with queso blanco & crema. Vegetarian. Gluten - free.
Pork Chicharron ( 1 PC )
Fried pork belly with lime slice. Gluten-free.
Miti Brussel Sprouts
Tossed in fish sauce vinaigrette, mint & nut. Nut allergy.
Vegan Brussel Sprouts
With salsa verde, pico & cilantro. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
Shrimp Ceviche
Citrus, onion, cilantro, tomato, scallion, with tortilla chips. Gluten-free.
SALADS & SOUP
Small House Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, carrots, cucumber, house vinaigrette. Vegan. Gluten-free.
Large House Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, carrots, cucumber, house vinaigrette. Vegen. Gluten-free.
Mexican Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, toasted pumpkin seeds, green olives, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle Caesar dressing. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
Latin Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, sliced eggs, avocado, queso blanco, roasted corn, salsa rosada dressing. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chipotle poblano chicken broth, shredded chicken, tortilla strips, avocado, jack cheese, crema, cilantro. Gluten-free.
CHIPS & NACHOS
Dip Sampler
Sampling of guacamole, hot queso & pico. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
Guacamole & Chips
Vegan. Gluten-free.
Hot Queso & Chips
Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
Pico & Chips
Vegan. Gluten-free.
Miti Nachos
Jack cheese, black beans, cabbage slaw, pico, jalapeño & crema. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
QUESADILLAS
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortillas & Jack cheese. Vegetarian.
Veggie Quesadilla
Mushroom, spinach, onion, corn, red pepper. Served with pico & crema. Vegetarian.
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortillas, grilled chicken, jack cheese. Served with pico & crema.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour tortillas, shrimp, jack cheese. Served with pico & crema.
Steak Quesadilla
Flour tortillas, steak, jack cheese. Served with pico & crema.
Birria Quesadilla
DIRTY BIRDY WINGS
Chipotle Pineapple Wings
Served with blue cheese, carrot, & celery.
Smoky BBQ Wings
Served with blue cheese, carrot, & celery.
Lemon Pepper Dry Rub Wings
Served with blue cheese, carrot, & celery.
Tamarind Ginger Wings
Served with blue cheese, carrot, & celery.
Jerk Honey Wings
Buffalo Sriracha Wings
Served with blue cheese, carrot, & celery.
Tropical Habanero Wings
Served with blue cheese, carrot, & celery.
Chicken Fingers ( 4 PC )
Served with french fries and two sauces.
Chicken Fingers ( 6 PC )
Served with french fries and three sauces.
Chicken Fingers ( 10 PC )
Served with french fries and four sauces.
SPECIALTY TACOS
Birria Tacos ( 2PC )
Braised beef short rib tacos with melted jack cheese, onions, cilantro & salsa verde. Served with consommé for dipping. Gluten-free.
Birria Taco Platter ( 2 PC )
Braised beef short rib tacos with melted jack cheese, onions, cilantro & salsa verde. Served with consommé for dipping. Gluten-free.
Birria Taco Platter ( 3 PC )
Braised beef short rib tacos with melted jack cheese, onions, cilantro & salsa verde. Served with consommé for dipping. Gluten-free.
STREET TACOS
Veggie Taco ( 1 PC )
Black bean spread, mushrooms, brussel sprouts, corn, red pepper, onion & cilantro, salsa verde. Served on soft corn tortillas. Vegan. Gluten-free.
Trinity Taco ( 1 PC )
Yellow rice, black beans, maduros, pico, salsa verde. Served on soft corn tortillas. Vegan. Gluten-free.
Vegan Gringo Taco ( 1 PC )
Vegan cheese, vegan ground beef, romaine, pico, chipotle sriracha. Served on soft corn tortillas. Vegan. Gluten-free.
Crispy Fish Taco ( 1 PC )
Panko breaded white fish, lettuce, pico, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla.
Grilled Catfish Taco ( 1 PC )
Blackened catfish, cabbage slaw, pineapple mango salsa. Served on soft corn tortillas. Gluten-free.
Shrimp Taco ( 1 PC )
Shrimp, guacamole, corn, radish, cilantro, chipotle mayo. Served on soft corn tortillas. Gluten-free.
Coconut Shrimp Taco ( 1 PC )
Coconut crusted shrimp, mango pico, chipotle aioli. Served on soft corn tortillas. Gluten-free.
Crispy Chicken Taco ( 1 PC )
Fried chicken, cabbage slaw, salsa verde, queso blanco.
Spicy Jerk Chicken Taco ( 1 PC )
Dark meat, mango cucumber salsa, guacamole, onions, crema. Served on soft corn tortillas. Gluten-free.
Mexico Grilled Chicken Taco ( 1 PC )
Grilled chicken, onions, cilantro, salsa verde & avocado. Served on soft corn tortillas. Gluten-free.
Pork Belly Taco ( 1 PC )
Braised pork belly, pickled onions, salsa verde. Served on soft corn tortillas. Gluten-free.
Spicy Pork Tinga Taco ( 1 PC )
Shredded pork, chipotle tomato sauce, crema, scallions. Served on soft corn tortillas. Gluten-free.
Carne Asada Taco ( 1 PC )
Grilled skirt steak, guacamole, grilled onions, chimichurri. Served on soft corn tortillas.
Street Taco Platters ( 2 PC )
Any 2 street tacos, served with yellow rice, black beans, and maduros.
Street Taco Platters ( 3 PC )
Any 3 street tacos, served with yellow rice, black beans, and maduros.
Miti Taco Tower ( 15 PC )
Pick any 15 street tacos. Served with yellow rice, black beans, and maduros.
Taco Boxes
KIDS TACOS
Kids Bean & Cheese Taco ( 1 PC )
Served on a soft corn tortilla. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
Kids Chicken & Cheese Taco ( 1 PC )
Served on a soft corn tortilla. Gluten-free.
Kids Fish & Cheese Taco ( 1 PC )
Served on a soft corn tortilla. Gluten-free.
Kids Steak & Cheese Taco ( 1 PC )
Served on a soft corn tortilla. Gluten-free.
PLATTERS
Veggie Platter
Sautéed mushrooms, onions, brussel sprouts, red pepper, corn. Vegan. Gluten-free.
1/2 Avocado Platter
Half avocado with olive oil. Vegan. Gluten-free.
Garlic Spinach Platter
Sautéed spinach with garlic. Vegan. Gluten-free.
Vegan Brussel Sprouts Platter
With salsa verde, pico & cilantro. Vegan. Gluten-free.
Miti Brussel Sprouts Platter
With fish sauce vinaigrette, mint & nuts. Nut.
Grilled Chicken Platter
Marinated grilled chicken breast with mango BBQ sauce. Gluten-free.
Arroz Con Pollo Platter
Shredded chicken mixed with yellow rice, peas, carrots, red peppers, cilantro & scallions. Served with black beans & maduros. Gluten-free.
Shredded Jerk Chicken Platter
Dark meat, mango cucumber salsa, pickled onions, cream. Gluten-free.
1/2 Rotisserie Chicken Platter
Served with red aji & Miti green sauces. Gluten-free.
Pernil ( Shredded Pork ) Platter
Citrus marinated shredded pork. Gluten-free.
Pork Tinga Platter
Chipotle tomato shredded pork. Gluten-free.
Pork Belly Platter
Braised pork belly, pickled onions. Gluten-free.
Pork Ribs Platter ( 5 PC )
Pork baby back ribs served with Latin coleslaw. Choice of mango BBQ sauce OR spicy chipotle sauce.
Ropa Vieja ( Shredded Beef ) Platter
Shredded steak stewed with onions, capers, and tomato wine sauce. Gluten-free.
Grilled Steak Platter
Grilled skirt steak, chimichurri sauce.
SIDES
Shoestring French Fries
Gluten-free.
Chimichurri Fries
Gluten-free.
Yellow Rice ( S )
Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
Yellow Rice ( L )
Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
Vegan Black Beans ( S )
Vegan Black Beans ( L)
Rice & Beans Combo ( 16 OZ )
Maduros
Sweet plantains. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
Tostones
Fried green plantains. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
Garlic Spinach
Vegan. Gluten-free.
1/2 Avocado ( 1 PC )
Vegan. Gluten-free.
Colombian Chorizo ( 1 PC )
Gluten-free.
Latin Coleslaw
Shredded cabbage, red onion, carrots, red pepper & mango. Tossed with lime vinaigrette. Gluten-free.
Chips
Small Pico ( 2 OZ )
Large Pico ( 8 OZ )
Small Guacamole ( 2 OZ )
Large Guacamole ( 8 OZ )
Small Miti Red Aji ( 2 OZ )
Large Miti Red Aji ( 8 OZ )
Small Miti Green Aji ( 2 OZ )
Large Miti Green Aji ( 8 OZ )
Small Sour Cream ( 2 OZ )
Large Sour Cream ( 8 OZ )
Small Chipotle Mayo ( 2 OZ )
Large Chipotle Mayo ( 8 OZ )
Shredded Jack Cheese ( 2 OZ )
Sliced Half Avocado
DESSERT
FAMILY COMBOS
BEVERAGES / COFFEE
SPECIAL FROZEN DRINK
AGUA FRESCAS & JUICE
LEMONADES & ICED TEAS
SODAS / WATER
Mexican Coke Bottle
Colombian Champagne Soda Bottle
Topo Chico Bottle
Jarritos Mandarin Bottle
Jarritos Pineapple Bottle
Jarritos Lime Bottle
Jarritos Tamarind Bottle
Jarritos Grapefruit Bottle
Jarritos Strawberry Bottle
Jarritos Fruit Punch Bottle
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Bottled Water
HOT COFFEE DRINKS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Latin street food for all. Share the meal, the moment, and the memories with Miti Miti. Located in the heart of South Orange, NJ.
10 Sloan Street, South Orange, NJ 07079