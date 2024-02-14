Mi Tierra Bar and Kitchen 13804 Southwest 56th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Our Dominican Fusion dishes offer a mouthwatering blend of traditional and international flavors in a warm and inviting atmosphere.
Location
13804 Southwest 56th Street, Miami, FL 33175
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kami-Koi Sushi Fusion - 13816 Southwest 56th Street
No Reviews
13816 Southwest 56th Street Miami, FL 33175
View restaurant
Miccosukee Golf & Country Club - 6401 Kendale Lakes Drive
No Reviews
6401 Kendale Lakes Drive Miami, FL 33183
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant