Main picView gallery

Mi Tierra - Fredricksburg NEW 10756 PATRIOT HIGHWAY

review star

No reviews yet

10756 PATRIOT HIGHWAY

FREDRICKSBURG, VA 22408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Desayuno

Desayuno Grande

$12.99

Grilled flank steak, two fried eggs, refried beans, avocado, cheese, sour cream, fried plantains & 2 tortillas

Desayuno con Loroco

$11.59

Scrambled eggs with loroco, served with plantains, cheese, avocado, beans, cream, 2 tortillas

Desayuno con Chorizo

$11.99

Scrambled eggs with chorizo, served with plantains, cheese, avocado, beans, cream, 2 tortillas

Desayuno Tipico

$9.99

Scrambled eggs, avocado, cheese, refried beans, plantains with cream & 2 tortillas

Desayuno Salvadoreño

$11.59

Two cheese pupusas, fried eggs, refried beans, cheese, avocado, & fried plantains

Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Desayno Ranchero

$10.99

Desayuno Estrellados

$9.99

Carnes

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$15.00

Beef marinated and grilled, served with salad, rice, refried beans & 2 tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$13.99

Steak and onions, served with salad, rice, refried beans (2) tortillas)

Costilla de Res

$14.00

Beef short ribs, served with salad, rice, refried beans, & 2 tortillas

Costilla Carne

$14.00

Beef and ribs, served with salad, rice, refried beans, & 2 tortillas

Mixed Fajitas

Mixed Fajitas

$15.00

Sautéed steak, chicken, and shrimp with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, salad, and 2 tortillas

Carne Con Tajadas

$14.99

Grilled Flank Steak, under fried green banana slices, topped with cole slaw, red sauce and cheese

Tipico Mitierra

$14.00

Two cheese pupusas, grilled flank steak, rice, beans, fried plantains, cheese, & avocado

Costilla Tajadas

$14.99

Beef short ribs, under fried green banana slices, topped with cole slaw, tomato sauce, and cheese

Pollo

Pollo a la Plancha

Pollo a la Plancha

$12.99

Grilled chicken filet, served with salad, rice, refried beans, (2) tortillas

Pollo en Crema

Pollo en Crema

$12.00

Chicken with sour cream, served with salad, rice, refried beans, (2) tortillas

Pollo Encebollado

Pollo Encebollado

$11.99

Pam fried Chicken with onions, served with salad, rice, refried beans, (2) tortillas

Pollo Tajada

Pollo Tajada

$13.99

Fried chicken with fried green plantains, topped with cole slaw, tomato sauce and cheese

Ensalada Pollo

Ensalada Pollo

$10.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken salad

Alitas con papas

Alitas con papas

$10.99

7 chicken wings, fries

Pastelitos de Pollo

Pastelitos de Pollo

$9.99

Spanish turnover filled with chicken & vegetables (3 pieces)

Tacos Guatemaltecos

Tacos Guatemaltecos

$8.99

Rolled up tortilla, filled with chicken and vegetables, with cabbage and tomato sauce

Queso & Aguacate

$0.99

Cheese & Avocado

Tortilla Extra

$0.50

Alitas de pollo normal

$10.99

7 chicken wings, served with rice, beans, salad and 2 tortillas

Fajita De Pollo

$12.00

Mariscos

Camaron Crema

Camaron Crema

$13.99

Shrimp with cream, served with salad, rice, refried beans, (2) tortillas

Fajitas De Camarrones

$14.00

Sautéed shrimp with tomato, onions, bell pepper, served with salad, rice, refried beans, (2) tortillas

Camaron a la Plancha

$15.00

Grilled shrimp, served with salad, rice, refried beans, (2) tortillas

Filete Tilapia

Filete Tilapia

$11.99

Fried Tilapia filet, fried, served with salad, rice, beans and 2 tortillas

Pescado Frito

Pescado Frito

$13.99

Fried whole fish, served with salad, rice, refried beans, (2) tortillas

Sopa Camaron

$11.99

Shrimp soup

Ensalada Tilapia

$12.99

Salad with fried tilapia

Ensalada Camaron

$14.99

Salad with shrimp

Filete a la Plancha

$12.99

Grilled Tilapia, served with salad and fries, refried beans, (2) tortillas

Pargo Rojo

$16.99Out of stock

Fried red snapper, served with salad, rice, refried beans, (2) tortillas

Queso & Aguacate

$0.99

Cheese & Avocado

Tortilla Extra

$0.50

Ceviche

$9.99

Pargo pequeno

$13.99Out of stock

Pescado Con Tajadas

$14.99Out of stock

Fried whole fish, on green banana slice topped with cole slaw, sauce and cheese

Extra Chips

$1.50

Cerdo

Carnitas Libra

$10.99

Carnitas - one pound

Carnitas 1/2 Libra

Carnitas 1/2 Libra

$5.99

Carnitas - 1/2 pound

Chicharron con Yuca

Chicharron con Yuca

$10.99

Pork cracklings with yuca

Queso & Aguacate

$0.99

Cheese & Avocado

Tortilla Extra

$0.50

Sopas

Sopa Res

Sopa Res

$12.99

Beef soup

Sopa Gallina

Sopa Gallina

$11.99

Chicken soup

Sopa de Marisco

Sopa de Marisco

$14.99

Seafood soup

Sopa de Marisco Crema

$14.99

Seafood soup with cream

Queso & Aguacate

$0.99

Cheese & Avocado

Tortilla Extra

$0.50

Sopa de Camarron

$12.99

Sopa De Camarron Crema

$12.99

Tacos

T Asada

T Asada

$3.00

T Lengua

$3.00

T Carnitas

$3.00

T Pollo

$3.00

T Chorizo

$3.00
T Pastor

T Pastor

$3.00

T Camarron

$3.99

T Tilapia X3

$10.99

T Birria x3

$12.00
Quesabirria X3

Quesabirria X3

$12.00

Taco Birria Consome

$3.50

Veggie Taco

$2.50

Pupusas

Pup Revueltas

Pup Revueltas

$3.00

Pork & Cheese - corn tortilla

Pup Queso

$3.00

Cheese Pupusa - Corn Tortila

Pup Loroco

$3.00

Cheese & loroco pupusa - corn tortilla

Pup Frijol

$3.00

Bean pupusa - corn tortilla

Pup Ayote

$3.00

Squash pupusa - corn tortilla

Pup Mix

$3.00

Pup Revueltas - Arroz

$3.00

Prok & Cheese - rice flour

Pup Queso - Arroz

$3.00

Cheese pupusa - rice flour

Pup Loroco - Arroz

$3.00

Cheese & loroco pupusa - rice flour

Pup Frijol - Arroz

$3.00

Bean pupusa - rice flour

Pup Ayote - Arroz

$3.00

Squash pupusa - rice flour

Pup Chicharron - Arroz

$3.00

Pork rind pupusa - rice flour

Pup Mix Arroz

$3.00

Pup Chicharron

$3.00

Pork rind pupusa - corn tortilla

Pup solo frijol

$3.00

Sandwich

Sandwich Pollo

Sandwich Pollo

$6.99

Chicken sandwich, served with fries

Hamburguesa

Fish Sandwich

Postres

Tres Leches

$3.99
Elote Loco

Elote Loco

$2.99

Elote Solo

$2.49Out of stock

Steamed corn on the cob

Platano con Todo

Platano con Todo

$6.99

Fried plantain with beans and cream

Platanos Solos

$3.99

Fried plantain

Empanadas

Empanadas

$1.99Out of stock

Sweet plantain

CHURROS X4

$3.99

Extras

Tortilla Extra

$0.50

Ex Queso Agucate

$0.99

Casamiento

$4.99

Rice & beans

Side Sour Cream 4onz

$1.99

Tomato, onion, cilantro relish

4ozQueso Melted

$2.00

Ex camarrones

$7.00

Shrimp

Ex Carne Churrasco

$13.99

Mixed Grill

Ex Chille Relleno

$9.99

Stuffed, fried chili pepper with sauce

ex Chorizo

$1.99

ex Pedazo Carne

$5.99

ex Pedazo Costilla

$5.99

Ribs

Salsa Picante

$0.50

Jalapeno

$0.99

Aguacate

$0.99

Avocado

Queso

$2.99

Repollo

$1.49

Cabbage

Salsa Pupusas

$0.50

Orden Arroz

$2.59

side of rice

Side peq Arroz

$1.99

Orden Frijol

$5.99

side of beans

Side peq Frijol

$2.99

Orden Papas

$2.59

side of potatoes

Orden Yuca

$3.99

side of yuca

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Ensalada simple

$4.99

Ex Huevo Revuelto (1 Huevo)

$1.99

Extra scrambled egg

Ex Huevo Estrellado

$1.59

Extra fried egg

Taco dorado extra

$2.99

Pastelitos

$2.99

Queso Por Libra

$7.99

Tajadas Sides

$4.50

Requeson

$5.99

Combinaciones

Carne Camarones

Carne Camarones

$13.99
Carne Pollo

Carne Pollo

$13.99

Carne Costilla

$13.99
Pollo Camarones

Pollo Camarones

$13.99

Pollo Costilla

$13.99

Costilla Camarones

$14.99

Baleadas

TWO Handmade Flour Tortillas, with refried beans, crema, cheese and your option of Chicken, Steak, Egg or Chorizo. Grilled Jalapeno and Avocado included

Baleada de Carne

$13.99

Baleada de Pollo

$12.99
Baleada de huevo

Baleada de huevo

$10.99

Baleada de huevo con chorizo

$12.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Baleada Sencilla

$9.99

Quesadeilla

$8.00

Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Kids menu

Mini pupusas

$5.99

2 mini pupusas of your choice with fries.

MIni quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken nuggets x8

$6.99

Chips

Chips & Salss

$3.50

Chips & Guac

$6.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Nachos Con Carne

$12.99

Bebidas (Drinks)

Jamaica (Hibiscus Tea)

Maranon (Cashew Fruit)

Cebada (Cebada)

Horchata

Tamarindo

Cafe (Coffee)

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Licuados

Out of stock

Soda

$2.50

Soda Lata

$1.50

Kids Drinks

$1.50

TE

$1.89

Liquor

Tito's

$6.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Mojita

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Michelol Ultra

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh made to order, traditional Latin American food!

Location

10756 PATRIOT HIGHWAY, FREDRICKSBURG, VA 22408

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Four Seasons Family Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy) Fredericksburg, VA 22408
View restaurantnext
Legends Grille
orange star4.4 • 2,111
10500 Spotsylvania Ave Fredericksburg, VA 22408
View restaurantnext
Hard Times Cafe - Fredericksburg
orange star3.4 • 66
10760 Patriot Highway Fredericksburg, VA 22408
View restaurantnext
Montego Bay Grille And Sports Bar
orange star4.2 • 282
9915 Southpoint Pkwy Fredericksburg, VA 22407
View restaurantnext
HomeSpun - Fredericksburg - 10153 Patriot HWY
orange starNo Reviews
10153 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY Fredericksburg, VA 22407
View restaurantnext
Pifer Bros BBQ Co.
orange starNo Reviews
451 Central Rd. Unit D Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in FREDRICKSBURG

Orofino
orange star4.7 • 2,503
1006 Caroline St Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurantnext
Capital Ale House - Fredericksburg
orange star4.0 • 2,114
917 Caroline St Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurantnext
Legends Grille
orange star4.4 • 2,111
10500 Spotsylvania Ave Fredericksburg, VA 22408
View restaurantnext
FOODE + Mercantile
orange star4.5 • 1,797
900 Princess Anne St Fredericksbrg, VA 22401
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Patriot Highway
orange star4.2 • 1,476
Patriot Highway Fredericksburg, VA 22407
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Fredericksburg VA
orange star4.6 • 1,461
1618 Carl D Silver Pkwy Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near FREDRICKSBURG
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Woodbridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Lorton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston